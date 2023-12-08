TGA 2023, ecco tutti i vincitori dell'evento

Abbiamo finalmente la lista di tutti i vincitori della prestigiosa statuetta dei The Game Awards 2023. Durante l'evento ci sono stati svariati annunci e anche qualche sorpresa molto interessante.
Di seguito, in grassetto, potete trovare i vincitori per ogni categoria.
Gioco dell'Anno (GOTY)
- Alan Wake II
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Baldur's Gate III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Resident Evil 4
Miglior Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate III
- Alan Wake II (Vincitore)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Final Fantasy XVI (Vincitore)
- Alan Wake II
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Audio Design
- Dead Space
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Hi-Fi Rush (Vincitore)
Miglior Narrativa
- Alan Wake II (Vincitore)
- Baldur's Gate III
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Miglior Gioco di Ruolo
- Baldur's Gate III (Vincitore=
- Starfield
- Lies of P
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Sea of Stars
Migliore Direzione Artistica
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Lies of P
- Alan Wake II (Vincitore)
Miglior Performance Attoriale
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty)
- Melani Liburd (Alan Wake II)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III) (Vincitore)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
Miglior Gioco con supporto continuativo
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Vincitore)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Miglior Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate III (Vincitore)
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Action
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (Vincitore)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Remnant 2
Miglior Action/Adventure
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Alan Wake II
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Sportivo/Racing
- FC Sports 24
- Forza Motorsport (Vincitore)
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Miglior gioco indipendente
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars (Vincitore)
- Viewfinder
Miglior gioco indipendente al debutto
- Cocoon (Vincitore)
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Miglior Sim/Strategico
- Cities Skylines II
- Pikmin 4 (Vincitore)
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Miglior Picchiaduro
- Street Fighter 6 (Vincitore)
- Mortal Kombat 1
- God of Rock
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Miglior Innovazione sull'accessibilità
- Diablo IV
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Forza Motorsport (Vincitore)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Miglior Gioco Mobile
- Final Fantasy VI Ever Crisis
- Honkai Starrail (Vincitore)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monter Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Miglior supporto della community
- Baldur's Gate III (Vincitore)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- No Man's Sky
- Final Fantasy XIV
Miglior gioco VR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village (Vincitore)
- Synapse
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Vincitore)
Gioco più atteso del 2024
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Vincitore)
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Miglior adattamento
- The Last of Us (Vincitore)
- Gran Turismo
- Twisted Metal
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Super Mario Bros. Il Film
Content Creator dell'anno
- Iron Mouse (Vincitore)
- People Make GAMES
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Miglior gioco Esport
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant (Vincitore)
- PUBG Mobile
Miglior atleta Esport
- DEMON1
- Faker (Vincitore)
- Hydra
- Imperial-Hal
- Ruler
- Zynwoo