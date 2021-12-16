Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2022

Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha annunciato Lunedì le nomination per la 79a edizione dei Golden Globe Awards. In passato, gli onori sarebbero stati accolti con un flusso di dichiarazioni di registi e star che esprimevano shock e gioia per essere stati riconosciuti dal gruppo, ma, allo stato attuale, l’HFPA è dentro il tornado della polemica per mancanza di diversità e inclusione nei suoi ranghi e per le sue pratiche etiche scadenti. I Golden Globes, una volta, erano visti come un importante punto di riferimento per gli Oscar, ma non è chiaro quanto influenti si dimostreranno quest’anno. I premi saranno assegnati Domenica 9 gennaio 2022.



Vedi l’elenco completo delle nomination di seguito:

NOMINATION: FILM

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Belfast

CODA

Dune

Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

Il potere del cane

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane

Will Smith, Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MIGLIOR FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom

West Side Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, Sognando a New York – In the Heights

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Crudelia

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA (qualsiasi genere)

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA (qualsiasi genere)

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kristen Dunst, Il potere del cane

Aunjanue Ellis, Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

Ruth Negga, Due donne – Passin

MIGLIOR REGIA

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, Il potere del cane

Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

NOMINATION: SERIE TV

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

MIGLIOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Disney+)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV

Dopesick (Disney+)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Omicidio a Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jessica Chastain, Scene da un matrimonio

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV