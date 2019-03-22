Xbox Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili
Xbox Game Pass è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di scaricare più di 200 giochi su Xbox One e giocarli. I titoli comprendono sia giochi Xbox che Xbox 360 e Xbox One e ogni mese ne vengono aggiunti alcuni e tolti altri. Attualmente la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass è usufruibile totalmente solo su Xbox One, ma presto potrebbe arrivare nella sua forma completa anche su Windows 10 e sfruttare lo streaming tramite xCloud in maniera simile a quanto visto con PlayStation Now. In questo articolo vi elenchiamo nel dettaglio la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass costantemente aggiornata.
Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente il costo dell’abbonamento e come funziona. Xbox Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese – 9,99 per l’esattezza – e consente il download di più di 200 giochi da giocare sulla propria Xbox One. Tutte le esclusive Xbox sono presenti e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalla lista giochi Xbox Game Pass. Usufruendo dell’abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass aggiornata, completa suddivisa per console e ordine alfabetico.
Xbox Game Pass, la lista completa dei giochi disponibili
- #iDarb
- > Observer – One X Enhanced
- Absolver
- ABZU
- AfterCharge
- Agents of Mayhem – One X Enhanced
- A Kingdom for Kenflings (Xbox 360)
- Alien Isolation
- Alien Homind HD
- ARK: Survival Evolved – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
- Ashen – One X Enhanced
- A World of Kenflings (Xbox 360)
- Banjo-Kazooie N & B (Xbox 360)
- Banjo- Kazooie (Xbox 360)
- Banjo-Tooie (Xbox 360)
- Batman Return to Arkham Asylum – One X Enhanced
- Batman Return to Arkham City – One X Enhanced
- Battlebock Theater (Xbox 360)
- BELOW – One X Enhanced
- Bomber Crew
- Braid (Xbox 360)
- CastleStorm (Xbox 360)
- Cities Skyline
- ClusterTruck
- Comic Jumper (Xbox 360)
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
- Dandara
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- De Blob
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Rising 2
- Defense Grid (Xbox 360)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- Dirt 4
- Disneyland Adventures – compreso in Windows 10
- Disney Epic Mickey 2 (Xbox 360)
- DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
- Double Dragon Neon (Xbox 360)
- Doom – One X Enhanced
- F1 2015
- F1 2018 – One X Enhanced
- Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
- Fable 2 (Xbox 360)
- Fable 3 (Xbox 360)
- Fallout 3 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
- Fallout 4 – One X Enhanced
- Farming Simulator 2017
- Forza Horizon 4 – One X Enhanced
- Fusion Frency (Xbox Original)
- Garow Mou (Xbox 360)
- Gears of War (Xbox 360)
- Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
- Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
- Gears of War Judgment (Xbox 360)
- Gears of War 4 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Graveyard Keeper
- Grid 2 (Xbox 360)
- GRIP
- Guacamalee! Super Turbo Championship
- Halo Wars Definitive Editon – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
- Halo Wars 2 – One X Enhanced
- Halo 5 – One X Enhanced
- Halo Master Chief Collection – One X Enhanced
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Headlander
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – One X Enhanced
- Hello Neighbor – compreso in Windows 10
- Hexic 2 (Xbox 360)
- Hitman – One X Enhanced
- Homefront Revolution – One X Enhanced
- Hue
- Hydro Thunder (Xbox 360)
- Human Fall Flat
- Il Potere della Forza (Xbox 360)
- Il Potere della Forza 2 (Xbox 360)
- InnerSpace
- Iron Brigade (Xbox 360)
- Jet Pack Refuelled (Xbox 360)
- Joe Danger Special Edition (Xbox 360)
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie (Xbox 360)
- Joy Ride Turbo (Xbox 360)
- Jumpjet Rex
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4 – One X Enhanced
- Kameo (Xbox 360)
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knight Squad
- KOF98UM (Xbox 360)
- Laser League
- Layers of Fear
- LEGO Star Wars Complete Saga (Xbox 360)
- LEGO Indiana Jones (Xbox 360)
- LEGO Batman 2 (Xbox 360)
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2 – One X Enhanced
- Life is Strange Before the Storm – One X Enhanced
- Manual Samuel
- Max and the Curse of Brotherhood
- Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite
- Mass Effect (Xbox 360)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Metal Slug 3 (Xbox 360)
- Metal Slug XX (Xbox 360)
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Monday Night Combat (Xbox 360)
- Mortal Kombat X
- Moto GP 17
- MS. Splosion Man (Xbox 360)
- MudRunner
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – One X Enhanced
- MXGP 3
- MX Vs ATX (Xbox 360)
- N+ (Xbox 360)
- Next Up Hero
- Ninja Gaiden Black (Xbox Original – One X Enhanced)
- Oblivion: The Elder Scrolls IV (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli 2 XL Edition
- OnRush
- Ori And Blind Forest Definitive Edition
- Outlast
- Operencia
- Oxenfree
- PayDay 2 Crimware Edition
- Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox 360)
- Playerunknow’s Battlegrounds – One X Enhanced
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 – One X Enhanced
- Pumped BMX +
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Quantum Break – One X Enhanced
- Rage (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
- Recore – One X Enhanced
- Rime
- Rise and Shine
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – One X Enhanced
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League – One X Enhanced
- Ruiner – compreso in Windows 10
- Rush – compreso in Windows 10
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Saints Row The Third (Xbox 360)
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected
- Samurai Showdown 2 (Xbox 360)
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Thieves – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – One X Enhanced
- Shadow Warrior 2 – One X Enhanced
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae
- Sheltered
- Sinner
- Sky Force Reloaded
- Snake Pass – compreso in Windows10
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sonic & Knuckles (Xbox 360)
- Star Wars Kinghts of the old Republich
- State of Decay
- State of Decay 2 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
- Strange Brigade – One X Enhanced
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
- Super Mega Baseball
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition (Xbox 360)
- Super Time Force
- Spelunky (Xbox 360)
- Split/Second (Xbox 360)
- Splosion Man (Xbox 360)
- Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra di Mordor Goty
- Terraria
- The Book of Unwritten
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – One X Enhanced
- The Escaptist
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Golf Club
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Swapper
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead Season 2
- The Walking Dead Michonne
- Thief of Thieves Season One
- Thomas Was Alone
- Tomb Raider
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
- Unmechanical Extended
- Vampyr One X Enhanced
- Warhammer Vermintide II – One X Enhanced
- Wasteland 2
- We Happy Few – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
- Westerado
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zoo Tycoon – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
L’abbonamento Xbox Game Pass può essere acquistato su Amazon.