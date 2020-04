Jim Lee e Rob Liefeld aiutano le fumetterie con i loro disegni

View this post on Instagram

Nightwing! Here’s a chance to get some original art and do something good during these unprecedented times. I’ll be drawing and posting 60 different sketches—one a day over the next two months which I will then be auctioning off with all the proceeds going to different random brick and mortar stores. High bidder of each sketch gets to pick the next DC character I draw for the very next sketch! No character to be repeated! PLEASE DO NOT BID NOW. Will start officially this Wednesday (4/1) but just wanted to give all of you who want to participate a heads up. #sketchingathome #notanaprilsfoolsjoke #DCcharactersonly