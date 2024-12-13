The Game Awards 2024: tutti i trailer e gli annunci

Durante i The Game Awards 2024 è stato possibile ammirare una serie di annunci (alcuni davveri incredibili e inaspettati) e trailer di aggiornamento di svariati giochi già annunciati come Borderlands 4 e The Outer Worlds 2.

Qua sotto li potete trovare tutti con trailer allegati.

Pre show

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

One move Away

Slay the Spire 2

Dave the Diver in the Jungle

Shadow Labyrint

Steel Paws

Tales of the Shire

Midnight Murder Club

Kyora

Rematch

Solasta 2

Show

The Witcher 4

Elden Ring Night Reign

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC

Ueda new Project

The Outer Worlds 2 new trailer

Split Fiction

Steel Hunters

BlackFrost The Long Dark 2

Borderlands 4

Virtual Fighter

Project Century

Turok Origins

Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny

Onimusha Way of the Sword

The First Berserker: Khazan

Dying Light The Beast

Stage o Fright

Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Screamer

Den of Wolves

Sonic Racing

Mafia The Old Country

Dispatch

Okami Sequel

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

