Game Developers Choice Awards 2019: la lista delle nomination

Come ogni anno tornano i Game Developers Choice Awards, ovvero l’evento che celebra la creatività e il genio artistico e tecnico dei più grandi sviluppatori e videogiochi dell’anno appena terminato. In questo 2018 abbiamo potuto vivere grandi avventure e i nomi in ballo sono di primo livello. Red Dead Redemption 2 ha ottenuto ben 7 nomination e sicuramente punta a ottenere il premio Game of the Year, dopo che il primo capitolo aveva fatto lo stesso nel 2010.

L’opera Rockstar, però, non è da sola in questa competizione. Al suo fianco troviamo due esclusive Sony, God of War e Marvel’s Spider-Man, entrambe con 6 nomination. L’ultimo titolo PlayStation ad aver vinto un “Gioco dell’anno” è stato The Last of Us, nel 2013. Naughty Dog può vantare un GOTY anche con Uncharted 2: Il Covo dei Ladri, nel 2009.

Sempre rimanendo in casa Sony, nel 2012 abbiamo visto salire sul gradino più alto del podio Journey: il mondo indie è una parte importante dei GDCAs; in questa edizione possiamo infatti trovare Celeste e Return of The Obra Dinn, rispettivamente con 3 e 4 nomination. Vediamo però la lista completa.

Migliore audio:

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Miglior debutto:

Polyarc (Moss)

Mountains (Florence)

Nomada Studio (Gris)

Villa Gorilla (Yoku’s Island Express)

Sabotage (The Messenger)

Miglior design:

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Miglior gioco mobile:

Alto’s Odyssey (Snowman)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Premio per l’innovazione:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Miglior narrazione:

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Miglior comparto tecnico:

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Miglior comparto artistico:

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Miglior gioco VR/AR:

Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

Moss (Polyarc)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gioco dell’anno:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

La cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 20 marzo 2019 e sarà presentata da Tim Schafer. Inoltre, Amy Hennig sarà premiata con un Lifetime Achievement Award, come vi avevamo raccontato. Diteci: cosa ne pensate di queste nomination? Chi vorreste vedere in cima al podio?