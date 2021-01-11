Cyberpunk 2077: dataminer al lavoro, dettagli sul multiplayer

Cyberpunk 2077 è sicuramente uno dei titoli più chiacchierati del momento. L’opera targata CD Projekt RED è riuscita a stupire in positivo sotto certi aspetti ed in negativo sotto altri. Il gioco è a tutti gli effetti un masterpiece e chiunque dovrebbe poterlo giocare, il problema fondamentale è stata la mancata trasparenza della società polacca riguardanti, soprattutto, le versioni PS4 e Xbox One, decisamente mal ottimizzate. Tutt’ora il team sta navigando in cattive acque e con molta probabilità lo farà per ancora un po’ di tempo, visto che anche l’antitrust polacca si è messa in gioco monitorando costantemente il team.

Cyberpunk 2077 comunque sta ottenendo diversi miglioramenti, ed il piano attuato da CD Projekt RED sta portando i suoi frutti. Gli aggiornamenti hanno reso più godibile l’esperienza su PS4 e Xbox One, nonostante ancora adesso sia ricca di bug di ogni tipo ed altri problemi tecnici. Nel 2021 sono in programma una serie di DLC che miglioreranno l’opera oltre al tanto atteso upgrade in arrivo per le console next gen. Insomma, bisogna stare comunque attenti e sperare che la società polacca riesca a sistemare il tutto nel giro di poco tempo.

Prima dell’uscita del gioco, CD Projekt RED aveva annunciato che era in programma anche una modalità multiplayer, in sostanza un gioco a parte. Il comparto online infatti non è in programma nel breve tempo, anzi al contrario, ma alcuni dataminer forse hanno scoperto già novità interessanti. Secondo alcune fonti, dovrebbe includere per il momento due modalità: Heists e Deathmatch. La prima sembrerebbe offrire una esperienza incentrata più alle quest del single player, molto simile a quello visto con Red Dead Online.

MP.Heist.DebugMessageNameChanged

MP.Heist.MessagePlayerReady

MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass (che si tratti di un sistema di classi?)MP_PlayerReady

++ %s joined the heist

– %s left the heist

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Solo

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Assassin

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Netrunner

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Techie

lobby

cpo_heist_started

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Default

Character.

Character.Cpo_Default_Player

Waiting for players

Waiting for additional players… %u

> Match starts in %u <

Respawn in %u seconds

> Match ends in %u <

GAME FINISHED

Waiting for players…

> Heist starts in %u <

Waiting for players to get ready…

Duplicate characters detected

Respawning player…

Waiting for other players to get ready…

PRESS D-Pad Down / ‘X’ WHEN READY

use the debug menu to switch your character

Player is dead

> Heist ends in %u <

VICTORY

players in the Gather Area

Waiting for other players…

Go to the gather area

Sembrerebbe quindi che i dataminer siano riusciti a scovare diverse funzioni interessanti. Ovviamente parleremo anche della modalità multiplayer e dei suoi dettagli rivelati.

++ %s joined the match

>> %s killed %s

You sent yourself directly to hell! Please don’t come back

Wow! You killed yourself… Bravo.

Your bullet was stronger than your self-esteem

Your shot destroyed your own body and soul. Duh

You sent %s directly to hell!

Wow! You killed %s without compassion

Your bullet was stronger than %s’s head

Your shot destroyed %s’s body and soul

%s sent you directly to hell!

Wow! %s killed you without compassion

%s’s bullet was stronger than your head

%s’s shot destroyed your body and soul

AllowJoinInProgressDM

Sembra quindi che il team stia attuando un programma a lungo termine e che il multiplayer di Cyberpunk 2077 non sia solo una semplice modalità per fare da contorno al single player, ma al contrario. Ovviamente l’uscita non sarà imminente, ma per ulteriori informazioni relative vi invitiamo a seguire le nostre pagine.