Le migliori offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day 2019

È partito l'Amazon Prime Day 2019. Ecco tutte le migliori offerte e gli sconti più interessanti che potete trovare durante il 15 e 16 luglio.

Ci siamo, l’Amazon Prime Day 2019 è ufficialmente iniziato ed eccoci qui con tutte le migliori offerte di questi due giorni, ma prima di passare all’elenco vi ricordiamo che per partecipare all’evento dovete essere clienti Amazon Prime, se quindi non lo avete ancora fatto vi consigliamo vivamente di iscrivervi gratuitamente per i primi 30 giorni al servizio Prime.

Iscriviti ad Amazon Prime gratis per 30 giorni

Come al solito cerchermo di guidarvi nei meandri di sconti per trovare le migliori occasioni. Se volete consultare tutte le offerte potete farlo dalla pagina ufficiale del Prime Day su Amazon.

Passiamo quindi alle migliori offerte raggruppate per tipologia di prodotto.

  1. Dispositivi Amazon
  2. Computer Portatili
  3. Mouse, Tastiere, Cuffie e altre periferiche gaming
  4. Monitor PC
  5. Smartphone e Tablet
  6. Cuffie e Auricolari
  7. Speaker Bluetooth
  8. Smart TV e Soundbar
  9. Fotografia
  10. Piccoli elettrodomestici e Cura della persona

Offerte Dispositivi Amazon

 

Offerte Computer Portatili

 

Offerte Mouse, Tastiere, Cuffie e altre periferiche gaming

Mouse Gaming

Tastiere Gaming

Cuffie Gaming

Altre periferiche Gaming

 

Offerte Monitor PC

 

Offerte Smartphone e Tablet

Smartphone Apple

Smartphone Android

Tablet

 

Offerte Cuffie e Auricolari

Cuffie

Auricolari

 

Offerte Speaker Bluetooth

 

Offerte Smart TV e Soundbar

Smart TV 43-49″

Smart TV 50-60″

Smart TV 65″ e oltre

Soundbar

 

Offerte Fotografia

 

Offerte Piccoli elettrodomestici e Cura della persona

Giardino

Casa

Cucina

Cura della Persona

 

Come seguire l’Amazon prime Day

Il team di Tom’s Hardware si prepara all’evento al meglio, per comunicare in maniera tempestiva le offerte più interessanti di tutte le categorie. Potete seguirci naturalmente sulle nostre pagine social ufficiali:

lunedì 15 luglio 2019 0:01

