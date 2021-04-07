PlayStation

PlayStation Now, Il catalogo completo dei giochi disponibili

di Andrea Riviera

Più informazioni su

Nel corso degli ultimi due anni siamo stati impegnati nell’aggiornare ed evolvere il catalogo dedicato a Xbox Game Pass, in maniera tale da tener informato l’utenza su tutti i giochi presenti nell’abbonamento specificando le rimozioni e i nuovi ingressi.  Questo ci ha portato a fare lo stesso con l’immenso catalogo di PlayStation Now, che comprende più di 600 giochi divisi tra titoli PS3 e PS4, con la possibilità di giocare in streaming tutta la libreria e poter addirittura scaricare, sulla vostra PS4/PS5, tutte le esperienze compatibili per quelle console.  Quello che leggerete di seguito è un lavoro che rimarrà costante nel tempo, ci impegneremo, infatti, ad aggiornare la lista ogni qualvolta un gioco entrerà o uscirà.

NOTA BENE: L’articolo è in corso di ottimizzazione, fateci sapere eventuali refusi, errori o problematiche: provvederemo a correggerle in tempi brevi.

Come funziona PlayStation Now

Il PlayStation NOW è un abbonamento seprato dal PlayStation PLUS e comprende una libreria di più di 600 giochi suddivisi tra esperienze old gen PS3, PS4, ma anche alcuni titoli PS2 rimasterizzati appositamente per funzionare sulle console moderne. Ogni singolo videogioco che leggete qua sotto, può essere riprodotto in streaming su un qualsiasi tipo di dispositivo compatibile con PlayStation NOW: PC, PS4 e PS5. Oltre a questo, avete la possibilità di scaricare e giocare in locale i titoli PS4 e PS2 Classic.  Ogni mese, all’interno del servizio, entrano nuovi giochi e ne escono altri, così da avere un ricambio continuo.

I prezzi ufficiali dell’abbonamento sono di 9,99

PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now, Il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

TITOLO SCARICABILE SU PS4/PS5 GIOCABILE IN STREAMING SU PLAYSTATION E PC
100FT Robot Golf
8-BIT Armies
11-11 Memories Retold
A Bastard’s Tale
A Boy and His Blob
ABZÛ
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Aces of the Luftwaffe
Act It Out! A Game Of Charades
Active Soccer 2 DX
Adam’s Venture: Origins
ADR1FT
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Air Conflicts VIETNAM ULTIMATE EDITION
AIR CONFLICTS: PACIFIC CARRIERS
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
AKIBA’S BEAT
Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed
Alchemic Jousts
Alex Kidd in Miracle World
ALIEN RAGE
ALIEN SPIDY
ALIENATION
All Zombies Must Die!
Alone in the Dark: Inferno
Altered Beast
Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna Extended Edition
Anodyne
Anomaly 2
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
AO Tennis 2
APB Reloaded
Ape Escape 2
Aqua Panic!
Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
Aragami
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Arcana Heart 3
Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
Armageddon Riders
Asdivine Hearts
Assault Suit Leynos
Assetto Corsa
Asura’s Wrath
Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2
Atelier Ayesha: THE ALCHEMIST OF DUSK
Atelier Escha & LOGY – ALCHEMISTS OF THE DUST SKY
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Azkend 2
Back to Bed
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Baseball Riot
Batman Arkham Asylum Game of the Year
Batman Arkham City
Batman Arkham Origins
Batman – The Telltale Series Episode 1
Battalion Commander
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Battle Chasers: Nighwar
Battle vs Chess
Battle Worlds Kronos
Battleborn
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Hardline
BEN 10
Bentley’s Hackpack
Beyond: Two Souls
Big Sky: Infinity
Bionic Command Rearmed
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
Bioshock
Bioshock 2
Bioshock Infinite
Black Knight Sword
Black Mirror
Bladestorm – Nightmare
Bladestorm: The Hundred Year’s War
Blast ‘Em Bunnies
Blazblue Calamity Trigger
Blazblue Chronophantasma
Blazblue Continuum Shift
Blazblue Continuum Shift Extent
Blazerush
Blood Bowl 2
Bloodborne
Blood Knights
Bloodrayne Betrayal
Bodycount
Bokosuka Wars II
Bolt
Bomberman Ultra
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition
Borderlands GOTY
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Borderlands 3
Bound
Bound by Flame
Brawlout
Braid
Brink
Broken Age
Broforce
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Brut@l
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Call of Duty _ Black Ops III
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Capcom Arcade Cabinet
Cars Mater-National
Cars Race-O-Rama
Castle Invasion: Throne out
Castlestorm Definitive Edition
Castlevania: Haromony of Dispair
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror or Fate HD
Catherine
Cel Damage HD
Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
Chess Ultra
Chronicles of Teddy: – Harmony oif Exidus
Cities: Skyline
Clockwork Tales: of Glass and Ink
Costume Quest 2
Counterspy
Crazy Taxi
Crimsonland
Critter Crunch
Croixleur Sigma
Cuboid
Damnation
Dandara
Dangerous Golf
Danger Zone
Dark Arcana: The Carnival
Dark Chronicles
Dark Cloud
Dark Mist
Dark Void
Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders III
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders Warmaster Edition
Darkstalker Resurrection
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
Daytona USA
De Blob
De Blob 2
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island Retro Revenge
Dead Island Riptide
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
Dead of Alive 5 Last Round
Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate
Dead Space 3
Deadlight Director’s Cut
Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
Death Track Resurrection
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
Desert Child
Destroy All Humans! (PS2)
Defense Grid 2
Detroit: Become Human
Detuned
Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry 4 HD Collection
Dirt 4
Dirt Rally
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Dishonored
Dishonored 2
Disney Epic Mickey: The Power of Two
Disney Pixar Brave
Disney Pixar Cars 2 The Videogame
Disney Pixar Toy Story Mania!
Disney Universe Ultimate Edition
Doki-Doki Universe
Don Bradman Cricket 14
Don’t Die, Mr. Robot!
DOOM
Double Dragon Neon
Duke Nukem Forever
Dungeons 2
Dynamite Fishing – World Games
Dynasty Warriors 6
Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7
Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7 Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8 Strikeforce
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Earth’s Dawn
Eat Them!
Echochrome
Electronic Super Joy
Elefunk
Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Entwined
Escape Plan
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
Eve: Valkyrie – Warzone
Eventide: Slavic Fable
Everybody’s Golf
Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
Everybody’s Tennis (PS2 Classics)
Exile’s End
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
Extreme Exorcism
F1 2014
F1 2015
F1 2016
F1 2017
F1 2020
F1 Race Stars
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force
Fallout 3
Fallout New Vegas
Fallout 4
Fantavision (PS2 Classic)
Farming Simulator 15
Farming Simulator 17
Farming Simulator 19
FAT Princess Adventures
F.E.A.R.
Fighting Vipers
Final Exam
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flow
Flower
Forbidden Siren (PS2 Classic)
Frogger Returns
Frostpunk
Gal*Gun: Double Peace
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gem Smashers
Genji: Days of The Blade
G-Force
Get Even
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
GO! Puzzle
God Eater 2 Rage Burst
God of War HD
God of War II HD
God of War III Reamastered
God of War Ascension
God of War: Chains of Olympus
God of War: Ghost of Sparta
Golden Axe
Grand Kingdom
Grande Ages: Medieval
Gravity Crash
Gravity Rush Remastered
Gravity Rush 2
Greedfall
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
Grid 2
Grid Autosport
Grim Fandango Remastered
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
Guacamalee!
Guilty Gear XRD – Revelator –
Hardware: Rivals
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton’s Great Adventure
Hamsterball
Heavenly Sword
Heavy Fire Afghanistan
Hello Neighbor
Hohokum
Hollow Knight
House of the Dead
Horizon Zero Dawn
Hotel Transylvania 3
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
How to Survive
Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
Hunter’s Trophy 2 – America
Hunter’s Trophy 2 – Australia
Hustle Kings
I Am Bread
IBB & OBB
Ico Classic HD
I, Zombie
In Space we Brawl
Infamous
Infamous 2
Infamous: Festival of Blood
Infamous: Second Son
Infinite Mini Gold
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Injustice 2
Inside my Radio
Ironcast
Invizimals
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
Kickbeat Special Edition
Killzone
Killzone 2
Killzone 3
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Kinetica (PS2 Classic)
King Oddball
Kingdom: New Lands
Knack
Knytt Underground
Krinkle Krusher
Kromaia
Kung fu Rabbit
Legends of Kay Anniversary
LEGO Batman
LEGO Batman 2
LEGO Batman 3
LEGO Harry Potter: Anni 1-4
LEGO Harry Potter: Anni 5-7
LEGO Star Wars III: La Guerra dei Cloni
LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Completa
LEGO Pirati dei Caraibi
LEGO Indiana Jones
LEGO Indiana Jones 2
Lemmings
Leo’s Fortune
Limbo
Linger in Shadows
Little Big Planet 3
Little Nightmares
Lock’s Quest
Locoroco Remastered
Locoroco Cocoreccho
Lone Survivor
Lords of the Fallen
Lost Sea
Lost Planet
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lovely Planet
Lumo
Machinarium
Mafia 2
Mafia III
Magicka 2
Magic Orbz
Magus
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
Malicious Fallen
Mantis Burn Racing
Mars: War logs
Marvel’s Avengers
Mastercube
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 10
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Slug 3
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Minutes
Mirror’s Edge
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momonga Pinball Adventures
Monkey Island 2 Edizione Speciale: Lechuck’s Revenge
Monster Energy Supercross
Mordheim – City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
MOTOGP 15
MOTOGP 17
Motorcycle Club
Motorstorm Apocalypse
Motorstorm RC Complete Edition
Mount & Blade: Warband
Mousecraft
Mudrunner
MX VS ATV: Alive
MX VS ATV: Reflex
MX VS ATV: Supercross Encore
MX VS ATV: Untamed
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
Nascar Heat 3
Nascar Heat 4
Natural Doctrine
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Rivals
Neon Chrome
Neurovoider
Nidhogg
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
Nightmares from the Deep 2:The Siren’s Call
Nights Into Dreams
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
Ninja Pizza Girl
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
No Time to Explain
Nom Nom Galaxy
Nova-111
Numblast
Obliteracers
Observation
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
Okage: Shadow King (PS2 Classic)
Olliolli
Olliolli 2: Welcome to Olliwood
Omega_Quintet
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Order Up!!
Overcooked! 2
Overlord: Compagnia del Flagello
Overlord 2
Overlord: Raising Hell
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
Painkiller Hell & Damnation
Pang Adventures
Papo & YO
PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition
Pharaonic
Phineas and Ferb Across The 2ND Dimension
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pirati dei Caraibi: Ai Confini del mondo
Pix the Cat
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
Pixel Piracy
Pixeljunk Shooter Ultimate
Pixeljunk Eden Fully Grown Edition
Pixeljunk Monsters Big Bite Edition
Pixeljunk Racers 2ND Lap
Pixeljunk Shooter
Pixeljunk Shooter 2
Pixeljunk Sidescroller
Piyotama
Plague Road
Planet Minigolf
Planets Under Attack
Playerunknown’s Battleground
Poncho
Pool Nation
Port Royale 3
Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
Prey
Primal (PS2 Classic)
Proteus
Pumped BMX +
Pure Farming 18
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Pure Fool
Puppeteer
Puzzle Agent
Q*Bert Rebooted
Quantum Theory
Rad Rodgers
Rag Doll Kung-Fu: Fists of Plastic
Rage
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
Raiden IV: Overkill
Raiden V: Director’s Cut
Rainbow Moon
Rain
Ratatouille
Ratchet & Clank All 4 One
Ratchet & Clank Nexus
Ratchet & Clank Q-Force
Ratchet & Clank: A Spasso nel Tempo
Ratchet & Clank: Alla Ricerca del Tesoro
Real Farm
Realms of Ancient War
Rebel Galaxy
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare
Red Faction (PS2 Classic)
Red Faction II (PS2 Classic)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-MarsTered
Red Johnson’s Chronicles
Red Johnson’s Chronicles – Uno Contro Tutti
Renegade Ops
Resident Evil: Veronica X
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
Resident Evil Revelations
Resident Evil Revelations 2
Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles
Resistance 3
Retro City Rampage DX
Resogun
Retro/Grade
Reus
Ricochet HD
Ride
Ride 3
Riff: Everyday Shooter
Rise of the Argonauts
Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
Rive
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
Rogue Galaxy (Ps2 Classic)
Rogue Stormers
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
Rotastic
R-Type Dimensions
Runner 2: A Flat out Run of the Rhythm Alien
Rhythm Alien
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row Gat Out Of Hell
Saints Row 2
Saints Row IV Re-Elected
Sam & Max BTS
Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse
Samurai Warriors 4
Savage Moon
Seasons After Fall
Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
Shadow Complex Remastered
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus Clasics HD
Shadwen
Shatter
Sherlock’s Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
Shiness: The Lightining Kingdom
Sine Mora EX
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
Silent Hill HD Collection
Siren Blood Curse
Skyscrappers
Skullgirls Encore
Sky Fighter
Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
Slime-San: Superslime
Sly Cooper: Ladri Nel Tempo
Smash Cars
SnakeBall
Sniper Elite V2
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
Sniper Elite 4
SOMA
Soul Axiom
Sound Shapes
Sparkle 2
Sparkle Unleashed
Square Heroes
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
Star Wars Bounty Hunter (PS2 Classic)
Star Wars Jedi Starfighter (PS2 Classic)
Star Wars Racer Revenge (PS2 Classic)
Stealth INC Ultimate Edition
Stealth INC 2: A Game of Clones
STEEP
Steredenn: Binary Stars
Stick it To The Man
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
Stranded Deep
Street Fighter V
Strider
Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
Styx: Master of Shadows
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Superhot
Super Exploding Zoo!
SUPER mega Baseball
SUPER Star Wars
SUPER Stardust Ultra
SUPER Toy Cars
Surgeon Simulator
Surviving Mars: Anniversary Edition
Tachyon Project
Tales from Space: About a Blob
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack the Awakened Fate Ultimatum
Tales of Zestiria
Tearaway
Tennis in the Face
Terraria
Teslagrad
Tetraminos
The Book of Unwritten
The Bug Buther
The Crew 2
The Darkness
The Darkness II
The Dwarves
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblvion
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Evil Within 2
The Final Station
The Guided Fate
The House of the Dead 3
The House of the Dead Overkill
The Keeper of 4 Elements
The King of Fighters XIII
The Last Guy
The Last of Us
The Last of Us: Left Behind
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
The Raven Raven Remastered
The Spectrum
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Swapper
The Swindle
The Town of Light
The Treasures of Montezuma 4
The Turing Test
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
This War of Mine
Thomas Was Alone
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
Titan Quest
Toki Tori 2+ Tokyo Xanadau EX+
Torment: Tides of Numener
Touhou: Scarlet Curiositi
Toukiden Kiwami
Toukiden 2
Tour de France 2017
Tricky Towers
Tron Run/R
Tropico 5
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Ultratron
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Uncharted 2: Il Covo dei Ladri
Uncharted 3: L’inganno di Drake
Unfinished Swan
Until Dawn
Urban Trial Free Style
Vampyr
Valentino Rossi The Game
Vegas Party
Velocibox
Velocity 2X
Velocity Ultra  
Vessel
Victor -Wolves of Midgard
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Wakeboarding HD
Warriors Orochi 3
Warhammer 40000 Inquisitor Martyr
Warhammer: End Times
Warriors Orochi 3
Warriors: Legends of Troy
Warriors All-Stars
Wastelands 2
WET
When Vikings Attack!
White Knight Chronicles
White Knight Chronicles 2
Whispering Willows
Wild Arms 3
Wild Guns Reloaded
Wolfenstein: The New Order
World to the West
World War Z
Wreckfest
WRC 5
WRC 8
Wuppo
WWE 2K18
WWE 2K19
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
X Blades
XCOM: Enermy Within
XCOM 2
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
Yamayama
Yesterday Origins
Yakuza 4
Yakuza 5
Zack Zero
Ziggurat
Zen Pinball 2
Zeno Clash 2
Zombie Vikings
Zombie Tycoon 2

 

di Andrea Riviera
mercoledì 7 aprile 2021 12:30

Più informazioni su

Leggi i commenti