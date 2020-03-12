Origins Awards: annunciate le nominations per l’edizione 2020

L’ Academy of Adventure Gaming Arts and Design (AAGAD) ha annunciato le nomination dell’edizione 2020 degli Origins Awards. I premi saranno consegnati durante la cerimonia annuale che si terrà in occasione della Origins Game Fair di giugno.

Gli Origins Awards sono premi insigniti all’eccellenza nel game design e vengono assegnati tramite votazione da parte di tutto l’Academy. Ad essere premiati saranno quei giochi, divisi in 10 categorie, che sono stati sottoposti all’attenzione della giuria.

Di seguito pubblichiamo la lista dei giochi nominati, divisi per categoria.

Miglior gioco da tavolo

Cloudspire edito da Chip Theory Games

Colors of Paris edito da Super Meeple / Luma Imports – localizzato da GateOnGames (link DungeonDice)

Guardian’s Call edito da Druid City Games / Skybound Games (link Amazon)

PARKS edito da Keymaster Games

Prêt-à-Porter edito da Portal Games (link Amazon)

Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare edito da PSC Games (link Amazon)

Tonari edito da IDW Games (link Amazon)

Tricky Tides edito da Gold Seal Games / Zafty Games

Miglior gioco di carte

Cogs and Comissars edito da Atlas Games

DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth edito da Cryptozoic Entertainment (link Amazon)

Embers of Memory: A Throne of Glass Game edito da Osprey Games (link Amazon)

Kamigami Battles: River of Souls edito da Japanime Games

Lockup: A Roll Player Tale edito da Thunderworks Games (link DungeonDice)

Shuffle Grand Prix edito da Bicycle

UNDO: Cherry Blossom Festival edito da Pegasus Spiele

Miglior collezionabile

Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Black Panther and the Illuminati Booster Brick edito da WizKids (link Amazon)

Miglior adattamento digitale

Cutthroat Caverns sviluppato da Smirk & Dagger Games /Cellbloc Studios

Mystic Vale sviluppato da Alderac Entertainment Group / Nomad Games

Raiders of the North Sea sviluppato da Renegade Game Studios / Garphill Games / Dire Wolf Digital

Through the Ages: New Leaders and Wonders sviluppato da Czech Games Edition

Tsuro VR sviluppato da Calliope Games / Thunderbox Entertainment Digital

Miglior Family Game

ClipCut Parks edito da Renegade Game Studios

Code Stack! edito da AMIGO Games

Dirty Pig edito da North Star Games

Draftosaurus edito da Ankama Boardgames / Luma Imports localizzato da Ghenos Games (link Amazon)

Finger Guns at High Noon edito da Indie Boards and Cards

Miglior accessorio

Citadel Contrast Paint prodotto da Games Workshop

The Jasper: A Board Gaming Table prodotto da BoardGameTables.com

Valhallah Screen prodotto da Dog Might Games

The Watson Game Topper System prodotto da Game Toppers

Wingspan Organizer and Dice Tower prodotto da The Broken Token

Miglior gioco storico

Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel 3E edito da Academy Games

Pandemic: Fall of Rome edito da Z-Man Games (link Amazon)

U-BOOT: The Board Game edito da Ares Games (link Amazon)

Watergate edito da Capstone Games

Miglior gioco di miniature storico

Bolt Action: Campaign D-Day Overlord edito da Osprey Games / Warlord Games (link Amazon)

Bolt Action: Korea edito da Osprey Games / Warlord Games (link Amazon)

Miglior gioco di miniature

Gaslands: Refuelled edito da Osprey Games (link Amazon)

Power Rangers: Heroes edito da the Grid by Renegade Game Studios (link Amazon)

Reality’s Edge: Cyberpunk Skirmish Rules edito da Osprey Games (link Amazon)

Riot Quest edito da Privateer Press

Warcry edito da Games Workshop (link Amazon)

Miglior gioco di ruolo

Alien: The Roleplaying Game edito da Free League Publishing

Over the Edge (3E) edito da Atlas Games (link Amazon)

Pathfinder Core Rulebook (2E) edito da Paizo Inc. (link Amazon)

Star Crossed edito da Bully Pulpit Games localizzato da Narrattiva

Teens in Space edito da Renegade Game Studios / Hunters Entertainment (link Amazon)