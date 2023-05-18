Il noto sito GQ ha pubblicato la sua lista dei 100 migliori videogiochi di sempre e siamo certi che farà arrabbiare molte persone o quantomeno discutere. Al di là dei gusti personali, sono tante le mancanze presenti, ma soprattutto la scelta delle prime posizioni è davvero particolare, perché si concentra prevalentemente su titoli usciti “di recente”.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Ma come sono stati valutati i giochi? Il sito ha contattato 300 persone provenienti dall’industria dei videogiochi (scrittori, sviluppatori, streamer), ognuno di loro ha dovuto stilare una TOP 10 di titoli dove ogni primo posto valeva 10 punti e gli altri a scalare. Alla fine la testata ha ricevuto 239 liste finali con ben 652 titoli totali. Anche i redattori sono rimasti sorpresi da molte inclusioni ed esclusioni.

Di seguito la lista completa:

100) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

99) Rez

98)Age of Empires II

97)The Return of the Obra Dinn

96)Super Mario Bros.

95)Ultima Underworld

94)Okami

93)Fable II

92)Mass Effect

91)Grand Theft Auto IV

90)Super Mario Kart

89)Hitman: World of Assassination (Hitman I, II, III)

88)The Last Guardian

87)Super Mario Odyssey

86)Civilization V

85)Final Fantasy XIV

84)Shenmue

83)Bioshock Infinite

82)Dragon Age Origins

81)Fortnite

80)Firewatch

79)Tetris Effect

78)Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

77)Il Segreto di Monkey Island

76)Pokémon Oro e Argento

75)Metroid Prime

74)Undertale

73)Final Fantasy VI

72)Yakuza 0

71)Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare

70)Left 4 Dead 2

69)The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

68)Thief – The Dark Project

67)The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

66)Fallout: New Vegas

65)GoldenEye 007

64)Persona 5

63)The Sims 2

62)Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

61)Grand Theft Auto III

60)Super Metroid

59)Fallout 3

58)The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

57)Final Fantasy IX

56)Inside

55)Hollow Knight

54)ICO

53)Dishonored 2

52)Half-Life

51)Final Fantasy X

50)Spelunky

49)Stardew alley

48)Grand Theft Auto V

47)God of War (reboot)

46)Destiny

45)Halo 3

44)The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind

43)Nier Automata

42)Chrono Trigger

41)The Sims

40)Super Mario Galaxy

39)What Remains of Edith Finch

38)Hades

37)Silent Hill 2

36)Super Mario Bros 3

35)Portal

34)Uncharted 2

33)Metal Gear Solid 3

32)Deus Ex

31)Shadow of the Colossus

30)Outer Wilds

29)Journey

28)The Last of Us Part II

27)Street Fighter II

26)The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

25)Pokémon Rosso e Blu

24)Minecraft

23)Bioshock

22)World of Warcraft

21)Halo: Combat Evolved

20)Elden Ring

19)DOOM

18)Super Mario 64

17)Final Fantasy VII

16)The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

15)Red Dead Redemption II

14)Super Mario World

13)The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

12)Disco Elysium

11)Resident Evil 4

10)Half life 2

9)Dark Souls

8)Portal II

7)Metal Gear Solid

6)Mass Effect 2

5)The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

4)Bloodborne

3)Tetris

2)The Last of Us

1)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Come potete vedere mancano chiaramente i grandi PCrpg. Nessuna traccia per Baldur’s Gate, Pillars of Eternity o banalmente Planescape: Torment. Mancano avventure grafiche e strategici (niente Starcraft o Command & Conquer?!?). Insomma, vero che i gusti personali sono insindacabili, ma la lista potrebbe davvero far storcere il naso a molte persone.