God of War vince ai BAFTA, ecco tutti i premi

God of War vince ancora una volta: oggi è il turno dei BAFTA, i premi britannici ai migliori giochi dell'anno; eccoli tutti in un comodo elenco.

God of War ha ricevuto (ancora una volta) il premio di Miglior Gioco, in questo caso ai BAFTA 2019 (British Academy Game Awards). Non è l’unico premio ottenuto dall’esclusiva PlayStation 4 che ha saputo imporsi su vari concorrenti. Possiamo vedere tutti i vincitori qui sotto.

Best Game

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

British Game

  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Room: Old Sins
  • Overcooked 2
  • Two Point Hospital

Artistic Achievement

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Gris
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Tetris Effect

Gioco di debutto

  • Beat Saber
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Gris
  • Yoku’s Island Express

Gioco in evoluzione

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Elite Dangerous: Beyond
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Gioco per famiglie

  • LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Overcooked 2
  • Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pickachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!
  • Super Mario Party
  • Yoku’s Island Express

Oltre l’intrattenimento

  • 11-11: Memories Retold
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Nintendo Labo

Game Design

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Innovazione

  • Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Celeste
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Moss
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game

  • Alto’s Odyssey
  • Brawl Stars
  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer

  • A Way Out
  • Battlefield 5
  • Overcooked 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Super Mario Party
  • Super Smash Bros.

Musica

  • Celeste
  • Far Cry 5
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Tetris Effect

Narrativa

  • Florence
  • Frostpunk
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Proprietà originale

  • Dead Cells
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Moss
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Attore

  • Christopher Judge nel ruolo di Kratos in GoW
  • Danielle Bisutti nel ruolo di Freya in GoW
  • Jeremy Davies nel ruolo di Lo sconosciuto in GoW
  • Sunny Suljic nel ruolo di Atreus in GoW
  • Melissanthi Mahut nel ruolo di Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark nel ruolo di Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Gioco mobile dell’anno (Voto pubblico)

  • Brawl Stars
  • Clash Royale
  • Fortnite
  • Old School Runescape
  • Pokemon Go
  • Roblox
Diteci, concordate con queste premiazioni, oppure avreste assegnato i premi in modo diverso?

di Nicola Armondi |
venerdì 5 aprile 2019 11:30

