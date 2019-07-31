Serie TV tratte da fumetti: la lista sino al 2020

La nostra lista, in costante aggiornamento, delle serie TV basate su fumetti e graphic novel, dalla Marvel alla DC, dalla Archie Comics ai Manga.

Le serie TV tratte da fumetti e graphic novel hanno invaso sia il grande che il piccolo schermo. Dai live-action alle serie animate, sulle nostre piattaforme ci sono storie di ogni tipo e per tutti i gusti. Non solo Film Marvel o DC, ma un vero universo di produzioni legate a doppio filo fra il mondo “delle nuvole parlanti” e quello della pellicola.

Abbiamo deciso di compilare per voi una lista di tutte le serie in corso e di tutte quelle che verranno rilasciate prossimamente. Troverete titoli legati a qualsiasi genere ed universo, Marvel o DC, ma anche show basati sui fumetti della Archie Comics, o sulle opere giapponesi. Indicheremo il titolo, la serie in uscita e la piattaforma in cui viene distribuita.

Serie TV tratte da fumetti

La lista verrà aggiornata in base alle prossime novità e release.

In onda

The Boys, seconda stagione (Amazon)

Young Justice, quarta stagione (DC Universe)

Katy Keene, prima stagione (The CW)

Big Hero 6, terza stagione (Disney Channel)

Resident Alien, prima stagione (Syfy)

Raising Dion, prima stagione (Netflix)

Woke, pilota (Hulu)

End of the F***ing World, seconda stagione (Netflix/Channel 4)

Rilasciate da poco o attualmente in corso

DuckTales, seconda stagione (Disney XD)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, prima stagione (Nickelodeon)

The Walking Dead, nona stagione (AMC)

Avengers Assemble: Black Panther’s Quest, quinta stagione (Disney XD)

The Flash, quinta stagione (The CW)

Black Lightning, seconda stagione (The CW)

Riverdale, terza stagione (The CW)

Supergirl, quarta stagione (The CW)

Arrow, settima stagione (The CW)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures, seconda stagione (Disney Junior)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, quarta stagione (The CW)

DC Super Hero Girls, prima stagione (Cartoon Network)

Ripley’s Believe It or Not, prima stagione (Travel Channel)

Cloak & Dagger, seconda stagione (Freeform)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, seconda stagione (Netflix)

One-Punch Man, seconda stagione (Hulu)

iZombie, quinta stagione (The CW)

Big Hero 6, seconda stagione (Disney Channel)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., sesta stagione (ABC)

Swamp Thing, prima stagione (DC Universe)

Krypton, seconda stagione (Syfy)

Legion, terza stagione (FX)

Young Justice Outsiders, stagione 1B (DC Universe)

Pennyworth, prima stagione (Epix)

Uscita pianificata nel 2019

Le date si riferiscono all’uscita negli USA

25 Settembre: prima stagione (ABC)

4 Agosto: Preacher, quarta stagione (AMC)

12 Agosto: Cannon Busters, prima stagione (Netflix)

6 Settembre: Titans, seconda stagione (DC Universe)

6 Ottobre: Batwoman, prima stagione (The CW)

6 Ottobre: Supergirl, quinta stagione (The CW)

8 Ottobre: The Flash, sesta stagione (The CW)

9 Ottobre: Riverdale, quarta stagione (The CW)

15 Ottobre: Arrow, ottava stagione (The CW)

21 Ottobre: Black Lightning, terza stagione (The CW)

13 Dicembre: Runaways, terza stagione (Hulu)

Uscita prevista nel 2019

Produzioni annunciate per il 2019 ma attualmente senza una data di rilascio ufficiale.

Spider-Man, seconda stagione, parte due (Disney XD)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, quinta stagione (The CW)

Watchmen, prima stagione (HBO)

Fear the Walking Dead, quinta stagione (AMC)

Harley Quinn, prima stagione (DC Universe)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, seconda stagione (Nickelodeon)

Kengan Ashura, prima stagione (Netflix)

The Rocketeer, prima stagione (Disney Junior)

Uscite previste nel 2020

Wynonna Earp, quarta stagione (Syfy)

Doom Patrol, seconda stagione(DC Universe and HBO Max)

Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, terza stagione (Disney XD)

Snowpiercer, prima stagione (TBS)

Falcon/Winter Soldier, prima stagione (Disney+)

Ghost Rider, prima stagione (Hulu)

Helstrom, prima stagione (Hulu)

Stargirl, prima stagione(DC Universe)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Netflix)

Hilda, seconda stagione (Netflix)

The Walking Dead, decima stagione (AMC)

Y, prima stagione (FX)

Untitled Third Walking Dead spin-off, prima stagione (AMC)

Sviluppo annunciato

Sequel di Akira, attualmente non c’è un titolo ufficiale, prima stagione (Sunrise)

Lucifer, quinta stagione (Netflix)

Vagrant Queen, prima stagione (SYFY)

Snowpiercer, seconda stagione (TBS)

Hawkeye, prima stagione (Disney+)

Marvel’s Hero Project, prima stagione (Disney+)

Marvel’s 616, prima stagione(Disney+)

Umbrella Academy, seconda stagione (Netflix)

Port of Earth, prima stagione (Amazon)

Hit-Monkey, prima stagione(Hulu)

Tigra & Dazzler Show, prima stagione (Hulu)

Howard the Duck, prima stagione (Hulu)

M.O.D.O.K., prima stagione(Hulu)

El Vecino, prima stagione(Netflix)

Blacksmith, prima stagione (NBC)

#4Hero (Machinima)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, terza stagione (Netflix)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, quarta stagione (Netflix)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., settima stagione (ABC)

Secret Six, prima stagione (CBS)

Goldfisch, TOKYOPOP

The Nameless City, prima stagione (Frederator/Recursion Media)

American Flagg!, EuropaCorp

Amped (USA Network)

Astro City, Freemantle Media

Astronaut Academy, con Vivek J. Tiwary

Bad Medicine (NBC)

American Jesus, prima stagione (Netflix)

Jupiter’s Legacy, prima stagione (Netflix)

Black Magick, con la Groundswell Productions

Briggs Land (AMC)

Brooklyn Animal Control (USA Network)

Concrete, Universal Cable Productions

Crosswind (Piazza Entertainment/Entertainment One)

Darkness Visible, IDW Entertainment

Daybreak, season one (Netflix)

Untitled Deadpool Animated Series, (Marvel Animation)

DC’s Hero Project (Machinima)

The Disciples, Universal Cable Productions

Doctor Mirage (The CW)

Dreadstar, Universal Cable Productions & Benderspink

Eclipse, Skybound Entertainment

Empire of the Dead, Demarest

Essex County (CBC)

Five Ghosts (Syfy)

Flutter, Universal Cable Productions

Gideon Falls, Hivemind

Grandville, Euston Films

Harrow County, Universal Cable Productions

Hawaiian Dick (NBC)

Heartthrob (Studio 8/Felix Culpa)

Hiding In Time (MGM Television)

Injection (Universal Cable Productions)

Invincible, animated series (Amazon)

Lazarus (Amazon)

Letter 44 (Syfy)

Locke & Key, season one (Netflix)

Loki (Disney+)

Lost City Explorers, Universal Television

Metropolis, season one (DC Universe)

Mind MGMT, Univeral Cable Productions

Minnie the Minx, Lime Pictures

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Marvel Animation

One Piece, Tomorrow Studios

Project 13 (The CW)

Rasl, Parks+MacDonald

Roche Limit (Syfy)

Quantum & Woody, pilot (TBS)

Red, (NBC)

Sam & Twitch, (BBC America)

Scalped, with Warner Bros.

Scarlet (Cinemax)

Scarlet Witch (Disney+)

Happy!, season three with Universal Cable Productions

Sex Criminals, with Universal TV

Sin City, with The Weinstein Company/Dimension Films

Sinatoro, Universal Cable Productions & Depth of Field

The Smurfs, IMPS/Dupuis Audiovisuel

Old City Blues, season one (Hulu)

The Normals, Fox 21 TV Studios

Snow Blind (Fox)

Southern Bastards (FX)

Static Shock, Warner Bros.

Transhuman (Amazon Studios)

Serie live-action su Sam Hill: Private Eye, nessun titolo ufficiale, Archie Comics

Serie horror animata su Josie, nessun titolo ufficiale, Archie Comics

Serie comica animata su Archie, nessun titolo ufficiale, Archie Comics

Usagi Yojimbo, Gaumont Film Company

The Wicked + The Divine, with Universal Cable Productions

The Woods (SyFy)

Trees, with NBCUniversal International Studios

Velvet (The Paramount Network)

Wayward, Manga Entertainment

Witchblade (NBC)

Skin&Earth, con Entertainment One

Warrior Nun, season one (Netflix)

October Faction, season one (Netflix)

Dylan Dog, season one (Bonelli Entertainment)

Nathan Never (Bonelli Entertainment)

Mister No (Bonelli Entertainment)

Dampyr (Bonelli Entertainment)

Dragonero (Bonelli Entertainment)

Il Confine (Bonelli Entertainment)

The Mall, Montecito Pictures

Long Lost

Thief of Thieves (Sony Pictures Television/Skybound Galactic)

Nailbiter (Sony Pictures Television/Skybound Galactic)

The Darkness (Sony Pictures Television/Skybound Galactic)

Think Tank (Sony Pictures Television/Skybound Galactic)

Martin Mystere (Bonelli Entertainment)

Sweet Tooth, episodio pilota (Hulu)

Ice Cream Man (Universal Cable Productions)

Black Hammer (Legendary Entertainment)

Survivor’s Club (The CW)

Motor Girl (Hulu)

Commedia Marvel, nessun titolo ufficiale (ABC)

Marvel’s “Jessica Jones-esque”, nessun titolo ufficiale (ABC)

Serie su John Ridley Mystery Marvel ‘Superhero Reinvention’, nessun titolo ufficiale (ABC)

Marvel Show in streaming, nessun titolo ufficiale (Disney)

Judge Dredd: Mega City One, prima stagione (IM Global/Rebellion)

Talent, seconda stagione (Fox)

Super Clean (The CW)

Fetch (Sid Gentle)

Woman World (Freeform)

Super Crooks, season one (Netflix)

SPRIGGAN, season one (Netflix)

Rachel Rising (AMC)

Boondocks, Sony Pictures Animation

Lobo (Syfy)

Hungry Ghosts, Sony Pictures Animation

Weird Fantasy (Hivemind)

I Am Not Okay With This, season one (Netflix)

Thirteen, prima stagione (Amazon)

Asunda (HBO)

Paper Girls, prima stagione (Amazon)

United States of Murder, Inc.

Tomie, prima stagione (Quibi)

She Could Fly (AMC)

Sandman (Netflix)

Farmhand (AMC)

Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, prima stagione (WTG Enterprises)