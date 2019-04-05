God of War vince ai BAFTA, ecco tutti i premi
God of War ha ricevuto (ancora una volta) il premio di Miglior Gioco, in questo caso ai BAFTA 2019 (British Academy Game Awards). Non è l’unico premio ottenuto dall’esclusiva PlayStation 4 che ha saputo imporsi su vari concorrenti. Possiamo vedere tutti i vincitori qui sotto.
Best Game
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
British Game
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Forza Horizon 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Room: Old Sins
- Overcooked 2
- Two Point Hospital
Artistic Achievement
- Detroit: Become Human
- Gris
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Audio Achievement
- Battlefield 5
- Detroit Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tetris Effect
Gioco di debutto
- Beat Saber
- Cultist Simulator
- Donut County
- Florence
- Gris
- Yoku’s Island Express
Gioco in evoluzione
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- Sea of Thieves
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Gioco per famiglie
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked 2
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pickachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!
- Super Mario Party
- Yoku’s Island Express
Oltre l’intrattenimento
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange
- My Child Lebensborn
- Nintendo Labo
Game Design
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Innovazione
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- Cultist Simulator
- Moss
- Nintendo Labo
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Mobile Game
- Alto’s Odyssey
- Brawl Stars
- Donut County
- Florence
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- The Room: Old Sins
Multiplayer
- A Way Out
- Battlefield 5
- Overcooked 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros.
Musica
- Celeste
- Far Cry 5
- Florence
- God of War
- Gris
- Tetris Effect
Narrativa
- Florence
- Frostpunk
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Proprietà originale
- Dead Cells
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Moss
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Attore
- Christopher Judge nel ruolo di Kratos in GoW
- Danielle Bisutti nel ruolo di Freya in GoW
- Jeremy Davies nel ruolo di Lo sconosciuto in GoW
- Sunny Suljic nel ruolo di Atreus in GoW
- Melissanthi Mahut nel ruolo di Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark nel ruolo di Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
Gioco mobile dell’anno (Voto pubblico)
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- Fortnite
- Old School Runescape
- Pokemon Go
- Roblox
Diteci, concordate con queste premiazioni, oppure avreste assegnato i premi in modo diverso?
