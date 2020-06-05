Eisner Awards 2020 – l’Italia fa incetta di nominations
Nella tarda serata di ieri il San Diego Comic-Con International ha ufficialiazzato le nomination per gli Eisner Awards 2020 – gli Oscar del fumetto – che premieranno i migliori lavori a fumetti del 2019 divisi in 31 categorie.
Come ben sappiamo a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria causata dall’epidemia di Coronavirus, il San Diego Comic-Con International – uno dei più importanti appuntamenti mondiali legati all’industria dell’intrattenimento – quest’anno non si svolgerà e quindi gli Eisner Awards 2020 verranno assegnati sempre a luglio ma ovviamente non dal vivo bensì con modalità ancora da annunciare.
Alcune statistiche sulle nomination degli Eisner Awards 2020:
- I titolo con più nomination sono Ghost Tree e Little Bird, con tre nomination ciascuno.
- L’autore con più nomination è James Stokoe, con ben cinque.
- Le case editrici con più nomination sono IDW Publishing, 13 più una condivisa, e Image Comics, 11 più una condivisa.
- La giuria di quest’anno è composta da: Martha Cornog, Jamie Coville, Michael Dooley, Alec Grecian, Simon Jimenez e Laura O’Meara.
- Sono ben 5 gli italiani nominati: Marco Checchetto, Werther Dell’Edera, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Daniele Orlandini, Francesco Francavilla.
Eccovi tutte le categorie con relative nominations.
Miglior storia breve – Eisner Awards 2020
- “Hot Comb”, di Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
- “How to Draw a Horse”, di Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker
- “The Menopause”, di Mira Jacob, The Believer
- “Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” di Miriam Libicki, The Nib
- “You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You”, by Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal
Miglior numero singolo/One-Shot – Eisner Awards 2020
- Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, di Peter and Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)
- The Freak, di Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)
- Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
- La mia cosa preferita sono i mostri, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) – edito in Italia da BAO Publishing, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)
Miglior serie regolare – Eisner Awards 2020
- Bitter Root, di David Walker, Chuck Brown, e Sanford Greene (Image)
- Criminal, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image) – edito in Italia da Panini Comics, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Crowded, di Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, e Ted Brandt (Image)
- Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky 1: Know Fear, di Chip Zdarsky e Marco Checchetto (Marvel) – edito in Italia da Marvel Italia, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- The Dreaming, di Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely e AA. VV.(DC) – edito in Italia da RW Lion e prossimamente da Panini DC Italia, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Ruy José e AA. VV. (Marvel) – edito in Italia da Marvel Italia, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
Miglior miniserie – Eisner Awards 2020
- Ascender, di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Image) – edito in Italia da BAO Publishing, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Ghost Tree, di Bobby Curnow e Simon Gane (IDW)
- Little Bird di Darcy Van Poelgeest e Ian Bertram (Image)
- Naomi, di Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, e Jamal Campbell (DC) edito in Italia da RW Lion, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Sentient, di Jeff Lemire e Gabriel Walta (TKO)
Miglior nuova serie – Eisner Awards 2020
- Doctor Doom, di Christopher Cantwell e Salvador Larocca (Marvel)
- Invisible Kingdom, di G. Willow Wilson e Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
- Once & Future, di Kieron Gillen e Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios) – edito in Italia da Edizioni BD, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV e Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios) – edito in Italia da Edizioni BD, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Undiscovered Country, di Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, e Daniele Orlandini (Image)
Miglior pubblicazione per giovani lettori – Eisner Awards 2020
- Comics: Easy as ABC, di Ivan Brunetti (TOON)
- Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, di John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)
- The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! di Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)
- A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, di Frank Viva (TOON)
- ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, di Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
- Who Wet My Pants? di Bob Shea e Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)
Miglior pubblicazione per ragazzi – Eisner Awards 2020
- Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, di Marguerite Abouet e Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
- Guts, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)
- New Kid, di Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)
- This Was Our Pact, di Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)
- The Wolf in Underpants, di Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, e Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)
Miglior pubblicazione Teen – Eisner Awards 2020
- Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, di Mariko Tamaki e Steve Pugh (DC) – edito in Italia da Il Castoro, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Hot Comb, di Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Kiss Number 8, di Colleen AF Venable e Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)
- Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, di Mariko Tamaki e Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan) – edito in Italia da BAO Publishing, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Penny Nichols, di MK Reed, Greg Means, e Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)
Miglior pubblicazione umoristica – Eisner Awards 2020
- Anatomy of Authors, di Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)
- Death Wins a Goldfish, di Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)
- Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
- Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)
- The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, di Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)
- Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, di David Malki (Wondermark)
Miglior antologia – Eisner Awards 2020
- ABC of Typography, di David Rault (SelfMade Hero)
- Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, a cura di David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)
- Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, a cura di Diane Noomin (Abrams)
- Kramer’s Ergot #10, a cura di Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
- The Nib #2–4, a cura di Matt Bors (Nib)
Miglior opera basata su eventi reali – Eisner Awards 2020
- Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, di Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)
- Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traduzione di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, di Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)
- Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight, di Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)
- My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2, di Nagata Kabi, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)
- They Called Us Enemy, di George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, e Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)
Miglior graphic novel – novità – Eisner Awards 2020
- Are You Listening? di Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)
- Bezimena, di Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)
- BTTM FDRS, di Ezra Claytan Daniels e Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)
- Life on the Moon, di Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)
- New World, di David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Reincarnation Stories, di Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)
Miglior graphic novel – ristampa – Eisner Awards 2020
- Bad Weekend di Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
- Clyde Fans, di Seth (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Cover, vol. 1, di Brian Michael Bendis e David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)
- Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, di Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)
- LaGuardia, di Nnedi Okorafor e Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse) Rusty Brown, di Chris Ware (Pantheon)
Miglio adattamento da altro medium – Eisner Awards 2020
- Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made, di Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, e Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)
- The Giver, di Lois Lowry e P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, di Margaret Atwood, adattato da Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)
- HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adattato da Gou Tanabe, traduzione di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)
- The Seventh Voyage, di Stanislaw Lem, adattato da Jon Muth, traduzione di Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)
- Snow, Glass, Apples, di Neil Gaiman e Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)
Migliore edizione U.S.A. di materiale straniero – Eisner Awards 2020
- Diabolical Summer, di Thierry Smolderen and Alexandre Clerisse, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (IDW)
- Gramercy Park, di Timothée de Fombelle e Christian Cailleaux, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)
- La casa, di Paco Roca, traduzione di Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
- Maggy Garrisson, di Lewis Trondheim e Stéphane Oiry,traduzione di Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)
- Stay, di Lewis Trondheim e Hubert Chevillard, traduzione di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)
- Wrath of Fantômas, di Olivier Bouquet e Julie Rocheleau, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Titan)
Miglior edizione U.S.A. di materiale straniero — Asia – Eisner Awards 2020
- Beastars 1, di Paru Itagaki, traduzione di Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media) – edito in Italia da Planet Manga, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- I gatti del Louvre, di Taiyo Matsumoto, traduzione di Michael Arias (VIZ Media) – edito in Italia da J-POP, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traduzione di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, di CLAMP, traduzione di Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)
- Il clan dei Poe 1, di Moto Hagio, traduzione di Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics) – edito in Italia da J-POP, lo potete acquistare cliccando QUI.
- Witch Hat Atelier, di Kamome Shirahama, traduzione di Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)
Miglior raccolta – strisce – Eisner Awards 2020
- Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
- Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, di Harold Gray, a cura di Peter Maresca e Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)
- The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, a cura di R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)
- Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, a cura di Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)
- Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, di Violet e Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)
- Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, a cura di Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Miglior raccolta – fumetti – Eisner Awards 2020
- Alay-Oop, di William Gropper (New York Review Comics)
- The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, a cura di Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
- Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, a cura di John Morrow (TwoMorrows)
- Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, di J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, e others (Dark Horse Books)
- Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, di Stan Sakai, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, di Shinichi Abe, traduzione di Ryan Holmberg, a cura di Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)
Miglior scrittore – Eisner Awards 2020
- Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)
- MK Reed e Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)
- Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)
- Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)
- G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
- Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals)
Miglior scrittore/artista – Eisner Awards 2020
- Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)
- Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)
- Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
- James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)
- Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)
- Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)
Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore – singolo o team – Eisner Awards 2020
- Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)
- Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)
- Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)
- Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)
- Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)
- Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)
Miglior disegnatore/artista digitale – Eisner Awards 2020
- Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)
- Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)
- David Mack, Cover (DC)
- Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)
- Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)
- Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Miglior copertinista – Eisner Awards 2020
- Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)
- Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)
- David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)
- Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)
- Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)
- Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Miglior colorista – Eisner Awards 2020
- Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)
- Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)
- Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)
- Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)
Miglior Lettering – Eisner Awards 2020
- Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink and To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)
- Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)
- Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)
- Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)
Miglior periodico/articolo a tema fumetto – Eisner Awards 2020
- Comic Riffs blog, di Michael Cavna
- The Comics Journal, a cura di Gary Groth, RJ Casey, e Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
- Hogan’s Alley, a cura di Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)
- Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, a cura di Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)
- LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, a cura di Ronald Wimberly e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)
- Women Write About Comics, a cura di Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne
Miglior libro a tema fumetto – Eisner Awards 2020
- The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)
- The Book of Weirdo, di Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)
- Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)
- Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
- Making Comics, di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, di Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)
Miglior saggio – Eisner Awards 2020
- The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, and Comics Form, di Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)
- The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, and Secrets, di Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)
- EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, di Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)
- The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life, a cura di Andrew Blauner (Library of America)
- Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, di Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)
- Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities, a cura di Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)
Miglior design – Eisner Awards 2020
- Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, design di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
- Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, design di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)
- Logo a Gogo, design di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
- Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, design di Paul Kopple e Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)
- Making Comics, design di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Rusty Brown, design di Chris Ware (Pantheon)
Miglior fumetto digitale – Eisner Awards 2020
- Afterlift, di Chip Zdarsky e Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)
- Black Water Lilies, di Michel Bussi, adattato da Frédéric Duval e Didier Cassegrain, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)
- Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, di Tania de Montaigne, adattato da Emilie Plateau, tradotto da Montana Kane (Europe Comics)
- Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, di Ingrid Chabbert e Léa Mazé, tradotto da Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)
- Mare Internum, di Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)
- Tales from Behind the Window, di Edanur Kuntman, tradotto da Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)
Miglior Webcomic – Eisner Awards 2020
- Cabramatta, di Matt Huynh
- Chuckwagon at the End of the World, di Erik Lundy
- The Eyes, di Javi de Castro
- Fried Rice Comic, di Erica Eng
- reMIND, di Jason Brubaker
- Third Shift Society, di Meredith Moriarty
