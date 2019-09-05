Tom's Hardware Italia
Ghost of Tsushima: nuovo trailer al Tokyo Game Show 2019

Ghost of Tsushima sarà presente al Tokyo Game Show 2019, insieme a molti altri giochi: ecco la lista completa di Sony Interactive Entertainment.

La Gamescom 2019 e il PAX West 2019 di Seattle sono conclusi da pochi giorni, ma non c’è tempo per far riposare i videogiocatori: la prossima settimana, precisamente dal 12 al 15 settembre, avrà luogo il Tokyo Game Show 2019. L’evento vedrà la partecipazione di molte grandi società dell’industria videoludica, compresa Sony PlayStation. Tra i molti titoli che figurano nella lista dei giochi che SIE porterà alla fiera figura inoltre il tanto atteso Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima è un gioco d’azione stealth open world che ci porterà sull’isola di Tsushima, durante l’invasione mongola, e ci chiederà di respingere i nemici del Giappone indossando i panni di un samurai. È in sviluppo presso gli studi di Sucker Punch (creatori di inFamous) e si sta facendo attendere da tempo: secondo quanto dichiarato dalla società giapponese, verrà svelato un trailer.

Ecco a voi la lista completa del giochi PS4 che saranno presenti al Tokyo Game Show:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
  • AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
  • Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
  • Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Concrete Genie (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
  • Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
  • Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
  • eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • FIFA 20 (EA) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
  • Fortnite (Epic Games) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
  • Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
  • Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
  • Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also
  • on PS Vita) – Trailer
  • Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
  • MediEvil (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
  • Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
  • Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
  • New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
  • Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Project Resistance (Capcom) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
  • Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
  • SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
  • Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) – Trailer
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
  • Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Giocabile, Trailer

Ecco invece la lista dei giochi per PS VR:

  • Concrete Genie (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Giocabile, Trailer
  • Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
  • Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
  • Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Giocabile, Trailer

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di questi giochi? Ghost of Tsushima è uno dei giochi PS4 che più attendete?

di Nicola Armondi |
giovedì 5 settembre 2019 9:47

