Oltre 200 giochi rischiano di scomparire, chiude lo store di Xbox 360
La fine di Xbox 360 si sta avvicinando sempre di più, dopo lo stop della produzione avvenuta diversi anni fa, ora tocca allo store. Il blog ufficiale ha infatti confermato che a partire dal 29 luglio 2024, lo store dell’amatissima Xbox 360 chiuderà i battenti.
Seppur sia fisiologico dopo tanti anni di supporto, rimane un vero peccato, anche considerando il fatto che Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S permettono una retrocompatibilità quasi totali sui giochi delle precedenti generazioni.
“Questo novembre segnerà 18 anni dal lancio di Xbox 360», esordisce Microsoft nel post, approfondendo: «Siamo entusiasti che così tanti fan continuino a giocare ai loro giochi Xbox 360 preferiti su Xbox 360 o su console più recenti grazie alla compatibilità con le versioni precedenti.”
Ciò implica che non sarà più possibile acquistare un videogioco Xbox 360, ma rimarrà comunque la possibilità di scaricare quelli già in possesso. La stessa situazione vale anche per i contenuti d’intrattenimento e i DLC.
Sfortunatamente questa situazione provocherà anche un grosso problema: sono infatti oltre 200 i giochi disponibili solo digitalmente su Xbox 360, ciò implica il fatto che potrebbero scomparire per sempre, una volta chiuso lo store. I videogiochi sono i seguenti:
- 0D Beat Drop
- 10 Frame Bowling (Kinect)
- 1942: Joint Strike
- 3 Point Contest (Kinect)
- Abyss Odyssey
- Alien Breed Episode 1
- Alien Breed 2: Assault
- Alien Breed 3: Descent
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Amy
- Ancients of Ooga
- Anna: Extended Edition
- Arkadian Warriors
- Assault Heroes
- Avatar FameStars
- Awesomenauts
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Battle Academy
- Battlezone
- Bejeweled Blitz Live
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Black Knight Sword
- Blade Kitten
- Blazing Birds
- Bloody Good Time
- The Bluecoats: North vs South
- Bomberman Live
- Boogie Bunnies
- Boxing Fight (Kinect)
- The Bridge
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubble Bobble Neo!
- Burnout Crash!
- Call of Duty Classic
- Capsized
- CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars
- Charlie Murder
- Child of Light
- Choplifter HD
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Cobalt
- Constant C
- Contrast
- Crazy Machines Elements
- CrazyMouse
- Crimson Alliance
- Crimson Dragon (Kinect)
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Darts vs Zombies (Kinect)
- Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds
- Deadlight
- Death Tank
- Deep Black: Episode 1
- Defenders of Ardania
- Defense Technica
- Destination: Arcade
- Diabolical Pitch (Kinect)
- The Dishwasher
- The Dishwasher: VS
- Dogfight 1942
- Dollar Dash
- Double Dragon II
- Duke Nukem 3D
- Dungeon Defenders
- Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Dustforce
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Exit
- Exit 2
- The Fancy Pants Adventures
- Fatal Fury Special
- Fez
- Field Goal Contest (Kinect)
- Final Exam
- Fire Pro Wrestling
- Fireburst
- Freefall Racers (Kinect)
- Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition
- Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
- Fruit Ninja Kinect (Kinect)
- Full House Poker
- Fusion: Genesis
- Gel
- Geon
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gotham City Impostors
- Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
- Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm
- Haunt (Kinect)
- Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
- Hexodius
- Home Run Stars (Kinect)
- How to Survive
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: Australia
- Hybrid
- Ion Assault
- Jam Live Music Arcade
- Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)
- Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)
- Leedmees (Kinect)
- Life is Strange
- LocoCycle
- Lucidity
- Magic 2015
- Mark of the Ninja
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Masquerade
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Meteos Wars
- MicroBot
- Mighty No 9
- Minesweeper Flags
- Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)
- Mortal Kombat Arcade
- Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise
- NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition
- Panzer General
- The Path of Go
- Penalty Saver (Kinect)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 1)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 2)
- Pinball FX2
- Ping Pong (Kinect)
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition
- Prize Driver (Kinect)
- Puzzle Arcade
- Puzzle Bobble Live
- Puzzle Chronicles
- RBI Baseball 14
- Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!
- The Raven
- Raystorm HD
- Reaction Rally (Kinect)
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Rekoil: Liberator
- Renegade Ops
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Rez HD
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Rocket Riot
- RocketBowl
- Rotastic
- Rush’n Attack
- Rush’n Attack: Ex-Patriot
- Sanctum 2
- Scene It? Movie Night
- Schizoid
- Sea Life Safari
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
- Ski Race (Kinect)
- Skulls of the Shogun
- South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play!
- South Park: Tenorman’s Revenge
- Space Channel 5 Part 2
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Spare Parts
- Spyglass Board Games
- Star Raiders
- State of Decay
- Storm
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Street Fighter III: Online Edition
- Strider
- Special Forces Team X
- Super Time Force
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia 2
- Takedown: Red Sabre
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tempest
- Things on Wheels
- TiQal
- TNT Racers
- TotemBall
- Track & Field
- Trials Fusion
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Tron
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vessel
- Vigilante 8 Arcade
- Voodoo Dice
- War World
- Warlords (2008 release)
- Warp
- Watchmen
- Watchmen Part 2
- Way of the Dogg
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Wik: Fable of Souls
- Wing Commander Arena
- Wits & Wagers
- The Wolf Among Us
- Worms
- Worms 2: Armageddon
- Worms Revolution
- Worms: Ultimate Mayhem
- Wreckateer (Kinect)
- Wrecked: Revenge Revisited
- Xevious
- Yar’s Revenge
- Yie Ar King-Fu
- Yo-Ho Kablammo
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Decade Duels Plus
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels
- Zeit 2
- Zeno Clash UE
- Zeno Clash 2
- Zombie Driver HD
- Zombie Wranglers
I restanti possono chiaramente essere ancora recuperati tramite il formato retail, usato o non. Rimane comunque un gran dispiacere che mette a rischio il concetto di “preservazione videoludica”