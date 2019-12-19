AMD, ecco i driver Adrenalin 2020 19.12.3: tanti fix contro bug e instabilità

Il 10 dicembre AMD ha reso disponibile, come ormai da diversi anni a questa parte, il suo “major update” di fine anno per quanto concerne i driver grafici. I nuovi Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020, di cui potete leggere tutte le novità in questo articolo, rappresentano un importante rinnovamento per la suite.

Quando però si opera un lifting così importante, non sempre tutto va nel modo giusto: problemi di vario genere, d’installazione e di stabilità. Cose che si devono mettere in conto, d’altronde il cambiamento è stato di quelli davvero marcati, dall’interfaccia all’introduzione di funzioni inedite. Inoltre per quanto AMD testi i driver su configurazioni differenti e con software / giochi diversi, non è possibile andare a coprire tutti i casi d’uso di milioni di utenti.

Scontati più di “Una poltrona per due” a Natale, ecco quindi che AMD ha pubblicato i driver Adrenalin 2020 19.12.3, una prima release che prende di petto alcuni dei problemi segnalati dagli utenti in questi primi giorni d’uso intenso dei driver. Potete scaricare i driver per Windows 10 e 7 a 64 bit da questa pagina, dove trovate anche le note di rilascio con 24 bugfix tra cui rientrano correttivi per l’installazione, Rocket League e Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries e molto altro ancora.

Il lavoro di AMD è solo all’inizio. Nelle note di rilascio sono segnalati altri 15 problemi su cui l’azienda di Sunnyvale sta ancora lavorando e che saranno sistemati in futuro. Di seguito ecco l’elenco in inglese dei fix e dei bug ancora aperti.

Problemi risolti

Game and boost clocks may be incorrectly reported for Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics products in Radeon Software.

Radeon Software Install may experience an error and fail to detect AMD graphics hardware when a certain WiFi adapter is enabled in the system.

Rocket League may crash or experience an application hang after performing a task switch.

A black screen may occur when Performance Metrics Overlay is open and changing game resolution.

After disabling Radeon Software Overlay users may still see the toast messages for the overlay shortcut while in fullscreen games.

Audio from custom scenes may continue to play after recording or streaming has been stopped.

Installer audio has been reduced as it was too loud on some system configurations.

Some users may be unable to select drop downs in graphics settings for Tessellation Mode.

Radeon ReLive may appear to be missing or not available to install on some system configurations with Hyper-V enabled.

Newly added game profiles may fail to enable the currently selected global graphics settings options in their profile.

Performing an auto update from web to Adrenalin 2020 Edition from Adrenalin 2019 Edition may fail with an error code.

Improved Radeon Chill experience when using a gaming mouse.

Switching between borderless and fullscreen in some games when Performance Overlay is enabled and Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause stuttering.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries may experience black corruption near the bottom of the screen close to the player model.

Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for DirectX 9 applications when enabled in the global graphics settings options.

Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The custom stream option may fail to present users with a url box to choose their endpoint.

DirectML Media Filters may fail to apply Upscale and Denoise when attempting to do both at the same time on one image.

Some Radeon FreeSync enabled displays may experience LFC intermittently enabling mid game causing poor performance or stutter.

A grey box may prevent users from setting custom hotkeys in the scene editor.

Performing Auto Tuning for graphics clocks on Radeon RX 5700 XT may result in an extremely high OC or unstable OC.

Some games may experience instability and screen loss or control loss when performing a task switch when the Gaming profile is set in Radeon Software which enables Radeon Enhanced Sync.

Radeon Image Sharpening may fail to enable in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

HDCP 2.2 enabled content may fail to play on some Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

Problemi noti