Tutti i vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2022
Si è tenuta nella nottata italiana di ieri durante il San Diego ComiCon 2022 la cerimonia di premiazione degli Eisner Awards 2022. Spiccano le vittorie multiple di James Tynion IV e dell’italiano Werther Dell’Edera con Something Is Killing the Children e del leggendario Barry Windsor-Smith.
Eccovi tutti i vincitori in tutte le categorie segnalati prontamente in grassetto.
Best Continuing Series (TIE)
- Bitter Root, di David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)
- Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV & Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios – in Italia per Edizioni BD)
- The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV & Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, AA.VV. (Marvel)
- Nightwing, di Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo (DC)
Best Limited Series
- The Good Asian, di Pornsak Pichetshote & Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)
- Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, di Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)
- Hocus Pocus, di Rik Worth & Jordan Collver [hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com]
- The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, di Ram V & Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)
- Stray Dogs, di Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner (Image)
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, di Tom King & Bilquis Evely (DC)
Best New Series
- The Nice House on the Lake, di James Tynion IV & Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label – in Italia per Panini DC Italia)
- The Human Target, di Tom King & Greg Smallwood (DC)
- Not All Robots, di Mark Russell & Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)
- Radiant Black, di Kyle Higgins & Marcelo Costa (Image)
- Ultramega, di James Harren (Image Skybound)
Best Adaptation from Another Medium
- George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adattato da Fido Nesti (Mariner Books)
- After the Rain, di Nnedi Okorafor, adattato da John Jennings & David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)
- Bubble di Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan & Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)
- Disney Cruella, adattato da Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media)
- The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, di Robert Tressell, adattato da Sophie & Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)
Best Anthology
- You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, edited by Kel McDonald and Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)
- Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, di Rose Eveleth & AA.VV edito da Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)
- My Only Child, di Wang Ning & AA.VV. edito da Wang Saili, traduzione di Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)
- The Silver Coin, di Michael Walsh & AA.VV. (Image)
- Superman: Red & Blue, edito da Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr & Diego Lopez (DC)
Best Single Issue/One-Shot (must be able to stand alone)
- Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, di Kelly Sue DeConnick & Phil Jimenez (DC)
- Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, edito da Darren Shan (Marvel)
- Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales, di David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)
- Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson,” di Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo (DC)
- Wolvendaughter, di Ver (Quindrie Press)
Best Short Story
- “Funeral in Foam,” di Casey Gilly & Raina Telgemeier, in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)
- “Generations,” di Daniel Warren Johnson, in Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)
- “I Wanna Be a Slob,” di Michael Kamison & Steven Arnold, in Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)
- “Tap, Tap, Tap,” di Larry O’Neil & Jorge Fornés, in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)
- “Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll,” di Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua & Lauren Davis), in The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)
Best Academic/Scholarly Work
- Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, di Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)
- The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, di Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)
- Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, di Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)
- Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, di Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)
- Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
Best Comics-Related Book
- All of the Marvels, di Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)
- The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes, di Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)
- Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, di Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd & Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)
- Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, di John Morrow con Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)
- True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, di Abraham Riesman (Crown)
Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
- Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)
- John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)
- Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)
- Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)
- Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)
Best Coloring
- Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image – in Italia per saldaPress); Fire Power (Image Skybound – in Italia per saldaPress); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni – in Italia per saldaPress)
- Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)
- Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)
- K. O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)
- Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)
Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team
- Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)
- Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)
- P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)
Best Graphic Album—Reprint
- The Complete American Gods, di Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell & Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)
- Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, di Joe Hill & Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)
- Middlewest: The Complete Tale, di Skottie Young & Jorge Corona (Image)
- Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, di Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub & Troy Little (Oni)
- The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, di Gerard Way, Shaun Simon & Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)
Best Publication Design
- Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)
- The Complete American Gods, designed by Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
- The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, designed by Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)
- Crashpad, designed by Gary Panter and Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)
- Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, designed by Tyler Boss (Z2)
- Popeye Vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, designed by Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)
- EC Covers Artist’s Edition, edito da Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- Farewell, Brindavoine, di Tardi, traduzione di Jenna Allen, edito da Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, di Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edito da Steve Korté (TASCHEN)
- Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, edito da Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)
- Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, edito da Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky,” by Carl Barks, edito da J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)
- Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 di E.C. Segar, edito da Gary Groth & Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, di Jim Lawrence & Jorge Longarón, edito da Christopher Marlon, Rich Young & Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)
- Trots and Bonnie, di Shary Flenniken, edito da Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)
- The Way of Zen, adattato e illustrato da C. C. Tsai, traduzione di Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)
Best Humor Publication
- Not All Robots, di Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot – in Italia da Panini Comics)
- Bubble, di Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan & Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)
- Cyclopedia Exotica, di Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)
- The Scumbag, di Rick Remender & AA.VV. (Image)
- Thirsty Mermaids, di Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, di Haro Aso & Kotaro Takata, tradatto da Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia
- Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, di Junji Ito, tradotta da Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- Chainsaw Man, di Tatsuki Fujimoto, tradotto da Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)
- Kaiju No. 8, di Naoya Matsumoto, tradotto da David Evelyn (VIZ Media)
- Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), di Toranosuke Shimada, tradotto da Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)
- Spy x Family, di Tatsuya Endo, tradotto da Casey Loe (VIZ Media)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, di Haro Aso & Kotaro Takata, tradotto da Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material
- The Shadow of a Man, di Benoît Peeters & François Schuiten, tradotto da Stephen D. Smith (IDW)
- Ballad For Sophie, di Filipe Melo & Juan Cavia, tradotto da Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)
- Between Snow and Wolf, di Agnes Domergue & Helene Canac, tradotto da Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)
- Love: The Mastiff, di Frederic Brrémaud and Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)
- The Parakeet, di Espé, tradotto da Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)
- The Legend of Auntie Po, di Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)
- Adora and the Distance, di Marc Bernardin & Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)
- Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, di David Bowles & Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)
- Strange Academy, di Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos (Marvel)
- Wynd, di James Tynion IV & Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)
Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)
- Salt Magic, di Hope Larson & Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)
- Allergic, di Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)
- Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, di Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)
- Rainbow Bridge, di Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe & Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)
- Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear, di Trang Nguyen & Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)
- The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, di Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)
Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)
- Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis, di Julie & Stan Sakai (IDW)
- Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, by Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)
- I Am Oprah Winfrey, by Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)
- Monster Friends, by Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)
- Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, by Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)
Best Cover Artist
- Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC – in Italia per Panini DC Italia); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)
- David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)
- Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)
- Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)
- Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)
- Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)
Best Writer/Artist
- Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics – in Italia per Mondadori Comics)
- Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)
- Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)
- Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)
- Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)
Best Writer
- James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)
- Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)
- Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC)
- Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)
- Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel)
Best Lettering
- Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)
- Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)
- Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)
- Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)
- Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)
Best Webcomic
- Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON – in Italia per Edizioni BD)
- Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, di CRC Payne and StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON)
- Isle of Elsi, di Alec Longstreth,
- Navillera: Like a Butterfly, di Hun & Jimmy, tradotto da Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment),
- Unmasked, di Breri & Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics),
Best Digital Comic
- Snow Angels, di Jeff Lemire & Jock (Comixology Originals)
- Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)
- Everyone Is Tulip, by Dave Baker and Nicole Goux, everyoneistulip.com
- It’s Jeff, by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)
- Love After World Domination 1-3, by Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu, translation by Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)
Best Reality-Based Work
- The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, di David F. Walker & Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)
- Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, di Fabien Toulmé, tradotto da Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)
- Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula, di Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)
- Orwell, di Pierre Christin & Sébastien Verdier, tradotto da Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, di Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)
- The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, di Dave Sim & Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)
Best Graphic Memoir
- Run: Book One, di John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury & Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)
- Factory Summers, di Guy Delisle, tradotto da Helge Dascher & Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Parenthesis, di Élodie Durand, tradotto da Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)
- Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, di Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)
- The Secret to Superhuman Strength, di Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)
Best Graphic Album—New
- Monsters, di Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)
- Ballad For Sophie, di Filipe Melo & Juan Cavia, tradotto da Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)
- Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), di Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips (Image)
- In., di Will McPhail (Mariner Books)
- Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, di Ethan Hawke & Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing)
Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism
- WomenWriteAboutComics.com, edito da Wendy Browne and Nola Pfau (WWAC)
- Alter Ego, edito da Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- The Columbus Scribbler, edito da Brian Canini, Jack Wallace & Steve Steiner [columbusscribbler.com]
- Fanbase Press, edito da Barbra Dillon [fanbasepress.com]
- tcj.com, edito da Tucker Stone & Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)