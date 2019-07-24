PS Store: ecco tutti gli sconti sui giochi PS4 di luglio e agosto
L’estate non è il miglior momento dell’anno per noi videogiocatori, visto che le uscite di peso sono pochissime se non inesistenti. Questo però significa che possiamo recuperare in tutta tranquillità quei giochi che ci siamo persi negli scorsi mesi, magari sfruttando qualche sconto e offerta interessante. Se è quello che volete fare, sarete felici di sapere che da oggi partono le offerte del PS Store sui giochi PS4. Gli sconti dureranno fino al 21 agosto e possono contare su tantissimi giochi a prezzi veramente bassi.
Sconti PS Store
Possiamo trovare grandi nomi come Marvel’s Spider-Man, FIFA 19, Days Gone, Far Cry 5, God of War e Red Dead Redemption 2, ma anche tanti titoli minori, a quali forse non avete dato troppo peso durante l’inverno e la primavera e che ora potete (ri)scoprire grazie alle offerte del PS Store. Gli sconti sui giochi PS4 sono tantissimi: vediamo la lista completa qui sotto.
Sconti dalla A alla D
- A Fisherman’s Tale
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- Alchemist Quickplay Pack
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Apex Construct
- Apollo 11 VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Armikrog
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
- Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX
- Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX
- Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX
- Banner Saga 1
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga Trilogy
- Batman: Arkham VR
- BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION EDITION
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V
- Ben 10
- Blood & Truth
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloody Zombies
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Bound
- BOXVR
- Bravo Team
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
- Bundle: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Carnival Games
- Carnival Games VR
- Chimparty
- Chun-Li Costume Bundle
- Cold Iron
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition
- Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
- Days Gone
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Déraciné
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- DOOM
- DOOM VFR
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass
- DRIVECLUB
- DRIVECLUB VR
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
Sconti PS Store dalla E alla L
- EA SPORTS NHL 19
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Atlantis
- Electronauts
- EVEREST VR
- Everspace
- Everspace – Stellar Edition
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- F1 2019 Anniversary Edition
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farpoint
- Fe
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)
- Firewall Zero Hour
- FRANTICS
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Game Tengoku
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- God Eater 3
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Gun Club VR
- GUNDAM VERSUS
- Gunner Quickplay Pack
- GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Here They Lie
- Hero Defense
- Hidden Agenda
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
- I Expect You To Die
- IN DEATH
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition
- inFAMOUS First Light
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2019
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS III – All-In-One Package
- Knowledge is Power
- Knowledge is Power: Decades
- Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Let Them Come
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Loading Human: Chapter 1
- Lumines Remastered
Sconti PS Store dalla M alla R
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
- Megaton Rainfall
- Mervils: A VR Adventure
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 19 [EU]
- MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- My Time at Portia
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals / 2015 / Payback)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- ONE PIECE World Seeker
- ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Outlaw Quickplay Pack
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins Champions Pack
- PAW Patrol is on a roll!
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Persona 5
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- PUBG – WILD CARD EDITION
- RAGE 2
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Ratchet & Clank
- Raw Data
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Rez Infinite
- RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Road Redemption
- Robinson: The Journey
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle
- Rocket League
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle
- Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13
- RTK13: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
- Runbow
- Rush VR
- Ryu Costume Bundle
Sconti PS Store dalla S alla W
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shenmue I & II
- Shooty Fruity
- Skyworld
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- SONIC FORCES
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition
- Space Junkies
- Sprint Vector
- Star Trek Bridge Crew: The Next Generation Bundle
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Statik
- Steel Rats
- Steel Rats Deluxe Edition
- STEEP
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Arcade Deluxe Edition
- Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition
- Super Blackjack Battle 2
- SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
- Tennis World Tour: Rolland Garros Edition
- Tetris Effect
- That’s You!
- The Assembly
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Evil Within 2
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series
- The Forest
- The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
- The Inner World
- The Inpatient
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Persistence
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Wizards – Enhanced Edition
- Theseus
- Titanic VR
- Toby: The Secret Mine
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
- Toren
- Tour de France 2019
- Train Sim World
- Train Sim World Digital Deluxe Edition
- Transference
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Trüberbrook
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine
- Tumble VR
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- UNO
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Until Dawn
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Werewolves Within
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- World War Z
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
Come potete vedere gli sconti sono moltissimi: potete trovare i prezzi direttamente sul PS Store a questo indirizzo. Diteci, tra queste offerte del PS Store di luglio e agosto, c’è qualche gioco di vostro interesse?
Se volete usufruire degli sconti del PS Store, dovete avere una PS4: potete acquistarla a questo indirizzo.