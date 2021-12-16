Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2022
Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha annunciato Lunedì le nomination per la 79a edizione dei Golden Globe Awards. In passato, gli onori sarebbero stati accolti con un flusso di dichiarazioni di registi e star che esprimevano shock e gioia per essere stati riconosciuti dal gruppo, ma, allo stato attuale, l’HFPA è dentro il tornado della polemica per mancanza di diversità e inclusione nei suoi ranghi e per le sue pratiche etiche scadenti. I Golden Globes, una volta, erano visti come un importante punto di riferimento per gli Oscar, ma non è chiaro quanto influenti si dimostreranno quest’anno. I premi saranno assegnati Domenica 9 gennaio 2022.
Vedi l’elenco completo delle nomination di seguito:
NOMINATION: FILM
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
- Il potere del cane
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane
- Will Smith, Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MIGLIOR FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick…Boom
- West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, Sognando a New York – In the Heights
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Crudelia
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA (qualsiasi genere)
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA (qualsiasi genere)
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Kristen Dunst, Il potere del cane
- Aunjanue Ellis, Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Due donne – Passin
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Il potere del cane
- Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
NOMINATION: SERIE TV
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Lupin (Netflix)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Pose (FX)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
MIGLIOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- The Great (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO)
- Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ted Lasso (Disney+)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Dopesick (Disney+)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
- Maid (Netflix)
- Omicidio a Easttown (HBO)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Jessica Chastain, Scene da un matrimonio
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su, Squid Game