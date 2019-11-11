Tutti i set Lego ritirati e fuori produzione nel 2019

Siete alla ricerca di un set Lego in particolare? Per aiutarvi abbiamo fatto una lista di tutti i set Lego in ritiro alla fine dell'anno.

Avete addocchiato un particolare set Lego, ma per qualche motivo non lo avete ancora acquistato? Allora vi conviene controllare leggere bene questa news e scorrere la lista dei set Lego che verranno ritirati ed andranno fuori produzione nel 2019.

Lego produce ogni anno una quantità di scatole impressionante, tuttavia questi set hanno sempre una “data di scadenza”, quindi per assicurarsi sempre un buon assortimento e varietà (oltre che per motivi di diritti legati a certe licenze) è normale che dopo un certo periodo questi vengano ritirati dal commercio alla fine dell’anno.

Questo non vuol dire che automaticamente a gennaio non troverete più il set dei vostri desideri in vendita, infatti in diversi negozi, soprattutto per quei punti vendita che non fanno parte delle grandi catene o a volte anche su Amazon, sarà ancora possibile trovare per un certo periodo le scatole fuori produzione al loro prezzo di listino. In alternativa i set fuori produzione, inevitabilmente, andranno ad alimentare il mercato del collezionismo, ma a questo punto il prezzo di ogni set varierà a seconda della quotazione. Visto l’approssimarsi del Natale, o in ottica di collezionismo, questi due mesi che ci separano dalla fine dell’anno saranno quindi l’ultima occasione per recuperare una di queste scatole.

Abbiamo trovato l’intera lista dei set che saranno ritirati e li abbiamo divisi per temi, includendo i link diretti ad Amazon e Lego per ognuna delle scatole.

