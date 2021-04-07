PlayStation Now, Il catalogo completo dei giochi disponibili

|Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
|
|✔
|Dynasty Warriors 7 Xtreme Legends
|
|✔
|Dynasty Warriors 8
|
|✔
|Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
|
|✔
|Dynasty Warriors 8 Strikeforce
|
|✔
|Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
|✔
|✔
|Earth’s Dawn
|✔
|✔
|Eat Them!
|
|✔
|Echochrome
|
|✔
|Electronic Super Joy
|✔
|✔
|Elefunk
|
|✔
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
|✔
|✔
|Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
|✔
|✔
|Entwined
|✔
|✔
|Escape Plan
|✔
|✔
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|
|✔
|Eufloria
|
|✔
|Eve: Valkyrie – Warzone
|✔
|✔
|Eventide: Slavic Fable
|✔
|
|Everybody’s Golf
|
|✔
|Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
|
|✔
|Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
|✔
|✔
|Everybody’s Tennis (PS2 Classics)
|✔
|✔
|Exile’s End
|✔
|✔
|Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
|✔
|✔
|Extreme Exorcism
|✔
|✔
|F1 2014
|✔
|✔
|F1 2015
|✔
|✔
|F1 2016
|✔
|✔
|F1 2017
|✔
|✔
|F1 2020
|✔
|✔
|F1 Race Stars
|
|✔
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|
|✔
|Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force
|✔
|✔
|Fallout 3
|
|✔
|Fallout New Vegas
|
|✔
|Fallout 4
|✔
|✔
|Fantavision (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Farming Simulator 15
|✔
|✔
|Farming Simulator 17
|✔
|✔
|Farming Simulator 19
|✔
|✔
|FAT Princess Adventures
|✔
|✔
|F.E.A.R.
|
|✔
|Fighting Vipers
|
|✔
|Final Exam
|
|✔
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|
|✔
|Flow
|
|✔
|Flower
|
|✔
|Forbidden Siren (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Frogger Returns
|
|✔
|Frostpunk
|✔
|✔
|Gal*Gun: Double Peace
|✔
|✔
|Garou: Mark of the Wolves
|✔
|✔
|Gem Smashers
|✔
|✔
|Genji: Days of The Blade
|
|✔
|G-Force
|
|✔
|Get Even
|✔
|✔
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|✔
|✔
|GO! Puzzle
|
|✔
|God Eater 2 Rage Burst
|✔
|✔
|God of War HD
|
|✔
|God of War II HD
|
|✔
|God of War III Reamastered
|✔
|✔
|God of War Ascension
|
|✔
|God of War: Chains of Olympus
|
|✔
|God of War: Ghost of Sparta
|
|✔
|Golden Axe
|
|✔
|Grand Kingdom
|✔
|✔
|Grande Ages: Medieval
|✔
|✔
|Gravity Crash
|
|✔
|Gravity Rush Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Gravity Rush 2
|✔
|✔
|Greedfall
|✔
|✔
|Greg Hastings Paintball 2
|
|✔
|Grid 2
|
|✔
|Grid Autosport
|
|✔
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
|✔
|✔
|Guacamalee!
|
|✔
|Guilty Gear XRD – Revelator –
|✔
|✔
|Hardware: Rivals
|✔
|✔
|Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
|
|✔
|Hamilton’s Great Adventure
|
|✔
|Hamsterball
|
|✔
|Heavenly Sword
|
|✔
|Heavy Fire Afghanistan
|
|✔
|Hello Neighbor
|✔
|✔
|Hohokum
|✔
|✔
|Hollow Knight
|✔
|✔
|House of the Dead
|
|✔
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|✔
|✔
|Hotel Transylvania 3
|✔
|✔
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|✔
|✔
|How to Survive
|✔
|✔
|Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
|
|✔
|Hunter’s Trophy 2 – America
|
|✔
|Hunter’s Trophy 2 – Australia
|
|✔
|Hustle Kings
|
|✔
|I Am Bread
|✔
|✔
|IBB & OBB
|
|✔
|Ico Classic HD
|
|✔
|I, Zombie
|✔
|✔
|In Space we Brawl
|✔
|✔
|Infamous
|
|✔
|Infamous 2
|
|✔
|Infamous: Festival of Blood
|
|✔
|Infamous: Second Son
|✔
|✔
|Infinite Mini Gold
|✔
|✔
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|
|✔
|Injustice 2
|✔
|✔
|Inside my Radio
|✔
|✔
|Ironcast
|✔
|✔
|Invizimals
|
|✔
|Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
|✔
|✔
|Kickbeat Special Edition
|✔
|✔
|Killzone
|
|✔
|Killzone 2
|
|✔
|Killzone 3
|
|✔
|Killzone: Shadow Fall
|✔
|✔
|Kinetica (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|King Oddball
|✔
|✔
|Kingdom: New Lands
|✔
|✔
|Knack
|✔
|✔
|Knytt Underground
|
|✔
|Krinkle Krusher
|✔
|✔
|Kromaia
|✔
|✔
|Kung fu Rabbit
|
|✔
|Legends of Kay Anniversary
|✔
|✔
|LEGO Batman
|
|✔
|LEGO Batman 2
|
|✔
|LEGO Batman 3
|
|✔
|LEGO Harry Potter: Anni 1-4
|
|✔
|LEGO Harry Potter: Anni 5-7
|
|✔
|LEGO Star Wars III: La Guerra dei Cloni
|
|✔
|LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Completa
|
|✔
|LEGO Pirati dei Caraibi
|
|✔
|LEGO Indiana Jones
|
|✔
|LEGO Indiana Jones 2
|
|✔
|Lemmings
|
|✔
|Leo’s Fortune
|✔
|✔
|Limbo
|✔
|✔
|Linger in Shadows
|
|✔
|Little Big Planet 3
|✔
|✔
|Little Nightmares
|✔
|✔
|Lock’s Quest
|✔
|✔
|Locoroco Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Locoroco Cocoreccho
|
|✔
|Lone Survivor
|✔
|✔
|Lords of the Fallen
|✔
|✔
|Lost Sea
|✔
|✔
|Lost Planet
|
|✔
|Lost Planet 2
|
|✔
|Lost Planet 3
|
|✔
|Lovely Planet
|✔
|✔
|Lumo
|✔
|✔
|Machinarium
|
|✔
|Mafia 2
|
|✔
|Mafia III
|✔
|✔
|Magicka 2
|✔
|✔
|Magic Orbz
|
|✔
|Magus
|
|✔
|Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
|
|✔
|Malicious Fallen
|✔
|✔
|Mantis Burn Racing
|✔
|✔
|Mars: War logs
|
|✔
|Marvel’s Avengers
|✔
|✔
|Mastercube
|✔
|✔
|Megadimension Neptunia VII
|✔
|✔
|Mega Man 9
|
|✔
|Mega Man 10
|
|✔
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|
|✔
|Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes
|✔
|✔
|Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
|
|✔
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|✔
|✔
|Metal Slug 3
|✔
|✔
|Metro 2033 Redux
|✔
|✔
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|✔
|✔
|Minutes
|✔
|✔
|Mirror’s Edge
|
|✔
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|✔
|✔
|Momonga Pinball Adventures
|✔
|✔
|Monkey Island 2 Edizione Speciale: Lechuck’s Revenge
|
|✔
|Monster Energy Supercross
|✔
|✔
|Mordheim – City of the Damned
|✔
|✔
|Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
|
|✔
|MOTOGP 15
|
|✔
|MOTOGP 17
|✔
|✔
|Motorcycle Club
|
|✔
|Motorstorm Apocalypse
|
|✔
|Motorstorm RC Complete Edition
|
|✔
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|✔
|✔
|Mousecraft
|✔
|✔
|Mudrunner
|✔
|✔
|MX VS ATV: Alive
|
|✔
|MX VS ATV: Reflex
|
|✔
|MX VS ATV: Supercross Encore
|✔
|✔
|MX VS ATV: Untamed
|
|✔
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|
|✔
|MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|✔
|✔
|MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|✔
|✔
|Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
|✔
|✔
|Nascar Heat 3
|✔
|✔
|Nascar Heat 4
|✔
|✔
|Natural Doctrine
|✔
|✔
|NBA 2K18
|✔
|✔
|Need for Speed Rivals
|
|✔
|Neon Chrome
|✔
|✔
|Neurovoider
|✔
|✔
|Nidhogg
|✔
|✔
|Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
|✔
|✔
|Nightmares from the Deep 2:The Siren’s Call
|✔
|✔
|Nights Into Dreams
|✔
|✔
|Nights of Azure
|✔
|✔
|Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
|✔
|✔
|Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
|
|✔
|Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
|
|✔
|Ninja Pizza Girl
|✔
|✔
|Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
|✔
|✔
|No Time to Explain
|✔
|✔
|Nom Nom Galaxy
|✔
|✔
|Nova-111
|✔
|✔
|Numblast
|
|✔
|Obliteracers
|✔
|✔
|Observation
|✔
|✔
|Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
|
|✔
|Okage: Shadow King (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Olliolli
|✔
|✔
|Olliolli 2: Welcome to Olliwood
|✔
|✔
|Omega_Quintet
|✔
|✔
|Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
|
|✔
|Operation Flashpoint: Red River
|
|✔
|Order Up!!
|✔
|✔
|Overcooked! 2
|✔
|✔
|Overlord: Compagnia del Flagello
|✔
|✔
|Overlord 2
|✔
|✔
|Overlord: Raising Hell
|✔
|✔
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
|✔
|✔
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation
|
|✔
|Pang Adventures
|✔
|✔
|Papo & YO
|
|✔
|PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition
|✔
|✔
|Pharaonic
|✔
|✔
|Phineas and Ferb Across The 2ND Dimension
|
|✔
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|✔
|✔
|Pirati dei Caraibi: Ai Confini del mondo
|
|✔
|Pix the Cat
|✔
|✔
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|✔
|✔
|Pixel Piracy
|✔
|✔
|Pixeljunk Shooter Ultimate
|✔
|✔
|Pixeljunk Eden Fully Grown Edition
|
|✔
|Pixeljunk Monsters Big Bite Edition
|
|✔
|Pixeljunk Racers 2ND Lap
|
|✔
|Pixeljunk Shooter
|
|✔
|Pixeljunk Shooter 2
|
|✔
|Pixeljunk Sidescroller
|
|✔
|Piyotama
|✔
|✔
|Plague Road
|✔
|✔
|Planet Minigolf
|
|✔
|Planets Under Attack
|
|✔
|Playerunknown’s Battleground
|✔
|✔
|Poncho
|✔
|✔
|Pool Nation
|
|✔
|Port Royale 3
|
|✔
|Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
|✔
|✔
|Prey
|✔
|✔
|Primal (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Proteus
|
|✔
|Pumped BMX +
|✔
|✔
|Pure Farming 18
|✔
|✔
|Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
|✔
|✔
|Pure Fool
|✔
|✔
|Puppeteer
|
|✔
|Puzzle Agent
|
|✔
|Q*Bert Rebooted
|✔
|✔
|Quantum Theory
|
|✔
|Rad Rodgers
|✔
|✔
|Rag Doll Kung-Fu: Fists of Plastic
|
|✔
|Rage
|
|✔
|Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
|
|✔
|Raiden IV: Overkill
|
|✔
|Raiden V: Director’s Cut
|✔
|✔
|Rainbow Moon
|✔
|✔
|Rain
|
|✔
|Ratatouille
|
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank All 4 One
|
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank Nexus
|
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank Q-Force
|
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank: A Spasso nel Tempo
|
|✔
|Ratchet & Clank: Alla Ricerca del Tesoro
|
|✔
|Real Farm
|✔
|✔
|Realms of Ancient War
|
|✔
|Rebel Galaxy
|✔
|✔
|Red Dead Redemption
|
|✔
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare
|
|✔
|Red Faction (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Red Faction II (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-MarsTered
|✔
|✔
|Red Johnson’s Chronicles
|
|✔
|Red Johnson’s Chronicles – Uno Contro Tutti
|
|✔
|Renegade Ops
|
|✔
|Resident Evil: Veronica X
|
|✔
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|
|✔
|Resident Evil Revelations
|
|✔
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|
|✔
|Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles
|
|✔
|Resistance 3
|
|✔
|Retro City Rampage DX
|
|✔
|Resogun
|✔
|✔
|Retro/Grade
|
|✔
|Reus
|✔
|✔
|Ricochet HD
|
|✔
|Ride
|
|✔
|Ride 3
|✔
|✔
|Riff: Everyday Shooter
|
|✔
|Rise of the Argonauts
|
|✔
|Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
|✔
|✔
|Rive
|✔
|✔
|Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
|
|✔
|Rogue Galaxy (Ps2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Rogue Stormers
|✔
|✔
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
|✔
|✔
|Rotastic
|
|✔
|R-Type Dimensions
|
|✔
|Runner 2: A Flat out Run of the Rhythm Alien
|
|✔
|Rhythm Alien
|
|✔
|Sacred Citadel
|
|✔
|Saints Row Gat Out Of Hell
|✔
|✔
|Saints Row 2
|
|✔
|Saints Row IV Re-Elected
|✔
|✔
|Sam & Max BTS
|
|✔
|Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse
|
|✔
|Samurai Warriors 4
|
|✔
|Savage Moon
|
|✔
|Seasons After Fall
|✔
|✔
|Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
|✔
|✔
|Shadow Complex Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Shadow of the Beast
|✔
|✔
|Shadow of the Colossus Clasics HD
|
|✔
|Shadwen
|✔
|✔
|Shatter
|
|✔
|Sherlock’s Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|✔
|✔
|Shiness: The Lightining Kingdom
|
|
|Sine Mora EX
|
|
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|
|✔
|Silent Hill HD Collection
|
|✔
|Siren Blood Curse
|
|✔
|Skyscrappers
|✔
|✔
|Skullgirls Encore
|
|✔
|Sky Fighter
|
|✔
|Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
|
|✔
|Slime-San: Superslime
|✔
|✔
|Sly Cooper: Ladri Nel Tempo
|
|✔
|Smash Cars
|
|✔
|SnakeBall
|
|✔
|Sniper Elite V2
|
|✔
|Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
|✔
|✔
|Sniper Elite 4
|✔
|✔
|SOMA
|✔
|✔
|Soul Axiom
|✔
|✔
|Sound Shapes
|✔
|✔
|Sparkle 2
|✔
|✔
|Sparkle Unleashed
|✔
|✔
|Square Heroes
|✔
|✔
|Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
|✔
|✔
|Star Wars Bounty Hunter (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Star Wars Jedi Starfighter (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Star Wars Racer Revenge (PS2 Classic)
|✔
|✔
|Stealth INC Ultimate Edition
|✔
|✔
|Stealth INC 2: A Game of Clones
|✔
|✔
|STEEP
|✔
|✔
|Steredenn: Binary Stars
|✔
|✔
|Stick it To The Man
|✔
|✔
|Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
|✔
|✔
|Stranded Deep
|✔
|✔
|Street Fighter V
|✔
|✔
|Strider
|✔
|✔
|Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
|✔
|✔
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|✔
|✔
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|✔
|✔
|Superhot
|✔
|✔
|Super Exploding Zoo!
|✔
|✔
|SUPER mega Baseball
|✔
|✔
|SUPER Star Wars
|✔
|✔
|SUPER Stardust Ultra
|✔
|✔
|SUPER Toy Cars
|✔
|✔
|Surgeon Simulator
|✔
|✔
|Surviving Mars: Anniversary Edition
|✔
|✔
|Tachyon Project
|✔
|✔
|Tales from Space: About a Blob
|
|✔
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack the Awakened Fate Ultimatum
|
|✔
|Tales of Zestiria
|✔
|✔
|Tearaway
|✔
|✔
|Tennis in the Face
|✔
|✔
|Terraria
|✔
|✔
|Teslagrad
|✔
|✔
|Tetraminos
|✔
|✔
|The Book of Unwritten
|
|✔
|The Bug Buther
|✔
|✔
|The Crew 2
|✔
|✔
|The Darkness
|
|✔
|The Darkness II
|
|✔
|The Dwarves
|✔
|✔
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblvion
|
|✔
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|✔
|✔
|The Evil Within 2
|✔
|✔
|The Final Station
|✔
|✔
|The Guided Fate
|
|✔
|The House of the Dead 3
|
|✔
|The House of the Dead Overkill
|
|✔
|The Keeper of 4 Elements
|✔
|✔
|The King of Fighters XIII
|
|✔
|The Last Guy
|
|✔
|The Last of Us
|
|✔
|The Last of Us: Left Behind
|
|✔
|The Last Tinker: City of Colors
|✔
|✔
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|✔
|✔
|The Raven Raven Remastered
|✔
|✔
|The Spectrum
|✔
|✔
|The Surge
|✔
|✔
|The Surge 2
|✔
|✔
|The Swapper
|✔
|✔
|The Swindle
|✔
|✔
|The Town of Light
|✔
|✔
|The Treasures of Montezuma 4
|✔
|✔
|The Turing Test
|✔
|✔
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|✔
|✔
|This War of Mine
|✔
|✔
|Thomas Was Alone
|✔
|✔
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
|✔
|✔
|Titan Quest
|✔
|✔
|Toki Tori 2+ Tokyo Xanadau EX+
|✔
|✔
|Torment: Tides of Numener
|✔
|✔
|Touhou: Scarlet Curiositi
|✔
|✔
|Toukiden Kiwami
|✔
|✔
|Toukiden 2
|✔
|✔
|Tour de France 2017
|✔
|✔
|Tricky Towers
|✔
|✔
|Tron Run/R
|✔
|✔
|Tropico 5
|✔
|✔
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|✔
|✔
|Ultratron
|✔
|✔
|Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
|
|✔
|Uncharted 2: Il Covo dei Ladri
|
|✔
|Uncharted 3: L’inganno di Drake
|
|✔
|Unfinished Swan
|✔
|✔
|Until Dawn
|✔
|✔
|Urban Trial Free Style
|
|✔
|Vampyr
|✔
|✔
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|✔
|✔
|Vegas Party
|✔
|✔
|Velocibox
|✔
|✔
|Velocity 2X
|✔
|✔
|Velocity Ultra
|
|✔
|Vessel
|
|✔
|Victor -Wolves of Midgard
|✔
|✔
|Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
|✔
|✔
|Virtua Fighter 2
|
|✔
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|
|✔
|Wakeboarding HD
|✔
|✔
|Warriors Orochi 3
|
|✔
|Warhammer 40000 Inquisitor Martyr
|✔
|✔
|Warhammer: End Times
|✔
|✔
|Warriors Orochi 3
|
|✔
|Warriors: Legends of Troy
|
|✔
|Warriors All-Stars
|✔
|✔
|Wastelands 2
|✔
|✔
|WET
|
|✔
|When Vikings Attack!
|
|✔
|White Knight Chronicles
|
|✔
|White Knight Chronicles 2
|
|✔
|Whispering Willows
|✔
|✔
|Wild Arms 3
|✔
|✔
|Wild Guns Reloaded
|✔
|✔
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|✔
|✔
|World to the West
|✔
|✔
|World War Z
|✔
|✔
|Wreckfest
|✔
|✔
|WRC 5
|✔
|✔
|WRC 8
|✔
|✔
|Wuppo
|✔
|✔
|WWE 2K18
|✔
|✔
|WWE 2K19
|✔
|✔
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|✔
|✔
|X Blades
|
|✔
|XCOM: Enermy Within
|
|✔
|XCOM 2
|✔
|✔
|Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
|
|✔
|Yamayama
|✔
|✔
|Yesterday Origins
|✔
|✔
|Yakuza 4
|
|✔
|Yakuza 5
|
|✔
|Zack Zero
|
|✔
|Ziggurat
|✔
|✔
|Zen Pinball 2
|
|✔
|Zeno Clash 2
|
|✔
|Zombie Vikings
|✔
|✔
|Zombie Tycoon 2
|
|✔