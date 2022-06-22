GeForce NOW, ultimi videogiochi aggiunti

VIDEOGIOCO STEAM EPIC GAMES STORE ORIGIN UBISOFT CONNECT GEFORCE ALTRE PIATTAFORME Builder Simulator ✔ Chivalry 2 ✔ POSTAL: Brain Damaged ✔ Starship Troopers – Terran Command ✔ ✔ Supraland ✔ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II ✔

Che cos’è GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di giocare a migliaia di titoli in Cloud sfruttando le tecnologie e gli hardware più all’avanguardia di Nvidia, come la recente GPU RTX 3080. Ciò significa che non avrete bisogno di un dispositivo particolarmente performante per poter accedere alla vastissima libreria di videogiochi compatibili con il servizio, che potrete sfruttare su PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, iPhone/iPad e dispositivi Android. Ciò che vi servirà per godervi al meglio GeForce NOW è una connessione che possa reggere lo streaming dei giochi; più nello specifico, sono richiesti almeno 15 Mbps per 720p a 60 FPS, o 25 Mbps per 1080p a 60 FPS (potete trovare informazioni più dettagliate qui). Il servizio al momento conta circa un migliaio di titoli, e ogni giovedì ne vengono aggiunti di nuovi.

Il servizio si rivela un’ottima alternativa per chi non possiede un PC abbastanza potente per giocare a determinati videogiochi, oppure per chi semplicemente vuole portare l’esperienza da gaming PC anche su dispositivi mobili. Basterà possedere una copia del titolo a cui volete giocare, e se questo è incluso tra quelli compatibili su GeForce NOW allora potrete accedervi con pressoché tutti i dispositivi della casa tramite streaming, utilizzando l’app apposita del servizio.

Come funziona GeForce NOW

Per poter accedere al servizio, sono disponibili tre abbonamenti differenti, di cui uno gratuito, e sono quelli che seguono:

Free — questo abbonamento gratuito funziona con GPU base sui livelli di una 1060, con accesso standard ai server e sessioni dalla durata massima di un’ora.

— questo abbonamento gratuito funziona con GPU base sui livelli di una 1060, con accesso standard ai server e sessioni dalla durata massima di un’ora. Premium — al costo di 9,99€ al mese, l’abbonamento funziona con GPU sui livelli di una 2060 e include il Ray Tracing, accesso prioritario ai server, sessioni dalla durata massima di sei ore e la possibilità di giocare in 1080p e 60 FPS.

— al costo di 9,99€ al mese, l’abbonamento funziona con GPU sui livelli di una 2060 e include il Ray Tracing, accesso prioritario ai server, sessioni dalla durata massima di sei ore e la possibilità di giocare in 1080p e 60 FPS. RTX 3080 — al costo di 19,99€ al mese, l’abbonamento funziona con una 3080 RTX e include il Ray Tracing, accesso esclusivo ai server RTX, sessioni dalla durata massima di otto ore e la possibilità di giocare in 4K e 120 FPS.

GeForce Now

GeForce NOW, il catalogo dei videogiochi disponibili