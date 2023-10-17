Xbox Game Pass, catalogo completo | Ottobre mese incredibile

Aggiornamento del 17/10/2023 Aggiunti nuovi giochi e rimossi altri.

Nuovi giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass

VIDEOGIOCO Xbox One Xbox Series X|S PC Cloud Dead Space Remake ✔ ✔ ✔ Cities Skyline II ✔ Jusant ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Headbangers ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Mineko's Night Market ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Frog Detective ✔ ✔ ✔ F1 Manager 2023 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Videogiochi che verranno rimossi da Xbox Game Pass

Gunfire Reborn - cloud, console, PC

Kill It With Fire - cloud, console, PC

Persona 5 Royal - cloud, console, PC

Signalis - cloud, console, PC

Solasta Crown of the Magister - cloud, console, PC

In arrivo nel 2023/2024 da Activision Blizzard

Crash Bandicoot 4

Crash Bandicoot N'Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice

Warcraft 3 Reforged

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft Cataclysm

World of Warcraft Myst of Pandaria

World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor

World of Warcraft Legion

World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth

World of Warcraft Shadowlands

World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Starcraft Remastered

Starcraft 2 Wings of Liberty

Starcraft 2 Heart of the Swarm

Stacraft 2 Legacy of the Void

Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 3

Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls

Diablo IV

Overwatch

Overwatch 2

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Call of Duty Saga

Giochi in arrivo in futuro già confermati

The Elder Scrolls VI (TBA)

S.T.A.L.KE.R. 2 ( TBA)

Fable (TBA)

Avowed (2024)

Hellblade II (2024)

State of Decay 3 (TBA)

Everwild (TBA)

The Outer Worlds 2 (TBA)

Contraband (TBA)

Replaced

33 Immortals

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5T

Ace Attorney Trilogy (2023-2024)

Like a Dragon: Gaiden (9 novembre 2023)

Clockwork Revolution (TBA)

Towerborne (2024)

South of the Midnight (TBA)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (2024)

Che cos'è Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di videogiocare a più di 250 titoli su console Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S), PC on in streaming tramite il servizio Cloud (laptop, tablet, smartphone e in futuro anche su TV). La sottoscrizione comprende anche una buona parte di titoli retrocompatibili Xbox Original e Xbox 360. In questo momento il servizio è proposto in tre pacchetti diversificati: Xbox Game Pass PC, che comprende i giochi utilizzabili solo su PC; Xbox Game Pass Console, in cui è possibile usufruire dei soli giochi Xbox; Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, il più utilizzato, che permette di giocare a tutti i titoli su qualsiasi piattaforma, sfruttando anche il Cloud, Xbox live e EA Acess (con i relativi giochi). In questo articolo vi elenchiamo nel dettaglio le liste giochi Xbox Game Pass costantemente aggiornate con tanto di possibile miglioramento per Xbox Series X|S.

Come funziona Xbox Game Pass

Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente i costi degli abbonamenti e come funzionano. Xbox Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese - 9,99 per l'esattezza - sia per PC che per Xbox One e consente il download di più di 250 giochi da giocare sulla propria Xbox One o su Windows 10/11. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, invece, costa 14,99 euro al mese e comprende i due abbonamenti Xbox Game Pass oltre alla possibilità di videogiocare online con Xbox Game Pass Core. Tutte le esclusive Xbox Game Studios sono presenti su entrambe le piattaforme e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalle liste giochi Xbox Game Pass. Usufruendo dell'abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere le liste giochi Xbox Game Pass aggiornate, complete e suddivise per console e PC in ordine alfabetico.

L'abbonamento può essere acquistato sia in versione Ultimate che nelle rispettive sottoscrizioni per Xbox One e PC, è bene specificare che una volta registrato, esso si rinnoverà ogni mese, a meno che non lo si disattiverà dai rinnovi automatici.

Xbox Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

VIDEOGIOCO Xbox One Xbox Series X|S PC Cloud 0-9 #iDarb ✔ ✔ > Observer ✔ ✔ 7 Days to Die ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ A A Plague Tale Requiem ✔ ✔ ✔ A Short Hike ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Absolver ✔ ✔ ✔ Airborne Kingdom ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Alice: Madness Returns ✔ ✔ ✔ Amnesia ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Amensia Rebirth ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Amnesia: The Bunker ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Among Us ✔ ✔ ✔ Anacrusis ✔ ✔ ✔ ANVIL ✔ ✔ ✔ Age of Empires: Definitive Edition ✔ Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition ✔ Age of Empires IV ✔ Anthem ✔ ✔ ✔ Arcade Paradise ✔ ✔ ✔ Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survivor Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ As Dusk Falls ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ashes of Singularity: Escalation ✔ Assassin's Creed Origins ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Assasin's Creed Odyssey ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Astrix Ascending ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Astrologaster ✔ Astrooner ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Atomic Heart ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ B Back 4 Blood ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Banjo Kazooiee N & B ✔ ✔ ✔ Banjo Kazooie ✔ ✔ Banjo Tooie ✔ ✔ Bard's Tale Remastered ✔ ✔ Batman Arkham Knight ✔ ✔ Battletoads ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Battletech ✔ Black ✔ ✔ Blazblue Crosstag Battle ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Bleeding Edge ✔ ✔ ✔ Blinx ✔ ✔ ✔ Book of Demons ✔ Bramble ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Broforce Forever ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Broken Age ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Brutal Legends ✔ ✔ C Car Mechanic Simulator ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Cassette Bleasts ✔ Celeste ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Cities: Skyline ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Cities Skyline II ✔ Citizen Sleeper ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Chained Echoes ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Chicory: A colorful Tale ✔ ✔ ✔ Chivalry 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Cocoon ✔ ✔ ✔ Coffee Talk Episode 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Common'hood ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Conan Exiles ✔ ✔ ✔ Contrast ✔ ✔ ✔ Costume Quest ✔ ✔ ✔ Costume Quest 2 ✔ ✔ Cooking Simulator ✔ Crackdown 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Crimson Skies ✔ ✔ ✔ Crusader Kings 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ D Darkest Dungeon ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Day of the Tentacle Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ Dead By Daylight ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Dead Cells ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Dead Island Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ Deathloop ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Deep Rock Galactic ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Demon's Tilt ✔ ✔ Death Gambit ✔ Dishonored Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Dishonored 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Dishonored La Morte dell'esterno ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Demon's Occult Pinball Action ✔ ✔ Descenders ✔ ✔ ✔ Dirt 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ Dishonored 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ Disc Room ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Disneyland Adventures ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ DOOM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ DOOM (Reboot) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ DOOM II ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ DOOM 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ DOOM Eternal ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Dordogne ✔ ✔ ✔ DUNE: Spice Wars ✔ Dungeon of the Endless ✔ ✔ Dyson Sphere Program ✔ E Eastward ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Eastern Exorcist ✔ ✔ ✔ Everspace 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Exapunks ✔ Exoprimal ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ F F1 22 ✔ ✔ ✔ F1 Manager 2023 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fable Anniversary ✔ ✔ ✔ Fable 2 ✔ ✔ Fable 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ Fae Tactics ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fallout ✔ Fallout 2 ✔ Fallout 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fallout New Vegas ✔ ✔ Fallout 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fallout 76 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fallout Tactics ✔ Farming Simulator 22 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fe ✔ ✔ Figment 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Firewatch ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Forager ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Formula 1 2019 ✔ ✔ ✔ Forza Horizon 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Forza Horizon 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Forza Motorsport ✔ ✔ ✔ For Honor ✔ ✔ ✔ Football Manager 2023 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Frog Detective ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ From Space ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Frostpunk ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ For Honor ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Full Throttle Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ FUGA: Melodies of Steel 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fuzion Frenzy ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ G Galactic Civilizations III ✔ Gang Beasts ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears of War ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears of War 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears of War 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears of War 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears of War Judgment ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears of War Ultimate Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Gears Tactics ✔ ✔ ✔ Genesis Noir ✔ Ghost Lore ✔ ✔ ✔ Ghost Song ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ghostwire Tokyo ✔ ✔ ✔ Gian Sisters Twisted Dreams Director's Cut ✔ ✔ Gold with Your Friends ✔ ✔ Golden Eye 007 ✔ ✔ ✔ Gotham Knights ✔ ✔ ✔ Grim Fandango Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Gris ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Grounded ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Guilty Gear Strive ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Gungrave: G.O.R.E. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ H Halo Infinite ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Halo The Master Chief Collection ✔ ✔ ✔ Halo 5 Guardians ✔ ✔ ✔ Halo Wars Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Halo Wars 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Halo Spartan Assault ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Halo Spartan Strike ✔ Hardspace: Shipbreaker ✔ Hatoful Boyfriend ✔ Headbangers ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Heave HO ✔ Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Hello Neighbor 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Hi-Fi Rush ✔ ✔ ✔ High On Life ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Hollowknight Voidheart Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Homestead Arcana ✔ ✔ ✔ Hot Wheels Unleashed ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ House Flipper ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Human Fall Flat ✔ ✔ ✔ Humakind ✔ Hydro Tunder Hurricane ✔ ✔ ✔ Hypnospace Outlaw ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ I Immortals Fenyx Rising ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Inkulinati ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Infinity Guitars ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Inside ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Insurgency: Sandstorm ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Injustice 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Iron Brigade ✔ ✔ ✔ J Jetpac Refuelled ✔ ✔ JoJo All Stars Battle ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Jurassic World Evolution 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Jusant ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Just Cause 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ K Kameo ✔ ✔ Killer Instict Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Kill it With Fire ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Kingdom Come Deliverance ✔ ✔ ✔ Knights nad Bikes ✔ ✔ ✔ L LAPIN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Let's Build a Zoo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Lies of P ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Like a Dragon: Ishin! ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Limbo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Little Witch in the Woods ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Lonely Mountains Downhill ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Loop Hero ✔ ✔ Lost in Random ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ M Maquette ✔ ✔ ✔ Massive Chalice ✔ ✔ ✔ Max and the Curse of Brotherhood ✔ ✔ ✔ McPixel 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries ✔ ✔ ✔ Medieval Dynasty ✔ ✔ Megaman Legacy Collection 2 ✔ ✔ Merge & Blade ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Microsoft Flight Simulator ✔ ✔ ✔ Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition ✔ Mineko Night's Market ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Minecraft ✔ ✔ ✔ Minecraft Java ✔ Minecraft Dungeons ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Minecraft Legends ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB The Show 23 ✔ ✔ ✔ Monster Hunter: Rise ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Monster Sanctuary ✔ ✔ ✔ Monsters Train ✔ ✔ Moonlighter ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Mountains: Downhill ✔ Mortal Kombat 11 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MotoGP 22 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Mount & Blade II Bannerlord ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ My Friend Pedro ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ My Time at Portia ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ My Friend Peppa Pig N Naraka Bladepoint ✔ Neon Abyss ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ New Super Lucky's Tale ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Nier Automata ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ni No Kuni Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ni No Kuni II ✔ ✔ ✔ Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ No Man's Sky ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Norco ✔ ✔ O Offworld Trading Company ✔ Old Man's Hourney ✔ ✔ ✔ Opus: Echo of Starsong ✔ ✔ ✔ Opus Magnum ✔ Ori and the Blind Forest - Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ori and the Will of the Wisps ✔ Overcooked! 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ P Pac Man Museum ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Party Animals ✔ ✔ ✔ Payday 2 Crimewave Edition ✔ ✔ PayDay 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ Paw Patrol Grand Prix ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Pentiment ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Perfect Dark Zero ✔ ✔ Persona 3 Portable ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Persona 4 Golden ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Phantom Abyss ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Phoenix Point ✔ ✔ ✔ Pikuniku ✔ ✔ ✔ Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Pillars of Eternity II ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Planet of Lana ✔ ✔ ✔ Pony Island ✔ Potion Craft ✔ ✔ ✔ Power Wash Simulator ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Prey ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Psychonauts ✔ ✔ Psychonauts 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ PUBG ✔ ✔ ✔ Q Quantum Break ✔ ✔ ✔ R Rage ✔ ✔ ✔ Rage 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Railway Empire 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Rainbow Billy ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Rare Replay ✔ ✔ Ravenlock ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Recore Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Research and Destroy ✔ ✔ ✔ Return to Monkey Island ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ring of Pain ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Riptide GP Renegade ✔ Rise of Nations ✔ Redfall ✔ ✔ ✔ Robo Quest ✔ ✔ ✔ Rune Factory 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Rush ✔ ✔ ✔ Ryse Son of Rome ✔ ✔ ✔ S Scorn ✔ ✔ ✔ SD Gundam Battle Alliance ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sea of Stars ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sea of Thieves ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Serious Sam: Siberian Mayem ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Slay the Spire ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Slime Rancher 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ Sinner ✔ Sniper Elite 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ SnowRunner ✔ ✔ ✔ Soccer Story ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Solar Ash ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ SOMA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Somerville ✔ ✔ ✔ Soul Hackers 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Space Hulk: Tactics ✔ Spacelines from the Far Out ✔ ✔ ✔ Spiderheck ✔ ✔ ✔ Stacking ✔ ✔ ✔ Starbound ✔ Stardew Valley ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Starfield ✔ ✔ ✔ State of Decay 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ State of Decay ✔ ✔ ✔ Stellaris Console Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Stranded Deep ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Street Fighter 30 Anniversary ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Story of Seasons ✔ ✔ ✔ Subnautica ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sunset Overdrive ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Super Lucky's Tale ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Superluminal ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Super Hot ✔ Supraland ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sword and Fairy ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ T Tabs ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition ✔ ✔ ✔ Techtonica ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Tell me Why ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Terra di Mezzo - L'Ombra della Guerra ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Terraria ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Bard's Tale Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Bard's Tale IV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Bard's Tale Trilogy ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Big Con ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 ✔ ✔ The Cave ✔ ✔ ✔ The DioField Chronicle ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Elder Scrolls Online ✔ ✔ ✔ The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind ✔ ✔ ✔ The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion ✔ ✔ ✔ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ✔ ✔ ✔ The Escaptists 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Evil Within ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Evil Within 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Gardens Between ✔ ✔ The Gunk ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The King of Fighters ✔ ✔ The Lamplighters League ✔ ✔ ✔ The Last Case of Benedict Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ The Last Kis on Earth and the Staff of DOOM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Outer Worlds ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Walking Dead Season 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Walking Dead Season 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Walking Dead: FInal Season ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Walking Dead New Frontier ✔ The Walking Dead Michonne ✔ The Hunter ✔ ✔ ✔ This War of Mine: Final Cut ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Tian Ding ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Ticket to Tide ✔ ✔ Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Torment Tides of Numera ✔ ✔ ✔ Totally Reliable Servive ✔ ✔ ✔ Trailmakers ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TSW 2020 ✔ ✔ TSW 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Turbo Golf Racing ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ U Unpacking ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ V Valheim ✔ ✔ ✔ Vampire Survivors ✔ ✔ ✔ Venba ✔ ✔ ✔ Viva Pinata ✔ ✔ Viva Pinata Trouble in Paradise ✔ ✔ W Wandersonic ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Watch Dogs 2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Warhammer 40.00 Darktide ✔ ✔ ✔ Wasteland Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ Wasteland 2 Director's Cut ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Wasteland 3 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Watch Dogs Where the Water Taste like Wine ✔ ✔ Wolfenstein The New Order ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Wolfenstein II The New Colossus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Wolfenstein Old Blood ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Wolfenstein Youngblood ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Worms Rumble ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ WreckFest ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Y Yakuza 0 Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2 Yakuza 3 Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Yakuza 4 Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Yakuza 5 Remastered ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Yakuza 6 Song of Life ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Yoky Island Express ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Young Souls ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ You Suck at Parking Z Zombie Army 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Zoo Tycoon ✔ ✔ ✔ Zuma ✔ ✔ Zuma's Revenge ✔ ✔

