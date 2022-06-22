GeForce NOW, il catalogo completo dei giochi
GeForce NOW, ultimi videogiochi aggiunti
|VIDEOGIOCO
|STEAM
|EPIC GAMES STORE
|ORIGIN
|UBISOFT CONNECT
|GEFORCE
|ALTRE PIATTAFORME
|Builder Simulator
|✔
|Chivalry 2
|✔
|POSTAL: Brain Damaged
|✔
|Starship Troopers – Terran Command
|✔
|✔
|Supraland
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|✔
Che cos’è GeForce NOW
GeForce NOW è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di giocare a migliaia di titoli in Cloud sfruttando le tecnologie e gli hardware più all’avanguardia di Nvidia, come la recente GPU RTX 3080. Ciò significa che non avrete bisogno di un dispositivo particolarmente performante per poter accedere alla vastissima libreria di videogiochi compatibili con il servizio, che potrete sfruttare su PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, iPhone/iPad e dispositivi Android. Ciò che vi servirà per godervi al meglio GeForce NOW è una connessione che possa reggere lo streaming dei giochi; più nello specifico, sono richiesti almeno 15 Mbps per 720p a 60 FPS, o 25 Mbps per 1080p a 60 FPS (potete trovare informazioni più dettagliate qui). Il servizio al momento conta circa un migliaio di titoli, e ogni giovedì ne vengono aggiunti di nuovi.
Il servizio si rivela un’ottima alternativa per chi non possiede un PC abbastanza potente per giocare a determinati videogiochi, oppure per chi semplicemente vuole portare l’esperienza da gaming PC anche su dispositivi mobili. Basterà possedere una copia del titolo a cui volete giocare, e se questo è incluso tra quelli compatibili su GeForce NOW allora potrete accedervi con pressoché tutti i dispositivi della casa tramite streaming, utilizzando l’app apposita del servizio.
Come funziona GeForce NOW
Per poter accedere al servizio, sono disponibili tre abbonamenti differenti, di cui uno gratuito, e sono quelli che seguono:
- Free — questo abbonamento gratuito funziona con GPU base sui livelli di una 1060, con accesso standard ai server e sessioni dalla durata massima di un’ora.
- Premium — al costo di 9,99€ al mese, l’abbonamento funziona con GPU sui livelli di una 2060 e include il Ray Tracing, accesso prioritario ai server, sessioni dalla durata massima di sei ore e la possibilità di giocare in 1080p e 60 FPS.
- RTX 3080 — al costo di 19,99€ al mese, l’abbonamento funziona con una 3080 RTX e include il Ray Tracing, accesso esclusivo ai server RTX, sessioni dalla durata massima di otto ore e la possibilità di giocare in 4K e 120 FPS.
GeForce NOW, il catalogo dei videogiochi disponibili
|7 Days to Die
|✔
|41 Hours
|✔
|428: Shibuya Scramble
|✔
|A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism
|✔
|A-Train PC Classic
|✔
|ABRISS – build to destroy
|✔
|Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
|✔
|Absolver
|✔
|Achilles: Legends Untold
|✔
|Age of Conan: Unchained
|✔
|Age of Darkness: Final Stand
|✔
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall
|✔
|Age of Wonders III
|✔
|Ageless
|✔
|AI: The Somnium Files
|✔
|Alan Wake
|✔
|✔
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|✔
|✔
|Alan Wake Remastered
|✔
|Albion Online
|✔
|Alchemist Adventure
|✔
|Amazing Cultivation Simulator
|✔
|American Fugitive
|✔
|American Truck Simulator
|✔
|AMID EVIL
|✔
|Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
|✔
|✔
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|✔
|✔
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|✔
|Among Us
|✔
|✔
|The Anacrusis
|✔
|ANNO: Mutationem
|✔
|Anno 1404 History Edition
|✔
|✔
|Anno 1800
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Anno 2070
|✔
|✔
|Anno 2205
|✔
|AO Tennis 2
|✔
|Apex Legends
|✔
|✔
|Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Demo
|✔
|Aragami
|✔
|Aragami 2
|✔
|Araha: Curse of Yieun Island
|✔
|Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND
|✔
|The Architect Paris
|✔
|Arid
|✔
|Arise: A Simple Story
|✔
|ARK: Survival Of The Fittest
|✔
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|✔
|✔
|Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead
|✔
|Arma 3
|✔
|Armello
|✔
|Armored Warfare
|✔
|✔
|Aron’s Adventure
|✔
|Art of Rally
|✔
|✔
|Artifact
|✔
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed: Director’s Cut Edition
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed II
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed III
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition
|✔
|Assetto Corsa
|✔
|Assetto Corsa Competizione
|✔
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 – The Crystal Menhir
|✔
|ASTRONEER
|✔
|ATLAS
|✔
|ATOM RPG
|✔
|ATOM RPG Trudograd
|✔
|ATOMEGA
|✔
|Automachef
|✔
|Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game
|✔
|Autonauts
|✔
|Aven Colony
|✔
|✔
|AVICII Invector
|✔
|Avorion
|✔
|AWAY: The Survival Series
|✔
|✔
|The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
|✔
|Axilon: Legend of Artifacts – Prologue
|✔
|Backbone
|✔
|✔
|Backbone: Prologue
|✔
|Bad North: Jotunn Edition
|✔
|✔
|Bakery Simulator
|✔
|Banners of Ruin
|✔
|✔
|BATTALION 1944
|✔
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|✔
|Battle vs Chess
|✔
|BattleBeasts
|✔
|Battlefield 1
|✔
|✔
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|✔
|✔
|Battlefield V
|✔
|✔
|Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
|✔
|Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
|✔
|Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
|✔
|Battletech
|✔
|Battlezone: Combat Commander
|✔
|BeamNG.drive
|✔
|Beat Cop
|✔
|Bee Simulator
|✔
|Before We Leave
|✔
|✔
|Beholder
|✔
|Beholder 2
|✔
|Besiege
|✔
|Beyond Contact
|✔
|Beyond Good and Evil
|✔
|✔
|BIOMUTANT
|✔
|✔
|Black Book
|✔
|✔
|Black Desert
|✔
|Black Future ’88
|✔
|Black Mesa
|✔
|Black Skylands
|✔
|✔
|Black Squad
|✔
|BLACKSAD: Under the Skin
|✔
|Blacksmith Legends
|✔
|Blair Witch
|✔
|✔
|Blasphemous
|✔
|Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread
|✔
|BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
|✔
|Blightbound
|✔
|Blood Bowl 2
|✔
|Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
|✔
|Blood of Steel
|✔
|Blood West
|✔
|Blue Fire
|✔
|Bomber Crew
|✔
|BotiBoi Demo
|✔
|Boundless
|✔
|The Bradwell Conspiracy
|✔
|Brawlhalla
|✔
|Breathedge
|✔
|✔
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|✔
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|✔
|✔
|Brigandine The Legend of Runersia
|✔
|Bright Memory
|✔
|Bright Memory: Infinite
|✔
|Buccaneers!
|✔
|Builder Simulator
|✔
|Bullet Girls Phantasi
|✔
|The Bus
|✔
|Bus Driver Simulator
|✔
|Bus Simulator 18
|✔
|Bus Simulator 21
|✔
|BUSTAFELLOWS
|✔
|Cake Bash
|✔
|Caliber
|✔
|Call of Cthulhu
|✔
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|✔
|Call of the Sea
|✔
|Call to Arms
|✔
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2015
|✔
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
|✔
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
|✔
|Car Trader Simulator
|✔
|Cardaclysm
|✔
|Castle Flipper
|✔
|Caves of Qud
|✔
|Cepheus Protocol
|✔
|Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1
|✔
|Chernobylite
|✔
|✔
|Chess Ultra
|✔
|Child of Light
|✔
|Children of Morta
|✔
|Chinese Paladin: Sword and Fairy
|✔
|Chinese Parents
|✔
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
|✔
|Chivalry 2
|✔
|✔
|Chorus
|✔
|✔
|Chorus Demo
|✔
|Chronicon
|✔
|Citadel: Forged with Fire
|✔
|Cities: Skylines
|✔
|City of Gangsters
|✔
|Claybook
|✔
|Clid the Snail
|✔
|Cloudpunk
|✔
|Clustertruck
|✔
|Combat Mission Cold War
|✔
|Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
|✔
|Company of Crime
|✔
|Conan Chop Chop
|✔
|Conan Exiles
|✔
|✔
|Conan Unconquered
|✔
|Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
|✔
|Conglomerate 451
|✔
|Construction Simulator 2 US – Pocket Edition
|✔
|Construction Simulator 2015
|✔
|Control
|✔
|✔
|Control Ultimate Edition
|✔
|Core
|✔
|Core Keeper
|✔
|The Council – Episode 1
|✔
|Counter-Strike
|✔
|Counter-Strike: Condition Zero
|✔
|Counter-Strike: Source
|✔
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|✔
|The Crackpet Show
|✔
|Crawl
|✔
|Creative Destruction
|✔
|Creativerse
|✔
|The Crew
|✔
|✔
|The Crew 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cris Tales
|✔
|✔
|Crossfire: Legion
|✔
|Crossout
|✔
|Crowfall
|✔
|Crown Trick
|✔
|Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
|✔
|CRSED: F.O.A.D.
|✔
|Crusader Kings II
|✔
|Crusader Kings III
|✔
|Crysis Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Crysis 2 Remastered
|✔
|Crysis 3 Remastered
|✔
|Cube World
|✔
|Cultist Simulator
|✔
|Cuphead
|✔
|Curious Expedition 2
|✔
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|✔
|✔
|Cyber Hook
|✔
|Cyberpunk 2077
|✔
|✔
|✔
|CyberTaxi
|✔
|The Cycle: Frontier
|✔
|✔
|DAEMON X MACHINA
|✔
|✔
|Dakar 18
|✔
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|✔
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
|✔
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|✔
|Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
|✔
|Danger Scavenger
|✔
|DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours
|✔
|The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
|✔
|Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
|✔
|Darksburg
|✔
|Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
|✔
|✔
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|✔
|✔
|Darksiders III
|✔
|DARKSIDERS: GENESIS
|✔
|Darwin Project
|✔
|Dauntless
|✔
|Dawn of Man
|✔
|Day of Infamy
|✔
|Days of War: Definitive Edition
|✔
|DayZ
|✔
|DCL – The Game
|✔
|Dead Age
|✔
|Dead Age 2
|✔
|Dead by Daylight
|✔
|✔
|Dead Cells
|✔
|✔
|Dead In Vinland
|✔
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|✔
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|✔
|DEADCRAFT
|✔
|Deadliest Catch: The Game
|✔
|Deadside
|✔
|Death’s Door
|✔
|✔
|Death Rally
|✔
|DEATH STRANDING
|✔
|✔
|Death Trash
|✔
|Deathsmiles
|✔
|Deceit
|✔
|Deep Rock Galactic
|✔
|Deep Sky Derelicts
|✔
|Deepest Chamber
|✔
|✔
|Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna
|✔
|Depth
|✔
|Descenders
|✔
|Desperados III
|✔
|Destiny 2
|✔
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
|✔
|Deus Ex: The Fall
|✔
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|✔
|Devil Slayer – Raksasi
|✔
|Dice Legacy
|✔
|✔
|Dicey Dungeons
|✔
|Die After Sunset
|✔
|Dinosaur Fossil Hunter
|✔
|✔
|Diplomacy is Not an Option
|✔
|✔
|Diplomacy is Not an Option Demo
|✔
|✔
|Dirty Bomb
|✔
|Disciples: Liberation
|✔
|✔
|Disco Elysium
|✔
|✔
|Disgaea 2 PC
|✔
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|✔
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|✔
|Disgaea PC
|✔
|Baymax Dreams of Fred’s Glitch
|✔
|Distance
|✔
|Distant Worlds 2
|✔
|Divinity: Original Sin (Classic)
|✔
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
|✔
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|✔
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|✔
|✔
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|✔
|DoDonPachi Resurrectio
|✔
|Dolmen
|✔
|Don’t Starve
|✔
|Don’t Starve Together
|✔
|Door Kickers
|✔
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|✔
|Door Kickers 2: Task Force North
|✔
|Dorfromantik
|✔
|Dota 2
|✔
|Dota Underlords
|✔
|Dread Hunger
|✔
|Dreadlands
|✔
|Dreamscaper
|✔
|✔
|Driftland: The Magic Revival
|✔
|Drone Swarm
|✔
|Drug Dealer Simulator
|✔
|Dual Universe
|✔
|Dune: Spice Wars
|✔
|Dungeon Defenders
|✔
|Dungeon Defenders II
|✔
|Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
|✔
|The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
|✔
|✔
|Dungeon of the Endless – Crystal Edition
|✔
|Dungeon Siege
|✔
|Dungeons 3
|✔
|✔
|Dungreed
|✔
|DUSK
|✔
|Dusk Diver
|✔
|Dwarrows
|✔
|Dying Light
|✔
|✔
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|✔
|✔
|Dying Light: Bad Blood
|✔
|DYSMANTLE
|✔
|Dyson Sphere Program
|✔
|Earth 2160
|✔
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN
|✔
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
|✔
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
|✔
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 WINGDIVER THE SHOOTER
|✔
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5
|✔
|Eastward
|✔
|Edge Of Eternity
|✔
|✔
|ELDERBORN
|✔
|Eldest Souls
|✔
|ELEX
|✔
|ELEX 2
|✔
|✔
|Elite Dangerous
|✔
|✔
|ELYON
|✔
|Empire of Angels IV
|✔
|Empire of Sin
|✔
|Empyrion – Galactic Survival
|✔
|Encased
|✔
|✔
|Enclave
|✔
|Endless Legend – Emperor Edition
|✔
|Endless Space – Collection
|✔
|Endless Space 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|✔
|Endless World Idle RPG
|✔
|Endzone – A World Apart
|✔
|Enlisted
|✔
|Enter the Gungeon
|✔
|✔
|Epic Chef
|✔
|Epistory – Typing Chronicles
|✔
|EQI
|✔
|Escape from Naraka
|✔
|Escape Simulator
|✔
|The Escapists
|✔
|The Escapists 2
|✔
|The Eternal Cylinder
|✔
|Eternal Return
|✔
|Eternal Threads
|✔
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
|✔
|Europa Universalis III Complete
|✔
|Europa Universalis IV
|✔
|✔
|EVE Online
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Everreach: Project Eden
|✔
|EVERSPACE
|✔
|EVERSPACE 2
|✔
|Evil Dead: The Game
|✔
|Evil Genius
|✔
|Evil Genius 2: World Domination
|✔
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|✔
|Exanima
|✔
|Expeditions: Rome
|✔
|✔
|Expeditions: Viking
|✔
|F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
|✔
|Factorio
|✔
|Fade to Silence
|✔
|The Falconeer
|✔
|Fantasy General II
|✔
|FAR: Changing Tides
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 2: Fortune’s Edition
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 3
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 4
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry Primal
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 5
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry New Dawn
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Far Cry 6
|✔
|Faraday Protocol
|✔
|Farm Manager 2018
|✔
|Farm Together
|✔
|Farming Simulator 22
|✔
|✔
|Farming Simulator 15
|✔
|Farming Simulator 17
|✔
|Farming Simulator 19
|✔
|✔
|Fate Seeker
|✔
|Fate Seeker II (天命奇御二)
|✔
|Fear The Wolves
|✔
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
|✔
|✔
|FIA European Truck Racing Championship
|✔
|The Final Station
|✔
|Fire Pro Wrestling World
|✔
|Firewatch
|✔
|The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
|✔
|Fishing: Barents Sea
|✔
|The Flame in the Flood
|✔
|Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator
|✔
|Fly Corp
|✔
|For Honor
|✔
|✔
|✔
|For The King
|✔
|✔
|FORECLOSED
|✔
|✔
|The Forest
|✔
|FOREWARNED
|✔
|Forged Battalion
|✔
|The Forgotten City
|✔
|✔
|Fortnite
|✔
|Forts
|✔
|Foundation
|✔
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|✔
|FrostPunk
|✔
|✔
|Frozenheim
|✔
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|✔
|✔
|Furi
|✔
|Fury Unleashed
|✔
|Galactic Civilizations III
|✔
|✔
|Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
|✔
|Gamedec
|✔
|✔
|Garfield Kart – Furious Racing
|✔
|Garry’s Mod
|✔
|Gas Station Simulator
|✔
|Call to Arms – Gates of Hell: Ostfront
|✔
|Generation Zero
|✔
|Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|✔
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Ghostrunner
|✔
|✔
|Ghostrunner Demo
|✔
|✔
|Gloomhaven
|✔
|Goat Simulator
|✔
|God’s Trigger
|✔
|God of War
|✔
|✔
|Gods Will Fall
|✔
|✔
|Going Medieval
|✔
|✔
|Going Under
|✔
|Golf Club: Wasteland
|✔
|Golf With Your Friends
|✔
|Gone Home
|✔
|GoNNER
|✔
|✔
|GONNER2
|✔
|Gothic 3
|✔
|Granado Espada
|✔
|Granblue Fantasy: Versus
|✔
|Gravel
|✔
|GRAVEN
|✔
|✔
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|✔
|GreedFall
|✔
|Green Hell
|✔
|Griftlands
|✔
|Grim Dawn
|✔
|GRIME
|✔
|GRIP: Combat RacingGroove Coaster
|✔
|GTFO
|✔
|The Guild II: Renaissance
|✔
|The Guild 3
|✔
|Guild Wars 2
|✔
|GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-
|✔
|GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
|✔
|GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
|✔
|GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R
|✔
|Gujian3
|✔
|Gunfire Reborn
|✔
|GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
|✔
|Hacknet
|✔
|Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds
|✔
|Half-Life
|✔
|Half-Life 2
|✔
|Half-Life 2: Episode Two
|✔
|Hammerting
|✔
|✔
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|✔
|Haven
|✔
|Headsnatchers
|✔
|Hearts of Iron II: Complete
|✔
|Hearts of Iron IV
|✔
|Hell Let Loose
|✔
|Hell Pie Demo
|✔
|Hellish Quart
|✔
|Hello Neighbor
|✔
|✔
|Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
|✔
|✔
|Hellpoint
|✔
|✔
|Hero’s Hour
|✔
|✔
|Heroes & Generals
|✔
|✔
|Heroes of Might & Magic III – HD Edition
|✔
|Heroes of Might & Magic V
|✔
|✔
|Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East
|✔
|✔
|Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8
|✔
|Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
|✔
|✔
|Hide and Shriek
|✔
|Highrise City
|✔
|Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
|✔
|HITMAN 3
|✔
|✔
|Hitman: Blood Money
|✔
|Hitman: Absolution
|✔
|HITMAN
|✔
|✔
|HITMAN 2
|✔
|Ho Tu Lo Shu: The Books of Dragon
|✔
|Hokko Life
|✔
|Holdfast: Nations At War
|✔
|Hollow Knight
|✔
|Holomento
|✔
|Home Behind 2
|✔
|Homefront: The Revolution
|✔
|Honey, I Joined a Cult
|✔
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|✔
|✔
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|✔
|✔
|Hotshot Racing
|✔
|House Flipper
|✔
|✔
|Hue
|✔
|✔
|Human: Fall Flat
|✔
|HUMANKIND
|✔
|✔
|Hundred Days
|✔
|✔
|Hunt: Showdown
|✔
|HUNTDOWN
|✔
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|✔
|✔
|Hunting Simulator 2
|✔
|Hydroneer
|✔
|Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
|✔
|Hyperdrive Massacre
|✔
|ICARUS
|✔
|Idle Big Devil
|✔
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
|✔
|Imagine Earth
|✔
|The Immortal Mayor
|✔
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
|✔
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|✔
|✔
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Demo
|✔
|✔
|Imperator: Rome
|✔
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
|✔
|INDUSTRIA
|✔
|✔
|Industries of Titan
|✔
|✔
|Infinifactory
|✔
|Infliction Extended Cut
|✔
|Inscryption
|✔
|✔
|Inscryption Demo
|✔
|INSOMNIA: The Ark
|✔
|Insurgency
|✔
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|✔
|Into the Breach
|✔
|✔
|Iron Conflict
|✔
|Iron Harvest
|✔
|✔
|Iron Sky: Invasion
|✔
|Ironcast
|✔
|Ironclad Tactics
|✔
|IronSight
|✔
|Ironsmith Medieval Simulator
|✔
|The Isle
|✔
|It Takes Two
|✔
|✔
|It Takes Two – Pass amici
|✔
|✔
|I am not a Monster: First Contact
|✔
|Jack Orlando: Director’s Cut
|✔
|Jagged Alliance 2 – Wildfire
|✔
|Jagged Alliance – Back in Action
|✔
|Jupiter Hell
|✔
|Jurassic World Evolution
|✔
|✔
|Jurassic World Evolution 2
|✔
|✔
|Just Cause 2
|✔
|Just Cause 3
|✔
|Just Cause 4 Reloaded
|✔
|✔
|Just Die Already
|✔
|✔
|Kathy Rain
|✔
|Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
|✔
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|✔
|Kenshi
|✔
|KeyWe
|✔
|Kholat
|✔
|Kill It With Fire
|✔
|Killing Floor 2
|✔
|✔
|King’s Bounty: The Legend
|✔
|King’s Bounty: Warriors of the North
|✔
|King’s Bounty II
|✔
|✔
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII
|✔
|The King of Fighters XIV
|✔
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
|✔
|✔
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
|✔
|King of Seas
|✔
|Kingdom: Classic
|✔
|Kingdom: New Lands
|✔
|✔
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|✔
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|✔
|✔
|Knights and Merchants
|✔
|Kona
|✔
|KurtzPel
|✔
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|✔
|Labyrinthine Dreams
|✔
|LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS
|✔
|Last Epoch
|✔
|The Last Friend
|✔
|✔
|Last Oasis
|✔
|The Last Stand: Aftermath
|✔
|✔
|Last Tide
|✔
|League of Legends
|✔
|LEAP
|✔
|Left 4 Dead
|✔
|Left 4 Dead 2
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|✔
|✔
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|✔
|✔
|Legend of Keepers
|✔
|✔
|Legends of Aria
|✔
|Legends of Runeterra
|✔
|Legion TD 2
|✔
|LEGO Builder’s Journey
|✔
|✔
|Lemnis Gate
|✔
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|✔
|✔
|Lethal League
|✔
|Lethal League Blaze
|✔
|Liberated
|✔
|Life is Strange
|✔
|Life is Strange Remastered
|✔
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|✔
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered
|✔
|Life Is Strange 2
|✔
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|✔
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|✔
|Little Big Workshop
|✔
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|✔
|The Long Dark
|✔
|Loop Hero
|✔
|✔
|Loopmancer Demo
|✔
|Lords Of The Fallen
|✔
|LOST ARK
|✔
|Lost At Sea
|✔
|Lost Castle
|✔
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|✔
|Lumberjack’s Dynasty
|✔
|Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
|✔
|Lumote Demo
|✔
|Magic the Gathering: Arena
|✔
|✔
|Magicka 2
|✔
|Main Assembly
|✔
|Maneater
|✔
|✔
|MapleStory
|✔
|March of Empires
|✔
|Martha Is Dead
|✔
|✔
|Marvel’s Avengers
|✔
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|✔
|✔
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|✔
|✔
|Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
|✔
|✔
|Medieval Dynasty
|✔
|✔
|Medieval Engineers
|✔
|The Medium
|✔
|✔
|Men of War: Assault Squad
|✔
|Men of War: Assault Squad 2
|✔
|MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures
|✔
|Metamorphosis
|✔
|Metin2
|✔
|Metro: 2033 Redux
|✔
|✔
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|✔
|✔
|Metro Exodus
|✔
|✔
|Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition
|✔
|✔
|Midnight Ghost Hunt
|✔
|Might & Magic X Legacy
|✔
|Might & Magic Heroes VI
|✔
|Might & Magic Heroes VII
|✔
|✔
|Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
|✔
|✔
|Mini Ninjas
|✔
|Minion Masters
|✔
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|✔
|✔
|Miscreated
|✔
|Model Builder
|✔
|Modern Combat 5
|✔
|Monopoly Madness
|✔
|MONOPOLY PLUS
|✔
|✔
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|✔
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
|✔
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
|✔
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
|✔
|Monster Prom
|✔
|Monster Sanctuary
|✔
|Monster Train
|✔
|Moonlighter
|✔
|✔
|Moons of Madness
|✔
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|✔
|MORDHAU
|✔
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|✔
|Mortal Online 2
|✔
|Mortal Shell
|✔
|✔
|Mosaic
|✔
|MOTHERGUNSHIP
|✔
|MotoGP 19
|✔
|MotoGP 20
|✔
|MotoGP 21
|✔
|✔
|MotoGP 22
|✔
|Mount & Blade
|✔
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
|✔
|✔
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|✔
|Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
|✔
|Move or Die
|✔
|Moving Out
|✔
|✔
|Mr. Prepper
|✔
|MudRunner
|✔
|✔
|MUSYNX
|✔
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|✔
|✔
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|✔
|MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|✔
|MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|✔
|My Memory of Us
|✔
|My Summer Car
|✔
|My Time at Portia
|✔
|✔
|My Time At Sandrock
|✔
|✔
|NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
|✔
|✔
|Narita Boy
|✔
|NASCAR Heat 3
|✔
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|✔
|✔
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|✔
|Need for Speed Heat
|✔
|✔
|Neo Cab
|✔
|Neon Abyss
|✔
|✔
|Neptunia Virtual Stars
|✔
|Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
|✔
|Neverwinter
|✔
|New World
|✔
|Nex Machina
|✔
|Nigate Tale
|✔
|Night in the Woods
|✔
|Night of Full Moon
|✔
|Nine Parchments
|✔
|Nine to Five
|✔
|No Man’s Sky
|✔
|No Straight Roads: Encore Edition
|✔
|Nobody – The Turnaround Demo
|✔
|Northgard
|✔
|✔
|Not The Robots
|✔
|Not Tonight
|✔
|Not Tonight 2
|✔
|✔
|Oaken
|✔
|Obduction
|✔
|Observation
|✔
|✔
|Observer: System Redux
|✔
|✔
|Occupy White Walls
|✔
|Offworld Trading Company
|✔
|✔
|Old School RuneScape
|✔
|Old World
|✔
|✔
|One Hand Clapping
|✔
|✔
|Onmyoji
|✔
|Operencia: The Stolen Sun
|✔
|Opus Magnum
|✔
|Orange Cast: Sci-Fi Space Action Game
|✔
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|✔
|Order of Battle: World War II
|✔
|Oriental Empires
|✔
|Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You
|✔
|Ostriv
|✔
|Othercide
|✔
|Out of Reach: Treasure Royale
|✔
|Out There: Oceans of Time
|✔
|Outland
|✔
|Outlast
|✔
|Outlast 2
|✔
|OUTRIDERS
|✔
|✔
|Outward Definitive Edition
|✔
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|✔
|Overcooked
|✔
|✔
|Overcooked| 2
|✔
|✔
|OVERPASS
|✔
|Owlboy
|✔
|Oxygen Not Included
|✔
|Pacify
|✔
|Paint the Town Red
|✔
|Paladins
|✔
|✔
|Panzer Corps 2
|✔
|✔
|Papers, Please
|✔
|Paradise Killer
|✔
|Paradise Lost
|✔
|Parkasaurus
|✔
|Parkitect
|✔
|Party Hard
|✔
|Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition
|✔
|Path of Exile
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Path Of Wuxia
|✔
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition
|✔
|✔
|Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
|✔
|✔
|Pathologic 2
|✔
|Pathway
|✔
|Pax Nova
|✔
|PAYDAY 2
|✔
|PC Building Simulator
|✔
|✔
|PC Building Simulator 2: Open Beta
|✔
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|✔
|The Pedestrian
|✔
|People Playground
|✔
|Per Aspera
|✔
|Phantom Abyss
|✔
|Phantom Doctrine
|✔
|Phasmophobia
|✔
|Phoenix Point: Year One Edition
|✔
|Pillars of Eternity
|✔
|✔
|Pine
|✔
|PixARK
|✔
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|✔
|✔
|PLANET ALPHA
|✔
|Planet Coaster
|✔
|The Planet Crafter
|✔
|Planet Zoo
|✔
|Planetbase
|✔
|Planets Under Attack
|✔
|PlanetSide 2
|✔
|Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|✔
|Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends
|✔
|Poker Club
|✔
|Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
|✔
|The Political Machine 2020
|✔
|Port Royale 4
|✔
|✔
|Portal
|✔
|Portal 2
|✔
|Post Scriptum
|✔
|POSTAL: Brain Damaged
|✔
|POSTAL 2
|✔
|POSTAL 4: No Regrets
|✔
|POSTAL Redux
|✔
|Power Of Seasons
|✔
|Power to the People
|✔
|✔
|PowerWash Simulator
|✔
|Praetorians – HD Remaster
|✔
|Praey for the Gods
|✔
|Prehistoric Kingdom
|✔
|✔
|Prison Architect
|✔
|✔
|Pro Cycling Manager 2017
|✔
|Pro Cycling Manager 2018
|✔
|Pro Cycling Manager 2019
|✔
|Pro Cycling Manager 2020
|✔
|Pro Cycling Manager 2021
|✔
|Pro Cycling Manager 2022
|✔
|Professional Fishing
|✔
|Project: Gorgon
|✔
|Project Highrise
|✔
|Project Winter
|✔
|Project Zomboid
|✔
|Propnight
|✔
|PULSAR: Lost Colony
|✔
|Pumpkin Jack
|✔
|Pure Farming 2018
|✔
|Q.U.B.E. 2
|✔
|Quest Hunter
|✔
|R-Type Final 2
|✔
|Raft
|✔
|RAID: World War II
|✔
|Railroad Corporation
|✔
|Railway Empire
|✔
|✔
|Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition
|✔
|✔
|RAM Pressure
|✔
|Ranch Simulator
|✔
|✔
|Ratropolis
|✔
|Ravenfield
|✔
|Rayman Raving Rabbids
|✔
|✔
|Rayman Origins
|✔
|Rayman Legends
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
|✔
|Ready or Not
|✔
|Realm Grinder
|✔
|Realm Royale
|✔
|Recipe for Disaster
|✔
|Recompile
|✔
|✔
|Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
|✔
|Redout: Enhanced Edition
|✔
|✔
|Redout: Space Assault
|✔
|Reigns: Game of Thrones
|✔
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|✔
|✔
|Retro Machina
|✔
|REZ PLZ
|✔
|Rhythm Doctor
|✔
|Richman10
|✔
|RIDE 3
|✔
|RIDE 4
|✔
|Riders Republic
|✔
|The Riftbreaker
|✔
|✔
|The Riftbreaker: Prologue
|✔
|RiME
|✔
|RiMS Racing
|✔
|RimWorld
|✔
|✔
|Ring of Elysium
|✔
|Rise of Industry
|✔
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|✔
|✔
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|✔
|Risen 3: Titan Lords
|✔
|Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
|✔
|✔
|Road 96
|✔
|✔
|Road Redemption
|✔
|Rocket League
|✔
|✔
|Rogue Company
|✔
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
|✔
|Rogue Lords
|✔
|✔
|Roguebook
|✔
|Roller Champions
|✔
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
|✔
|✔
|Romans: Age of Caesar
|✔
|Rugby 20
|✔
|Rugby 22
|✔
|Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
|✔
|✔
|Rune 2
|✔
|RuneScape
|✔
|Russian Fishing 4
|✔
|Rust
|✔
|Rustler
|✔
|Sable
|✔
|✔
|Sabotaj
|✔
|Sacred 2 Gold
|✔
|Sacred 3
|✔
|Saints Row 2
|✔
|Saints Row: The Third
|✔
|Saints Row®: The Third™ Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Saints Row IV
|✔
|Salt and Sanctuary
|✔
|✔
|SAMURAI SHODOWN
|✔
|SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
|✔
|✔
|Sanctum 2
|✔
|Satisfactory
|✔
|✔
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
|✔
|Scarf
|✔
|✔
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|✔
|✔
|ScourgeBringer
|✔
|SCP: Pandemic
|✔
|SCP: Secret Laboratory
|✔
|Scrap Mechanic
|✔
|太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu
|✔
|SCUM
|✔
|Sea of Craft
|✔
|Second Extinction
|✔
|✔
|Secret World Legends
|✔
|Seekers Demo
|✔
|Semblance
|✔
|Serial Cleaner
|✔
|Session: Skateboarding Sim Game
|✔
|The Settlers 7: History Edition
|✔
|Severed Steel
|✔
|Shadow Man Remastered
|✔
|✔
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|✔
|✔
|Shadow Warrior 2
|✔
|Shadow Warrior 3
|✔
|Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
|✔
|✔
|Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
|✔
|✔
|Shadowrun Returns
|✔
|✔
|The Shattering
|✔
|Sheltered
|✔
|✔
|Sheltered 2
|✔
|Shenmue III
|✔
|✔
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|✔
|✔
|Shio
|✔
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
|✔
|THE SHORE
|✔
|Siege Survival: Gloria Victis
|✔
|✔
|Sifu
|✔
|Silent Hunter III
|✔
|Silt
|✔
|✔
|Silver Chains
|✔
|Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
|✔
|Skullgirls
|✔
|Skybolt Zack
|✔
|Skyborn
|✔
|Skyforge
|✔
|Slay the Spire
|✔
|Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
|✔
|Slipways
|✔
|SMITE
|✔
|✔
|Snake Pass
|✔
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|✔
|Sniper Elite 3
|✔
|Sniper Elite 4
|✔
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
|✔
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
|✔
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
|✔
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
|✔
|Snooker 19
|✔
|SnowRunner
|✔
|✔
|Soda Crisis
|✔
|Soda Crisis Demo
|✔
|SOL CRESTA
|✔
|SOMA
|✔
|✔
|Song of Iron
|✔
|Songs of Conquest
|✔
|✔
|Souldiers
|✔
|✔
|SoulWorker
|✔
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|✔
|✔
|✔
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Space Colony: Steam Edition
|✔
|Space Crew: Legendary Edition
|✔
|Space Engineers
|✔
|Space Haven
|✔
|Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
|✔
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|✔
|Space Invaders Extreme
|✔
|Space Punks
|✔
|Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
|✔
|Spacebase Startopia
|✔
|✔
|Spacelords
|✔
|The Spectrum Retreat
|✔
|Speed Brawl
|✔
|SpeedRunners
|✔
|Spellbreak
|✔
|✔
|SpellForce 3 Reforced
|✔
|SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
|✔
|SpellForce – Platinum Edition
|✔
|SpellMaster: The Saga
|✔
|Spintires
|✔
|Spirit Of The Island
|✔
|Spirit of the North
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|✔
|Splitgate
|✔
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|✔
|✔
|Squad
|✔
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
|✔
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
|✔
|Star Conflict
|✔
|Star Control: Origins
|✔
|Star Renegades
|✔
|Star Trek Online
|✔
|STAR WARS: Squadrons
|✔
|✔
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|✔
|✔
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|✔
|✔
|Starbase
|✔
|Starbound
|✔
|Stardew Valley
|✔
|Starmancer
|✔
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|✔
|Starship Troopers – Terran Command
|✔
|Stationeers
|✔
|Stay Out
|✔
|Steel Division 2
|✔
|Steep
|✔
|✔
|✔
|STEINS;GATE
|✔
|STEINS;GATE 0
|✔
|Stellaris
|✔
|Stick Fight: The Game
|✔
|Stick It to The Man!
|✔
|Still There
|✔
|Stoneshard
|✔
|A Story About My Uncle
|✔
|STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
|✔
|STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
|✔
|Strange Brigade
|✔
|Stranger Things 3: The Game
|✔
|Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
|✔
|Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom
|✔
|Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism
|✔
|Strategic Mind: The Pacific
|✔
|Streets of Rage 4
|✔
|Streets of Rogue
|✔
|Stronghold: Warlords
|✔
|Stronghold 2: Steam Edition
|✔
|Stronghold 3 Gold
|✔
|Stronghold Crusader 2
|✔
|Stronghold Crusader HD
|✔
|Stronghold HD
|✔
|Stronghold Kingdoms
|✔
|Stronghold Legends: Steam Edition
|✔
|Struggling
|✔
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|✔
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|✔
|Subnautica
|✔
|✔
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|✔
|✔
|Sudden Strike 4
|✔
|Super Animal Royale
|✔
|Super Magbot
|✔
|Super Mega Baseball 2
|✔
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|✔
|SUPERHOT
|✔
|SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
|✔
|✔
|Supraland
|✔
|Supraland Six Inches Under
|✔
|Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
|✔
|Supreme Commander 2
|✔
|The Surge
|✔
|The Surge 2
|✔
|Surgeon Simulator
|✔
|Surgeon Simulator 2
|✔
|Survival Quiz CITY
|✔
|The Survivalists
|✔
|Surviving Mars
|✔
|✔
|Surviving The Aftermath
|✔
|✔
|Sword and Fairy
|✔
|Chinese Paladin: Sword and Fairy 2
|✔
|Sword and Fairy 7
|✔
|Swords of Legends Online
|✔
|✔
|Syberia: The World Before
|✔
|✔
|Syberia 3
|✔
|System Shock: Enhanced Edition
|✔
|Tabletop Simulator
|✔
|Tacoma
|✔
|✔
|Tainted Grail: Conquest
|✔
|Tale of Immortal
|✔
|Tale of Wuxia (侠客风云传)
|✔
|Tale of Wuxia: The Pre-Sequel
|✔
|Tales of the Neon Sea
|✔
|✔
|Tank Mechanic Simulator
|✔
|Tannenberg
|✔
|✔
|Team Fortress 2
|✔
|Terminator: Resistance
|✔
|Terraformers
|✔
|Terraformers: First Steps on Mars
|✔
|Terraria
|✔
|The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
|✔
|Thea: The Awakening
|Thea 2: The Shattering
|✔
|They Are Billions
|✔
|Thief Gold
|✔
|Thief: Deadly Shadows
|✔
|Thief
|✔
|Thief Simulator
|✔
|This Is the Police
|✔
|This Is the Police 2
|✔
|This War of Mine: Final Cut
|✔
|✔
|Those Who Remain
|✔
|Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord
|✔
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|✔
|✔
|Timberborn
|✔
|Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Lockdown
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|✔
|✔
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition
|✔
|Tomb Raider I
|✔
|Tomb Raider II
|✔
|Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
|✔
|Tomb Raider: Underworld
|✔
|Tomb Raider
|✔
|✔
|Tools Up!
|✔
|Torchlight
|✔
|✔
|Torchlight II
|✔
|✔
|Torchlight III
|✔
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|✔
|✔
|Totally Accurate Battlegrounds
|✔
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|✔
|Tour de France 2020
|✔
|Tour de France 2021
|✔
|Tour de France 2022
|✔
|Tower of Time
|✔
|Tower Unite
|✔
|Townscaper
|✔
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|✔
|TrackMania² Stadium
|✔
|✔
|Trackmania
|✔
|✔
|Trackmania Turbo
|✔
|TrackMania United Forever
|✔
|Trailmakers
|✔
|Train Fever
|✔
|Train Life: A Railway Simulator
|✔
|✔
|Train Station Renovation
|✔
|Train Valley 2
|✔
|Trainz: A New Era
|✔
|Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019
|✔
|Transport Fever
|✔
|Transport Fever 2
|✔
|✔
|Tree of Savior
|✔
|Trek to Yomi
|✔
|✔
|Trials Fusion
|✔
|Trials Rising
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Tricky Towers
|✔
|Trigon: Space Story
|✔
|✔
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|✔
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|✔
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|✔
|Triton Survival
|✔
|Tropico
|✔
|Tropico 5
|✔
|✔
|Tropico 6
|✔
|✔
|TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children
|✔
|Trover Saves The Universe
|✔
|Trüberbrook
|✔
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge
|✔
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|✔
|TUNIC
|✔
|✔
|Tunshi Kongming Legends 吞食孔明传
|✔
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|✔
|Twilight Wars: Declassified
|✔
|Twin Mirror
|✔
|✔
|Two Point Hospital
|✔
|Tyranny
|✔
|✔
|UBOAT
|✔
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|✔
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|✔
|ULTRAKILL
|✔
|UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r]
|✔
|Unfortunate Spacemen
|✔
|Unity of Command II
|✔
|The Universim
|✔
|Unknown Fate
|✔
|UNO
|✔
|✔
|Unravel Two
|✔
|✔
|Untitled Goose Game
|✔
|✔
|Unturned
|✔
|V-Rally 4
|✔
|Valheim
|✔
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|✔
|Valley
|✔
|Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong
|✔
|Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt
|✔
|Vampyr
|✔
|✔
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|✔
|Verdun
|✔
|✔
|Vesper
|✔
|Victoria II
|✔
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|✔
|Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
|✔
|Voidtrain
|✔
|Wanba Warriors
|✔
|War of Rights
|✔
|War Robots
|✔
|War Thunder
|✔
|✔
|Warface
|✔
|✔
|Warframe
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wargame: Airland Battle
|✔
|Wargame: European Escalation
|✔
|Wargame: Red Dragon
|✔
|✔
|Wargroove
|✔
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|✔
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|✔
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|✔
|Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
|✔
|✔
|Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
|✔
|✔
|Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War
|✔
|✔
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|✔
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy
|✔
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|✔
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|✔
|Warhammer Underworlds Online
|✔
|Warlock: Master of the Arcane Complete Collection
|✔
|Warm Snow
|✔
|Warm Snow Demo
|✔
|WARNO
|✔
|Warstride Challenges
|✔
|Wartales
|✔
|Watch Dogs
|✔
|✔
|Watch Dogs 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|✔
|✔
|Weird West
|✔
|✔
|Welcome to the Game II
|✔
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|✔
|✔
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
|✔
|West of Dead
|✔
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|✔
|Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
|✔
|White Shadows
|✔
|The Wild Eight
|✔
|Wildermyth
|✔
|Will To Live Online
|✔
|The Wind Road
|✔
|Windbound
|✔
|✔
|The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut
|✔
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
|✔
|✔
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|✔
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year
|✔
|✔
|The Witcher Adventure Game
|✔
|Wobbledogs
|✔
|Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
|✔
|The Wonderful 101: Remastered
|✔
|Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
|✔
|World of Tanks
|✔
|✔
|World of Tanks Blitz
|✔
|World of Warplanes
|✔
|✔
|World of Warships
|✔
|✔
|✔
|World War Z: Aftermath
|✔
|✔
|Worms Armageddon
|✔
|Worms Clan Wars
|✔
|Worms Reloaded
|✔
|Worms Rumble
|✔
|Worms W.M.D
|✔
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|✔
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|✔
|✔
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|✔
|✔
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
|✔
|✔
|Wreckfest
|✔
|Wrench
|✔
|Wurm Unlimited
|✔
|Wushu Chronicles
|✔
|X3: Albion Prelude
|✔
|X3: Farnham’s Legacy
|✔
|X3: Reunion
|✔
|X3: Terran Conflict
|✔
|X4: Foundations
|✔
|X-Morph: Defense
|✔
|X Rebirth
|✔
|XERA: Survival
|✔
|XIII
|✔
|Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
|✔
|Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament
|✔
|Yes, Your Grace
|✔
|✔
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|✔
|Ylands
|✔
|Yoku’s Island Express
|✔
|✔
|Yooka-Laylee
|✔
|✔
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|✔
|✔
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|✔
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|✔
|✔
|Ys Origin
|✔
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|✔
|Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
|✔
|Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
|✔
|Zelter
|✔
|Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
|✔
|Zero Hour
|✔
|Ziggurat 2
|✔
|Zombie Army 4
|✔
|✔
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|✔