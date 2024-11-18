The Game Awards 2024: ecco tutte le nomination

Sono finalmente state svelate tutte le nomination per i The Game Awards 2024, l'evento annuale che premia le migliori produzioni videoludiche dei vari generi oltre a decretare il gioco dell'anno. Le candidature di quest'anno hanno riservato non poche sorprese, specialmente nelle nomination per l'ambito Game of the Year.
L'edizione 2024 dei The Game Awards segnerà il decimo anniversario della manifestazione e per la prima volta è stato specificato che DLC, espansioni, remastered e remake possono essere considerati "gioco dell'anno".
Le nomination coprono numerose categorie, dalla miglior direzione artistica alla miglior colonna sonora, passando per il miglior adattamento e la miglior narrazione. Tra i candidati spiccano alcuni dei titoli più acclamati dell'anno, come l'espansione di Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, il remake di Silent Hill 2 e ASTRO BOT.
Per chi volesse sapere tutte le nomination annunciate fino a ora ve le elenchiamo qui di seguito:
Game of the Year
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Balatro
- Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
- Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Art Direction
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Senuas’ Saga Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White
- Hannah Telle
- Humberly Gonzalez
- Like Roberts
- Melina Juergens
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- UFO 50
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro: Awakening VR
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2
- Helldivers 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Family Game
- ASTRO BOT
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Most Anticipated Game
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Multiplayer
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Esports Game
- Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League Of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- Alexi B
- Chuvi
- Faker
- Zywood
- Kong Kong
Best Esports Team
- Billie Billie Gaming – League Of Legends
- GenG – League Of Legends
- NAVI – Counter Strike 2
- Team 1 – League Of Legends
- Team Liquid – DOTA 2
È indubbiamente interessante notare come i deu giochi più nominati siano ASTRO BOT e Final Fantasy VII remake, con 7 nomination ciascuno, e come il tanto discusso remake di Silent Hill2 sia riuscito a conquistare ben 4 nomination.
Fra tante certezze, e alcune sorprese, i videogiocatori possono già votare sul sito ufficiale dei The Game Awards per le loro produzioni preferite. L'evento, che si terrà il prossimo 12 dicembre, si preannuncia come una delle edizioni che faranno parlare maggiormente gli appassionati, viste le nomination in gara.