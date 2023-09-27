Tramite un annuncio su X (ex Twitter) PlayStation ha annunciato l’arrivo di Horizon Forbidden West (il secondo capitolo di Horizon iniziato con Zero Dawn) su PC. Se volete capire il tipo di gioco, qua trovate la nostra recensione su console PS5.

Together with @Guerrilla we are bringing Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition to PC! Aloy’s journey on PC continues early 2024. Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/WQsVYnu14e Wishlist on the Epic Games Store: https://t.co/3zIWsxePnX pic.twitter.com/obDynosn9e — Nixxes Software (@NixxesSoftware) September 27, 2023

Il gioco è sviluppato da Nixxes, gli stessi del porting di Marvel’s Spider-Man e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e arriverà su PC a inizio 2024 tramite una Complete Edition che comprende anche l’espansione “Burning Shores”. Il titolo è già preordinabile su Steam.

Non abbiamo ancora dettagli grafici sul gioco, ma non appena Sony darà qualche informazioni in più, non esiteremo a farvelo sapere.

Nel frattempo è giusto sottolineare che la Complete Edition arriverà anche su PS5 il prossimo 6 ottobre a un prezzo di 59,99 euro, e comprendendo i seguenti contenuti:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*

In-game items:

Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression:

Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite outfit

Nora Thunder Sling

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece

Resources pack

Cosa ne pensate? Siete contenti di questo annuncio a sorpresa da parte di PlayStation?