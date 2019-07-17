Tom's Hardware Italia
Giochi PC

Uplay+: ecco l’elenco ufficiale dei giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento

Più informazioni su

Uplay+ proporrà al D1 un catalogo di oltre cento giochi accessibili con una spesa mensile: ecco tutti i titoli inclusi nell'abbonamento.

Ubisoft ha finalmente svelato la lista completa dei titoli che saranno inclusi all’interno del servizio in abbonamento Uplay+, disponibile a partire dal 3 settembre 2019 su PC. Il prezzo dell’abbonamento è di 14.99 euro al mese e permette di accedere a un catalogo completo di giochi, compresi i più recenti e i loro DLC. Vi ricordiamo inoltre che è possibile ottenere una prova gratuita di Uplay+ dal 3 al 30 settembre se ci si abbona al servizio.

Vediamo insieme quali sono i giochi inclusi in Uplay+:

  • Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
  • Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed II – Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
  • Beyond Good And Evil
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
  • Child of Light
  • Cold Fear
  • Far Cry 2 -Standard version
  • Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
  • Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
  • Flashback
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
  • From Dust
  • I Am Alive
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2
  • Lock On: Modern Air Combat
  • Might & Magic IX
  • Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
  • Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
  • Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness (Standalone)
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire (Standalone)
  • Monopoly PLUS
  • Ode
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D assault
  • Petz Horsez 2
  • Planet of Death – Gold Edition
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  • Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  • Rayman 2
  • Rayman 3
  • Rayman Forever
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman Raving Rabbids
  • Silent Hunter 2
  • Silent Hunter 3
  • Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
  • Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
  • Speed Buster
  • Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
  • Steep – X Games Gold Edition
  • The Crew – Standard Edition
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
  • The Settlers 1 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 2 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 3 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 4 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
  • The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
  • The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s EndWar
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
  • Trials Fusion – Awesome max edition
  • Trials Rising – Gold edition
  • Uno
  • Valiant Hearts
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • Watch_Dogs – Complete Edition
  • Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
  • World In Conflict – Complete Edition
  • Zombi
Leggi anche: The Witcher 3: Exodus Reshade trasforma il gioco grazie al ray tracing

Ci sono poi una serie di giochi che sono già stati confermati per Uplay+ che arriveranno più avanti, dopo il lancio del servizio. Ecco quali sono:

  • Anno 1404 – Gold Edition (aka Dawn of Discovery Gold)
  • Anno 1503 – Gold Edition
  • Anno 1602
  • Anno 1701
  • Anno 2070 – Standard Edition
  • Champions of Anteria
  • Far Cry
  • Gods & Monsters
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine
  • Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di Uplay+? Il nuovo servizio in abbonamento di Ubisoft vi convince, oppure credete che il rapporto contenuto/prezzo non sia adeguato?

di Nicola Armondi
mercoledì 17 luglio 2019 10:57

Più informazioni su