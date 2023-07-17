Ora che l’acquisizione di Activision-Blizzard da parte di Xbox sembra ormai cosa fatta, vi siete chiesti quanti e quali titoli potrebbero entrare nel Game Pass? Fermo restando che ancora non si sa, anche con acquisizione completa, quando i titoli entreranno a far parte del catalogo (e anche quali), viene naturali riflettere sulla libreria che verrà aggiunta.

Innanzitutto partiamo da una premessa, tutti i titoli futuri arriveranno al day one su Xbox Game Pass, già a partire da questo autunno (sempre se tutto va come deve andare, chiaramente). L’unico franchise che subirà un ritardo sarà Call of Duty, non per altro il brand ha un contratto di partnership con Sony fino al 2024 compreso, ciò significa che il primo COD day one lo vedremo molto probabilmente nel 2025.

A ogni modo ci siamo un po’ divertiti nello stilare una lista sui possibili ingressi nel servizio dei giochi Activision-Blizzard e questo è il risultato che abbiamo ottenuto… mica male. Ah, se vi stiate chiedendo dove sia Sekiro, sappiate che è normale che non ci sia: la proprietà intellettuale è di From Software.

Xbox Game Pass – Console

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: World War II

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Crash Bandicoot 4

Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled

Crash Team Rumble

Diablo II Resurrected

Diablo III

Diablo III Reaper of Souls

Diablo IV

Overwatch 2

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Prototype

Prototype 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

PC Game Pass

Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: World War II

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Crash Bandicoot 4

Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled

Crash Team Rumble

Diablo

Diablo II Resurrected

Diablo III

Diablo III Reaper of Souls

Diablo IV

King’s Quest

Overwatch 2

Prototype

Prototype 2

Soldier of Fortune

Soldier of Fortune II Double Helix

Soldier of Fortune Payback

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Starcraft Remastered

Starcraft II Wings of Liberty

Starcraft II Heart of the Swarm

Starcraft II legacy of the Void

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Warcraft

Warcraft II Tides of Darkness

Warcraft 3 Reforged

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft Cataclysm

World of Warcraft Myst of Pandaria

World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor

World of Warcraft Legion

World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth

World of Warcraft Shadowlands

World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Oltre a questi, è giusto ricordare che ABK ha svariate IP dormienti nel suo catalogo, basti pensare a Hexen, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Blur, Empire Earth e svariate altre. Insomma, le possibilità sono infinite.