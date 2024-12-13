The Game Awards 2024: tutti i trailer e gli annunci

Durante i The Game Awards 2024 è stato possibile ammirare una serie di annunci (alcuni davveri incredibili e inaspettati) e trailer di aggiornamento di svariati giochi già annunciati come Borderlands 4 e The Outer Worlds 2.
Qua sotto li potete trovare tutti con trailer allegati.
Pre show
Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
One move Away
Slay the Spire 2
Dave the Diver in the Jungle
Shadow Labyrint
Steel Paws
Tales of the Shire
Midnight Murder Club
Kyora
Rematch
Solasta 2
Show
The Witcher 4
Elden Ring Night Reign
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC
Ueda new Project
The Outer Worlds 2 new trailer
Split Fiction
Steel Hunters
BlackFrost The Long Dark 2
Borderlands 4
Virtual Fighter
Project Century
Turok Origins
Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny
Onimusha Way of the Sword
The First Berserker: Khazan
Dying Light The Beast
Stage o Fright
Game of Thrones Kingsroad
Screamer
Den of Wolves
Sonic Racing
Mafia The Old Country
Dispatch
Okami Sequel
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Cosa ne pensate di questi annunci incredibili? Fatecelo sapere come sempre nello spazio riservato ai commenti.