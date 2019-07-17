Uplay+: ecco l’elenco ufficiale dei giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento
Ubisoft ha finalmente svelato la lista completa dei titoli che saranno inclusi all’interno del servizio in abbonamento Uplay+, disponibile a partire dal 3 settembre 2019 su PC. Il prezzo dell’abbonamento è di 14.99 euro al mese e permette di accedere a un catalogo completo di giochi, compresi i più recenti e i loro DLC. Vi ricordiamo inoltre che è possibile ottenere una prova gratuita di Uplay+ dal 3 al 30 settembre se ci si abbona al servizio.
Vediamo insieme quali sono i giochi inclusi in Uplay+:
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed II – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good And Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 -Standard version
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Lock On: Modern Air Combat
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness (Standalone)
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire (Standalone)
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- Petz Horsez 2
- Planet of Death – Gold Edition
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew – Standard Edition
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Awesome max edition
- Trials Rising – Gold edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi
Ci sono poi una serie di giochi che sono già stati confermati per Uplay+ che arriveranno più avanti, dopo il lancio del servizio. Ecco quali sono:
- Anno 1404 – Gold Edition (aka Dawn of Discovery Gold)
- Anno 1503 – Gold Edition
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1701
- Anno 2070 – Standard Edition
- Champions of Anteria
- Far Cry
- Gods & Monsters
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine
- Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition
Diteci, cosa ne pensate di Uplay+? Il nuovo servizio in abbonamento di Ubisoft vi convince, oppure credete che il rapporto contenuto/prezzo non sia adeguato?