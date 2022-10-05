Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links è una delle più recenti iterazioni del brand nel mondo dei videogiochi ed è un titolo che permette al giocatore di sperimentare e creare mazzi per giocare tanto contro l’intelligenza artificiale quanto contro il computer. A differenza del recentissimo Cross Duel (qui la guida ai migliori mazzi del titolo) il gameplay è quello classico della saga: due giocatori si sfidano con mazzi di quaranta carte per vedere chi è il migliore sul campo, in una sfida all’ultimo life point.

Conoscere tutte le regole di gioco potrebbe non essere abbastanza per portare il giocatore alla vittoria: la grande varietà di deck e il grandissimo numero di carte a disposizione della fantasia umana è ciò che può fare la differenza tra la vittoria e la sconfitta.

Per questa motivazione oggi andremo alla scoperta di quelli che sono i migliori mazzi di Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, andandone a vedere da vicino cinque diversi.

Branded Despia

3x Maxx “C”

1x Effect Veiler

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

1x Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion

1x Fairy Tail – Snow

2x Fallen of Albaz

1x Dramaturge of Despia

3x Aluber the Jester of Despia

3x Edge Imp Chain

2x Despian Tragedy

1x Despian Comedy

2x Called by the Grave

1x Foolish Burial

2x Super Polymerization

1x Crossout Designator

3x Branded Fusion

1x Branded Lost

2x Frightfur Patchwork

2x Branded in Red

3x Polymerization

1x Despia, Theater of the Branded

1x Infinite impermance

EXTRA

1x Titaniklad the Ash Dragon

2x Albion the Branded Dragon

1x Despian Quaeritis

2x Masquerade the Blazing Dragon

1x Guardian Chimera

2x Lubellion the Searing Dragon

2x Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon

1x Starving Venom Fusion Dragon

1x Predaplant Dragostapelia

1x Brigrand the Glory Dragon

1x Despian Proskenion

Branded Despia è un perfetto esempio di mazzo control che gioca intorno alla capacità di bloccare il gioco avversario attraverso trappole, mostri dagli effetti debilitanti e potenti creature fusione in grado di ribaltare il risultato della partita. Carte come Aluber The Jester Dragon, Fallen Of Albaz, Lubellion The Searing Dragon o Dramaturge Of Despia sono protagoniste assolute di questo mazzo, fungendo da motore per quelle che sono le win condition.

Eldlich Control

3x Eldlich the Golden Lord

2x Lord of the Heavenly Prison

2x Cursed Eldland

3x Pot of Prosperity

1x Eldlixir of White Destiny

3x Solemn Judgment

3x Solemn Strike

1x Vanity’s Emptiness

2x Trap Trick

3x Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine

2x Skill Drain

2x Gozen Match

2x Ice Dragon’s Prison

1x Anti-Spell Fragrance

1x Golden Land Forever!

3x Needle Ceiling

3x Torrential Tribute

3x Dogmatika Punishment

3x Huaquero of the Golden Land

1x Conquistador of the Golden Land

EXTRA

1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe

1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max

1x Elder Entity N’tss

1x PSY-Framelord Omega

2x Constellar Pleiades

1x Skypalace Gangaridai

1x Knightmare Phoenix

1x Link Spider

1x Wind Pegasus @Ignister

1x Vampire Sucker

1x Lyna the Light Charmer, Lustrous

1x Shark Fortress

Eldlich control è un mazzo control che si preoccupa di dominare la partita andando a bloccare il gameplan dell’avversario attraverso un grande numero di carte trappola e magia, ciclando il mazzo ed il cimitero utilizzando l’effetto di Eldlich. Grazie alle possibilità offerte da Eldlich al giocatore viene lasciato molto spazio di manovra su come usare magie e trappole, potendo così effettivamente complicare di molto la vita del proprio avversario. Il mazzo possiede una one hit combo utilizzando una coppia di Eldlich ed un superdreadnough rail cannon gustav max per infliggere ben 8000 LP di danno all’avversario.

Floowandereeze

3x Dimension Shifter

2x Maxx “C”

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

1x Mist Valley Apex Avian

1x Floowandereeze & Snowl

1x Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

2x Floowandereeze & Empen

3x Floowandereeze & Eglen

3x Floowandereeze & Robina

1x Raiza the Mega Monarch

2x Floowandereeze & Stri

1x Floowandereeze & Toccan

2x Called by the Grave

1x Terraforming

1x Harpie’s Feather Duster

2x Forbidden Droplet

3x Pot of Extravagance

3x Pot of Duality

1x Floowandereeze and the Unexplored Winds

2x Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map

2x Infinite Impermanence

1x Floowandereeze and the Dreaming Town

EXTRA

1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder 1

1x Salamangreat Almiraj 1

1x Knightmare Unicorn 1

1x Elder Entity N’tss 1

1x Accesscode Talker 1

1x Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess 1

1x Underworld Goddess of the Closed World 1

1x Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians 1

1x Borrelsword Dragon 1

1x Lyrilusc – Recital Starling 1

1x Knightmare Phoenix 1

1x Downerd Magician 1

1x Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale 1

1x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom 1

1x Lyrilusc – Promenade Thrush 1

Flowandereeze è un perfetto esempio di mazzo combo che cerca di chiudere nel minor tempo possibile. La combo permette al giocatore anche di vincere al turno 1 ( a patto di avere la giusta combinazione di carte) e si dipana in questa maniera:

Evocazione normale di floowandereeze & robina Cerca nel mazzo ed evoca normalmente floowandereeze & eglen, usando poi l’effetto per cercare floowandereeze & empen Evocare Empen pagando come tributi Eglen e Robina; l’effetto di Robina, se riesce ad esaurirsi, fa tornare la carta in mano al giocatore Se l’effetto di Empen non viene interrotto il giocatore può pescare flowandereeze and the dreaming town Giocare coperta Dreaming town e terminare il turno Durante il turno dell’avversario attivare dreaming town per evocare Robina. Usando l’effetto di robina si può pescare dal mazzo barrier statue of the stormwinds e risolvendo poi l’effetto di Eglend dal cimitero è possibile riottenerla in mano prima della fine del turno A questo punto giocare eglend per tutorare in mano una carta a scelta tra mist valley apex avian o raiza the mega monarch In base alla situazione bisogna scegliere cosa evocare tra barrier statue, mist valley apex avian o Raiza the mega monarch; queste ultime due carte, in base alla situazione, hanno la possibilità di disruptare una volta per tutte il board avversario.

Tenyi Swordsoul

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

1x Archnemeses Protos

3x Maxx “C”

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

3x Swordsoul of Mo Ye

2x Incredible Ecclesia, the Virtuous

2x Tenyi Spirit – Vishuda

3x Tenyi Spirit – Ashuna

3x Tenyi Spirit – Adhara

1x Swordsoul of Taia

3x Swordsoul Strategist Longyuan

1x Tenyi Spirit – Shthana

2x Called by the Grave

3x Pot of Desires

2x Vessel for the Dragon Cycle

3x Swordsoul Emergence

3x Infinite Impermanence

1x Swordsoul Blackout

EXTRA

1x Chaofeng, Phantom of the Yang Zing

1x Ruddy Rose Dragon

1x PSY-Framelord Omega

1x Adamancipator Risen – Dragite

1x Draco Berserker of the Tenyi

1x Baronne de Fleur

2x Swordsoul Grandmaster – Chixiao

1x Swordsoul Supreme Sovereign – Chengying

2x Baxia, Brightness of the Yang Zing

1x Crimson Blader

1x Shaman of the Tenyi

2x Monk of the Tenyi

Tenyi Swordsould è un mazzo di archetipo sincro che utilizza le synchro summoning per imporre un board difficile da gestire per l’avversario. Il termine si deve alla fusione della normale struttura synchro di un mazzo (ovvero utilizzo sinergico di mostri token e mostri tuner per evocazioni speciali mirate) a quella di un mazzo tenyi, con potenti wyrm da evocare tramite evocazione speciale. Il mazzo è pieno di combo che si posson orealizzare con due o tre carte in grado di lanciare sul campo uno dei vari pezzi da novanta del mazzo come Chaofeng, phantom of the yang zing, swordsoul grandmaster / Chixiao, swordsoul supreme sovereign / Chengying o Baronne de Fleur

Dryton Fairy

1x Herald of Ultimateness

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

3x Diviner of the Herald

3x Cyber Angel Benten

2x Eva

3x Drytron Alpha Thuban

3x Herald of Orange Light

3x Drytron Zeta Aldhibah

1x Drytron Gamma Eltanin

1x Drytron Delta Altais

1x Cyber Angel Natasha

2x Called by the Grave

1x Foolish Burial

2x Meteonis Drytron

1x Lightning Storm

1x Harpie’s Feather Duster

1x Forbidden Droplet

3x Preparation of Rites

3x Cyber Emergency

3x Drytron Nova

2x Drytron Asterism

EXTRA

1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

1x Knightmare Unicorn

1x Elder Entity N’tss

1x Accesscode Talker

1x Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal

2x Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir

1x Union Carrier

1x Linkuriboh

1x Relinquished Anima

1x I:P Masquerena

2x Herald of the Arc Light

1x Downerd Magician

1x Lyrilusc – Assembled Nightingale

Tra i vari mazzi qui presenti Dryton Fairy è senza dubbio uno dei più arzigogolati da far funzionare. L’obiettivo del mazzo è quello di usare le molteplici sinergie tra le sue creature per avere la meglio sull’avversario. Avere fate in mano e giocatore Herald Of Ultimateness, ad esempio, è un buon modo per cominciare la partita avendo un buon vantaggio dal punto di vista del controllo. HOU permette di concludere il primo turno senza far attivare combo agli altri giocatori: da li in poi non bisogna far altro che impostare una qualche win condition usando le carte che si hanno in mano per guadagnare vantaggio rispetto agli altri giocatori.