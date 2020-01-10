I primi driver AMD del 2020 hanno una tonnellata di fix
AMD ha pubblicato la prima release di driver del 2020. I nuovi Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.1 introducono il supporto a Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, appena sbarcato su PC, e risolvono moltissimi bug.
Come di consueto negli ultimi anni, AMD ha rinnovato profondamente i propri driver grafici sul finire dell’anno e per questo motivo le prime release post “major release” sistemano diversi problemi che inevitabilmente insorgono quando i driver vengono installati sulla molteplicità di configurazioni degli utenti.
Vi è anche da tenere in considerazione che la lista è molto lunga perché ormai i driver non si occupano semplicemente di fare da tramite nel processo di visualizzazione di un’immagine a schermo, ma contengono molteplici funzionalità e supportano un numero di tecnologie in costante espansione. Di seguito potete leggere la lista dei fix in inglese:
- The audible beeps at game startup from Radeon Chill, Radeon Boost, and Radeon Anti-Lag have been removed. These features now offer audible indicators only when activated or deactivated via hotkey.
- The Radeon ReLive on screen timer indicator during recordings has been disabled by default but can be enabled in Radeon Software settings.
- Controls for vertical sync may be hidden or disappear when Radeon Enhanced Sync is enabled.
- Radeon ReLive may experience freezing or pausing issues during recordings when a high resolution camera is connected and in use.
- CPU usage may sometimes remain high once Radeon Game Advisor has been invoked during a game.
- Some users may experience an error message “Another instance is running” during download of a software update through the Radeon Software home screen.
- The Duplicate Desktop process may sometimes cause high CPU usage while a game is running.
- Radeon Software may close or may experience a crash upon resuming from sleep.
- The toast message detailing the hotkey to open Radeon Software’s Overlay may still show up in some games after Radeon Software Overlay has been disabled.
- Lost Ark may experience stuttering intermittently during gameplay.
- Using a custom stream key with Radeon ReLive may fail to stream your content.
- The ‘Stream’ button may remain active when in the process of choosing a region to stream even when a region has not been selected or chosen.
- Some Radeon R9 200, Radeon R9 300 and Radeon R9 Fury series graphics products may experience instability with a limited number of DirectX 9 or DirectX 11 games when using a high refresh rate 120hz+ display. A workaround if you are experiencing this issue is to lower your displays refresh rate.
- Some mjpeg clips may experience a green tint on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products when using Windows Media Player or the Movies & TV application.
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries may experience a game crash and DXGI dialogue error when running the game using HDMI and Radeon FreeSync display configurations.
- Live streaming using the DouYu application with hardware acceleration enabled may cause video corruption on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Trials Rising may experience excessive fog/smoke in some areas of the game.
- Missing text or corruption may be experienced in the right eye when playing the VR game Boneworks.
- Fixed result overflows that can be experienced with Radeon RX 5700 series when using SETI@Home.
- The ‘Shop AMD Products’ button may open the AMD.com homepage instead of the proper shopping web link.
- The scrolling arrow options may intermittently fail to work during Radeon Software installation.
- Up and Down arrow keys don’t work when using the search bar in Radeon Software.
- Enabling HDR enabled displays in Windows may cause colors to become washed out.
- Radeon Software sidebar appears behind the Windows taskbar when the taskbar is set to the same side of your display.
- Playing Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 with HDR enabled and performing a task switch may cause display color corruption that persists even once the game is exited.
- Mixed Reality Portal may experience color corruption or distortion near the edge of viewing areas on some headsets.
- Resident Evil 2 may experience screen flashing when launching the game using DirectX 12 API.
Come potete vedere, si spazia da fix per alcuni titoli come The Division 2, Resident Evil 2 e MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, alla risoluzione di problemi prestazionali, anche se i correttivi di stampo generico vanno per la maggiore. Nelle note di rilascio AMD ha indicato anche i problemi non ancora risolti ma noti, e che verosimilmente saranno sistemati nel prossimo futuro:
- The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
- Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows 7 system configurations.
- Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
- Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.
- Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
- Some Vulkan gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
- Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
Potete scaricare i nuovi Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.1 automaticamente dal pannello di controllo dei driver, dal sito di AMD o tramite questa pagina.