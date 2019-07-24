Xbox One X con The Division 2 a un prezzo mai visto!

Xbox One X è scontata a un prezzo mai visto con The Division 2 di Ubisoft in bundle su Amazon Italia. Cosa aspettate ad approfittarne?

Vi segnaliamo un’offerta che potrebbe interessare molto a chi sta cercando una console per giocare e in particolar modo Xbox. Amazon ha messo in sconto la potente Xbox One X, capace di riprodurre alcuni titoli in 4K nativo, con The Division 2 in bundle a soli 349,98 euro, attualmente è il prezzo più basso mai visto della piattaforma sul noto rivenditore online. La console e costa 499,99 euro di prezzo di listino, quindi avreste un risparmio del 30% e quindi di 150 euro circa.

Qua potete accedere all’offerta e in allegato vi mettiamo anche alcuni titoli scontati sul sito Microsoft che potrebbero fare al caso vostro in caso di acquisto:

Xbox One X con The Division 2 a 349,99 euro -> Amazon

Lista offerte giochi Xbox One

