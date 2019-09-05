Ghost of Tsushima: nuovo trailer al Tokyo Game Show 2019

Ghost of Tsushima sarà presente al Tokyo Game Show 2019, insieme a molti altri giochi: ecco la lista completa di Sony Interactive Entertainment.

La Gamescom 2019 e il PAX West 2019 di Seattle sono conclusi da pochi giorni, ma non c’è tempo per far riposare i videogiocatori: la prossima settimana, precisamente dal 12 al 15 settembre, avrà luogo il Tokyo Game Show 2019. L’evento vedrà la partecipazione di molte grandi società dell’industria videoludica, compresa Sony PlayStation. Tra i molti titoli che figurano nella lista dei giochi che SIE porterà alla fiera figura inoltre il tanto atteso Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima è un gioco d’azione stealth open world che ci porterà sull’isola di Tsushima, durante l’invasione mongola, e ci chiederà di respingere i nemici del Giappone indossando i panni di un samurai. È in sviluppo presso gli studi di Sucker Punch (creatori di inFamous) e si sta facendo attendere da tempo: secondo quanto dichiarato dalla società giapponese, verrà svelato un trailer.

Ecco a voi la lista completa del giochi PS4 che saranno presenti al Tokyo Game Show:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer

AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer

Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Giocabile, Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer

Control (Marvelous) – Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Giocabile, Trailer

Dreams (SIE) – Trailer

eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Giocabile, Trailer

FIFA 20 (EA) – Giocabile, Trailer

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Giocabile, Trailer

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer

Fortnite (Epic Games) – Giocabile, Trailer

Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Giocabile, Trailer

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Giocabile, Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer

Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also

on PS Vita) – Trailer

Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer

MediEvil (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer

Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer

New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Giocabile, Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Giocabile, Trailer

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Giocabile, Trailer

Project Resistance (Capcom) – Giocabile, Trailer

Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Giocabile, Trailer

ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer

Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Giocabile, Trailer

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Giocabile, Trailer

Ecco invece la lista dei giochi per PS VR:

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Giocabile, Trailer

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer

Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Giocabile, Trailer

Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer

Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer

Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Giocabile, Trailer

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di questi giochi? Ghost of Tsushima è uno dei giochi PS4 che più attendete?