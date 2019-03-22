Xbox Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

Tom's Hardware Italia
In questa lista costantemente aggiornata proponiamo tutti i titoli presenti nella lista giochi Xbox Game Pass, da quelli Xbox a quelli Xbox One, catalogati.

Xbox Game Pass è un servizio in abbonamento che vi permette di scaricare più di 200 giochi su Xbox One e giocarli. I titoli comprendono sia giochi Xbox che Xbox 360 e Xbox One e ogni mese ne vengono aggiunti alcuni e tolti altri. Attualmente la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass è usufruibile totalmente solo su Xbox One, ma presto potrebbe arrivare nella sua forma completa anche su Windows 10 e sfruttare lo streaming tramite xCloud in maniera simile a quanto visto con PlayStation Now. In questo articolo vi elenchiamo nel dettaglio la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass costantemente aggiornata.

Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente il costo dell’abbonamento e come funziona. Xbox Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese – 9,99 per l’esattezza – e consente il download di più di 200 giochi da giocare sulla propria Xbox One. Tutte le esclusive Xbox sono presenti e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalla lista giochi Xbox Game Pass. Usufruendo dell’abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere la lista giochi Xbox Game Pass aggiornata, completa suddivisa per console e ordine alfabetico.

Xbox Game Pass, la lista completa dei giochi disponibili

  • #iDarb
  • > Observer – One X Enhanced
  • Absolver
  • ABZU
  • AfterCharge
  • Agents of Mayhem – One X Enhanced
  • A Kingdom for Kenflings (Xbox 360)
  • Alien Isolation
  • Alien Homind HD
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10 
  • Ashen – One X Enhanced
  • A World of Kenflings (Xbox 360)
  • Banjo-Kazooie N & B (Xbox 360)
  • Banjo- Kazooie (Xbox 360)
  • Banjo-Tooie (Xbox 360)
  • Batman Return to Arkham Asylum – One X Enhanced
  • Batman Return to Arkham City – One X Enhanced
  • Battlebock Theater (Xbox 360)
  • BELOW – One X Enhanced
  • Bomber Crew
  • Braid (Xbox 360)
  • CastleStorm (Xbox 360)
  • Cities Skyline
  • ClusterTruck
  • Comic Jumper (Xbox 360)
  • Costume Quest 2
  • Crackdown 3 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
  • D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
  • Dandara
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • De Blob
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition
  • Dead Rising 2
  • Defense Grid (Xbox 360)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided
  • Dirt 4
  • Disneyland Adventures – compreso in Windows 10 
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2 (Xbox 360)
  • DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
  • Double Dragon Neon (Xbox 360)
  • Doom – One X Enhanced
  • F1 2015
  • F1 2018 – One X Enhanced
  • Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
  • Fable 2 (Xbox 360)
  • Fable 3 (Xbox 360)
  • Fallout 3 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
  • Fallout 4 – One X Enhanced
  • Farming Simulator 2017
  • Forza Horizon 4 – One X Enhanced
  • Fusion Frency (Xbox Original)
  • Garow Mou (Xbox 360)
  • Gears of War (Xbox 360)
  • Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
  • Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
  • Gears of War Judgment (Xbox 360)
  • Gears of War 4 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10
  • Gears of War Ultimate Edition
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Grid 2 (Xbox 360)
  • GRIP
  • Guacamalee! Super Turbo Championship
  • Halo Wars Definitive Editon – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
  • Halo Wars 2 – One X Enhanced
  • Halo 5 – One X Enhanced
  • Halo Master Chief Collection – One X Enhanced
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Headlander
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – One X Enhanced
  • Hello Neighbor – compreso in Windows 10 
  • Hexic 2 (Xbox 360)
  • Hitman – One X Enhanced
  • Homefront Revolution – One X Enhanced
  • Hue
  • Hydro Thunder (Xbox 360)
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Il Potere della Forza (Xbox 360)
  • Il Potere della Forza 2 (Xbox 360)
  • InnerSpace
  • Iron Brigade (Xbox 360)
  • Jet Pack Refuelled (Xbox 360)
  • Joe Danger Special Edition (Xbox 360)
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie (Xbox 360)
  • Joy Ride Turbo (Xbox 360)
  • Jumpjet Rex
  • Just Cause 3
  • Just Cause 4 – One X Enhanced
  • Kameo (Xbox 360)
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Knight Squad
  • KOF98UM (Xbox 360)
  • Laser League
  • Layers of Fear
  • LEGO Star Wars Complete Saga (Xbox 360)
  • LEGO Indiana Jones (Xbox 360)
  • LEGO Batman 2 (Xbox 360)
  • Life is Strange
  • Life is Strange 2 – One X Enhanced
  • Life is Strange Before the Storm – One X Enhanced
  • Manual Samuel
  • Max and the Curse of Brotherhood
  • Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite
  • Mass Effect (Xbox 360)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  • Metal Slug 3 (Xbox 360)
  • Metal Slug XX (Xbox 360)
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Monday Night Combat (Xbox 360)
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Moto GP 17
  • MS. Splosion Man (Xbox 360)
  • MudRunner
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – One X Enhanced
  • MXGP 3
  • MX Vs ATX (Xbox 360)
  • N+ (Xbox 360)
  • Next Up Hero
  • Ninja Gaiden Black (Xbox Original One X Enhanced)
  • Oblivion: The Elder Scrolls IV (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced
  • OlliOlli
  • OlliOlli 2 XL Edition
  • OnRush
  • Ori And Blind Forest Definitive Edition
  • Outlast
  • Operencia
  • Oxenfree
  • PayDay 2 Crimware Edition
  • Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox 360)
  • Playerunknow’s Battlegrounds – One X Enhanced
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 – One X Enhanced
  • Pumped BMX +
  • Pumped BMX Pro
  • Quantum Break – One X Enhanced
  • Rage (Xbox 360 – One X Enhanced)
  • Recore – One X Enhanced
  • Rime
  • Rise and Shine
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider – One X Enhanced
  • Robocraft Infinity
  • Rocket League – One X Enhanced
  • Ruiner – compreso in Windows 10 
  • Rush – compreso in Windows 10 
  • Ryse: Son of Rome
  • Saints Row The Third (Xbox 360)
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected
  • Samurai Showdown 2 (Xbox 360)
  • ScreamRide
  • Sea of Thieves – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
  • Shadow Complex Remastered
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – One X Enhanced
  • Shadow Warrior 2 – One X Enhanced
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shantae
  • Sheltered
  • Sinner
  • Sky Force Reloaded
  • Snake Pass – compreso in Windows10
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Sonic & Knuckles (Xbox 360)
  • Star Wars Kinghts of the old Republich
  • State of Decay
  • State of Decay 2 – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
  • Strange Brigade – One X Enhanced
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Super Lucky’s Tale – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10 
  • Super Mega Baseball
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition (Xbox 360)
  • Super Time Force
  • Spelunky (Xbox 360)
  • Split/Second (Xbox 360)
  • Splosion Man (Xbox 360)
  • Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra di Mordor Goty
  • Terraria
  • The Book of Unwritten
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – One X Enhanced
  • The Escaptist
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Golf Club
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Swapper
  • The Walking Dead
  • The Walking Dead Season 2
  • The Walking Dead Michonne
  • Thief of Thieves Season One
  • Thomas Was Alone
  • Tomb Raider
  • Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
  • Unmechanical Extended
  • Vampyr   One X Enhanced
  • Warhammer Vermintide II – One X Enhanced
  • Wasteland 2
  • We Happy Few – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows10
  • Westerado
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Zombie Army Trilogy
  • Zoo Tycoon – One X Enhanced e compreso in Windows 10 

L’abbonamento Xbox Game Pass può essere acquistato su Amazon.

di Andrea Riviera
venerdì 22 marzo 2019 10:58

