E3 2021: tutte le date di uscita dei giochi mostrati
Abbiamo da poco salutato l’E3 2021, un altro evento a dir poco grandioso se andiamo a vedere i singoli annunci. Nonostante i 46 giochi confermati nel corso di quest’anno e altri 27 in programma per l’anno prossimo, molti utenti non si sono trovati del tutto soddisfatti. Parliamoci chiaro, lo show in formato digitale non attrae quanto quello originale certo, ma effettivamente alcune mancanze ci sono state tra cui, Bayonetta 3 per citarne uno.
In ogni caso questa notizia vuole essere come un promemoria per quello che verrà, ricordandovi le date di ogni singolo titolo annunciato durante l’E3 2021:
Summer Game Fest
- Sky: Children of Light on Switch (Thatgamecompany), Giugno 29, 2021
- Tribes of Midgard (Norsfell), Luglio 27, 2021
- Sable (Shedworks), Settembre 23, 2021
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Supermassive Games), Ottobre 22, 2021
- Lost Ark (Smilegate), Autunno 2021
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2 (Frontier), 2021
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt (Sharkmob), 2021
- Elden Ring (From Software), Gennaio 21, 2022
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Gearbox), Inizio 2022
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios), 2022
Koch Media
- King’s Bounty 2 (1C Entertainment), Agosto 24, 2021
- Encased (Dark Crystal Games), Settembre 2021
- Crossfire Legion (Blackbird Interactive), 2022
- Dolmen (Massive Work Studio), 2022
- Gungrave G.O.R.E (Studio Iggymob), 2022
- Scars Above (Mad Head Games), 2022
- The Chant (Brass Token), 2022
- The Last Oricru (GoldKnights), 2022
Ubisoft
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy), Settembre 2, 2021
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal), Settembre 16, 2021
- Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft Paris/Pune/Shanghai, Room8), Novembre 4, 2021
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Massive Entertainment), 2022
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan), 2022
Devolver Digital
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve), Luglio 20, 2021
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games), 2021
- Tumble Time (Nopopo), 2021
- Demon Throttle (Doinksoft), 2022
- Trek to Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog), 2022
- Wizard with a Gun (Galvanic Games), 2022
Xbox e Bethesda
- Flight Simulator su Series X|S (Asobo Studio), Luglio 27, 2021
- The Ascent (Neon Giant), Luglio 29, 2021
- Hades su Xbox e PlayStation (Supergiant Games), Agosto 13, 2021
- Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio), Agosto 19, 2021
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine), Agosto 25, 2021
- Aragami 2 (Lince Works), Settembre 17, 2021
- Diablo 2: Resurrected (Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions), Settembre 23, 2021
- Battlefield 2042 (DICE), Ottobre 22, 2021
- Age of Empires 4 (Relic Entertainment), Ottobre 28, 2021
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games), Novembre 9, 2021
- The Anacrusis (Stray Bombay), Autunno 2021
- Shredders (I-Illusions), December 2021
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries), Fine 2021
- Among Us on Xbox (Innersloth), 2021
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (GSC Game World), 28 April 2022
- Redfall (Arkane Austin), Summer 2022
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios), Novembre 11, 2022
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio), 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Rabbit and Bear), 2022
- Party Animals (Recreate Games), 2022
- Replaced (Sad Cat Studios), 2022
- Slime Rancher 2 (Monomi Park), 2022
- Somerville (Jumpship), 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Rabbit and Bear), 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Rabbit and Bear), 2023
Square-Enix
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Deck Nine, Dontnod Entertainment), Settembre 30, 2021
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal), Ottobre 26, 2021
- Hitman Sniper: The Shadows (Square Enix Montréal), 2021
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja), 2022
Nintendo
- Worms Rumble on Switch (Team17), Giugno 23, 2021
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 su Switch (Vicarious Visions), Giugno 25, 2021
- WarioWare: Get it Together (Nintendo EPD, Intelligent Systems), Settembre 10, 2021
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (CyberConnect2), Settembre 24, 2021
- Astria Ascending (Artisan Studios), Settembre 30, 2021
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio), Ottobre 5, 2021
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD), Ottobre 8, 2021
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube), October 29, 2021
- Cruis’n Blast on Switch (Raw Thrills), Autunno 2021
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Atlus), Novembre 12, 2021
- Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, Novembre 12, 2021
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (WayForward), Dicembre 3, 2021
- Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft), 2021
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster (Koei Tecmo), 2021
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo EPD), 2022
Si tratta a tutti gli effetti di una lista davvero corposa. Vi ha convinti l’E3 2021? Fateci sapere nei commenti qual è il gioco che attendete di più. Per ogni informazione aggiuntiva riguardante questa serie di titoli, vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati sulle nostre pagine.
Se volete giocare ai titoli sopracitati presentati durante l’E3 2021 avrete bisogno di una console next gen retrocompatibile, a questo indirizzo Amazon potete acquistare infatti Xbox Series S.