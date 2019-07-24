PS Store: ecco tutti gli sconti sui giochi PS4 di luglio e agosto

Gli sconti PS Store di luglio e agosto sono arrivati: ecco l'elenco completo delle offerte disponibile fino al 21 di agosto sui giochi PS4.

L’estate non è il miglior momento dell’anno per noi videogiocatori, visto che le uscite di peso sono pochissime se non inesistenti. Questo però significa che possiamo recuperare in tutta tranquillità quei giochi che ci siamo persi negli scorsi mesi, magari sfruttando qualche sconto e offerta interessante. Se è quello che volete fare, sarete felici di sapere che da oggi partono le offerte del PS Store sui giochi PS4. Gli sconti dureranno fino al 21 agosto e possono contare su tantissimi giochi a prezzi veramente bassi.

Sconti PS Store

Possiamo trovare grandi nomi come Marvel’s Spider-Man, FIFA 19, Days Gone, Far Cry 5, God of War e Red Dead Redemption 2, ma anche tanti titoli minori, a quali forse non avete dato troppo peso durante l’inverno e la primavera e che ora potete (ri)scoprire grazie alle offerte del PS Store. Gli sconti sui giochi PS4 sono tantissimi: vediamo la lista completa qui sotto.

Sconti dalla A alla D

A Fisherman’s Tale

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition

Alchemist Quickplay Pack

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Apex Construct

Apollo 11 VR

Arizona Sunshine

ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass

Armikrog

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark

Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack

Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX

Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX

Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX

Banner Saga 1

Banner Saga 2

Banner Saga 3

Banner Saga Trilogy

Batman: Arkham VR

BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION EDITION

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Battlefield Bundle

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Battlefield V

Ben 10

Blood & Truth

Bloodborne

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition

Bloody Zombies

Borderlands 2 VR

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Bound

BOXVR

Bravo Team

Bridge Constructor

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bridge Constructor Stunts

Bubsy: Paws on Fire!

Bundle: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

Carnival Games

Carnival Games VR

Chimparty

Chun-Li Costume Bundle

Cold Iron

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition

Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition

Creed: Rise to Glory

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS III

DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

Days Gone

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 6

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition

Déraciné

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle

DOOM

DOOM VFR

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass

DRIVECLUB

DRIVECLUB VR

Dying Light

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Sconti PS Store dalla E alla L

EA SPORTS NHL 19

EA SPORTS UFC 3

Eagle Flight

Earth Atlantis

Electronauts

EVEREST VR

Everspace

Everspace – Stellar Edition

Everybody’s Golf VR

F1 2019 Anniversary Edition

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition

Farpoint

Fe

FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition

FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)

Firewall Zero Hour

FRANTICS

Fruit Ninja VR

Game Tengoku

GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst

God Eater 3

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition

GTAV Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

GTAV Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

GTAV Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle

Gun Club VR

GUNDAM VERSUS

Gunner Quickplay Pack

GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Here They Lie

Hero Defense

Hidden Agenda

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard

I Expect You To Die

IN DEATH

inFAMOUS Second Son

inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son Legendary Edition

inFAMOUS First Light

JUMP FORCE

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition

JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition

Just Dance 2019

Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor: Incursion

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS III – All-In-One Package

Knowledge is Power

Knowledge is Power: Decades

Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

LEGO The Incredibles

Let Them Come

LittleBigPlanet 3

Loading Human: Chapter 1

Lumines Remastered

Sconti PS Store dalla M alla R

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition

Megaton Rainfall

Mervils: A VR Adventure

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 19 [EU]

MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition

Monopoly Deal

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

MONOPOLY PLUS

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

My Time at Portia

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition

NBA 2K19

NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle

NBA 2KVR Experience

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals / 2015 / Payback)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition

NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition

One Piece Burning Blood

ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition

ONE PIECE World Seeker

ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition

Onimusha: Warlords

Outlaw Quickplay Pack

Overcooked! 2

Paladins Champions Pack

PAW Patrol is on a roll!

Peggle 2

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

Persona 5

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

PlayStation VR Worlds

PUBG – WILD CARD EDITION

RAGE 2

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

Ratchet & Clank

Raw Data

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

RESIDENT EVIL 2

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 5

Resident Evil 6

Rez Infinite

RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Road Redemption

Robinson: The Journey

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle

Rocket League

Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle

Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13

RTK13: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle

Runbow

Rush VR

Ryu Costume Bundle

Sconti PS Store dalla S alla W

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition

Shenmue I & II

Shooty Fruity

Skyworld

Slime-san: Superslime Edition

SONIC FORCES

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition

Space Junkies

Sprint Vector

Star Trek Bridge Crew: The Next Generation Bundle

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Statik

Steel Rats

Steel Rats Deluxe Edition

STEEP

Steep X Games Gold Edition

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V – Arcade Deluxe Edition

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition

Super Blackjack Battle 2

SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE

SUPERHOT VR

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

TEKKEN 7

TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition

TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition

Tennis World Tour: Rolland Garros Edition

Tetris Effect

That’s You!

The Assembly

The Brookhaven Experiment

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Crew 2 Standard Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Evil Within 2

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series

The Forest

The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection

The Inner World

The Inpatient

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The Long Dark

The Persistence

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

The Wizards – Enhanced Edition

Theseus

Titanic VR

Toby: The Secret Mine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition

Toren

Tour de France 2019

Train Sim World

Train Sim World Digital Deluxe Edition

Transference

TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

Trüberbrook

Trulon: The Shadow Engine

Tumble VR

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

UNO

Unravel Yarny Bundle

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Until Dawn

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition

Werewolves Within

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition

World War Z

WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition

Come potete vedere gli sconti sono moltissimi: potete trovare i prezzi direttamente sul PS Store a questo indirizzo. Diteci, tra queste offerte del PS Store di luglio e agosto, c’è qualche gioco di vostro interesse?