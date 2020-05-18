Xbox Series X: ecco tutti i giochi e le esclusive annunciate finora in arrivo sulla console
Man mano che il tempo passa, stanno sbucando nuovi dettagli sui primi giochi dedicati alla prossima generazione di console. Per quanto riguarda casa Microsoft, grazie all’ultimo Inside Xbox, abbiamo potuto dare un’occhiata ai primi titoli di terze parti in sviluppo e pronti a sbarcare in un futuro ormai non molto lontano su Xbox Series X, la nuova e superba macchina da gioco next gen del colosso di Redmond.
In questo breve articolo cercheremo di fare chiarezza sui progetti già annunciati e ottimizzati per Xbox Series X, senza tralasciare nemmeno i giochi sui quali circolano rumor sempre più insistenti, soprattutto negli ultimi periodi. Tra questi abbiamo, giusto per citarne alcuni: Ori and the Will of the Wisp, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Elden Ring e Minecraft Dungeons. Se siete interessati ad approfondire il tutto, vi consigliamo di controllare l’elenco completo dei progetti già annunciati, ottimizzati e rumoreggiati presente poco più sotto.
Xbox Series X – giochi annunciati ed esclusive Xbox:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Battlefield 6
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DiRT 5
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Gods and Monsters
- Gears 5 (esclusiva)
- Halo Infinite (esclusiva)
- Madden NFL 21
- MicroMan
- Observer System Redux
- Outriders
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Scarlet Nexus
- Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 (esclusiva)
- Scorn (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)
- The Ascent
- The Lord of the Rings Gollum
- The Medium (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)
- Second Extinction
- Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Yakuza Like A Dragon SEGA
Xbox Series X – giochi ottimizzati per la console:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus
- DiRT 5
- Gears 5
- Madden NFL 21
- Scarlet Nexus
- Second Extinction
- Scorn
- The Ascent
- The Medium
- Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- Yakuza Like A Dragon
Xbox Series X – elenco completo dei rumor:
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Wasteland 3
- Psychonauts 2
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Dying Light 2
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- CrossFire X
- Tales of Arise
- Starfield
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Elden Ring
Come potete vedere, gli elenchi in questione sono abbastanza lunghi e contengono titoli molto attesi dai fan come Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 e tanti altri. Da segnalare la presenza di tante nuove IP: tra queste spiccano i nomi di The Medium e Scorn, due interessanti progetti mostrateci durante l’ultimo Inside Xbox e che saranno esclusiva per Xbox e PC.
