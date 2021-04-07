PlayStation Now, Il catalogo completo dei giochi disponibili

Nel corso degli ultimi due anni siamo stati impegnati nell’aggiornare ed evolvere il catalogo dedicato a Xbox Game Pass, in maniera tale da tener informato l’utenza su tutti i giochi presenti nell’abbonamento specificando le rimozioni e i nuovi ingressi. Questo ci ha portato a fare lo stesso con l’immenso catalogo di PlayStation Now, che comprende più di 600 giochi divisi tra titoli PS3 e PS4, con la possibilità di giocare in streaming tutta la libreria e poter addirittura scaricare, sulla vostra PS4/PS5, tutte le esperienze compatibili per quelle console. Quello che leggerete di seguito è un lavoro che rimarrà costante nel tempo, ci impegneremo, infatti, ad aggiornare la lista ogni qualvolta un gioco entrerà o uscirà.

NOTA BENE: L’articolo è in corso di ottimizzazione, fateci sapere eventuali refusi, errori o problematiche: provvederemo a correggerle in tempi brevi.

Come funziona PlayStation Now

Il PlayStation NOW è un abbonamento seprato dal PlayStation PLUS e comprende una libreria di più di 600 giochi suddivisi tra esperienze old gen PS3, PS4, ma anche alcuni titoli PS2 rimasterizzati appositamente per funzionare sulle console moderne. Ogni singolo videogioco che leggete qua sotto, può essere riprodotto in streaming su un qualsiasi tipo di dispositivo compatibile con PlayStation NOW: PC, PS4 e PS5. Oltre a questo, avete la possibilità di scaricare e giocare in locale i titoli PS4 e PS2 Classic. Ogni mese, all’interno del servizio, entrano nuovi giochi e ne escono altri, così da avere un ricambio continuo.

I prezzi ufficiali dell’abbonamento sono di 9,99€ per quello mensile, 24,99€ per il trimestrale e 59,99€ per l’annuale. Qua di sotto vi rimandiamo ai link per l’acquisto, specificandovi che i prezzi potrebbero subire variazioni.

PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now, Il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

TITOLO SCARICABILE SU PS4/PS5 GIOCABILE IN STREAMING SU PLAYSTATION E PC 100FT Robot Golf ✔ ✔ 8-BIT Armies ✔ ✔ 11-11 Memories Retold ✔ ✔ A Bastard’s Tale ✔ ✔ A Boy and His Blob ✔ ✔ ABZÛ ✔ ✔ Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown ✔ ✔ Aces of the Luftwaffe ✔ ✔ Act It Out! A Game Of Charades ✔ ✔ Active Soccer 2 DX ✔ ✔ Adam’s Venture: Origins ✔ ✔ ADR1FT ✔ ✔ Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion ✔ ✔ Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault ✔ ✔ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders ✔ ✔ Air Conflicts VIETNAM ULTIMATE EDITION ✔ ✔ AIR CONFLICTS: PACIFIC CARRIERS ✔ ✔ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars ✔ ✔ Air Conflicts: Vietnam ✔ ✔ AKIBA’S BEAT ✔ ✔ Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed ✔ ✔ Alchemic Jousts ✔ ✔ Alex Kidd in Miracle World ✔ ✔ ALIEN RAGE ✔ ✔ ALIEN SPIDY ✔ ✔ ALIENATION ✔ ✔ All Zombies Must Die! ✔ ✔ Alone in the Dark: Inferno ✔ ✔ Altered Beast ✔ ✔ Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space ✔ ✔ Anarchy: Rush Hour ✔ ✔ Anna Extended Edition ✔ ✔ Anodyne ✔ ✔ Anomaly 2 ✔ ✔ Anomaly Warzone Earth ✔ ✔ Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition ✔ ✔ AO Tennis 2 ✔ ✔ APB Reloaded ✔ ✔ Ape Escape 2 ✔ ✔ Aqua Panic! ✔ ✔ Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star ✔ ✔ Aragami ✔ ✔ Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits ✔ ✔ Arcana Heart 3 ✔ ✔ Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!! ✔ ✔ ArcaniA – The Complete Tale ✔ ✔ Armageddon Riders ✔ ✔ Asdivine Hearts ✔ ✔ Assault Suit Leynos ✔ ✔ Assetto Corsa ✔ ✔ Asura’s Wrath ✔ ✔ Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1 ✔ ✔ Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2 ✔ ✔ Atelier Ayesha: THE ALCHEMIST OF DUSK ✔ ✔ Atelier Escha & LOGY – ALCHEMISTS OF THE DUST SKY ✔ ✔ Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland ✔ ✔ Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea ✔ ✔ Azkend 2 ✔ ✔ Back to Bed ✔ ✔ Baja: Edge of Control HD ✔ ✔ Baseball Riot ✔ ✔ Batman Arkham Asylum Game of the Year ✔ Batman Arkham City ✔ Batman Arkham Origins ✔ Batman – The Telltale Series Episode 1 ✔ ✔ Battalion Commander ✔ ✔ Battle Princess of Arcadias ✔ Battle Chasers: Nighwar ✔ ✔ Battle vs Chess ✔ Battle Worlds Kronos ✔ ✔ Battleborn ✔ ✔ Battlefield 4 ✔ Battlefield Hardline ✔ BEN 10 ✔ ✔ Bentley’s Hackpack ✔ Beyond: Two Souls ✔ ✔ Big Sky: Infinity ✔ Bionic Command Rearmed ✔ Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 ✔ Bioshock ✔ ✔ Bioshock 2 ✔ ✔ Bioshock Infinite ✔ ✔ Black Knight Sword ✔ Black Mirror ✔ ✔ Bladestorm – Nightmare ✔ Bladestorm: The Hundred Year’s War ✔ Blast ‘Em Bunnies ✔ ✔ Blazblue Calamity Trigger ✔ Blazblue Chronophantasma ✔ Blazblue Continuum Shift ✔ Blazblue Continuum Shift Extent ✔ Blazerush ✔ Blood Bowl 2 ✔ ✔ Bloodborne ✔ ✔ Blood Knights ✔ Bloodrayne Betrayal ✔ Bodycount ✔ Bokosuka Wars II ✔ ✔ Bolt ✔ Bomberman Ultra ✔ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection ✔ ✔ Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition ✔ Borderlands GOTY ✔ Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel ✔ Borderlands 3 ✔ ✔ Bound ✔ ✔ Bound by Flame ✔ ✔ Brawlout ✔ ✔ Braid ✔ Brink ✔ Broken Age ✔ ✔ Broforce ✔ ✔ Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons ✔ ✔ Brut@l ✔ ✔ Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back ✔ ✔ Call of Duty _ Black Ops III ✔ ✔ Carmageddon: Max Damage ✔ ✔ Capcom Arcade Cabinet ✔ Cars Mater-National ✔ Cars Race-O-Rama ✔ Castle Invasion: Throne out ✔ ✔ Castlestorm Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ Castlevania: Haromony of Dispair ✔ Castlevania: Lords of Shadow ✔ Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 ✔ Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror or Fate HD ✔ Catherine ✔ Cel Damage HD ✔ Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer ✔ Chess Ultra ✔ ✔ Chronicles of Teddy: – Harmony oif Exidus ✔ ✔ Cities: Skyline ✔ ✔ Clockwork Tales: of Glass and Ink ✔ ✔ Costume Quest 2 ✔ ✔ Counterspy ✔ ✔ Crazy Taxi ✔ Crimsonland ✔ ✔ Critter Crunch ✔ Croixleur Sigma ✔ ✔ Cuboid ✔ Damnation ✔ Dandara ✔ ✔ Dangerous Golf ✔ ✔ Danger Zone ✔ ✔ Dark Arcana: The Carnival ✔ ✔ Dark Chronicles ✔ ✔ Dark Cloud ✔ ✔ Dark Mist ✔ Dark Void ✔ Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition ✔ ✔ Darksiders III ✔ ✔ Darksiders Genesis ✔ ✔ Darksiders Warmaster Edition ✔ ✔ Darkstalker Resurrection ✔ Day of the Tentacle Remastered ✔ ✔ Daytona USA ✔ De Blob ✔ ✔ De Blob 2 ✔ Dead Island Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ Dead Island Retro Revenge ✔ ✔ Dead Island Riptide ✔

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition ✔ ✔ Dead of Alive 5 Last Round ✔ Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate ✔ Dead Space 3 ✔ Deadlight Director’s Cut ✔ ✔ Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut ✔ Death Track Resurrection ✔ Deception IV: Blood Ties ✔ Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess ✔ Desert Child ✔ ✔

Destroy All Humans! (PS2) ✔ ✔ Defense Grid 2 ✔ ✔ Detroit: Become Human ✔ ✔ Detuned ✔ Devil May Cry 4 ✔ Devil May Cry 4 HD Collection ✔ Dirt 4 ✔ ✔ Dirt Rally ✔ ✔ Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice ✔ Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten ✔

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance ✔ ✔ Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness ✔ Dishonored ✔ Dishonored 2 ✔ ✔ Disney Epic Mickey: The Power of Two ✔ Disney Pixar Brave ✔ Disney Pixar Cars 2 The Videogame ✔ Disney Pixar Toy Story Mania! ✔ Disney Universe Ultimate Edition ✔ Doki-Doki Universe ✔ ✔

Don Bradman Cricket 14 ✔ Don’t Die, Mr. Robot! ✔ DOOM ✔ ✔ Double Dragon Neon ✔ Duke Nukem Forever ✔ Dungeons 2 ✔ ✔ Dynamite Fishing – World Games ✔ ✔ Dynasty Warriors 6 ✔ Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires ✔ Dynasty Warriors 7 ✔