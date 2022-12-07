Si svolgerà sabato 10 dicembre al College Park Center di Arlington, Texas, l’ultimo PPV dell’anno in casa Ring of Honor, ovvero Final Battle. Evento caratterizzato da numerosi incontri titolati, tra cui il main event che vedrà “The Ocho” Chris Jericho difendere il titolo della ROH contro l’ex campione Claudio Castagnoli. Ma la posta in palio è ancora più alta: se il wrestler svizzero dovesse perdere, infatti, sarà costretto a unirsi alla Jericho Appreciation Society.

Dati i precedenti scontri tra i due, le premesse per questo nuovo match sono altissime. L’attuale ROH Pure Champion nonchè membro della JAS Daniel Garcia è sempre più in rampa di lancio e supportato dai fan.

Former #ROH Pure Champ @wheeleryuta is set on regaining the title when he takes on current Champ @garciawrestling once again!
#ROHFinalBattle

— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 5, 2022