Si è tenuta nella nottata italiana di ieri durante il San Diego ComiCon 2022 la cerimonia di premiazione degli Eisner Awards 2022. Spiccano le vittorie multiple di James Tynion IV e dell’italiano Werther Dell’Edera con Something Is Killing the Children e del leggendario Barry Windsor-Smith.

Tutti i vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2022

Eccovi tutti i vincitori in tutte le categorie segnalati prontamente in grassetto.

Best Continuing Series (TIE)

Bitter Root, di David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)

Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV & Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios – in Italia per Edizioni BD)

The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV & Martin Simmonds (Image)

Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, AA.VV. (Marvel)

Nightwing, di Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo (DC)

Best Limited Series

The Good Asian, di Pornsak Pichetshote & Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)

Hocus Pocus, di Rik Worth & Jordan Collver [hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com]

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, di Ram V & Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Stray Dogs, di Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner (Image)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, di Tom King & Bilquis Evely (DC)

Best New Series

The Nice House on the Lake, di James Tynion IV & Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label – in Italia per Panini DC Italia)

The Human Target, di Tom King & Greg Smallwood (DC)

Not All Robots, di Mark Russell & Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

Radiant Black, di Kyle Higgins & Marcelo Costa (Image)

Ultramega, di James Harren (Image Skybound)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adattato da Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)

After the Rain, di Nnedi Okorafor, adattato da John Jennings & David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)

Bubble di Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan & Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Disney Cruella, adattato da Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media)

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, di Robert Tressell, adattato da Sophie & Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)

Best Anthology

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, edited by Kel McDonald and Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, di Rose Eveleth & AA.VV edito da Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)

My Only Child, di Wang Ning & AA.VV. edito da Wang Saili, traduzione di Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)

The Silver Coin, di Michael Walsh & AA.VV. (Image)

Superman: Red & Blue, edito da Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr & Diego Lopez (DC)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot (must be able to stand alone)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, di Kelly Sue DeConnick & Phil Jimenez (DC)

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, edito da Darren Shan (Marvel)

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales, di David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)

Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson,” di Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo (DC)

Wolvendaughter, di Ver (Quindrie Press)

Best Short Story

“Funeral in Foam,” di Casey Gilly & Raina Telgemeier, in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)

“Generations,” di Daniel Warren Johnson, in Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)

“I Wanna Be a Slob,” di Michael Kamison & Steven Arnold, in Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)

“Tap, Tap, Tap,” di Larry O’Neil & Jorge Fornés, in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)

“Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll,” di Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua & Lauren Davis), in The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, di Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)

The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, di Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)

Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, di Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)

Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, di Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)

Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Best Comics-Related Book

All of the Marvels, di Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)

The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes, di Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)

Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, di Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd & Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, di John Morrow con Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, di Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)

John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)

Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)

Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)

Best Coloring

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image – in Italia per saldaPress); Fire Power (Image Skybound – in Italia per saldaPress); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni – in Italia per saldaPress)

Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)

K. O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)

Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)

Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)

P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

The Complete American Gods, di Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell & Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, di Joe Hill & Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)

Middlewest: The Complete Tale, di Skottie Young & Jorge Corona (Image)

Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, di Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub & Troy Little (Oni)

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, di Gerard Way, Shaun Simon & Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)

Best Publication Design

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)

The Complete American Gods, designed by Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, designed by Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Crashpad, designed by Gary Panter and Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, designed by Tyler Boss (Z2)

Popeye Vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, designed by Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)

EC Covers Artist’s Edition, edito da Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Farewell, Brindavoine, di Tardi, traduzione di Jenna Allen, edito da Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, di Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edito da Steve Korté (TASCHEN)

Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, edito da Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)

Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, edito da Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky,” by Carl Barks, edito da J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)

Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 di E.C. Segar, edito da Gary Groth & Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, di Jim Lawrence & Jorge Longarón, edito da Christopher Marlon, Rich Young & Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)

Trots and Bonnie, di Shary Flenniken, edito da Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)

The Way of Zen, adattato e illustrato da C. C. Tsai, traduzione di Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)

Best Humor Publication

Not All Robots, di Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot – in Italia da Panini Comics)

Bubble, di Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan & Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Cyclopedia Exotica, di Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

The Scumbag, di Rick Remender & AA.VV. (Image)

Thirsty Mermaids, di Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, di Haro Aso & Kotaro Takata, tradatto da Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, di Junji Ito, tradotta da Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Chainsaw Man, di Tatsuki Fujimoto, tradotto da Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

Kaiju No. 8, di Naoya Matsumoto, tradotto da David Evelyn (VIZ Media)

Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), di Toranosuke Shimada, tradotto da Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)

Spy x Family, di Tatsuya Endo, tradotto da Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, di Haro Aso & Kotaro Takata, tradotto da Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

The Shadow of a Man, di Benoît Peeters & François Schuiten, tradotto da Stephen D. Smith (IDW)

Ballad For Sophie, di Filipe Melo & Juan Cavia, tradotto da Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Between Snow and Wolf, di Agnes Domergue & Helene Canac, tradotto da Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)

Love: The Mastiff, di Frederic Brrémaud and Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)

The Parakeet, di Espé, tradotto da Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

The Legend of Auntie Po, di Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)

Adora and the Distance, di Marc Bernardin & Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)

Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, di David Bowles & Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)

Strange Academy, di Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos (Marvel)

Wynd, di James Tynion IV & Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

Salt Magic, di Hope Larson & Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

Allergic, di Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)

Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, di Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)

Rainbow Bridge, di Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe & Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)

Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear, di Trang Nguyen & Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)

The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, di Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis, di Julie & Stan Sakai (IDW)

Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, by Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)

I Am Oprah Winfrey, by Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)

Monster Friends, by Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)

Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, by Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)

Best Cover Artist

Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC – in Italia per Panini DC Italia); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)

David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)

Best Writer/Artist

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics – in Italia per Mondadori Comics)

Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)

Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)

Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)

Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)

Best Writer

James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)

Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC)

Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel)

Best Lettering

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)

Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)

Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)

Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)

Best Webcomic

Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON – in Italia per Edizioni BD)

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, di CRC Payne and StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON)

Isle of Elsi, di Alec Longstreth,

Navillera: Like a Butterfly, di Hun & Jimmy, tradotto da Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment),

Unmasked, di Breri & Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics),

Best Digital Comic

Snow Angels, di Jeff Lemire & Jock (Comixology Originals)

Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)

Everyone Is Tulip, by Dave Baker and Nicole Goux, everyoneistulip.com

It’s Jeff, by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)

Love After World Domination 1-3, by Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu, translation by Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)

Best Reality-Based Work

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, di David F. Walker & Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, di Fabien Toulmé, tradotto da Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)

Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula, di Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)

Orwell, di Pierre Christin & Sébastien Verdier, tradotto da Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, di Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)

The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, di Dave Sim & Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)

Best Graphic Memoir

Run: Book One, di John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury & Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

Factory Summers, di Guy Delisle, tradotto da Helge Dascher & Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)

Parenthesis, di Élodie Durand, tradotto da Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)

Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, di Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, di Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Best Graphic Album—New

Monsters, di Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)

Ballad For Sophie, di Filipe Melo & Juan Cavia, tradotto da Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)

Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), di Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips (Image)

In., di Will McPhail (Mariner Books)

Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, di Ethan Hawke & Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism