Riparti alla grande! Le offerte Amazon per il rientro dalle vacanze
Che sia il classico Back To School o più semplicemente il rientro dalle vacanze, la prima settimana di settembre è quella che segna il ritorno alla vita quotidiana. Quasi tutti hanno smaltito i propri giorni di ferie, si rientra a lavoro e a breve comincerà il nuovo anno scolastico. Quest’anno Amazon ha deciso di allietare questi giorni con una nuova iniziativa denominata “Riparti alla grande!“, una serie di offerte su prodotti di tantissime categorie diverse che potranno interessare tutti. Dutante tutta la settimana ci saranno nuove offerte con alcuni prodotti che resteranno scontati fino alla fine della promozione, il 9 settembre.
Diamo quindi un’occhiata a tutte le offerte più interessanti di questa settimana.
Offerte della settimana
Dispositivi Amazon
- Echo Show 5 | 74,99€ (-17%)
- Echo Plus + Philips Hue White | 119,99€ (-20%)
- Echo Input | 24,99€ (-38%)
- Echo Dot | 39,99€ (-33%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick | 29,99€ (-25%)
Fotocamere e Action Cam
- Sony Alpha 7M2K Kit Mirrorless Full-Frame + Obiettivo SEL 28-70 mm | 1.199,00€ (-40%)
- Sony Alpha 7M2 Mirrorless Full-Frame | 929,00€ (-51%)
- Sony Alpha 6000L Mirrorless Compatta + Obiettivo Intercambiabile 16-50 mm | 499,00€ (-45%)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Cobalt Blue | 49,99€ (-41%)
Smart TV e Soundbar
- HISENSE H50U7BE TV LED Ultra HD 4K | 449,00€ (-36%)
- HISENSE H55BE7200 TV LED Ultra HD 4K | 399,00€ (-33%)
- HISENSE H65U7BE TV LED Ultra HD 4K | 749,00€ (-32%)
- Philips 803 Smart TV OLED 4K UHD da 55” Ambilight | 1.199,00€ (-29%)
- Samsung The Frame TV 4K UHD 43″ | 599,00€ (-50%)
- Samsung The Frame TV 4K UHD 49″ | 699,00€ (-53%)
- Samsung Serie Q60R (2019) QLED Smart TV 65″ | 1.099,00€ (-35%)
- Samsung UHD Smart TV 49” Serie NU7370 | 379,00€ (-53%)
- Samsung UE55NU8000 55″ 4K Ultra HD | 649,00€ (-54%)
- Sony KD65XF7004, TV Smart da 65″, 4K Ultra HD | 799,00€ (-47%)
- Samsung HW-M4501 Soundbar Curva | 179,00€ (-49%)
- Samsung HW-N300/ZF Soundbar | 89,00€ (-31%)
- Sony HT-SF200 Soundbar 2.1 | 134,90€ (-46%)
Cuffie e altoparlanti
- Sennheiser HD 4.50, Cuffia Wireless | 109,99€ (-45%)
- Sennheiser Momentum Auricolari | 109,99€ (-45%)
- Sonos Play:1 Lettore All-in-One | 159,00€ (-31%)
- Sony WH-XB700, Cuffie Wireless | 89,00€ (-40%)
- Sony MDR-XB650BT Cuffie Chiuse Wireless | 49,90€ (-45%)
PC, portatili e periferiche
- Logitech BRIO Webcam Ultra HD 4K per Streaming | 162,99€ (-37%)
- Logitech K400 Plus Tastiera Wireless con Touchpad | 24,99€ (-46%)
- Razer Deathadder Elite | 58,55€ (-27%)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Tastiera Gaming | 83,99€ (-24%)
- HyperX HX-HSCA-RD Cloud Alpha | 79,99€ (-20%)
- HyperX HX-HSCSC-BK Cloud Stinger Core | 29,99€ (-25%)
- HyperX SAVAGE EXO SSD SHSX100/960G Portable | 149,99€ (-11%)
Videogiochi e console
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (-40%)
- Judgment – PlayStation 4 | 38,99€ (-35%)
- Kingdom Hearts III – PS4 e XONE | 36,99€ (-51%)
- Metro Exodus Standard – PS4 e XONE | 29,99€ (-57%)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Standard – PS4 e XONE | 36,89€ (-47%)
- The Witcher III – Game Of The Year – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (-50%)
- Yakuza 6 The Song of Life per PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (-50%)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (-40%)
- THEC64 Mini | 35,99€ (-55%)
- Xbox One X + Metro Exodus [Bundle] | 369,00€ (-26%)
Smartphone, Smartwatch e Tablet
- Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch | 109,00€ (-45%)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music Smartwatch GPS | 209,00€ (-30%)
- Motorola Moto G7 Plus | 229,00€ (-28%)
- Motorola Moto G7 | 179,00€ (-28%)
Prodotti per Casa e Giardino
- Black+Decker per il giardino | Sconti fino al 50%
- Black+Decker per casa e cucina | Sconti fino al 50%
- Offerte speciali per Robot Aspirapolvere
- EZVIZ Alarm Kit BS-113A | 123,00€ (-38%)
- iRobot Roomba 981 | 599,99€ (-37%)
- Promozioni su Kenwood Impastatrice Planetaria
