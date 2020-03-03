Giochi PC

BAFTA 2020: Death Stranding e Control dominano le nomination

di Nicola Armondi |

I BAFTA Games Awards 2020 sono sempre più vicini. Tra meno di un mese potremo scoprire quali sono i vincitori dei vari premi, ma prima di tutto è necessario che ci siano delle nomination. Fortunatamente, le 18 categoria dei premi sono state svelate nelle ultime ore. A dominare sono Death Stranding e Control. Il primo è il più recente gioco di Hideo Kojima e della sua Kojima Productions, mentre il secondo è l’avventura metroidvania di Remedy Entertainment (autori di Alan Wake e Max Payne, tra i vari).

ANIMATION

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Concrete Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Ape Out Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic

BEST GAME

  • Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
  • Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
Control

BRITISH GAME

  • Dirt Rally 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
  • Heaven’s Vault Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
  • Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • Observation Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital
  • Planet Zoo Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA

DEBUT GAME

  • Ape Out Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Katana Zero Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
  • Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • Manifold Garden Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

EVOLVING GAME

  • Apex Legends Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Destiny 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
  • Fortnite Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
  • No Man’s Sky: Beyond Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
  • Path of Exile Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear —Games

FAMILY

  • Concrete Genie Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Knights and Bikes Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
  • Vacation Simulator Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
  • Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Development Team – Firaxis/2K
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats to Write To) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
  • Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
  • Neo Cab Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
  • Ring Fit Adventure Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

GAME DESIGN

  • Baba is You Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
  • Control Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceDevelopment Team – FromSoftware/Activision
  • Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

MULTIPLAYER

  • Apex Legends Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Borderlands 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
  • Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MUSIC

  • Control Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
  • Wattam Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

  • Control Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Disco Elysium Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
  • Outer Wilds Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • The Outer Worlds Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

  • Baba is You Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
  • Control Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
  • Outer Wilds Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Laura Bailey – Kait Diaz in Gears 5
  • Courtney Hope – Jesse Faden in Control
  • Logan Marshall-Green – David in Telling Lies
  • Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • Barry Sloane – Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Norman Reedus – Sam in Death Stranding

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Jolene Andersen – Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • Troy Baker – Higgs in Death Stranding
  • Sarah Bartholomew – Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
  • Ayisha Issa – Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • Léa Seydoux – Fragile in Death Stranding
  • Martti Suosalo – Ahti the Janitor in Control
Death Stranding Mads

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
  • Metro Exodus Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (Votati dal pubblico)

  • Assemble with care Ustwo/Ustwo
  • Call of Duty: Mobile – Timi Studios/Activision
  • Dead Man’s Phone – Electric Noir Studios
  • Pokemon Go – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
  • Tangle Tower – SFB Games/SFB Games
  • What the Golf? – Triband/Triband

martedì 3 marzo 2020 15:33

