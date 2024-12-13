The Game Awards 2024: tutti i trailer e gli annunci

Logo Tom's Hardware

In questo articolo troverete tutti i trailer e gli annunci avvenuti durante i The Game Awards 2024, da grandi ritorni a momenti incredibili.

Durante i The Game Awards 2024 è stato possibile ammirare una serie di annunci (alcuni davveri incredibili e inaspettati) e trailer di aggiornamento di svariati giochi già annunciati come Borderlands 4 e The Outer Worlds 2. 

Qua sotto li potete trovare tutti con trailer allegati.

Pre show

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

Guarda su

One move Away

Guarda su

Slay the Spire 2

Guarda su

Dave the Diver in the Jungle

Guarda su

Shadow Labyrint

Guarda su

Steel Paws

Guarda su

Tales of the Shire

Guarda su

Midnight Murder Club

Guarda su

Kyora

Guarda su

Rematch

Guarda su

Solasta 2

Guarda su

Show

The Witcher 4

Guarda su

Elden Ring Night Reign

Guarda su

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC

Guarda su

Ueda new Project

Guarda su

The Outer Worlds 2 new trailer

Guarda su

Split Fiction

Guarda su

Steel Hunters

Guarda su

BlackFrost The Long Dark 2

Guarda su

Borderlands 4

Guarda su

Virtual Fighter

Guarda su

Project Century

Guarda su

Turok Origins

Guarda su

Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny

Guarda su

Onimusha Way of the Sword

Guarda su

The First Berserker: Khazan

Guarda su

Dying Light The Beast

Guarda su

Stage o Fright

Guarda su

Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Guarda su

Screamer

Guarda su

Den of Wolves

Guarda su

Sonic Racing

Guarda su

Mafia The Old Country

Guarda su

Dispatch

Guarda su

Okami Sequel

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Guarda su

Cosa ne pensate di questi annunci incredibili? Fatecelo sapere come sempre nello spazio riservato ai commenti.

