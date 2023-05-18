Questa lista dei 100 videogiochi migliori di sempre farà arrabbiare molto
Il noto sito GQ ha pubblicato la sua lista dei 100 migliori videogiochi di sempre e siamo certi che farà arrabbiare molte persone o quantomeno discutere. Al di là dei gusti personali, sono tante le mancanze presenti, ma soprattutto la scelta delle prime posizioni è davvero particolare, perché si concentra prevalentemente su titoli usciti “di recente”.
Ma come sono stati valutati i giochi? Il sito ha contattato 300 persone provenienti dall’industria dei videogiochi (scrittori, sviluppatori, streamer), ognuno di loro ha dovuto stilare una TOP 10 di titoli dove ogni primo posto valeva 10 punti e gli altri a scalare. Alla fine la testata ha ricevuto 239 liste finali con ben 652 titoli totali. Anche i redattori sono rimasti sorpresi da molte inclusioni ed esclusioni.
Di seguito la lista completa:
- 100) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- 99) Rez
- 98)Age of Empires II
- 97)The Return of the Obra Dinn
- 96)Super Mario Bros.
- 95)Ultima Underworld
- 94)Okami
- 93)Fable II
- 92)Mass Effect
- 91)Grand Theft Auto IV
- 90)Super Mario Kart
- 89)Hitman: World of Assassination (Hitman I, II, III)
- 88)The Last Guardian
- 87)Super Mario Odyssey
- 86)Civilization V
- 85)Final Fantasy XIV
- 84)Shenmue
- 83)Bioshock Infinite
- 82)Dragon Age Origins
- 81)Fortnite
- 80)Firewatch
- 79)Tetris Effect
- 78)Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
- 77)Il Segreto di Monkey Island
- 76)Pokémon Oro e Argento
- 75)Metroid Prime
- 74)Undertale
- 73)Final Fantasy VI
- 72)Yakuza 0
- 71)Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
- 70)Left 4 Dead 2
- 69)The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 68)Thief – The Dark Project
- 67)The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
- 66)Fallout: New Vegas
- 65)GoldenEye 007
- 64)Persona 5
- 63)The Sims 2
- 62)Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- 61)Grand Theft Auto III
- 60)Super Metroid
- 59)Fallout 3
- 58)The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- 57)Final Fantasy IX
- 56)Inside
- 55)Hollow Knight
- 54)ICO
- 53)Dishonored 2
- 52)Half-Life
- 51)Final Fantasy X
- 50)Spelunky
- 49)Stardew alley
- 48)Grand Theft Auto V
- 47)God of War (reboot)
- 46)Destiny
- 45)Halo 3
- 44)The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind
- 43)Nier Automata
- 42)Chrono Trigger
- 41)The Sims
- 40)Super Mario Galaxy
- 39)What Remains of Edith Finch
- 38)Hades
- 37)Silent Hill 2
- 36)Super Mario Bros 3
- 35)Portal
- 34)Uncharted 2
- 33)Metal Gear Solid 3
- 32)Deus Ex
- 31)Shadow of the Colossus
- 30)Outer Wilds
- 29)Journey
- 28)The Last of Us Part II
- 27)Street Fighter II
- 26)The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- 25)Pokémon Rosso e Blu
- 24)Minecraft
- 23)Bioshock
- 22)World of Warcraft
- 21)Halo: Combat Evolved
- 20)Elden Ring
- 19)DOOM
- 18)Super Mario 64
- 17)Final Fantasy VII
- 16)The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- 15)Red Dead Redemption II
- 14)Super Mario World
- 13)The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 12)Disco Elysium
- 11)Resident Evil 4
- 10)Half life 2
- 9)Dark Souls
- 8)Portal II
- 7)Metal Gear Solid
- 6)Mass Effect 2
- 5)The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- 4)Bloodborne
- 3)Tetris
- 2)The Last of Us
- 1)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Come potete vedere mancano chiaramente i grandi PCrpg. Nessuna traccia per Baldur’s Gate, Pillars of Eternity o banalmente Planescape: Torment. Mancano avventure grafiche e strategici (niente Starcraft o Command & Conquer?!?). Insomma, vero che i gusti personali sono insindacabili, ma la lista potrebbe davvero far storcere il naso a molte persone.