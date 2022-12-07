La card di ROH Final Battle, Chris Jericho vs Claudio Castagnoli per il titolo
Si svolgerà sabato 10 dicembre al College Park Center di Arlington, Texas, l’ultimo PPV dell’anno in casa Ring of Honor, ovvero Final Battle. Evento caratterizzato da numerosi incontri titolati, tra cui il main event che vedrà “The Ocho” Chris Jericho difendere il titolo della ROH contro l’ex campione Claudio Castagnoli. Ma la posta in palio è ancora più alta: se il wrestler svizzero dovesse perdere, infatti, sarà costretto a unirsi alla Jericho Appreciation Society.
La card di ROH Final Battle
ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (C) vs Wheeler Yuta
Dati i precedenti scontri tra i due, le premesse per questo nuovo match sono altissime. L’attuale ROH Pure Champion nonchè membro della JAS Daniel Garcia è sempre più in rampa di lancio e supportato dai fan.
ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (C) vs Juice Robinson
Dopo essere diventato il nuovo TNT Champion a Full Gear Samoa Joe si è autoproclamato l’unico “re della televisione”, detenendo due cinture allo stesso momento. A Final Battle dovrà però vedersela con un avversario inedito: l’ex 3 volte IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson che ha da poco ufficialmente firmato con la AEW!
ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez (C) vs Athena
Un vero e proprio scontro tra dure quello in programma a Final Battle. L’attuale campionessa Mercedes Martinez metterà in palio il titolo contro Athena, lottatrice che nelle ultime settimane ha mostrato il suo lato più aggressivo.
ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (C) vs Claudio Castagnoli
Nella puntata speciale di Dynamite “Grand Slam” il canadese è riuscito a diventare per l’ottava volta in carriera campione mondiale, affibbiandosi il soprannome “The Ocho”. A farne le spese è stato Claudio Castagnoli che ha però promesso a Jericho e al mondo intero di riconquistare il titolo della ROH.
Dove vedere ROH Final Battle
L’unico modo per vedere il PPV della ROH anche dall’Italia è attraverso la piattaforma di streaming Fite.tv al prezzo di 19,99 dollari.