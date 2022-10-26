La notizia è arrivata pochi minuti fa, tramite una comunicazione ufficiale da parte di LEGO: la linea LEGO Mindstorms chiude, a partire dal prossimo 31 dicembre 2022. Annunciata e presentata poco più di due anni fa (era il giugno del 2o2o), la nuova versione della piattaforma che include il nuovo set LEGO #51515 MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor 5-in-1 e tutti i suoi elementi complementari, come ad esempio i set 88016 (Hub Grande con batteria ricaricabile) e 88018 (Motore medio angolare) non saranno più né prodotti, né aggiornati.

Viene così posta la parola “fine” ad una delle piattaforme LEGO più longeve, iniziata nel 1998 con LEGO Mindstorms, si evolve nel 2006 in LEGO Mindstorms NXT , per poi evolversi nuovamente nel 2013 in LEGO Mindstorms EV3. Nel 2020 il nuovo step evolutivo con LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor aveva fatto presagire una vita ancora lunga e duratura per la piattaforma, ma purtroppo è arrivata invece la notizia della chiusura della linea da parte di LEGO. Amatissima e molto apprezzata dagli appassionati di coding, di robotica e dei fantastici (a tratti ipnotici) sistemi Great Ball Contraptions, la notizia farà certamente dispiacere anche a tanti educatori e insegnanti che la utilizzavano per insegnare le basi del coding e della robotica nelle scuole o durante i campus con bambini e ragazzi. Senza contare che la chiusura della piattaforma metterà in crisi un intero universo che su quella piattaforma ha costruito un intero universo di applicazioni, di sistemi e di community: basti pensare al mondo della FIRST LEGO League, preziosissima nel diffondere tra i ragazzi e gli adolescenti le materie STEM.

Questo il testo del comunicato ufficiale (in inglese) con cui è stato annunciato che LEGO Mindstorms chiude:

“Since its launch in September 1998, LEGO MINDSTORMS has been one of the core ‘Build & Code’ experiences in the company’s portfolio, carrying with it significant brand equity and becoming a stand-out experience for the early days of consumer robotics and leading to current Build & Code experiences such as SPIKE Prime, from LEGO Education’s LEGO Learning System.

However, now having a number of priorities in LEGO Education and other Build & Code experiences, we have decided to focus our resources and future plans by redirecting our MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor team and their expertise into different areas of the business.

This means the physical MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor product (51515) and its related elements (88016 and 88018) are to exit our portfolio from the end of 2022, whilst digital platforms – such as the LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor App – will remain live until at least the end of 2024.

We still have strong belief in the Build & Code proposition and will continue to support it through platforms such as SPIKE Prime, and we are continuing to hold on to the trademark for the MINDSTORMS brand and assessing our future plans together with LEGO Education.”