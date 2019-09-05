Ghost of Tsushima: nuovo trailer al Tokyo Game Show 2019
La Gamescom 2019 e il PAX West 2019 di Seattle sono conclusi da pochi giorni, ma non c’è tempo per far riposare i videogiocatori: la prossima settimana, precisamente dal 12 al 15 settembre, avrà luogo il Tokyo Game Show 2019. L’evento vedrà la partecipazione di molte grandi società dell’industria videoludica, compresa Sony PlayStation. Tra i molti titoli che figurano nella lista dei giochi che SIE porterà alla fiera figura inoltre il tanto atteso Ghost of Tsushima.
Ghost of Tsushima è un gioco d’azione stealth open world che ci porterà sull’isola di Tsushima, durante l’invasione mongola, e ci chiederà di respingere i nemici del Giappone indossando i panni di un samurai. È in sviluppo presso gli studi di Sucker Punch (creatori di inFamous) e si sta facendo attendere da tempo: secondo quanto dichiarato dalla società giapponese, verrà svelato un trailer.
Ecco a voi la lista completa del giochi PS4 che saranno presenti al Tokyo Game Show:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
- AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
- Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
- Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
- Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
- eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Giocabile, Trailer
- FIFA 20 (EA) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
- Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also
- on PS Vita) – Trailer
- Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
- MediEvil (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
- Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
- New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
- Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Giocabile, Trailer
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Giocabile, Trailer
- One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Project Resistance (Capcom) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Giocabile, Trailer
- ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
- Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Giocabile, Trailer
Ecco invece la lista dei giochi per PS VR:
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Giocabile, Trailer
- Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
- Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
- Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Giocabile, Trailer
Diteci, cosa ne pensate di questi giochi? Ghost of Tsushima è uno dei giochi PS4 che più attendete?
Potete acquistare una PS4 a questo indirizzo.