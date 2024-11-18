The Game Awards 2024: ecco tutte le nomination

Sono finalmente state svelate tutte le nomination per i The Game Awards 2024, l'evento annuale che premia le migliori produzioni videoludiche dei vari generi oltre a decretare il gioco dell'anno. Le candidature di quest'anno hanno riservato non poche sorprese, specialmente nelle nomination per l'ambito Game of the Year.

L'edizione 2024 dei The Game Awards segnerà il decimo anniversario della manifestazione e per la prima volta è stato specificato che DLC, espansioni, remastered e remake possono essere considerati "gioco dell'anno".

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 12 dicembre 2024.

Le nomination coprono numerose categorie, dalla miglior direzione artistica alla miglior colonna sonora, passando per il miglior adattamento e la miglior narrazione. Tra i candidati spiccano alcuni dei titoli più acclamati dell'anno, come l'espansione di Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, il remake di Silent Hill 2 e ASTRO BOT.

Per chi volesse sapere tutte le nomination annunciate fino a ora ve le elenchiamo qui di seguito:

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT

Black Myth: Wukong

Balatro

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon

Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

ASTRO BOT

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Senuas’ Saga Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White

Hannah Telle

Humberly Gonzalez

Like Roberts

Melina Juergens

Innovation in Accessibility

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars: Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

UFO 50

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro: Awakening VR

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2

Helldivers 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

ASTRO BOT

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

ASTRO BOT

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Most Anticipated Game

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Multiplayer

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Esports Game

Counter Strike 2

DOTA 2

League Of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33

Alexi B

Chuvi

Faker

Zywood

Kong Kong

Best Esports Team

Billie Billie Gaming – League Of Legends

GenG – League Of Legends

NAVI – Counter Strike 2

Team 1 – League Of Legends

Team Liquid – DOTA 2

È indubbiamente interessante notare come i deu giochi più nominati siano ASTRO BOT e Final Fantasy VII remake, con 7 nomination ciascuno, e come il tanto discusso remake di Silent Hill2 sia riuscito a conquistare ben 4 nomination.

Fra tante certezze, e alcune sorprese, i videogiocatori possono già votare sul sito ufficiale dei The Game Awards per le loro produzioni preferite. L'evento, che si terrà il prossimo 12 dicembre, si preannuncia come una delle edizioni che faranno parlare maggiormente gli appassionati, viste le nomination in gara.