Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: mazzi migliori
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links è una delle più recenti iterazioni del brand nel mondo dei videogiochi ed è un titolo che permette al giocatore di sperimentare e creare mazzi per giocare tanto contro l’intelligenza artificiale quanto contro il computer. A differenza del recentissimo Cross Duel (qui la guida ai migliori mazzi del titolo) il gameplay è quello classico della saga: due giocatori si sfidano con mazzi di quaranta carte per vedere chi è il migliore sul campo, in una sfida all’ultimo life point.
Conoscere tutte le regole di gioco potrebbe non essere abbastanza per portare il giocatore alla vittoria: la grande varietà di deck e il grandissimo numero di carte a disposizione della fantasia umana è ciò che può fare la differenza tra la vittoria e la sconfitta.
Per questa motivazione oggi andremo alla scoperta di quelli che sono i migliori mazzi di Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, andandone a vedere da vicino cinque diversi.
Branded Despia
- 3x Maxx “C”
- 1x Effect Veiler
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 1x Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion
- 1x Fairy Tail – Snow
- 2x Fallen of Albaz
- 1x Dramaturge of Despia
- 3x Aluber the Jester of Despia
- 3x Edge Imp Chain
- 2x Despian Tragedy
- 1x Despian Comedy
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 1x Foolish Burial
- 2x Super Polymerization
- 1x Crossout Designator
- 3x Branded Fusion
- 1x Branded Lost
- 2x Frightfur Patchwork
- 2x Branded in Red
- 3x Polymerization
- 1x Despia, Theater of the Branded
- 1x Infinite impermance
EXTRA
- 1x Titaniklad the Ash Dragon
- 2x Albion the Branded Dragon
- 1x Despian Quaeritis
- 2x Masquerade the Blazing Dragon
- 1x Guardian Chimera
- 2x Lubellion the Searing Dragon
- 2x Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon
- 1x Starving Venom Fusion Dragon
- 1x Predaplant Dragostapelia
- 1x Brigrand the Glory Dragon
- 1x Despian Proskenion
Branded Despia è un perfetto esempio di mazzo control che gioca intorno alla capacità di bloccare il gioco avversario attraverso trappole, mostri dagli effetti debilitanti e potenti creature fusione in grado di ribaltare il risultato della partita. Carte come Aluber The Jester Dragon, Fallen Of Albaz, Lubellion The Searing Dragon o Dramaturge Of Despia sono protagoniste assolute di questo mazzo, fungendo da motore per quelle che sono le win condition.
Eldlich Control
- 3x Eldlich the Golden Lord
- 2x Lord of the Heavenly Prison
- 2x Cursed Eldland
- 3x Pot of Prosperity
- 1x Eldlixir of White Destiny
- 3x Solemn Judgment
- 3x Solemn Strike
- 1x Vanity’s Emptiness
- 2x Trap Trick
- 3x Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine
- 2x Skill Drain
- 2x Gozen Match
- 2x Ice Dragon’s Prison
- 1x Anti-Spell Fragrance
- 1x Golden Land Forever!
- 3x Needle Ceiling
- 3x Torrential Tribute
- 3x Dogmatika Punishment
- 3x Huaquero of the Golden Land
- 1x Conquistador of the Golden Land
EXTRA
- 1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder
- 1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe
- 1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max
- 1x Elder Entity N’tss
- 1x PSY-Framelord Omega
- 2x Constellar Pleiades
- 1x Skypalace Gangaridai
- 1x Knightmare Phoenix
- 1x Link Spider
- 1x Wind Pegasus @Ignister
- 1x Vampire Sucker
- 1x Lyna the Light Charmer, Lustrous
- 1x Shark Fortress
Eldlich control è un mazzo control che si preoccupa di dominare la partita andando a bloccare il gameplan dell’avversario attraverso un grande numero di carte trappola e magia, ciclando il mazzo ed il cimitero utilizzando l’effetto di Eldlich. Grazie alle possibilità offerte da Eldlich al giocatore viene lasciato molto spazio di manovra su come usare magie e trappole, potendo così effettivamente complicare di molto la vita del proprio avversario. Il mazzo possiede una one hit combo utilizzando una coppia di Eldlich ed un superdreadnough rail cannon gustav max per infliggere ben 8000 LP di danno all’avversario.
Floowandereeze
- 3x Dimension Shifter
- 2x Maxx “C”
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 1x Mist Valley Apex Avian
- 1x Floowandereeze & Snowl
- 1x Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds
- 2x Floowandereeze & Empen
- 3x Floowandereeze & Eglen
- 3x Floowandereeze & Robina
- 1x Raiza the Mega Monarch
- 2x Floowandereeze & Stri
- 1x Floowandereeze & Toccan
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 1x Terraforming
- 1x Harpie’s Feather Duster
- 2x Forbidden Droplet
- 3x Pot of Extravagance
- 3x Pot of Duality
- 1x Floowandereeze and the Unexplored Winds
- 2x Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map
- 2x Infinite Impermanence
- 1x Floowandereeze and the Dreaming Town
EXTRA
- 1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder 1
- 1x Salamangreat Almiraj 1
- 1x Knightmare Unicorn 1
- 1x Elder Entity N’tss 1
- 1x Accesscode Talker 1
- 1x Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess 1
- 1x Underworld Goddess of the Closed World 1
- 1x Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians 1
- 1x Borrelsword Dragon 1
- 1x Lyrilusc – Recital Starling 1
- 1x Knightmare Phoenix 1
- 1x Downerd Magician 1
- 1x Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale 1
- 1x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom 1
- 1x Lyrilusc – Promenade Thrush 1
Flowandereeze è un perfetto esempio di mazzo combo che cerca di chiudere nel minor tempo possibile. La combo permette al giocatore anche di vincere al turno 1 ( a patto di avere la giusta combinazione di carte) e si dipana in questa maniera:
- Evocazione normale di floowandereeze & robina
- Cerca nel mazzo ed evoca normalmente floowandereeze & eglen, usando poi l’effetto per cercare floowandereeze & empen
- Evocare Empen pagando come tributi Eglen e Robina; l’effetto di Robina, se riesce ad esaurirsi, fa tornare la carta in mano al giocatore
- Se l’effetto di Empen non viene interrotto il giocatore può pescare flowandereeze and the dreaming town
- Giocare coperta Dreaming town e terminare il turno
- Durante il turno dell’avversario attivare dreaming town per evocare Robina. Usando l’effetto di robina si può pescare dal mazzo barrier statue of the stormwinds e risolvendo poi l’effetto di Eglend dal cimitero è possibile riottenerla in mano prima della fine del turno
- A questo punto giocare eglend per tutorare in mano una carta a scelta tra mist valley apex avian o raiza the mega monarch
- In base alla situazione bisogna scegliere cosa evocare tra barrier statue, mist valley apex avian o Raiza the mega monarch; queste ultime due carte, in base alla situazione, hanno la possibilità di disruptare una volta per tutte il board avversario.
Tenyi Swordsoul
- 1x Nibiru, the Primal Being
- 1x Archnemeses Protos
- 3x Maxx “C”
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 3x Swordsoul of Mo Ye
- 2x Incredible Ecclesia, the Virtuous
- 2x Tenyi Spirit – Vishuda
- 3x Tenyi Spirit – Ashuna
- 3x Tenyi Spirit – Adhara
- 1x Swordsoul of Taia
- 3x Swordsoul Strategist Longyuan
- 1x Tenyi Spirit – Shthana
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 3x Pot of Desires
- 2x Vessel for the Dragon Cycle
- 3x Swordsoul Emergence
- 3x Infinite Impermanence
- 1x Swordsoul Blackout
EXTRA
- 1x Chaofeng, Phantom of the Yang Zing
- 1x Ruddy Rose Dragon
- 1x PSY-Framelord Omega
- 1x Adamancipator Risen – Dragite
- 1x Draco Berserker of the Tenyi
- 1x Baronne de Fleur
- 2x Swordsoul Grandmaster – Chixiao
- 1x Swordsoul Supreme Sovereign – Chengying
- 2x Baxia, Brightness of the Yang Zing
- 1x Crimson Blader
- 1x Shaman of the Tenyi
- 2x Monk of the Tenyi
Tenyi Swordsould è un mazzo di archetipo sincro che utilizza le synchro summoning per imporre un board difficile da gestire per l’avversario. Il termine si deve alla fusione della normale struttura synchro di un mazzo (ovvero utilizzo sinergico di mostri token e mostri tuner per evocazioni speciali mirate) a quella di un mazzo tenyi, con potenti wyrm da evocare tramite evocazione speciale. Il mazzo è pieno di combo che si posson orealizzare con due o tre carte in grado di lanciare sul campo uno dei vari pezzi da novanta del mazzo come Chaofeng, phantom of the yang zing, swordsoul grandmaster / Chixiao, swordsoul supreme sovereign / Chengying o Baronne de Fleur
Dryton Fairy
- 1x Herald of Ultimateness
- 1x Nibiru, the Primal Being
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 3x Diviner of the Herald
- 3x Cyber Angel Benten
- 2x Eva
- 3x Drytron Alpha Thuban
- 3x Herald of Orange Light
- 3x Drytron Zeta Aldhibah
- 1x Drytron Gamma Eltanin
- 1x Drytron Delta Altais
- 1x Cyber Angel Natasha
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 1x Foolish Burial
- 2x Meteonis Drytron
- 1x Lightning Storm
- 1x Harpie’s Feather Duster
- 1x Forbidden Droplet
- 3x Preparation of Rites
- 3x Cyber Emergency
- 3x Drytron Nova
- 2x Drytron Asterism
EXTRA
- 1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder
- 1x Knightmare Unicorn
- 1x Elder Entity N’tss
- 1x Accesscode Talker
- 1x Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal
- 2x Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir
- 1x Union Carrier
- 1x Linkuriboh
- 1x Relinquished Anima
- 1x I:P Masquerena
- 2x Herald of the Arc Light
- 1x Downerd Magician
- 1x Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale
Tra i vari mazzi qui presenti Dryton Fairy è senza dubbio uno dei più arzigogolati da far funzionare. L’obiettivo del mazzo è quello di usare le molteplici sinergie tra le sue creature per avere la meglio sull’avversario. Avere fate in mano e giocatore Herald Of Ultimateness, ad esempio, è un buon modo per cominciare la partita avendo un buon vantaggio dal punto di vista del controllo. HOU permette di concludere il primo turno senza far attivare combo agli altri giocatori: da li in poi non bisogna far altro che impostare una qualche win condition usando le carte che si hanno in mano per guadagnare vantaggio rispetto agli altri giocatori.