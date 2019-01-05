Game Developers Choice Awards 2019: la lista delle nomination
Come ogni anno tornano i Game Developers Choice Awards, ovvero l’evento che celebra la creatività e il genio artistico e tecnico dei più grandi sviluppatori e videogiochi dell’anno appena terminato. In questo 2018 abbiamo potuto vivere grandi avventure e i nomi in ballo sono di primo livello. Red Dead Redemption 2 ha ottenuto ben 7 nomination e sicuramente punta a ottenere il premio Game of the Year, dopo che il primo capitolo aveva fatto lo stesso nel 2010.
L’opera Rockstar, però, non è da sola in questa competizione. Al suo fianco troviamo due esclusive Sony, God of War e Marvel’s Spider-Man, entrambe con 6 nomination. L’ultimo titolo PlayStation ad aver vinto un “Gioco dell’anno” è stato The Last of Us, nel 2013. Naughty Dog può vantare un GOTY anche con Uncharted 2: Il Covo dei Ladri, nel 2009.
Sempre rimanendo in casa Sony, nel 2012 abbiamo visto salire sul gradino più alto del podio Journey: il mondo indie è una parte importante dei GDCAs; in questa edizione possiamo infatti trovare Celeste e Return of The Obra Dinn, rispettivamente con 3 e 4 nomination. Vediamo però la lista completa.
Migliore audio:
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
Miglior debutto:
- Polyarc (Moss)
- Mountains (Florence)
- Nomada Studio (Gris)
- Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)
- Sabotage (The Messenger)
Miglior design:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Miglior gioco mobile:
- Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
- Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Premio per l’innovazione:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
Miglior narrazione:
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Miglior comparto tecnico:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Miglior comparto artistico:
- Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Miglior gioco VR/AR:
- Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Gioco dell’anno:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
La cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 20 marzo 2019 e sarà presentata da Tim Schafer. Inoltre, Amy Hennig sarà premiata con un Lifetime Achievement Award, come vi avevamo raccontato. Diteci: cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Chi vorreste vedere in cima al podio?