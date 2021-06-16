E3 2021: tutte le date di uscita dei giochi mostrati

Abbiamo da poco salutato l’E3 2021, un altro evento a dir poco grandioso se andiamo a vedere i singoli annunci. Nonostante i 46 giochi confermati nel corso di quest’anno e altri 27 in programma per l’anno prossimo, molti utenti non si sono trovati del tutto soddisfatti. Parliamoci chiaro, lo show in formato digitale non attrae quanto quello originale certo, ma effettivamente alcune mancanze ci sono state tra cui, Bayonetta 3 per citarne uno.

In ogni caso questa notizia vuole essere come un promemoria per quello che verrà, ricordandovi le date di ogni singolo titolo annunciato durante l’E3 2021:

Summer Game Fest

Sky: Children of Light on Switch (Thatgamecompany), Giugno 29, 2021

Tribes of Midgard (Norsfell), Luglio 27, 2021

Sable (Shedworks), Settembre 23, 2021

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Supermassive Games), Ottobre 22, 2021

Lost Ark (Smilegate), Autunno 2021

Jurassic World: Evolution 2 (Frontier), 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt (Sharkmob), 2021

Elden Ring (From Software), Gennaio 21, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Gearbox), Inizio 2022

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios), 2022

Koch Media

King’s Bounty 2 (1C Entertainment), Agosto 24, 2021

Encased (Dark Crystal Games), Settembre 2021

Crossfire Legion (Blackbird Interactive), 2022

Dolmen (Massive Work Studio), 2022

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Studio Iggymob), 2022

Scars Above (Mad Head Games), 2022

The Chant (Brass Token), 2022

The Last Oricru (GoldKnights), 2022

Ubisoft

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy), Settembre 2, 2021

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal), Settembre 16, 2021

Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft Paris/Pune/Shanghai, Room8), Novembre 4, 2021

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Massive Entertainment), 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan), 2022

Devolver Digital

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve), Luglio 20, 2021

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games), 2021

Tumble Time (Nopopo), 2021

Demon Throttle (Doinksoft), 2022

Trek to Yomi (Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog), 2022

Wizard with a Gun (Galvanic Games), 2022

Xbox e Bethesda

Flight Simulator su Series X|S (Asobo Studio), Luglio 27, 2021

The Ascent (Neon Giant), Luglio 29, 2021

Hades su Xbox e PlayStation (Supergiant Games), Agosto 13, 2021

Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio), Agosto 19, 2021

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine), Agosto 25, 2021

Aragami 2 (Lince Works), Settembre 17, 2021

Diablo 2: Resurrected (Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions), Settembre 23, 2021

Battlefield 2042 (DICE), Ottobre 22, 2021

Age of Empires 4 (Relic Entertainment), Ottobre 28, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games), Novembre 9, 2021

The Anacrusis (Stray Bombay), Autunno 2021

Shredders (I-Illusions), December 2021

Halo Infinite (343 Industries), Fine 2021

Among Us on Xbox (Innersloth), 2021

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (GSC Game World), 28 April 2022

Redfall (Arkane Austin), Summer 2022

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios), Novembre 11, 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio), 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Rabbit and Bear), 2022

Party Animals (Recreate Games), 2022

Replaced (Sad Cat Studios), 2022

Slime Rancher 2 (Monomi Park), 2022

Somerville (Jumpship), 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Rabbit and Bear), 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Rabbit and Bear), 2023

Square-Enix

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Deck Nine, Dontnod Entertainment), Settembre 30, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal), Ottobre 26, 2021

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows (Square Enix Montréal), 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Team Ninja), 2022

Nintendo

Worms Rumble on Switch (Team17), Giugno 23, 2021

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 su Switch (Vicarious Visions), Giugno 25, 2021

WarioWare: Get it Together (Nintendo EPD, Intelligent Systems), Settembre 10, 2021

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (CyberConnect2), Settembre 24, 2021

Astria Ascending (Artisan Studios), Settembre 30, 2021

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio), Ottobre 5, 2021

Metroid Dread (MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD), Ottobre 8, 2021

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube), October 29, 2021

Cruis’n Blast on Switch (Raw Thrills), Autunno 2021

Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Atlus), Novembre 12, 2021

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, Novembre 12, 2021

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (WayForward), Dicembre 3, 2021

Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft), 2021

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster (Koei Tecmo), 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo EPD), 2022

Si tratta a tutti gli effetti di una lista davvero corposa. Vi ha convinti l’E3 2021? Fateci sapere nei commenti qual è il gioco che attendete di più. Per ogni informazione aggiuntiva riguardante questa serie di titoli, vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati sulle nostre pagine.