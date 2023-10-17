Logo Tom's Hardware

Xbox Game Pass, catalogo completo | Ottobre mese incredibile

In questa lista costantemente aggiornata proponiamo tutti i titoli presenti nella lista giochi Xbox Game Pass, da quelli Xbox a quelli Xbox One, catalogati.

Avatar

a cura di Andrea Riviera

Managing Editor

 

Aggiornamento del 17/10/2023 

 

Aggiunti nuovi giochi e rimossi altri.

Nuovi giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass

VIDEOGIOCO Xbox One Xbox Series X|S PC Cloud
Dead Space Remake  
Cities Skyline II      
Jusant
Headbangers ✔ 
Mineko's Night Market

Frog Detective

  

F1 Manager 2023

Videogiochi che verranno rimossi da Xbox Game Pass

  • Gunfire Reborn - cloud, console, PC
  • Kill It With Fire - cloud, console, PC
  • Persona 5 Royal - cloud, console, PC
  • Signalis - cloud, console, PC
  • Solasta Crown of the Magister - cloud, console, PC

In arrivo nel 2023/2024 da Activision Blizzard

  • Crash Bandicoot 4
  • Crash Bandicoot N'Sane Trilogy
  • Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled
  • Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice
  • Warcraft 3 Reforged
  • World of Warcraft
  • World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade
  • World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King
  • World of Warcraft Cataclysm
  • World of Warcraft Myst of Pandaria
  • World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor
  • World of Warcraft Legion
  • World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth
  • World of Warcraft Shadowlands
  • World of Warcraft Dragonflight
  • Starcraft Remastered
  • Starcraft 2 Wings of Liberty
  • Starcraft 2 Heart of the Swarm
  • Stacraft 2 Legacy of the Void
  • Diablo 2 Resurrected
  • Diablo 3
  • Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Overwatch
  • Overwatch 2
  • Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • Call of Duty Saga

Giochi in arrivo in futuro già confermati

  • The Elder Scrolls VI (TBA)
  • S.T.A.L.KE.R. 2 ( TBA)
  • Fable (TBA)
  • Avowed (2024)
  • Hellblade II (2024)
  • State of Decay 3 (TBA)
  • Everwild (TBA)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (TBA)
  • Contraband (TBA)
  • Replaced
  • 33 Immortals
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Persona 5T
  • Ace Attorney Trilogy (2023-2024)
  • Like a Dragon: Gaiden (9 novembre 2023)
  • Clockwork Revolution (TBA)
  • Towerborne (2024)
  • South of the Midnight (TBA)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (2024)

Che cos'è Xbox Game Pass

 

Xbox Game Pass è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di videogiocare a più di 250 titoli su console Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S), PC on in streaming tramite il servizio Cloud (laptop, tablet, smartphone e in futuro anche su TV). La sottoscrizione comprende anche una buona parte di titoli retrocompatibili Xbox Original e Xbox 360. In questo momento il servizio è proposto in tre pacchetti diversificati: Xbox Game Pass PC, che comprende i giochi utilizzabili solo su PC; Xbox Game Pass Console, in cui è possibile usufruire dei soli giochi Xbox; Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, il più utilizzato, che permette di giocare a tutti i titoli su qualsiasi piattaforma, sfruttando anche il Cloud, Xbox live e EA Acess (con i relativi giochi).  In questo articolo vi elenchiamo nel dettaglio le liste giochi Xbox Game Pass costantemente aggiornate con tanto di possibile miglioramento per Xbox Series X|S.

 

Come funziona Xbox Game Pass

 

Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente i costi degli abbonamenti e come funzionano. Xbox Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese - 9,99 per l'esattezza - sia per PC che per Xbox One e consente il download di più di 250 giochi da giocare sulla propria Xbox One o su Windows 10/11. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, invece, costa 14,99 euro al mese e comprende i due abbonamenti Xbox Game Pass oltre alla possibilità di videogiocare online con Xbox Game Pass Core. Tutte le esclusive Xbox Game Studios sono presenti su entrambe le piattaforme e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalle liste giochi Xbox Game Pass. Usufruendo dell'abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere le liste giochi Xbox Game Pass aggiornate, complete e suddivise per console e PC in ordine alfabetico.

L'abbonamento può essere acquistato sia in versione Ultimate che nelle rispettive sottoscrizioni per Xbox One e PC, è bene specificare che una volta registrato, esso si rinnoverà ogni mese, a meno che non lo si disattiverà dai rinnovi automatici.

 

 

xbox-game-pass-ultimate-112930.jpg

 

Xbox Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

VIDEOGIOCO Xbox One Xbox Series X|S PC Cloud
0-9 
#iDarb    
> Observer    
7 Days to Die
A
A Plague Tale Requiem  
A Short Hike
Absolver  
Airborne Kingdom
Alice: Madness Returns  
Amnesia
Amensia Rebirth
Amnesia: The Bunker
Among Us ✔   
Anacrusis  
ANVIL  
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition      
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition ✔ 
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition      
Age of Empires IV      
Anthem  
Arcade Paradise  
Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survivor Edition
Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition
As Dusk Falls
Ashes of Singularity: Escalation      
Assassin's Creed Origins
Assasin's Creed Odyssey
Astrix Ascending
Astrologaster      
Astrooner
Atomic Heart
B
Back 4 Blood
Banjo Kazooiee N & B   ✔ 
Banjo Kazooie    
Banjo Tooie    
Bard's Tale Remastered    
Batman Arkham Knight    
Battletoads
Battletech      
Black    
Blazblue Crosstag Battle
Bleeding Edge  
Blinx  
Book of Demons      
Bramble
Broforce Forever
Broken Age
Brutal Legends    
C
Car Mechanic Simulator
Cassette Bleasts      
Celeste
Cities: Skyline
Cities Skyline II      
Citizen Sleeper
Chained Echoes
Chicory: A colorful Tale  
Chivalry 2
Cocoon  
Coffee Talk Episode 2
Common'hood
Conan Exiles  
Contrast  
Costume Quest  
Costume Quest 2    
Cooking Simulator      
Crackdown 3
Crimson Skies  
Crusader Kings 3  
D
Darkest Dungeon
Day of the Tentacle Remastered  
Dead By Daylight
Dead Cells
Dead Island Definitive Edition  
Deathloop
Deep Rock Galactic
Demon's Tilt    
Death Gambit      
Dishonored Definitive Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored La Morte dell'esterno
Demon's Occult Pinball Action    
Descenders  
Dirt 5  
Dishonored 2  
Disc Room
Disneyland Adventures  ✔
DOOM
DOOM (Reboot)
DOOM II
DOOM 3
DOOM Eternal
Dordogne  
DUNE: Spice Wars      
Dungeon of the Endless    
Dyson Sphere Program      
E
Eastward
Eastern Exorcist  
Everspace 2  
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Exapunks      
Exoprimal
F
F1 22  
F1 Manager 2023
Fable Anniversary   ✔ 
Fable 2    
Fable 3    ✔
Fae Tactics
Fallout      
Fallout 2      
Fallout 3
Fallout New Vegas    
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout Tactics      
Farming Simulator 22
Fe    
Figment 2
Firewatch
Forager
Formula 1 2019  
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Motorsport  
For Honor  
Football Manager 2023
Frog Detective  ✔  ✔ ✔ 
From Space
Frostpunk
For Honor
Full Throttle Remastered  
FUGA: Melodies of Steel 2
Fuzion Frenzy ✔ 
G
Galactic Civilizations III      
Gang Beasts  
Gears of War  
Gears of War 2  
Gears of War 3  
Gears of War 4
Gears of War Judgment  
Gears 5
Gears of War Ultimate Edition
Gears Tactics  
Genesis Noir      
Ghost Lore ✔   
Ghost Song
Ghostwire Tokyo  
Gian Sisters Twisted Dreams Director's Cut    
Gold with Your Friends    
Golden Eye 007  
Gotham Knights  
Grim Fandango Remastered ✔ 
Gris
Grounded
Guilty Gear Strive
Gungrave: G.O.R.E.
H
Halo Infinite
Halo The Master Chief Collection  
Halo 5 Guardians  
Halo Wars Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2
Halo Spartan Assault
Halo Spartan Strike      
Hardspace: Shipbreaker      
Hatoful Boyfriend      
Headbangers
Heave HO      
Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor 2
Hi-Fi Rush  
High On Life
Hollowknight Voidheart Edition
Homestead Arcana  
Hot Wheels Unleashed
House Flipper
Human Fall Flat  
Humakind      
Hydro Tunder Hurricane  
Hypnospace Outlaw
I
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Inkulinati
Infinity Guitars
Inside
Insurgency: Sandstorm ✔ 
Injustice 2
Iron Brigade  
J
Jetpac Refuelled    
JoJo All Stars Battle
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Jusant
Just Cause 4
K
Kameo    
Killer Instict Definitive Edition
Kill it With Fire
Kingdom Come Deliverance  
Knights nad Bikes  
L
LAPIN
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Let's Build a Zoo
Lies of P
Like a Dragon: Ishin!
Limbo
Little Witch in the Woods
Lonely Mountains Downhill
Loop Hero    
Lost in Random
M
Maquette  
Massive Chalice  
Max and the Curse of Brotherhood  
McPixel 3
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries ✔   
Medieval Dynasty    
Megaman Legacy Collection 2    
Merge & Blade
Microsoft Flight Simulator   ✔ 
Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition      
Mineko Night's Market
Minecraft  
Minecraft Java      
Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Legends
MLB The Show 23    ✔
Monster Hunter: Rise
Monster Sanctuary  
Monsters Train    
Moonlighter
Mountains: Downhill      
Mortal Kombat 11
MotoGP 22
Mount & Blade II Bannerlord
Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
My Friend Peppa Pig        
N
Naraka Bladepoint      
Neon Abyss
New Super Lucky's Tale
Nier Automata
Ni No Kuni Remastered
Ni No Kuni II  
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
No Man's Sky
Norco    
O
Offworld Trading Company      
Old Man's Hourney  
Opus: Echo of Starsong  
Opus Magnum      
Ori and the Blind Forest - Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps      
Overcooked! 2
P
Pac Man Museum
Party Animals  
Payday 2 Crimewave Edition    
PayDay 3  
Paw Patrol Grand Prix
Pentiment
Perfect Dark Zero    
Persona 3 Portable
Persona 4 Golden
Phantom Abyss
Phoenix Point ✔   
Pikuniku  
Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition
Pillars of Eternity II
Planet of Lana  
Pony Island      
Potion Craft  
Power Wash Simulator
Prey
Psychonauts    
Psychonauts 2
PUBG  
Q
Quantum Break  
R
Rage  
Rage 2
Railway Empire 2
Rainbow Billy
Rare Replay    
Ravenlock
Recore Definitive Edition
Research and Destroy  
Return to Monkey Island
Ring of Pain
Riptide GP Renegade      
Rise of Nations      
Redfall  
Robo Quest  
Rune Factory 4
Rush  
Ryse Son of Rome   ✔ 
S
Scorn  
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
Sea of Stars
Sea of Thieves
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayem
Slay the Spire
Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition
Slime Rancher 2  
Sinner      ✔  
Sniper Elite 5  
SnowRunner  
Soccer Story
Solar Ash
SOMA
Somerville  
Soul Hackers 2
Space Hulk: Tactics      
Spacelines from the Far Out  
Spiderheck  
Stacking  
Starbound      
Stardew Valley
Starfield  
State of Decay 2
State of Decay  
Stellaris Console Edition
Stranded Deep
Street Fighter 30 Anniversary
Story of Seasons  
Subnautica
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky's Tale
Superluminal
Super Hot      
Supraland
Sword and Fairy
T
Tabs
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition  
Techtonica
Tell me Why
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Terra di Mezzo - L'Ombra della Guerra
Terraria
The Bard's Tale Remastered
The Bard's Tale IV
The Bard's Tale Trilogy
The Big Con
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2    
The Cave  
The DioField Chronicle
The Elder Scrolls Online  
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind  
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion  
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim  
The Escaptists 2
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
The Gardens Between    
The Gunk
The King of Fighters    
The Lamplighters League  
The Last Case of Benedict Fox  
The Last Kis on Earth and the Staff of DOOM
The Outer Worlds
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Walking Dead Season 1
The Walking Dead Season 2
The Walking Dead: FInal Season
The Walking Dead New Frontier      
The Walking Dead Michonne      
The Hunter  
This War of Mine: Final Cut
Tian Ding
Ticket to Tide    
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege ✔ 
Torment Tides of Numera  
Totally Reliable Servive  
Trailmakers
TSW 2020    
TSW 2
Turbo Golf Racing
U
Unpacking
V
Valheim ✔   
Vampire Survivors  
Venba  
Viva Pinata    
Viva Pinata Trouble in Paradise    
W
Wandersonic
Watch Dogs 2
Warhammer 40.00 Darktide    ✔  ✔
Wasteland Remastered  
Wasteland 2 Director's Cut
Wasteland 3
Watch Dogs        
Where the Water Taste like Wine    
Wolfenstein The New Order
Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
Wolfenstein Old Blood
Wolfenstein Youngblood
Worms Rumble
WreckFest
Y
Yakuza 0        
Yakuza Kiwami        
Yakuza Kiwami 2        
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza 4 Remastered
Yakuza 5 Remastered
Yakuza 6 Song of Life
Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon
Yoky Island Express
Young Souls
You Suck at Parking        
Z
Zombie Army 4
Zoo Tycoon  
Zuma    
Zuma's Revenge    

Ea Play con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

TITOLO XBOX ONE XBOX SERIES X|S PC CLOUD
A Way Out  
Alice Madness Returns    
Anthem  
Apotheon      
Aragami      
Battlefield 1943    
Battlefield 1  
Batlefield 3  
Battlefield 4  
Battlefield V  
Battlefield Bad Company    
Battlefield Bad Company 2  
Battlefield Hardline  
Beholder      
Beholder 2      
Bejeweled 2    
Bejeweled 3    
BLACK    
Burnout Paradise Remastered  
Command & Conquer Remastered      
Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection      
Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars      
Command & Conquer 4 Tiberium Twilight      
Command & Conquer Red Alert 3      
Crysis  
Crysis 2  
Crysis 3    
Dante's Inferno    
Dead Space Remake  
Dead Space  
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Dead Space Ignition    
Dirt Rally 2.0        
Dragon Age Origins  
Dragon Age 2
Dragon Age Inquisition  
Dungeon Keeper      
Dungeon Keeper 2      
Fe  
Feeding Frenzy    
Feeding Frenzy 2    
FIFA 22  
FIFA 23  
Fight Night Champion    
GRID        
Heavy Weapon    
Into the Breach      
Madden NFL 22  
Madden NFL 23  
Mass Effect  
Mass Effect 2  
Mass Effect 3  
Mass Effect Andromeda  
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Medal of Honor Airborne  
Mirror's Edge  
Mirror's Edge Catalyst  
NBA LIVE 19  
Need for Speed  
Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
Need for Speed Most Wanted  
Need for Speed Payback  
Need for Speed Rivals  
Need for Speed Unbound  
NHL 21      
NHL 22    
NHL 23    
NHL 94 Rewind    
Outer Wilds
Peggle  
Peggle 2    
Plants vs Zombie    
Plants vs Zombie Garden Warfare
Plants vs Zombie Garden Warfare 2  
Plants vs Zombie Battle for Neighborville    
Popolous      
Popolous II      
Rocket Arena  
Samorost 3      
Seasons After Fall      
Sea of Solitude  
Shadow Tactics      
Shadowrun Trilogy
Shift      
Shio      
Sim City      
Sim City 2000      
Sim City 4      
Sinner      
Skate  
Skate 3      
Slay the Spire      
Slime-San      
Snake Pass      
Spore      
Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic      
Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic II      
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Squadrons
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)      
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Classic      
Star Wars Dark Forces      
Star Wars Empire At War      
Star Wars Episode 1 Racer      
Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga      
Star Wars Jedi Knight Mysteries of the Sith      
Star Wars Rebel Assault 1&2      
Star Wars Rebellion      
Star Wars Republic Commando      
Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D      
Star Wars Shadows of the Empire      
Star Wars Starfighter      
Star Wars X-Wing Alliance      
Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition      
Star Wars X-Wing vs The Fighter      
Sudden Strike 4      
Tacoma      
Tharsis      
The Book of Unwritten Tales      
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2      
The Count Lucanor      
The Escapists      
The Escapists 2      
The Flame in the Flood      
The Invisible Hours      
The LEGO Movie      
The Saboteur      
The Sexy Brutale      
The Solus Project      
The Sims 3      
The Sims 4  
This War of Mine      
They Are Billions      
Titanfall  
Titanfall 2  
Torchlight II      
Trine      
Trine 2      
UFC 3    
UFC 4    
Unravel  
Unravel Two  
Ultimate Chicken Horse      
Vambrace Cold War      
Vampyr      
Vampire Survivors      
Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
Worms W.M.D.      
Wuppo      
Yoku's Island Express      
Zuma    
Zuma Revenge    
Leggi altri articoli