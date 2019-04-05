God of War vince ai BAFTA, ecco tutti i premi

God of War vince ancora una volta: oggi è il turno dei BAFTA, i premi britannici ai migliori giochi dell'anno; eccoli tutti in un comodo elenco.

God of War ha ricevuto (ancora una volta) il premio di Miglior Gioco, in questo caso ai BAFTA 2019 (British Academy Game Awards). Non è l’unico premio ottenuto dall’esclusiva PlayStation 4 che ha saputo imporsi su vari concorrenti. Possiamo vedere tutti i vincitori qui sotto.

Best Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

British Game

11-11: Memories Retold

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Room: Old Sins

Overcooked 2

Two Point Hospital

Artistic Achievement

Detroit: Become Human

Gris

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

Battlefield 5

Detroit Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

Gioco di debutto

Beat Saber

Cultist Simulator

Donut County

Florence

Gris

Yoku’s Island Express

Gioco in evoluzione

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Elite Dangerous: Beyond

Fortnite

Overwatch

Sea of Thieves

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Gioco per famiglie

LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pickachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

Super Mario Party

Yoku’s Island Express

Oltre l’intrattenimento

11-11: Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange

My Child Lebensborn

Nintendo Labo

Game Design

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Innovazione

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

Cultist Simulator

Moss

Nintendo Labo

Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game

Alto’s Odyssey

Brawl Stars

Donut County

Florence

Reigns: Game of Thrones

The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer

A Way Out

Battlefield 5

Overcooked 2

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros.

Musica

Celeste

Far Cry 5

Florence

God of War

Gris

Tetris Effect

Narrativa

Florence

Frostpunk

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Proprietà originale

Dead Cells

Florence

Into the Breach

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Attore

Christopher Judge nel ruolo di Kratos in GoW

Danielle Bisutti nel ruolo di Freya in GoW

Jeremy Davies nel ruolo di Lo sconosciuto in GoW

Sunny Suljic nel ruolo di Atreus in GoW

Melissanthi Mahut nel ruolo di Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark nel ruolo di Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Gioco mobile dell’anno (Voto pubblico)

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Fortnite

Old School Runescape

Pokemon Go

Roblox

Diteci, concordate con queste premiazioni, oppure avreste assegnato i premi in modo diverso?