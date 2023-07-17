Xbox Game Pass, con Activision-Blizzard arriverebbero una marea di giochi: ecco quali
Ora che l’acquisizione di Activision-Blizzard da parte di Xbox sembra ormai cosa fatta, vi siete chiesti quanti e quali titoli potrebbero entrare nel Game Pass? Fermo restando che ancora non si sa, anche con acquisizione completa, quando i titoli entreranno a far parte del catalogo (e anche quali), viene naturali riflettere sulla libreria che verrà aggiunta.
Innanzitutto partiamo da una premessa, tutti i titoli futuri arriveranno al day one su Xbox Game Pass, già a partire da questo autunno (sempre se tutto va come deve andare, chiaramente). L’unico franchise che subirà un ritardo sarà Call of Duty, non per altro il brand ha un contratto di partnership con Sony fino al 2024 compreso, ciò significa che il primo COD day one lo vedremo molto probabilmente nel 2025.
A ogni modo ci siamo un po’ divertiti nello stilare una lista sui possibili ingressi nel servizio dei giochi Activision-Blizzard e questo è il risultato che abbiamo ottenuto… mica male. Ah, se vi stiate chiedendo dove sia Sekiro, sappiate che è normale che non ci sia: la proprietà intellettuale è di From Software.
Xbox Game Pass – Console
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: World War II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled
- Crash Team Rumble
- Diablo II Resurrected
- Diablo III
- Diablo III Reaper of Souls
- Diablo IV
- Overwatch 2
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
- Prototype
- Prototype 2
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
PC Game Pass
- Call of Duty
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: World War II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled
- Crash Team Rumble
- Diablo
- Diablo II Resurrected
- Diablo III
- Diablo III Reaper of Souls
- Diablo IV
- King’s Quest
- Overwatch 2
- Prototype
- Prototype 2
- Soldier of Fortune
- Soldier of Fortune II Double Helix
- Soldier of Fortune Payback
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
- Starcraft Remastered
- Starcraft II Wings of Liberty
- Starcraft II Heart of the Swarm
- Starcraft II legacy of the Void
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Warcraft
- Warcraft II Tides of Darkness
- Warcraft 3 Reforged
- World of Warcraft
- World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade
- World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King
- World of Warcraft Cataclysm
- World of Warcraft Myst of Pandaria
- World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor
- World of Warcraft Legion
- World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth
- World of Warcraft Shadowlands
- World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Oltre a questi, è giusto ricordare che ABK ha svariate IP dormienti nel suo catalogo, basti pensare a Hexen, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Blur, Empire Earth e svariate altre. Insomma, le possibilità sono infinite.