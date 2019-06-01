E3 2019: line up PC Gaming Show ed E3 Coliseum

Presentata la line up di giochi per il PC Gaming Show e l'E3 Coliseum dell'E3 2019. Maggiori dettagli all'interno della nostra notizia

Mancano pochi giorni all’inizio dell’E3 2019, la famosa fiera dove verranno presentati nuove soluzioni software che ci accompagneranno per i prossimi anni, per le piattaforme più utilizzate dai videogiocatori. Dopo avervi riportato le notizie che riguardano la line up dei giochi che le software house come Ubisoft ed Electronic Arts, vi riportiamo anche quello che E3 Coliseum e il PC Gaming Show.

Per l’E3 Coliseum il giornalista Geoff Keighley, nonché presentatore dei The Game Awards, presenterà una serie di panel, dove potremo trovare uno spazio dedicato interamente al nuovo titolo Darksiders, confermato solamente da poche ore. Mentre per il PC Gaming Show sono state confermati nuovi studi che prenderanno parte alla conferenza, tra cui anche Epic Games. Di seguito trovate l’intera lista con tutti i giochi che verranno presentati durante l’E3 2019. Gli orari si basano su quelli della costa ovest degli Stati Uniti (-9 ore rispetto all’Italia).

Martedì 11 giugno:

10:00 a.m. – Gears 5

11:00 a.m. – Borderlands 3: Making the Mayhem

12:00 p.m. – The Future of Bungie and Destiny 2

12:30 p.m – Dying Light 2

1:00 p.m. – Marvel’s Avengers Showcase

2:30 p.m. – The Dark Pictures Man of Medan: Putting Fear Back into Games

3:00 p.m. – Call of Duty Modern Warfare

3:30 p.m. – Ubisoft TBA

4:00 p.m. – DOOM Eternal: A Conversation on Gameplay and Design

5:00 p.m. – Respawn Entertainment: A Conversation

5:30 p.m. – The Strength of Fighting Games in eSports

6:00 p.m. – The Simpsons 30 Years of Video Games and Jokes About Video Games

Mercoledì 12 giugno

10:00 a.m. – CD Projekt RED: The Past, Present, and Future

10:30 a.m. – Global Gaming Crisis

11:30 a.m. – Building the Future of Sports and Mobile Games

12:00 p.m. – Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games

1:00 p.m. – Vader Immortal: Discover the Dark Side

2:00 p.m. – Rocket League

3:00 p.m. – Xbox TBA

3:30 p.m. – Xbox Game Studios: One Year Later

4:30 p.m. – From “AAA” to Indie: Midwinter Presents Scavengers

5:00 p.m. – Jablinksi Games Live!

6:00 p.m. – Psychonauts 2

Giovedì 13 giugno

10:00 am. – Minecraft The Next 10 Years

10:30 a.m. – Darksiders Action Adventure Evolved

11:30 a.m. – Gaming Inside the Story: Single-Player Narrative in VR, Hosted by Troy Baker

1:00 p.m. – On Justin Roiland’s Trover Saves the Universe and Squanch Games

3:00 p.m. – The Outer Worlds: An Inside Look

4:30 p.m. – Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Behind the Scenes

