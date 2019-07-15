Le migliori offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day 2019
Ci siamo, l’Amazon Prime Day 2019 è ufficialmente iniziato ed eccoci qui con tutte le migliori offerte di questi due giorni, ma prima di passare all’elenco vi ricordiamo che per partecipare all’evento dovete essere clienti Amazon Prime, se quindi non lo avete ancora fatto vi consigliamo vivamente di iscrivervi gratuitamente per i primi 30 giorni al servizio Prime.
Iscriviti ad Amazon Prime gratis per 30 giorni
Come al solito cerchermo di guidarvi nei meandri di sconti per trovare le migliori occasioni. Se volete consultare tutte le offerte potete farlo dalla pagina ufficiale del Prime Day su Amazon.
Passiamo quindi alle migliori offerte raggruppate per tipologia di prodotto.
- Dispositivi Amazon
- Computer Portatili
- Mouse, Tastiere, Cuffie e altre periferiche gaming
- Monitor PC
- Smartphone e Tablet
- Cuffie e Auricolari
- Speaker Bluetooth
- Smart TV e Soundbar
- Fotografia
- Piccoli elettrodomestici e Cura della persona
Offerte Dispositivi Amazon
- Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | €59,99 (-40%)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | €99,99 (-33%)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) | €189,99 (-17%)
- Echo Show 5 | €59,99 (-33%)
- Fire TV Basic Edition | €24,99 (-38%)
- Fire 7 | €49,99 (-29%)
- Fire HD 8 | €69,99 (-30%)
- Kindle | €59,99 (-25%)
- Kindle Paperwhite | €94,99 (-27%)
- Blink Indoor | €69,99 (-30%)
- 2x Blink Indoor | €118,99 (-30%)
- 3x Blink Indoor | €160,99 (-30%)
- 5x Blink Indoor | €237,99 (-30%)
Offerte Computer Portatili
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-52-3973 15.6″ FHD | €379,00 | (-24%)
- Acer Swift 1 SF114-32-P56T 14″ FHD | €399,00 | (-25%)
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-54-59UX 14″ Full HD | €549,00 | (-35%)
- ASUS Vivobook A403FA-EB151T 14″ FHD | €999,00 | (-17%)
- HP 14-dk0001nl 14″ FHD | €399,99 | (-27%)
- HP EliteBook 850 G5 15,6″ FHD | €999,00 | (-19%)
- HP ENVY x360 15-cn1001nl 15,6” FHD | €749,99 | (-25%)
- HP Pavilion 14-ce2072nl 14″ FHD | €599,99 | (-25%)
- HP Pavilion 15-cw1043nl 15,6″ FHD | €479,99 | (-24%)
- Huawei MateBook 13 SSD 256GB | €749,99 | (-25%)
- Huawei MateBook 13 SSD 512GB | €859,99 | (-28%)
- Huawei MateBook D 15.6″ FHD Intel | €399,99 | (-43%)
- Huawei Matebook D 14″ FHD Ryzen | €489,99 | (-39%)
- Huawei MateBook X Pro 13.9″ | €1.179,99 | (-31%)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (i5, SSD 256GB, RAM 8GB) | €1.049,00 | (-30%)
- Apple MacBook (Modello Precedente) | €1.149,99 | (-26%)
Offerte Mouse, Tastiere, Cuffie e altre periferiche gaming
Mouse Gaming
- Logitech G403 Prodigy Mouse | €36,99 (-49%)
- Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | €44,99 (-51%)
- Razer Mamba Wireless [2018] | €59,99 (-40%)
- Razer Basilisk Mouse Gaming Ergonomico per FPS | €44,99 (-36%)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Tastiera da Gioco Meccanica Tattile | €119,99 (-33%)
- Razer Deathadder Elite | €44,99 (-44%)
- Razer Mamba Elite Mouse da Gioco Ergonomico | €59,99 (-35%)
- Razer Mamba Hyperflux/Firefly Mouse da Gioco | €169,99 (-39%)
- SteelSeries Rival 600 | €49,99 (-44%)
Tastiere Gaming
- Asus Cerberus Artic Tastiera USB Gaming | €39,99 (-33%)
- Asus Cerberus Gaming Tastiera USB Retroilluminata LED | €31,99 (-47%)
- Asus ROG Claymore Tastiera Gaming Meccanica | €129,99 (-46%)
- Cooler Master Bundle Gaming MasterSet MS120 | €47,99 (-46%)
- Cooler Master Devastator III Tastierae Mouse | €24,99 (-40%)
- Corsair K63 Tastiera Meccanica Gaming, Cherry MX Red | €67,99 (-41%)
- Corsair K63 Wireless Tastiera Meccanica Gaming, Cherry MX Red | €98,99 (-24%)
- Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB Tastiera Meccanica Gaming, Cherry MX Speed | €109,99 (-48%)
- Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Tastiera Meccanica Gaming, Cherry MX Speed | €147,99 (-44%)
- Logitech G213 Tastiera Gaming | €36,99 (-55%)
- Logitech G910 Tastiera Orion Spectrum | €110,99 (-47%)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Tastiera USB Mecha-Membrane | €74,99 (-32%)
- DREVO Tyrfing V2 TKL Switch Marrone/Blu | €48,06 (-20%)
- DREVO Tyrfing V2 TKL Switch Rosso | €43,87 (-27%)
Cuffie Gaming
- ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Call of Duty Edition | €114,99 | (-32%)
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR-X Edition | €114,99 (-32%)
- Corsair Gaming VOID Pro Cuffie per Gaming | €74,99 (-17%)
- Corsair VOID PRO RGB USB Cuffie 7.1 | €72,99 (-27%)
- Logitech G430 Cuffie da Gioco 7.1 | €39,99 (-57%)
- Razer Electra V2 Cuffie Gaming 7.1 | €39,99 (-45%)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Cuffie da Gaming | €64,99 (-35%)
- Razer Nari Cuffie da gioco senza fili | €99,99 (-30%)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Cuffie da Gioco Wireless | €109,90 (-39%)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | €249,90 (-29%)
Altre periferiche Gaming
- Corsair Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro | €289,99 (-27%)
- Corsair Elgato Game Capture HD60 S | €144,99 (-56%)
- Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock | €279,95 (-20%)
- Elgato ThunderboltTM 3 Mini Dock | €104,99 (-30%)
- HP Omen Zaino per Notebook Gaming fino a 17″, Rosso | €26,99 (-46%)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force per Xbox One/PC, Nero | €169,99 (-59%)
- Razer Goliathus Chroma Tappetino Gaming | €32,99 (-18%)
- Razer Kiyo Telecamera da Scrivania con Illuminazione per Streamer | €74,99 (-32%)
- Razer Raiju Tournament Edition 2019 Controller di Gioco PS4/PC | €99,99 (-33%)
- Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Chroma Controller Xbox One | €84,99 (-39%)
Offerte Monitor PC
- Acer KG241Qbmiix Monitor Gaming FreeSync da 24″ FHD | €89,9 (-40%)
- Acer KG251QFbmidpx Monitor Gaming FreeSync da 24,5″ FHD | €179 (-22%)
- AOC AGON AG273QCX Monitor Gaming Curvo da 27″ QHD | €399,99 (-20%)
- ASUS VG278QR 27” FHD Esports Gaming Monitor | €289 (-22%)
- BenQ EL2870U Monitor Gaming LED UHD-4K, 28” | €249,99 (-34%)
- BenQ EX3203R 32″ QHD 2K HDR 144 Hz | €430,99 (-16%)
- BenQ GL2580H 24.5 Inch FHD | €115,99 (-22%)
- BenQ GW2480 Monitor LED 24″ FHD | €113,99 (-28%)
- BenQ GW2780 Monitor LED 27″ FHD | €152,99 (-32%)
- HP 24FW Monitor 24″ FreeSync | €129,99 (-24%)
- Hp Monitor Pavilion Gaming 32″ HDR QHD Freesync | €229 (-54%)
- LG 27UL500 Monitor 27″ 4K LED IPS HDR 10 FreeSync | €279,99 (-42%)
- LG 29WK600 Monitor, 29″, 21:9 UltraWide LED IPS HDR 10 FreeSync | €199,99 (-44%)
- Samsung C27F396 Monitor Curvo, 27” FHD Freesync | €154,99 (-44%)
- Samsung C32HG70 Monitor Curvo VA da Gaming 32’’ WQHD HDR 144Hz | €429,99 (-52%)
- Samsung C34H892 Monitor Curvo 34’’ Ultrawide 21:9 UWQHD Quantum Dot | €529,99 (-24%)
- Samsung C49HG90 Monitor Curvo VA 49’’ Ultrawide 32:9 FHD Quantum Dot 144 Hz FreeSync | €749,99 (-50%)
- Samsung LC24RG50FQUXEN Monitor Curvo FHD 24″ | €179,99 (-28%)
- Samsung S34J552 Monitor per Video Editing da 34″ | €329,99 (-23%)
- Samsung U28E570D Monitor 4K 28″ | €219,99 (-56%)
Offerte Smartphone e Tablet
Smartphone Apple
- Apple iPhone 6s (128GB) | €429 (-21%)
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus (128GB) – Grigio Siderale | €475 (-28%)
- Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) – Nero opaco | €489,99 (-26%)
- Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) – Nero opaco | €399,99 (-27%)
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) – Nero | €589,99 (-25%)
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) – Argento | €529,99 (-22%)
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) – Oro | €529,99 (-22%)
- Apple iPhone 8 (256GB) – Grigio siderale | €659,99 (-26%)
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) – Argento | €749,99 (-25%)
- Apple iPhone X (256GB) – Argento | €975 (-21%)
- Apple iPhone X (64GB) – Argento | €799,99 (-24%)
- Apple iPhone XS (512GB) – Argento | €1399,99 (-12%)
- Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB) – Grigio siderale | €989,99 (-23%)
- Apple iPhone XS Max (256GB) – Argento | €1209,99 (-17%)
- Apple iPhone XS Max (512GB) – Grigio siderale | €1419,99 (-16%)
- Apple Watch Series 4 offerta fino al 24%
Smartphone Android
- Honor 9 Lite Smartphone 3/32 GB, Nero [Italia] | €124 (-46%)
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite Nero 4Gb/64Gb Dual Sim | €174,71 (-56%)
- Huawei P30 Smartphone + Cover Trasparente, 6/128 GB | €569 (-29%)
- Huawei P30 Lite Smartphone + Cover Trasparente, 4/128 GB | €259 (-30%)
- Huawei P30 Lite Midnight Black 6.15″ 4gb/128gb Dual Sim | €250 (-32%)
- Samsung Galaxy A50 (2019) 6.4″, 128 GB Espandibili, Dual Sim | €248 (-31%)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 (2019) 6.7″, 128 GB Espandibili, Dual Sim | €319 (-24%)
- Samsung Galaxy A80 (2019) 6.7″, 128 GB Espandibili, Dual Sim | €589 (-13%)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone, 6.1″, 8/128 GB, Bianco | €571 (-39%)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone, 6.1″, 8/128 GB, Nero | €586,95 (-37%)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Smartphone, 6.4″, 8/128 GB | €690,43 (-33%)
Tablet
- iPad Pro 11″ (Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Grigio siderale (Ultimo Modello) | €1329,99 (-23%)
- Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | €369,99 (-19%)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, i5, 8GB RAM, SSD128 GB, Platino | €729 (-32%)
Offerte Cuffie e Auricolari
Cuffie
- Bose Cuffie On-Ear Wireless, Triple Black | €129 (-35%)
- Bose SoundLink Cuffie Around-Ear II Wireless | €154,99 (-45%)
- House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless | €33,49 (-52%)
- House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless Nero/Oro | €37,99 (-46%)
- Sony WHH900N Cuffie Over-Hear Stereo, Bluetooth | €129 (-57%)
Auricolari
- Bose QuietComfort 20 Cuffie intra-auricolari con riduzione del rumore | €179 (-28%)
- Cuffie Beats Solo3 Wireless | €169,99 (-43%)
- Cuffie Bluetooth Truly Wireless by Bang &Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium | €149 (-50%)
- Jaybird Freedom 2 Auricolari Wireless per Lo Sport con Speedfit | €47,9 (-65%)
- Jaybird RUN Auricolari Wireless per lo Sport | €94,9 (-55%)
- Jaybird X3 Cuffie Wireless Bluetooth | €65 (-52%)
- Sony WI1000X Cuffie In-Ear Stereo Bluetooth | €149 (-55%)
- Sony WI-C600N Cuffia Wireless Neckband con Cancellazione del Rumore | €99 (-34%)
Offerte Speaker Bluetooth
- JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition Nero | €89,99 (-47%)
- Sonos Play:1 Lettore All-in-One, Wireless | €139,9 (-39%)
- Sony SRS-XB41 Altoparlante Wireless Portatile, Extra Bass | €119,9 (-48%)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Altoparlante Bluetooth | €65 (-53%)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Altoparlante Wireless Bluetooth | €109,9 (-41%)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Altoparlante Wireless Bluetooth Nero | €139,9 (-41%)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Altoparlante Wireless Blu/Arancio (Mclaren MCL33) | €95 (-63%)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Altoparlante Wireless Rosso/Bianco (McLaren MP44) | €95 (-63%)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Altoparlante Wireless Nero (Charcoal Lite) | €95 (-52%)
Offerte Smart TV e Soundbar
Smart TV 43-49″
- HISENSE H39AE5500 TV LED Full HD | €239 (-32%)
- HISENSE H43BE7400 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €349 (-30%)
- Philips 49PUS7503 Smart TV UHD 4K Ambilight | €459 (-34%)
- Samsung UE43LS03NAUXZT The Frame Cornice TV 4K UHD 43″ | €589 (-51%)
- Samsung UE49LS03NAUXZT The Frame Cornice TV 4K UHD 49″ | €699 (-53%)
- Samsung QE49Q64RATXZT Serie Q64R (2019) QLED Smart TV 49″, Ultra HD 4K | €549 (-45%)
- Samsung UE43RU7400U Smart TV 4K Ultra HD 43″ | €319 (-47%)
- Samsung UE49NU7500U 49″/123 cm, 4K Ultra HD | €349 (-50%)
- Samsung UE49RU8000U Smart TV 4K Ultra HD 49″ | €479 (-47%)
Smart TV 50-60″
- HISENSE H50BE7400 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €399 (-33%)
- HISENSE H50U7BE TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €449 (-36%)
- HISENSE H55AE6000 TV LED Ultra HD 4K HDR | €349 (-42%)
- HISENSE H55BE7200 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, HDR | €429 (-28%)
- HISENSE H55BE7400 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €449 (-36%)
- HISENSE H55O8BE TV OLED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €1189 (-21%)
- HISENSE H55U7BE TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €549 (-31%)
- LG OLED AI ThinQ 55C8 – da 55” – 4K | €1099 (-56%)
- PHILIPS 55OLED903 – Smart TV 55″ OLED UHD 4K HDR | €1499 (-21%)
- Philips 55PUS7503 Smart TV UHD 4K da 55″ Ambilight | €499 (-38%)
- Philips 803 Smart TV OLED 4K UHD da 55” Ambilight | €1048,99 (-45%)
- Samsung QE55Q64RATXZT Serie Q64R (2019) QLED Smart TV 55″, Ultra HD 4K | €769 (-41%)
- Samsung UE55LS03NAUXZT The Frame Cornice TV 4K UHD 55″ | €899 (-50%)
- Samsung UE55NU7091UXZT 4 K UHD Smart TV 55″ | €359 (-55%)
- Samsung UE55NU7170 55″/138 cm, 4K Ultra HD | €389 (-51%)
- Samsung UE58NU7170UXZT Smart TV 4 K UHD, 58″ | €429 (-39%)
- Sharp Smart TV LC-60UI7652E UHD 4k da 60” | €499 (-14%)
- Sony KD55XF7004, TV Smart da 55″/138,8 cm, 4K Ultra HD | €519 (-42%)
- Sony KD-55XG70, Smart TV LED da 55 pollici 4K HDR | €599 (-33%)
Smart TV 65″ e oltre
- HISENSE H65BE7200 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, HDR, Dolby DTS | €599 (-25%)
- HISENSE H65BE7400 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €649 (-28%)
- HISENSE H65U7BE TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €749 (-32%)
- HISENSE H75BE7410 TV LED Ultra HD 4K, Dolby Vision HDR | €999 (-44%)
- LG OLED AI ThinQ 65B8 – da 65”- 4K | €1599 (-43%)
- PHILIPS 65OLED903 – Smart Tv 65″ OLED UHD 4K HDR | €2199 (-24%)
- Philips 803 Smart TV OLED 4K UHD da 65” Ambilight | €1599 (-45%)
- Samsung QE65Q64RATXZT Serie Q64R (2019) QLED Smart TV 65″, Ultra HD 4K | €1049 (-38%)
- Samsung UE65LS03NAUXZT The Frame Cornice TV 4K UHD 65″ | €1199 (-48%)
- Samsung UE65RU7400U Smart TV 4K Ultra HD 65″ | €799 (-33%)
- Samsung UE65RU8000U Smart TV 4K Ultra HD 65″ | €799 (-47%)
- Samsung UE75NU8000T 75″/189 cm 4K Ultra HD | €1199 (-63%)
- Sony KD-65XF70, Smart TV LED da 65 pollici 4K HDR | €699 (-42%)
- Sony KD65XF7004, TV Smart da 65″, 4K Ultra HD | €729 (-51%)
Soundbar
- Samsung HW-MS550/ZF Soundbar, Nero (Funziona con Alexa) | €159 (-60%)
- Samsung HW-N300/ZF Soundbar con 4 Altoparlanti | €89,99 (-30%)
- Samsung HW-Q60R/ZF Soundbar da 360 W, 5.1 Canali | €359 (-32%)
Offerte Fotografia
- Sony Alpha 6000L Mirrorless con Obiettivo Intercambiabile 16-50 mm | €399 (-56%)
- Sony Alpha 6300 Mirrorless con Obiettivo Intercambiabile SEL 16-50 mm | €699 (-53%)
- Sony Alpha 6500 Mirrorless con Obiettivo Intercambiabile | €979 (-42%)
- Sony Alpha 7K Kit Mirrorless Full-Frame con Obiettivo Intercambiabile SEL 28-70 mm | €679 (-60%)
- Sony Alpha 7M2K Mirrorless Full-Frame con Obiettivo Intercambiabile SEL 28-70 mm | €999 (-55%)
- Sony DSC-HX90 Compatta con Sensore CMOS Exmor R | €249 (-48%)
- Sony DSC-RX100M4 Compatta, 20.1 Megapixel, Sensore CMOS Exmor RS | €539 (-49%)
- Sony DSC-RX10M3 Digitale Cyber-shot Sensore CMOS Exmor RS | €999 (-47%)
- Sony DSC-WX500 Digitale Compatta Cyber-shot Sensore CMOS Exmor R | €219 (-45%)
Offerte Piccoli elettrodomestici e Cura della persona
Giardino
- BLACK+DECKER Trapano/avvitatore Autosense™ | €74,99 (-46%)
- BLACK+DECKER Trapano Avvitatore a Percussione | €94,98 (-43%)
- BLACK+DECKER Trapano/avvitatore a percussione 18V | €64,98 (-41%)
- Black+Decker BXPW1600PE Idropulitrice ad Alta Pressione | €79,89 (-20%)
- Black+Decker BXPW2200PE Idropulitrice ad Alta Pressione | €119,56 (-25%)
- BLACK+DECKER GW3030-QS Soffiatore/Aspiratore/Trituratore | €69,99 (-44%)
Casa
- iRobot Braava 390t Lavapavimenti 2 in 1 | €199 (-43%)
- iRobot Roomba 671 Robot aspirapolvere | €229 (-35%)
- iRobot Roomba 981 Robot aspirapolvere | €579 (-42%)
Cucina
- Kenwood KCC9060S Cooking Chef Gourmet | €839,99 (-44%)
- Kenwood KM283 Prospero Impastatrice Planetaria, 900 W | €142,99 (-48%)
- Kenwood KMX750RD kMix Impastatrice Planetaria, 1000 W | €229,99 (-43%)
Cura della Persona
- Braun Rifinitore MGK7020 Rasoio Barba Elettrico e Regolabarba | €49,99 (-44%)
- Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3080s Rasoio Barba Elettrico | €56,99 (-64%)
- Braun Series 9 9296cc Rasoio Barba Elettrico a Lamina, Wet&Dry | €189,99 (-60%)
- Panasonic ER-GB80-S503 Regolabarba e Tagliacapelli Impermeabile | €35 (-59%)
- Panasonic ES-LV65-S803 – Wet&Dry Rasoio 5 Lame | €109,99 (-66%)
- Philips MG7730/15 Serie7000 Grooming Kit, Rifinitore Impermeabile | €39,99 (-60%)
- Philips Rasoi Elettrici S9711/32 Series 9000 Rasoio Elettrico, Wet & Dry | €169,99 (-62%)
Come seguire l’Amazon prime Day
Il team di Tom’s Hardware si prepara all’evento al meglio, per comunicare in maniera tempestiva le offerte più interessanti di tutte le categorie. Potete seguirci naturalmente sulle nostre pagine social ufficiali:
- Pagina con tutte le news offerta: qui potete trovare gli articoli e le news relative a offerte e sconti, sia relative al Prime Day che ad altre offerte che pubblichiamo normalmente
- Canale Telegram dedicato alle offerte: il nostro canale in cui pubblichiamo giornalmente le migliore offerte da Amazon e non solo. Durante il Prime Day pubblicheremo qui tutte le migliori offerte lampo e WOW oltre alle normali offerte giornaliere
- Canale YouTube ufficiale di Tom’s Hardware: se preferite guardare o sentire un video qui troverete dei contenuti selezionati con le migliori offerte del Prime Day
- Forum ufficiale di Tom’s Hardware: il nostro forum di discussione, sempre pronto ad aiutare i nostri utenti, in questi giorni vi aiuterà anche ad orientarvi tra le migliori offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day
- Profilo Instagram ufficiale di Tom’s Hardware: se preferite le immagini a tante parole date un’occhiata anche al nostro profilo Instagram ufficiale!
SEGUICI SULLA PAGINA SPECIALE DELL’AMAZON PRIME DAY 2019!