Eisner Awards 2020 – l’Italia fa incetta di nominations

Nella tarda serata di ieri il San Diego Comic-Con International ha ufficialiazzato le nomination per gli Eisner Awards 2020 – gli Oscar del fumetto – che premieranno i migliori lavori a fumetti del 2019 divisi in 31 categorie.

Come ben sappiamo a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria causata dall’epidemia di Coronavirus, il San Diego Comic-Con International – uno dei più importanti appuntamenti mondiali legati all’industria dell’intrattenimento – quest’anno non si svolgerà e quindi gli Eisner Awards 2020 verranno assegnati sempre a luglio ma ovviamente non dal vivo bensì con modalità ancora da annunciare.

Alcune statistiche sulle nomination degli Eisner Awards 2020:

I titolo con più nomination sono Ghost Tree e Little Bird, con tre nomination ciascuno.

L’autore con più nomination è James Stokoe, con ben cinque.

Le case editrici con più nomination sono IDW Publishing, 13 più una condivisa, e Image Comics, 11 più una condivisa.

La giuria di quest’anno è composta da: Martha Cornog, Jamie Coville, Michael Dooley, Alec Grecian, Simon Jimenez e Laura O’Meara.

Sono ben 5 gli italiani nominati: Marco Checchetto, Werther Dell’Edera, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Daniele Orlandini, Francesco Francavilla.

Eccovi tutte le categorie con relative nominations.

Miglior storia breve – Eisner Awards 2020

“Hot Comb”, di Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)

“How to Draw a Horse”, di Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker

“The Menopause”, di Mira Jacob, The Believer

“Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” di Miriam Libicki, The Nib

“You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You”, by Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal

Miglior numero singolo/One-Shot – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior serie regolare – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior miniserie – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior nuova serie – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior pubblicazione per giovani lettori – Eisner Awards 2020

Comics: Easy as ABC, di Ivan Brunetti (TOON)

Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, di John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)

The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! di Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)

A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, di Frank Viva (TOON)

¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, di Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Who Wet My Pants? di Bob Shea e Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)

Miglior pubblicazione per ragazzi – Eisner Awards 2020

Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, di Marguerite Abouet e Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)

Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)

Guts, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)

New Kid, di Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)

This Was Our Pact, di Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)

The Wolf in Underpants, di Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, e Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)

Miglior pubblicazione Teen – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior pubblicazione umoristica – Eisner Awards 2020

Anatomy of Authors, di Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)

Death Wins a Goldfish, di Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)

Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)

Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)

The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, di Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)

Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, di David Malki (Wondermark)

Miglior antologia – Eisner Awards 2020

ABC of Typography, di David Rault (SelfMade Hero)

Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, a cura di David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)

Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, a cura di Diane Noomin (Abrams)

Kramer’s Ergot #10, a cura di Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)

The Nib #2–4, a cura di Matt Bors (Nib)

Miglior opera basata su eventi reali – Eisner Awards 2020

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, di Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)

Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traduzione di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)

Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, di Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)

Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight, di Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)

My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2, di Nagata Kabi, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)

They Called Us Enemy, di George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, e Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)

Miglior graphic novel – novità – Eisner Awards 2020

Are You Listening? di Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)

Bezimena, di Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)

BTTM FDRS, di Ezra Claytan Daniels e Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)

Life on the Moon, di Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)

New World, di David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)

Reincarnation Stories, di Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)

Miglior graphic novel – ristampa – Eisner Awards 2020

Bad Weekend di Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

Clyde Fans, di Seth (Drawn & Quarterly)

Cover, vol. 1, di Brian Michael Bendis e David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)

Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, di Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)

LaGuardia, di Nnedi Okorafor e Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse) Rusty Brown, di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglio adattamento da altro medium – Eisner Awards 2020

Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made, di Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, e Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)

The Giver, di Lois Lowry e P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, di Margaret Atwood, adattato da Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)

HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adattato da Gou Tanabe, traduzione di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)

The Seventh Voyage, di Stanislaw Lem, adattato da Jon Muth, traduzione di Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)

Snow, Glass, Apples, di Neil Gaiman e Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Migliore edizione U.S.A. di materiale straniero – Eisner Awards 2020

Diabolical Summer, di Thierry Smolderen and Alexandre Clerisse, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (IDW)

Gramercy Park, di Timothée de Fombelle e Christian Cailleaux, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)

La casa, di Paco Roca, traduzione di Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Maggy Garrisson, di Lewis Trondheim e Stéphane Oiry,traduzione di Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)

Stay, di Lewis Trondheim e Hubert Chevillard, traduzione di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)

Wrath of Fantômas, di Olivier Bouquet e Julie Rocheleau, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Titan)

Miglior edizione U.S.A. di materiale straniero — Asia – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior raccolta – strisce – Eisner Awards 2020

Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, di Harold Gray, a cura di Peter Maresca e Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, a cura di R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, a cura di Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)

Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, di Violet e Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)

Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, a cura di Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Miglior raccolta – fumetti – Eisner Awards 2020

Alay-Oop, di William Gropper (New York Review Comics)

The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, a cura di Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, a cura di John Morrow (TwoMorrows)

Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, di J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, e others (Dark Horse Books)

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, di Stan Sakai, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW)

That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, di Shinichi Abe, traduzione di Ryan Holmberg, a cura di Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)

Miglior scrittore – Eisner Awards 2020

Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)

MK Reed e Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)

Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)

Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)

G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)

Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals)

Miglior scrittore/artista – Eisner Awards 2020

Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)

Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)

Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)

James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)

Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)

Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore – singolo o team – Eisner Awards 2020

Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)

Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)

Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)

Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)

Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)

Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior disegnatore/artista digitale – Eisner Awards 2020

Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)

Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)

David Mack, Cover (DC)

Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)

Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)

Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior copertinista – Eisner Awards 2020

Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)

Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)

David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)

Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)

Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior colorista – Eisner Awards 2020

Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)

Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)

Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)

Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Miglior Lettering – Eisner Awards 2020

Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink and To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)

Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)

Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)

Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior periodico/articolo a tema fumetto – Eisner Awards 2020

Comic Riffs blog, di Michael Cavna

The Comics Journal, a cura di Gary Groth, RJ Casey, e Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Hogan’s Alley, a cura di Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)

Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, a cura di Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)

LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, a cura di Ronald Wimberly e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)

Women Write About Comics, a cura di Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne

Miglior libro a tema fumetto – Eisner Awards 2020

The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)

The Book of Weirdo, di Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)

Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)

Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Making Comics, di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, di Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Miglior saggio – Eisner Awards 2020

The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, and Comics Form, di Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)

The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, and Secrets, di Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)

EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, di Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)

The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life, a cura di Andrew Blauner (Library of America)

Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, di Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)

Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities, a cura di Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)

Miglior design – Eisner Awards 2020

Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, design di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, design di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Logo a Gogo, design di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, design di Paul Kopple e Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)

Making Comics, design di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Rusty Brown, design di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglior fumetto digitale – Eisner Awards 2020

Afterlift, di Chip Zdarsky e Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)

Black Water Lilies, di Michel Bussi, adattato da Frédéric Duval e Didier Cassegrain, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)

Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, di Tania de Montaigne, adattato da Emilie Plateau, tradotto da Montana Kane (Europe Comics)

Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, di Ingrid Chabbert e Léa Mazé, tradotto da Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)

Mare Internum, di Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)

Tales from Behind the Window, di Edanur Kuntman, tradotto da Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)

Miglior Webcomic – Eisner Awards 2020