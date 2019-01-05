Tom's Hardware Italia Tom's Hardware
Game Division

Game Developers Choice Awards 2019: la lista delle nomination

Game Division

Game Developers Choice Awards 2019: la lista delle nomination

Più informazioni su

Come ogni anno tornano i Game Developers Choice Awards, ovvero l’evento che celebra la creatività e il genio artistico e tecnico dei più grandi sviluppatori e videogiochi dell’anno appena terminato. In questo 2018 abbiamo potuto vivere grandi avventure e i nomi in ballo sono di primo livello. Red Dead Redemption 2 ha ottenuto ben 7 nomination e sicuramente punta a ottenere il premio Game of the Year, dopo che il primo capitolo aveva fatto lo stesso nel 2010.

L’opera Rockstar, però, non è da sola in questa competizione. Al suo fianco troviamo due esclusive Sony, God of War e Marvel’s Spider-Man, entrambe con 6 nomination. L’ultimo titolo PlayStation ad aver vinto un “Gioco dell’anno” è stato The Last of Us, nel 2013. Naughty Dog può vantare un GOTY anche con Uncharted 2: Il Covo dei Ladri, nel 2009.

Sempre rimanendo in casa Sony, nel 2012 abbiamo visto salire sul gradino più alto del podio Journey: il mondo indie è una parte importante dei GDCAs; in questa edizione possiamo infatti trovare Celeste e Return of The Obra Dinn, rispettivamente con 3 e 4 nomination. Vediamo però la lista completa.

Migliore audio:

  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Miglior debutto:

  • Polyarc (Moss)
  • Mountains (Florence)
  • Nomada Studio (Gris)
  • Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)
  • Sabotage (The Messenger)

Miglior design:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Leggi anche: Red Dead Redemption 2, i DLC che vorremmo dopo la storia di Arthur Morgan
Leggi anche: Red Dead Online, vi raccontiamo la modalità multiplayer di Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior gioco mobile:

  • Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)
  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
  • Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
  • Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Premio per l’innovazione:

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Miglior narrazione:

  • Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Leggi anche: Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo è un film semplicemente “amazing”!
Leggi anche: Marvel’s Spider-Man Recensione, l’Uomo Ragno come non lo avete mai visto

Miglior comparto tecnico:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey  (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Miglior comparto artistico:

  • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Miglior gioco VR/AR:

  • Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
  • Moss (Polyarc)
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Leggi anche: God of War vince il premio di Gioco dell’anno ai The Game Awards 2018
Leggi anche: Recensione God of War, dalla tragedia greca al mito norreno

Gioco dell’anno:

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

La cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 20 marzo 2019 e sarà presentata da Tim Schafer. Inoltre, Amy Hennig sarà premiata con un Lifetime Achievement Award, come vi avevamo raccontato. Diteci: cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Chi vorreste vedere in cima al podio?

di Nicola Armondi |
sabato 5 gennaio 2019 10:00

Più informazioni su