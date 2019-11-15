Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith vorrebbe rivelare il cast

Sono passati più di tre mesi da quando Kevin Smith e Netflix hanno annunciato la nuova serie animata di He-Man, “Masters Of The Universe: Revelation” e recentemente il CEO di Powerhouse, lo studio di animazione di Castelvania, ha ospitato il regista Smith al loro quartier generale per visionarne i progressi, eppure, non abbiamo ancora notizie sul cast.

L’attesa non dovrebbe durare molto e sembra che la serie vanterà un cast di voci davvero stellare; Kevin Smith vorrebbe davvero rivelare tutto, ma ancora non gli è stato reso possibile.

The voice cast of the @MastersOfficial series I’m doing for @Mattel & @netflix is INSANE! When the news hits, it won’t break the internet; instead, it will make the internet believe that we’re living in a simulation in which the programmers wanna see us smile & cry tears of joy. pic.twitter.com/577YkfSIIg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 13, 2019

“Il cast vocale della serie sui Masters che sto realizzando per Mattel e Netflix è FOLLE! Quando la notizia arriverà, non si “romperà Internet”; farà credere a Internet stesso che stiamo vivendo una simulazione in cui i programmatori vogliono vederci sorridere e piangere lacrime di gioia“.

Nel tweet seguente, si può vedere lo staff di Powerhouse che offre a Smith una visione concreta di come i lavori procedono, dandogli l’opportunità di incontrare i registi Patrick Stannard e Adam Conarroe.

One of the nicest people on the planet- and as I have said before, a dude without whom @powerhouseanim would NOT exist (true story) @ThatKevinSmith came by the studio to talk Mattel's MOTU and meet the crew and chat up the directors @ProbablyAcon & @LordDirk pic.twitter.com/dql3YsBtJ3 — Brad Graeber (@BradGraeber) November 1, 2019

“Sono Eternia-mente grato a Mattel TV e Netflix per avermi affidato non solo i segreti di Grayskull, ma anche il loro intero universo. In Revelation, riprendiamo esattamente da dove l’era classica si era interrotta per raccontare un’epica storia di quella che potrebbe essere la battaglia finale tra He-Man e Skeletor! Realizzato con i disegni dei personaggi più metal che Powerhouse Animation possa mettere nell’inquadratura, questa è la storia dei Masters Of The Univers che avete sempre desiderato vedere da bambini!”

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

“Revelation è un sequel diretto dell’era classica di Masters Of The Universe. Con la presenza dei favoriti dei fan He-Man, Orko, Cringer e Man-At-Arms, la storia mette i nostri eroici guerrieri e guardiani del castello di Greyskull contro Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man e le vili legioni di Snake Mountain! Ma dopo una battaglia finale che ha segnato per sempre Eternia, tocca a Teela risolvere il mistero della scomparsa della Spada del Potere, in una corsa contro il tempo per impedire la fine dell’universo! Il suo viaggio, alla fine, svelerà i segreti di Greyskull. Questa è l’epica saga di He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe che i fan hanno atteso per 35 anni!“