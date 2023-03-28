Si terrà venerdì 31 marzo al Galen Center di Los Angeles, in California, Supercard of Honor, l’evento più importante dell’anno in casa Ring of Honor. Numerosi i match titolati in programma, tra cui il main event che vedrà contrapposti Claudio Castagnoli e Eddie Kingston, e un incontro per incoronare i nuovi campioni di coppia dopo che i titoli sono stati resi vacanti per via della prematura scomparsa di Jay Briscoe. Ecco la match card completa.

La card di ROH Supercard of Honor

Ladder Match for the ROH Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. La Facción Ingobernable

Uno degli incontri più attesi della serata dedicato alla memoria di Jay Briscoe (da qui il nome “Reach for the Sky”). Cinque coppie e la possibilità di diventare i nuovi Tag Team Champions della ROH utilizzando delle scale. Azione e adrenalina assicurati.

Five of the best tag teams will battle it out for the #ROH World Tag Team Championship in the #ReachForTheSky Ladder Match at #SuperCardOfHonor THIS FRIDAY LIVE on PPV!

Who will walk out of #ROHsupercard as the new ROH World Tag Team Champs?

https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V pic.twitter.com/vVqgPFQWYE — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2023

ROH TV Title: Samoa Joe (C) vs Mark Briscoe

Due dei volti più celebri della storica Ring of Honor si affronteranno con il palio il TV Championship. Joe si è dimostrato un campione dominante, ma Mark Briscoe ha affrontato con le unghie e con i denti la scomparsa del fratello Jay, dichiarandosi pronto a vincere il titolo.

Honor, history, and legacy are at stake when #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe puts the title on the line against one-half of #ROH World Tag Team Champs, Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken at @ringofhonor's #SupercardOfHonor THIS FRIDAY, LIVE on PPV from LA!

https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V pic.twitter.com/UMCT1IrYTL — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 25, 2023

ROH Pure Title: Wheeler Yuta (C) vs Katsuyori Shibata

Il componente del Blackpool Combat Club nonchè attuale ROH Pure Champion ha lanciato la sfidata a uno dei wrestler più giapponesi più celebri e micidiali di sempre. Shibata ha ovviamente accettato e i due si affronteranno, per la prima volta in carriera, a Supercard of Honor.

This Friday, 3/31#ROH Supercard of Honor PPV

Los Angeles, CA ROH Pure Championship Match@WheelerYuta vs @K_Shibata2022 The challenge has been answered!

Legendary Katsuyori Shibata will come to #ROH in LA to challenge the BCC's Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title, THIS Friday! pic.twitter.com/fJpiUwX7Cd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 27, 2023

AAA Mega Title: El Hijo del Vikingo (C) vs. Komander

Dopo l’impressionante debutto in AEW con un match a cinque stelle contro Kenny Omega, El Hijo del Vikingo sarà tra i protagonisti del prossimo PPV della ROH dove difenderà l’AAA Mega Title dall’assalto di Komander.

The @luchalibreaaa Mega Championship will be defended LIVE on PPV when Champion @vikingo_aaa comes to @ringofhonor to defend his title against @KomandercrMX at #ROH #SuperCardOfHonor LIVE on PPV, THIS FRIDAY in Los Angeles, CA!

https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn pic.twitter.com/PYDSxPauju — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2023

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (C)

Dopo aver lasciato l’AEW Eddie Kingston ha deciso di tornare in pianta stabile in ROH per sfidare l’attuale campione nonchè acerrimo rivale Claudio Castagnoli. Riuscirà a portarsi a casa il titolo per la prima volta in carriera o sarà ancora lo svizzero a prevalere?

A rivalry spanning almost 15 years comes to a head when @ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO will finally face #EddieKingston one-on-one at #ROH #SuperCardOfHonor THIS FRIDAY LIVE on PPV!

https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn pic.twitter.com/ue2muxPBVK — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2023

Dove vedere Supercard of Honor

Il nuovo PPV della Ring of Honor sarà visibile in diretta e in differita sulla piattaforma di streaming FITE.TV al prezzo di 19,99 dollari.