TGA 2023, ecco tutti i vincitori dell'evento

Tutti i premi consegnati durante la cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2023, che ha visto trionfare il capolavoro di Larian Studios.

a cura di Andrea Riviera

Abbiamo finalmente la lista di tutti i vincitori della prestigiosa statuetta dei The Game Awards 2023. Durante l'evento ci sono stati svariati annunci e anche qualche sorpresa molto interessante.

Di seguito, in grassetto, potete trovare i vincitori per ogni categoria.

Gioco dell'Anno (GOTY)

  • Alan Wake II 
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 
  • Baldur's Gate III 
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder 
  • Resident Evil 4 

Miglior Game Direction

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Alan Wake II (Vincitore)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Colonna Sonora 

  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Vincitore)
  • Alan Wake II
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 

Miglior Audio Design

  • Dead Space
  • Alan Wake II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Vincitore)

Miglior Narrativa

  • Alan Wake II (Vincitore)
  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Miglior Gioco di Ruolo

  • Baldur's Gate III (Vincitore=
  • Starfield
  • Lies of P
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Sea of Stars

Migliore Direzione Artistica

  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Lies of P
  • Alan Wake II (Vincitore)

Miglior Performance Attoriale

  • Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
  • Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi Survivor)
  • Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty)
  • Melani Liburd (Alan Wake II)
  • Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III) (Vincitore)
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Miglior Gioco con supporto continuativo

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Vincitore)
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Miglior Multiplayer

  • Baldur's Gate III (Vincitore)
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Action

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (Vincitore)
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Remnant 2

Miglior Action/Adventure

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Alan Wake II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 

Miglior Sportivo/Racing

  • FC Sports 24
  • Forza Motorsport (Vincitore)
  • F1 23
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Miglior gioco indipendente

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver  
  • Dredge  
  • Sea of Stars (Vincitore)
  • Viewfinder

Miglior gioco indipendente al debutto

  • Cocoon (Vincitore)
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Miglior Sim/Strategico

  • Cities Skylines II
  • Pikmin 4 (Vincitore)
  • Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage

Miglior Picchiaduro

  • Street Fighter 6 (Vincitore)
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • God of Rock
  • Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery

Miglior Innovazione sull'accessibilità

  • Diablo IV
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Forza Motorsport (Vincitore)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Miglior Gioco Mobile

  • Final Fantasy VI Ever Crisis
  • Honkai Starrail (Vincitore)
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monter Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Miglior supporto della community

  • Baldur's Gate III (Vincitore)
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • No Man's Sky
  • Final Fantasy XIV

Miglior gioco VR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village (Vincitore)
  • Synapse

Miglior gioco per famiglie

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars 
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Vincitore)

Gioco più atteso del 2024

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Vincitore)
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Miglior adattamento

  • The Last of Us (Vincitore)
  • Gran Turismo
  • Twisted Metal
  • Castlevania Nocturne
  • Super Mario Bros. Il Film

Content Creator dell'anno

  • Iron Mouse (Vincitore)
  • People Make GAMES
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Miglior gioco Esport

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant (Vincitore)
  • PUBG Mobile

Miglior atleta Esport

  • DEMON1
  • Faker (Vincitore)
  • Hydra
  • Imperial-Hal
  • Ruler 
  • Zynwoo
