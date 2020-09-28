Calcio in TV, le partite di questa settimana
Quali sono i maggiori eventi calcistici della settimana guardabili comodamente da casa? Eccovi un recap del meglio disponibile ed i nostri consigli su cosa non perdere del calcio in TV se siete degli appassionati a 360°.
Da segnalare nel weekend i big match per la serie A. Sabato 4 Ottobre alle 15:00 si scontreranno Lazio e Inter, diretta disponibile su DAZN e DAZN1 e, sempre sabato, alle 20:45 ci sarà Juventus-Napoli che potrete seguire su SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT.
Per quanto riguarda la Serie A assolutamente da seguire, su SKY SPORT, lunedì 28 settembre la partita di campionato che vede protagoniste le squadre di Bologna e Parma. Sempre lunedì 28 non perdetevi, l’appuntamento con Liverpool Arsenal di Premier League.
Di seguito trovate la programmazione dell’intera settimana in corso.
Per poter seguire gli eventi disponibili su DAZN e SKY è necessario sottoscrivere i rispettivi abbonamenti.
Lunedì 28 Settembre
- 01.08 New York Red Bulls-Montreal Impact (MLS) – DAZN
- 01.38 Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami (MLS) – DAZN
- 01.38 Toronto FC-Columbus Crew (MLS) – DAZN
- 03.08 Colorado Rapids-Sporting Kansas City (MLS) – DAZN
- 04.38 Los Angeles Galaxy-Seattle Sounders (MLS) – DAZN
- 18.45 Fulham-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Bologna-Parma (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 20.45 Juventus U23-Pro Sesto (Serie C) – RAI SPORT e ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 Liverpool-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
Martedì 29 Settembre
- 20.45 Monza-Triestina (Coppa Italia) – RAI SPORT
- 21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
- 21.00 Dinamo Kiev-Gent (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
- 21.00 Omonia-Olympiacos (Champions League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
- 21.00 Ferencvaros-Molde (Champions League) – SKY SPORT
Mercoledì 30 Settembre
- 18.00 Diretta Goal Serie A – SKY SPORT
- 18.00 Benevento-Inter (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 18.00 Udinese-Spezia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT
- 18.00 Chievo-Catanzaro (Coppa Italia) – RAI SPORT
- 19.00 Huesca-Atletico Madrid (LIga) – DAZN
- 20.30 Bayern-Borussia D. (Supercoppa di Germania) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 20.45 Lazio-Atalanta (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
- 21.00 Salisburgo-Maccabi Tel Aviv (Champions League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (
- 21.00 Midtjylland-Slavia Praga (Champions League) – SKY SPORT
- 21.00 PAOK-Krasnodar (Champions League) – SKY SPORT
- 21.00 SPAL-Bari (Coppa Italia) – RAI SPORT
- 21.30 Real Madrid-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
Giovedì 1 Ottobre
- 00.15 Nacional-Racing (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN
- 21.00 Rio Ave-Milan (Europa League) – DAZN
- 21.30 Celta-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
Venerdì 2 Ottobre
- 20.30 Union Berlino-Mainz (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.45 Fiorentina-Sampdoria (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 20.45 St. Johnstone-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 21.00 PSG-Angers (LIgue 1) – DAZN
Sabato 3 Ottobre
- 11.00 Inter-Ascoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.00 Juventus-Milan (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.30 Chelsea-Crystal Palace (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 14.15 Chievo-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Sassuolo-Crotone (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 15.00 Genoa-Sampdoria (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.30 Borussia D.-Friburgo (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 16.00 Everton-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.15 Ascoli-Lecce (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.15 Empoli-Monza (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.15 Vicenza-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.15 Reggina-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.15 SPAL-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.15 Venezia-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.15 Entella-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN
- 17.00 SPAL-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 18.00 Genoa-Torino (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 18.30 Leeds-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Lipsia-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA
- 20.45 Udinese-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 21.00 Newcastle-Burnley (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
Domenica 4 Ottobre
- 11.00 Atalanta-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 12.30 Atalanta-Cagliari (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 13.00 Fiorentina-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A – SKY SPORT
- 15.00 Parma-Verona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 15.00 Benevento-Bologna (Serie A) – SKY
- 15.00 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.00 Pisa-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.00 Milan-Spezia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 20.45 Juventus-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
- 21.00 Cittadella-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN
Dato il periodo e le problematiche legate al COVID-19 sempre attuali rimanete sintonizzati su queste pagine per avere un elenco sempre aggiornato in base alle variazioni di date ed orari che potrebbero subire alcune delle competizioni in elenco.
Dove poter vedere questi eventi sportivi? Su Sky e Dazn!
Il servizio di streaming online DAZN offre all’abbonato la possibilità di guardare tantissimi eventi sportivi minuto per minuto in diretta oppure on demand con 2 dispositivi diversi contemporaneamente e connettere fino a 6 dispositivi. Il costo dell’abbonamento e’ di 9,99 Euro al mese senza vincoli di durata.
I servizi di streaming Sky permettono di accedere sia alle partite in diretta sia ad un catalogo di eventi legati al calcio in grado di impegnare a tempo pieno ogni appassionato di questo sport.