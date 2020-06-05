Libri e Fumetti

Eisner Awards 2020 – l’Italia fa incetta di nominations

di Domenico Bottalico

Nella tarda serata di ieri il San Diego Comic-Con International ha ufficialiazzato le nomination per gli Eisner Awards 2020 – gli Oscar del fumetto – che premieranno i migliori lavori a fumetti del 2019 divisi in 31 categorie.

Come ben sappiamo a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria causata dall’epidemia di Coronavirus, il San Diego Comic-Con International – uno dei più importanti appuntamenti mondiali legati all’industria dell’intrattenimento – quest’anno non si svolgerà e quindi gli Eisner Awards 2020 verranno assegnati sempre a luglio ma ovviamente non dal vivo bensì con modalità ancora da annunciare.

Alcune statistiche sulle nomination degli Eisner Awards 2020:

  • I titolo con più nomination sono Ghost Tree e Little Bird, con tre nomination ciascuno.
  • L’autore con più nomination è James Stokoe, con ben cinque.
  • Le case editrici con più nomination sono IDW Publishing, 13 più una condivisa, e Image Comics, 11 più una condivisa.
  • La giuria di quest’anno è composta da: Martha Cornog, Jamie Coville, Michael Dooley, Alec Grecian, Simon Jimenez e Laura O’Meara.
  • Sono ben 5 gli italiani nominati: Marco Checchetto, Werther Dell’Edera, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Daniele Orlandini, Francesco Francavilla.
Eccovi tutte le categorie con relative nominations.

Miglior storia breve – Eisner Awards 2020

  • “Hot Comb”, di Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • “How to Draw a Horse”, di Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker
  • “The Menopause”, di Mira Jacob, The Believer
  • “Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” di Miriam Libicki, The Nib
  • “You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You”, by Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal

Miglior numero singolo/One-Shot – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior serie regolare – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior miniserie – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior nuova serie – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior pubblicazione per giovani lettori – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Comics: Easy as ABC, di Ivan Brunetti (TOON)
  • Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, di John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)
  • The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! di Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)
  • A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, di Frank Viva (TOON)
  • ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, di Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
  • Who Wet My Pants? di Bob Shea e Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)

Miglior pubblicazione per ragazzi – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, di Marguerite Abouet e Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)
  • Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Guts, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)
  • New Kid, di Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)
  • This Was Our Pact, di Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)
  • The Wolf in Underpants, di Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, e Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)

Miglior pubblicazione Teen – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior pubblicazione umoristica – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Anatomy of Authors, di Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)
  • Death Wins a Goldfish, di Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)
  • Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
  • Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)
  • The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, di Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)
  • Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, di David Malki (Wondermark)

Miglior antologia – Eisner Awards 2020

  • ABC of Typography, di David Rault (SelfMade Hero)
  • Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, a cura di David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)
  • Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, a cura di Diane Noomin (Abrams)
  • Kramer’s Ergot #10, a cura di Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
  • The Nib #2–4, a cura di Matt Bors (Nib)

Miglior opera basata su eventi reali – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, di Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)
  • Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, traduzione di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, di Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight, di Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)
  • My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2, di Nagata Kabi, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)
  • They Called Us Enemy, di George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, e Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)

Miglior graphic novel – novità – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Are You Listening? di Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Bezimena, di Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)
  • BTTM FDRS, di Ezra Claytan Daniels e Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)
  • Life on the Moon, di Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)
  • New World, di David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)
  • Reincarnation Stories, di Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)

Miglior graphic novel – ristampa – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Bad Weekend di Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
  • Clyde Fans, di Seth (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Cover, vol. 1, di Brian Michael Bendis e David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)
  • Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, di Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • LaGuardia, di Nnedi Okorafor e Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse) Rusty Brown, di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglio adattamento da altro medium – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, and the Strangest Movie Never Made, di Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, e Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)
  • The Giver, di Lois Lowry e P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, di Margaret Atwood, adattato da Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)
  • HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adattato da Gou Tanabe, traduzione di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)
  • The Seventh Voyage, di Stanislaw Lem, adattato da Jon Muth, traduzione di Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Snow, Glass, Apples, di Neil Gaiman e Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Migliore edizione U.S.A. di materiale straniero – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Diabolical Summer, di Thierry Smolderen and Alexandre Clerisse, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (IDW)
  • Gramercy Park, di Timothée de Fombelle e Christian Cailleaux, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)
  • La casa, di Paco Roca, traduzione di Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
  • Maggy Garrisson, di Lewis Trondheim e Stéphane Oiry,traduzione di Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)
  • Stay, di Lewis Trondheim e Hubert Chevillard, traduzione di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)
  • Wrath of Fantômas, di Olivier Bouquet e Julie Rocheleau, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Titan)

Miglior edizione U.S.A. di materiale straniero — Asia – Eisner Awards 2020

Miglior raccolta – strisce – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Cham: The Best Comic Strips and Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, di Harold Gray, a cura di Peter Maresca e Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)
  • The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, a cura di R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)
  • Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, a cura di Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)
  • Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, di Violet e Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)
  • Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, a cura di Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Miglior raccolta – fumetti – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Alay-Oop, di William Gropper (New York Review Comics)
  • The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, a cura di Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
  • Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, a cura di John Morrow (TwoMorrows)
  • Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, di J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, e others (Dark Horse Books)
  • Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, di Stan Sakai, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW)
  • That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, di Shinichi Abe, traduzione di Ryan Holmberg, a cura di Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)

Miglior scrittore – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)
  • MK Reed e Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)
  • Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)
  • Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)
  • G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
  • Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals)

Miglior scrittore/artista – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)
  • Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)
  • Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)
  • Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore – singolo o team – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)
  • Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)
  • Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)
  • Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)
  • Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)
  • Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior disegnatore/artista digitale – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)
  • Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)
  • David Mack, Cover (DC)
  • Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)
  • Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)
  • Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior copertinista – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)
  • Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)
  • David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)
  • Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)
  • Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)
  • Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior colorista – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)
  • Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)
  • Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)
  • Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)
  • Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Miglior Lettering – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink and To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)
  • Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)
  • Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)
  • Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)
  • Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
  • Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior periodico/articolo a tema fumetto – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Comic Riffs blog, di Michael Cavna
  • The Comics Journal, a cura di Gary Groth, RJ Casey, e Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
  • Hogan’s Alley, a cura di Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)
  • Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, a cura di Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)
  • LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, a cura di Ronald Wimberly e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)
  • Women Write About Comics, a cura di Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne

Miglior libro a tema fumetto – Eisner Awards 2020

  • The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts and the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)
  • The Book of Weirdo, di Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)
  • Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)
  • Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
  • Making Comics, di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, di Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Miglior saggio – Eisner Awards 2020

  • The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, and Comics Form, di Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)
  • The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, and Secrets, di Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)
  • EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, di Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)
  • The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life, a cura di Andrew Blauner (Library of America)
  • Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, di Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)
  • Women’s Manga in Asia and Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures and Identities, a cura di Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)

Miglior design – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, design di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
  • Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, design di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)
  • Logo a Gogo, design di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
  • Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, design di Paul Kopple e Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)
  • Making Comics, design di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Rusty Brown, design di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglior fumetto digitale – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Afterlift, di Chip Zdarsky e Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)
  • Black Water Lilies, di Michel Bussi, adattato da Frédéric Duval e Didier Cassegrain, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)
  • Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, di Tania de Montaigne, adattato da Emilie Plateau, tradotto da Montana Kane (Europe Comics)
  • Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, di Ingrid Chabbert e Léa Mazé, tradotto da Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)
  • Mare Internum, di Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)
  • Tales from Behind the Window, di Edanur Kuntman, tradotto da Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)

Miglior Webcomic – Eisner Awards 2020

  • Cabramatta, di Matt Huynh
  • Chuckwagon at the End of the World, di Erik Lundy
  • The Eyes, di Javi de Castro
  • Fried Rice Comic, di Erica Eng
  • reMIND, di Jason Brubaker
  • Third Shift Society, di Meredith Moriarty

di Domenico Bottalico
venerdì 5 giugno 2020 11:35

