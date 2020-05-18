Xbox Series X: ecco tutti i giochi e le esclusive annunciate finora in arrivo sulla console

Man mano che il tempo passa, stanno sbucando nuovi dettagli sui primi giochi dedicati alla prossima generazione di console. Per quanto riguarda casa Microsoft, grazie all’ultimo Inside Xbox, abbiamo potuto dare un’occhiata ai primi titoli di terze parti in sviluppo e pronti a sbarcare in un futuro ormai non molto lontano su Xbox Series X, la nuova e superba macchina da gioco next gen del colosso di Redmond.

In questo breve articolo cercheremo di fare chiarezza sui progetti già annunciati e ottimizzati per Xbox Series X, senza tralasciare nemmeno i giochi sui quali circolano rumor sempre più insistenti, soprattutto negli ultimi periodi. Tra questi abbiamo, giusto per citarne alcuni: Ori and the Will of the Wisp, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Elden Ring e Minecraft Dungeons. Se siete interessati ad approfondire il tutto, vi consigliamo di controllare l’elenco completo dei progetti già annunciati, ottimizzati e rumoreggiati presente poco più sotto.

Xbox Series X – giochi annunciati ed esclusive Xbox:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

DiRT 5

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Gods and Monsters

Gears 5 (esclusiva)

Halo Infinite (esclusiva)

Madden NFL 21

MicroMan

Observer System Redux

Outriders

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Scarlet Nexus

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 (esclusiva)

Scorn (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)

The Ascent

The Lord of the Rings Gollum

The Medium (esclusiva Xbox One e PC)

Second Extinction

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza Like A Dragon SEGA

Xbox Series X – giochi ottimizzati per la console:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

DiRT 5

Gears 5

Madden NFL 21

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

Scorn

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Yakuza Like A Dragon

Xbox Series X – elenco completo dei rumor:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Minecraft Dungeons

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Wasteland 3

Psychonauts 2

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Dying Light 2

Phantasy Star Online 2

CrossFire X

Tales of Arise

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls VI

Elden Ring

Come potete vedere, gli elenchi in questione sono abbastanza lunghi e contengono titoli molto attesi dai fan come Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 e tanti altri. Da segnalare la presenza di tante nuove IP: tra queste spiccano i nomi di The Medium e Scorn, due interessanti progetti mostrateci durante l’ultimo Inside Xbox e che saranno esclusiva per Xbox e PC.