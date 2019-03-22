Xbox Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

In questa lista costantemente aggiornata proponiamo tutti i titoli presenti nella lista giochi Xbox Game Pass, da quelli Xbox a quelli Xbox One, catalogati.

Xbox Game Pass è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di scaricare più di 200 giochi su Xbox One e giocarli. I titoli comprendono sia giochi Xbox che Xbox 360 e Xbox One e ogni mese ne vengono aggiunti alcuni e tolti altri. Attualmente la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass è usufruibile totalmente solo su Xbox One, ma presto potrebbe arrivare nella sua forma completa anche su Windows 10 e sfruttare lo streaming tramite xCloud in maniera simile a quanto visto con PlayStation Now. In questo articolo vi elenchiamo nel dettaglio la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass costantemente aggiornata.

Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente il costo dell’abbonamento e come funziona. Xbox Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese – 9,99 per l’esattezza – e consente il download di più di 200 giochi da giocare sulla propria Xbox One. Tutte le esclusive Xbox sono presenti e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalla lista giochi Xbox Game Pass. Usufruendo dell’abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass aggiornata, completa suddivisa per console e ordine alfabetico.

Xbox Game Pass, la lista completa dei giochi disponibili

#iDarb

> Observer – One X Enhanced

Absolver

ABZU

AfterCharge

Agents of Mayhem – One X Enhanced

A Kingdom for Kenflings (Xbox 360)

Alien Isolation

Alien Homind HD

ARK: Survival Evolved – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10

Ashen – One X Enhanced

A World of Kenflings (Xbox 360)

Banjo-Kazooie N & B (Xbox 360)

Banjo- Kazooie (Xbox 360)

Banjo-Tooie (Xbox 360)

Batman Return to Arkham Asylum – One X Enhanced

Batman Return to Arkham City – One X Enhanced

Battlebock Theater (Xbox 360)

BELOW – One X Enhanced

Bomber Crew

Braid (Xbox 360)

CastleStorm (Xbox 360)

Cities Skyline

ClusterTruck

Comic Jumper (Xbox 360)

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

Dandara

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

De Blob

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 2

Defense Grid (Xbox 360)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Dirt 4

Disneyland Adventures – compreso in Windows 10

Disney Epic Mickey 2 (Xbox 360)

DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition

Double Dragon Neon (Xbox 360)

Doom – One X Enhanced

F1 2015

F1 2018 – One X Enhanced

Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)

Fable 2 (Xbox 360)

Fable 3 (Xbox 360)

Fallout 3 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)

Fallout 4 – One X Enhanced

Farming Simulator 2017

Forza Horizon 4 – One X Enhanced

Fusion Frency (Xbox Original)

Garow Mou (Xbox 360)

Gears of War (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)

Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)

Gears of War Judgment (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 4 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10

Gears of War Ultimate Edition

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Graveyard Keeper

Grid 2 (Xbox 360)

GRIP

Guacamalee! Super Turbo Championship

Halo Wars Definitive Editon – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10

Halo Wars 2 – One X Enhanced

Halo 5 – One X Enhanced

Halo Master Chief Collection – One X Enhanced

Halo: Spartan Assault

Headlander

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – One X Enhanced

Hello Neighbor – compreso in Windows 10

Hexic 2 (Xbox 360)

Hitman – One X Enhanced

Homefront Revolution – One X Enhanced

Hue

Hydro Thunder (Xbox 360)

Human Fall Flat

Il Potere della Forza (Xbox 360)

Il Potere della Forza 2 (Xbox 360)

InnerSpace

Iron Brigade (Xbox 360)

Jet Pack Refuelled (Xbox 360)

Joe Danger Special Edition (Xbox 360)

Joe Danger 2: The Movie (Xbox 360)

Joy Ride Turbo (Xbox 360)

Jumpjet Rex

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4 – One X Enhanced

Kameo (Xbox 360)

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knight Squad

KOF98UM (Xbox 360)

Laser League

Layers of Fear

LEGO Star Wars Complete Saga (Xbox 360)

LEGO Indiana Jones (Xbox 360)

LEGO Batman 2 (Xbox 360)

Life is Strange

Life is Strange 2 – One X Enhanced

Life is Strange Before the Storm – One X Enhanced

Manual Samuel

Max and the Curse of Brotherhood

Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite

Mass Effect (Xbox 360)

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Slug 3 (Xbox 360)

Metal Slug XX (Xbox 360)

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Monday Night Combat (Xbox 360)

Mortal Kombat X

Moto GP 17

MS. Splosion Man (Xbox 360)

MudRunner

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – One X Enhanced

MXGP 3

MX Vs ATX (Xbox 360)

N+ (Xbox 360)

Next Up Hero

Ninja Gaiden Black (Xbox Original – One X Enhanced)

– Oblivion: The Elder Scrolls IV (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2 XL Edition

OnRush

Ori And Blind Forest Definitive Edition

Outlast

Operencia

Oxenfree

PayDay 2 Crimware Edition

Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox 360)

Playerunknow’s Battlegrounds – One X Enhanced

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 – One X Enhanced

Pumped BMX +

Pumped BMX Pro

Quantum Break – One X Enhanced

Rage (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)

Recore – One X Enhanced

Rime

Rise and Shine

Rise of the Tomb Raider – One X Enhanced

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League – One X Enhanced

Ruiner – compreso in Windows 10

Rush – compreso in Windows 10

Ryse: Son of Rome

Saints Row The Third (Xbox 360)

Saints Row IV Re-Elected

Samurai Showdown 2 (Xbox 360)

ScreamRide

Sea of Thieves – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – One X Enhanced

Shadow Warrior 2 – One X Enhanced

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae

Sheltered

Sinner

Sky Force Reloaded

Snake Pass – compreso in Windows10

Sniper Elite 4

Sonic & Knuckles (Xbox 360)

Star Wars Kinghts of the old Republich

State of Decay

State of Decay 2 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10

Strange Brigade – One X Enhanced

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10

Super Mega Baseball

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition (Xbox 360)

Super Time Force

Spelunky (Xbox 360)

Split/Second (Xbox 360)

Splosion Man (Xbox 360)

Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra di Mordor Goty

Terraria

The Book of Unwritten

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – One X Enhanced

The Escaptist

The Flame in the Flood

The Gardens Between

The Golf Club

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Swapper

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Season 2

The Walking Dead Michonne

Thief of Thieves Season One

Thomas Was Alone

Tomb Raider

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Unmechanical Extended

Vampyr One X Enhanced

Warhammer Vermintide II – One X Enhanced

Wasteland 2

We Happy Few – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10

Westerado

What Remains of Edith Finch

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zoo Tycoon – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10