Calcio in TV, le partite di questa settimana

Quali sono i maggiori eventi calcistici della settimana guardabili comodamente da casa? Eccovi un recap del meglio disponibile ed i nostri consigli su cosa non perdere del calcio in TV se siete degli appassionati a 360°.

Da segnalare nel weekend i big match per la serie A. Sabato 4 Ottobre alle 15:00 si scontreranno Lazio e Inter, diretta disponibile su DAZN e DAZN1 e, sempre sabato, alle 20:45 ci sarà Juventus-Napoli che potrete seguire su SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT.

Per quanto riguarda la Serie A assolutamente da seguire, su SKY SPORT, lunedì 28 settembre la partita di campionato che vede protagoniste le squadre di Bologna e Parma. Sempre lunedì 28 non perdetevi, l’appuntamento con Liverpool Arsenal di Premier League.

Di seguito trovate la programmazione dell’intera settimana in corso.

Per poter seguire gli eventi disponibili su DAZN e SKY è necessario sottoscrivere i rispettivi abbonamenti.

Lunedì 28 Settembre

01.08 New York Red Bulls-Montreal Impact (MLS) – DAZN

01.38 Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami (MLS) – DAZN

01.38 Toronto FC-Columbus Crew (MLS) – DAZN

03.08 Colorado Rapids-Sporting Kansas City (MLS) – DAZN

04.38 Los Angeles Galaxy-Seattle Sounders (MLS) – DAZN

18.45 Fulham-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20.45 Bologna-Parma (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

20.45 Juventus U23-Pro Sesto (Serie C) – RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS

21.00 Liverpool-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

Martedì 29 Settembre

20.45 Monza-Triestina (Coppa Italia) – RAI SPORT

21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT

21.00 Dinamo Kiev-Gent (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT

21.00 Omonia-Olympiacos (Champions League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT

21.00 Ferencvaros-Molde (Champions League) – SKY SPORT

Mercoledì 30 Settembre

18.00 Diretta Goal Serie A – SKY SPORT

18.00 Benevento-Inter (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

18.00 Udinese-Spezia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT

18.00 Chievo-Catanzaro (Coppa Italia) – RAI SPORT

19.00 Huesca-Atletico Madrid (LIga) – DAZN

20.30 Bayern-Borussia D. (Supercoppa di Germania) – SKY SPORT UNO

20.45 Lazio-Atalanta (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT

21.00 Salisburgo-Maccabi Tel Aviv (Champions League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (

21.00 Midtjylland-Slavia Praga (Champions League) – SKY SPORT

21.00 PAOK-Krasnodar (Champions League) – SKY SPORT

21.00 SPAL-Bari (Coppa Italia) – RAI SPORT

21.30 Real Madrid-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1



Giovedì 1 Ottobre

00.15 Nacional-Racing (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

21.00 Rio Ave-Milan (Europa League) – DAZN

21.30 Celta-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1

Venerdì 2 Ottobre

20.30 Union Berlino-Mainz (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20.45 Fiorentina-Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

20.45 St. Johnstone-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.00 PSG-Angers (LIgue 1) – DAZN

Sabato 3 Ottobre

11.00 Inter-Ascoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.00 Juventus-Milan (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.30 Chelsea-Crystal Palace (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

14.15 Chievo-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Sassuolo-Crotone (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

15.00 Genoa-Sampdoria (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

15.30 Borussia D.-Friburgo (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Everton-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.15 Ascoli-Lecce (Serie B) – DAZN

16.15 Empoli-Monza (Serie B) – DAZN

16.15 Vicenza-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN

16.15 Reggina-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN

16.15 SPAL-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN

16.15 Venezia-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN

16.15 Entella-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN

17.00 SPAL-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

18.00 Genoa-Torino (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

18.30 Leeds-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.30 Lipsia-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA

20.45 Udinese-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1

21.00 Newcastle-Burnley (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

Domenica 4 Ottobre

11.00 Atalanta-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

12.30 Atalanta-Cagliari (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1

13.00 Fiorentina-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A – SKY SPORT

15.00 Parma-Verona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

15.00 Benevento-Bologna (Serie A) – SKY

15.00 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1

15.00 Pisa-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN

18.00 Milan-Spezia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

20.45 Juventus-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT

21.00 Cittadella-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN

Dato il periodo e le problematiche legate al COVID-19 sempre attuali rimanete sintonizzati su queste pagine per avere un elenco sempre aggiornato in base alle variazioni di date ed orari che potrebbero subire alcune delle competizioni in elenco.