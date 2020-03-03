BAFTA 2020: Death Stranding e Control dominano le nomination
I BAFTA Games Awards 2020 sono sempre più vicini. Tra meno di un mese potremo scoprire quali sono i vincitori dei vari premi, ma prima di tutto è necessario che ci siano delle nomination. Fortunatamente, le 18 categoria dei premi sono state svelate nelle ultime ore. A dominare sono Death Stranding e Control. Il primo è il più recente gioco di Hideo Kojima e della sua Kojima Productions, mentre il secondo è l’avventura metroidvania di Remedy Entertainment (autori di Alan Wake e Max Payne, tra i vari).
ANIMATION
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Concrete Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Ape Out Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
BEST GAME
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
BRITISH GAME
- Dirt Rally 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- Heaven’s Vault Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
- Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Observation Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital
- Planet Zoo Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- Total War: Three Kingdoms Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA
DEBUT GAME
- Ape Out Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Katana Zero Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Manifold Garden Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
EVOLVING GAME
- Apex Legends Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- Fortnite Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky: Beyond Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- Path of Exile Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear —Games
FAMILY
- Concrete Genie Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
- Vacation Simulator Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Development Team – Firaxis/2K
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats to Write To) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Neo Cab Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- Ring Fit Adventure Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME DESIGN
- Baba is You Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- Control Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceDevelopment Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MULTIPLAYER
- Apex Legends Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
MUSIC
- Control Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
- Wattam Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
NARRATIVE
- Control Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Outer Wilds Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Outer Worlds Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- Baba is You Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- Control Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Laura Bailey – Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope – Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green – David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Barry Sloane – Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus – Sam in Death Stranding
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Jolene Andersen – Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Troy Baker – Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew – Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Ayisha Issa – Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux – Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo – Ahti the Janitor in Control
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Metro Exodus Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (Votati dal pubblico)
- Assemble with care Ustwo/Ustwo
- Call of Duty: Mobile – Timi Studios/Activision
- Dead Man’s Phone – Electric Noir Studios
- Pokemon Go – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- Tangle Tower – SFB Games/SFB Games
- What the Golf? – Triband/Triband
