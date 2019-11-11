Tutti i set Lego ritirati e fuori produzione nel 2019
Avete addocchiato un particolare set Lego, ma per qualche motivo non lo avete ancora acquistato? Allora vi conviene controllare leggere bene questa news e scorrere la lista dei set Lego che verranno ritirati ed andranno fuori produzione nel 2019.
Lego produce ogni anno una quantità di scatole impressionante, tuttavia questi set hanno sempre una “data di scadenza”, quindi per assicurarsi sempre un buon assortimento e varietà (oltre che per motivi di diritti legati a certe licenze) è normale che dopo un certo periodo questi vengano ritirati dal commercio alla fine dell’anno.
Questo non vuol dire che automaticamente a gennaio non troverete più il set dei vostri desideri in vendita, infatti in diversi negozi, soprattutto per quei punti vendita che non fanno parte delle grandi catene o a volte anche su Amazon, sarà ancora possibile trovare per un certo periodo le scatole fuori produzione al loro prezzo di listino. In alternativa i set fuori produzione, inevitabilmente, andranno ad alimentare il mercato del collezionismo, ma a questo punto il prezzo di ogni set varierà a seconda della quotazione. Visto l’approssimarsi del Natale, o in ottica di collezionismo, questi due mesi che ci separano dalla fine dell’anno saranno quindi l’ultima occasione per recuperare una di queste scatole.
Abbiamo trovato l’intera lista dei set che saranno ritirati e li abbiamo divisi per temi, includendo i link diretti ad Amazon e Lego per ognuna delle scatole.
Architecture
- 21030 – United States Capitol Building – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21041 – Great Wall of China – Link Amazon | Link Lego
City
- 60141 – Police Station – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60173 – Mountain Arrest – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60182 – Pickup & Caravan – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60195 – Arctic Mobile Exploration Base – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60200 – Capital City – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60202 – People Pack: Outdoor Adventures – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60204 – LEGO City Hospital – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60209 – Sky Police Diamond Heist – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60223 – Harvester Transport – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 60235 – 2019 LEGO City Advent Calendar – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Creator
- 10243 – Parisian Restaurant – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 10257 – Carousel – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 31073 – Mythical Creatures – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 31074 – Rocket Rally Car – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 31079 – Sunshine Surfer Van – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 31084 – Pirate Roller Coaster – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Classic
- 10712 – Bricks and Gears – Link Amazon | Link Lego
DC Comics
- 76095 – Aquaman: Black Manta Strike – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 76112 – App-Controlled Batmobile – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 76116 – Batman: Batsub and the Underwater Clash – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 76117 – Batman Mech vs. Poison Ivy Mech – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 853744 – Knightmare Batman Acc. Set 2018 – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Disney
- 41153 – Ariel’s Royal Celebration Boat – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41154 – Cinderella’s Dream Castle – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41160 – Ariel’s Seaside Castle – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41162 – Ariel, Aurora, and Tiana’s Royal Celebration – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Friends
- 41339 – Mia’s Camper Van – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41340 – Friendship House – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41345 – Heartlake City Pet Center – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41346 – Friendship Box – Link Amazon
- 41347 – Heartlake City Resort – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41363 – Mia’s Forest Adventure – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41365 – Emma’s Art Studio – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 41368 – Andrea’s Talent Show – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Harry Potter
- 75950 – Aragog’s Lair – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75951 – Grindelwald’s Escape – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75952 – Newt’s Case of Magical Creatures – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75964 – 2019 LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Ideas
- 21309 – LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21311 – Voltron – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21313 – Ship in a Bottle – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21314 – TRON: Legacy – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21315 – Pop-Up Book – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Marvel
- 40343 – Spider-Man and the Museum Break In – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 76104 – The Hulkbuster Smash-Up – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 76105 – The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 76134 – Spider-Man: Doc Ock Diamond Heist – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Minecraft
21135 – The Crafting Box 2.0 – Link Amazon | Link Lego
21142 – The Polar Igloo – Link Amazon | Link Lego
21147 – The Bedrock Adventures – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21148 – Steve BigFig with Parrot – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21149 – Alex BigFig with Chicken – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 21150 – Skeleton BigFig with Magma Cube – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 853609 – LEGO Minecraft Skin Pack 1 – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 853610 -LEGO Minecraft Skin Pack 2 – Link Amazon
Ninjago
- 70620 – Ninjago City – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70657 – Ninjago City Docks – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70669 – Cole’s Earth Driller – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 853544 – LEGO NINJAGO Accessory Set – Link Amazon
- 853866 – NINJAGO Acc. Set 2019 – Link Lego
Overwatch
- 75970 – Tracer vs. Widowmaker – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75971 – Hanzo vs. Genji – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75972 – Dorado Showdown – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Seasonal
- 80103 – Dragon Boat Race – Link Lego
Speed Champions
- 75884 – 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75885 – Ford Fiesta M-Sport WRC – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75886 – Ferrari 488 GT3 “Scuderia Corsa” – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75888 – Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0 – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75889 – Ferrari Ultimate Garage – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Star Wars
- 75181 – Y-Wing Starfighter – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75210 – Moloch’s Landspeeder – Link Amazon
- 75220 – Sandcrawler – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75222 – Betrayal at Cloud City – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75225 – Elite Praetorian Guard Battle Pack – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75226 – Inferno Squad Battle Pack – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75228 – Escape Pod vs Dewback Microfighter – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75229 – Death Star Escape – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75230 – Porg – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75233 – Droid Gunship – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75247 – Rebel A-Wing Starfighter – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75259 – Snowspeeder – 20th Anniversary Edition – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75261 – Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75262 – Imperial Dropship – 20th Anniversary Edition – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 75245 – 2019 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar – Link Amazon | Link Lego
Technic
- 8293 – LEGO Power Functions Motor Set – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42070 – 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42072 – WHACK! – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42073 – BASH! – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42074 – Racing Yacht – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42075 – First Responder – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42078 – Mack Anthem – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42079 – Heavy Duty Forklift – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42080 – Forest Machine – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42089 – Power Boat – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 42094 – Tracked Loader – Link Amazon | Link Lego
The LEGO Movie 2
- 70820 – LEGO Movie Make – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70823 – Emmet’s Thricycle – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70824 – Introducing Queen Watevra Wa’nabi – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70825 – Queen Watevra’s Build Whatever Box – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70828 – Pop-Up Party Bus – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70829 – Emmet and Lucy’s Escape Buggy – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70835 – Rex’s Rexplorer – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70837 – Shimmer & Shine Sparkle Spa – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70838 – Queen Watevra’s ‘So-Not-Evil’ Space Palace – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 70840 – Welcome to Apocalypseburg! – Link Amazon | Link Lego
- 853865 – TLM2 Accessory Set 2019 – Link Amazon | Link Lego