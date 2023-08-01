PC Game Pass, il catalogo completo dei giochi
Nuovi giochi in arrivo su PC Game Pass
- Toem
- Figment 2
- Maquette
- The Wandering Village
- Serious Sam: Suberian MaYHEM
- Venba
- Celeste
Videogiochi che verranno rimossi da PC Game Pass
- Dreamscaper
- Expeditions: Rome
- Marvel’s Avengers
- The Ascent
- Two Point Campus
In arrivo nel 2023 da Activision Blizzard (se l’acquisizione verrà confermata)
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled
- Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice
- Warcraft 3 Reforged
- World of Warcraft
- World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade
- World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King
- World of Warcraft Cataclysm
- World of Warcraft Myst of Pandaria
- World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor
- World of Warcraft Legion
- World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth
- World of Warcraft Shadowlands
- World of Warcraft Dragonflight
- Starcraft Remastered
- Starcraft 2 Wings of Liberty
- Starcraft 2 Heart of the Swarm
- Stacraft 2 Legacy of the Void
- Diablo 2 Resurrected
- Diablo 3
- Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls
- Overwatch
- Overwatch 2
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Call of Duty Saga
Giochi in arrivo in futuro già confermati
- Starfield (6 settembre 2023)
- The Elder Scrolls VI (TBA)
- S.T.A.L.KE.R. 2 ( TBA)
- Fable (TBA)
- Avowed (2024)
- Hellblade II (2024)
- Forza Motorsport (10 ottobre 2023)
- State of Decay 3 (TBA)
- Everwild (TBA)
- The Outer Worlds 2 (TBA)
- Contraband (TBA)
- Party Animals
- Replaced
- 33 Immortals
- Payday 3
- Persona 3 Reload
- Persona 5T
- Clockwork Revolution (TBA)
- Towerborne (2024)
- South of the Midnight (TBA)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (2024)
Che cos’è PC Game Pass
PC Game Pass è il servizio in abbonamento di Microsoft che vi permette di giocare a centinaia di titoli su PC. Il servizio può essere sottoscritto singolarmente, oppure all’interno di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass comprende anche EA Play Standard, con la possibilità di provare numerosi titoli Electronic Arts.
Come funziona PC Game Pass
Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente i costi degli abbonamenti e come funzionano. PC Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese – 9,99 per l’esattezza – e consente il download di più di 100 giochi da giocare sul proprio PC Windows 10/11. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, invece, costa 12,99 euro al mese e comprende i due abbonamenti (Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass) oltre a Xbox live Gold. Tutte le esclusive Xbox Game Studios sono presenti su entrambe le piattaforme e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalle liste giochi Game Pass. Usufruendo dell’abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox e PC Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere la lista giochi PC Game Pass aggiornata, completa e in ordine alfabetico. Abbiamo volutamente diviso i due cataloghi PC ed EA Play. Per giocare a questi ultimi dovrete necessariamente scaricare anche l’App EA.
L’abbonamento può essere acquistato sia in versione Ultimate che nella rispettiva sottoscrizione per PC, è bene specificare che una volta registrato, esso si rinnoverà ogni mese. A meno che non lo si disattiverà dai rinnovi automatici.
- Xbox Game Pass PC | Amazon (3 mesi)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | Amazon (1 mese) | Amazon (3 mesi)
PC Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili
|0-9
- 7 Days to Die
|A
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV
- Amnesia Collection
- Amnesia Rebirth
- Amnesia The Bunker
- Among Us
- Anacrusis
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Arcade Paradise
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Asterix Ascending
- Astroneer
- Astrologaster
- Atomic Heart
|B
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- Book of Demons
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Broken Age
|C
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Celeste
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Chivalry II
- Cities Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffe Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Common’hood
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Crusader Kings III
|D
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DC League of Super-Pets
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Death Stranding
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descender
- Despot’s Game
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: La morte dell’Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight
- Disneyland Adventures
- Doom (2016)
- Doom
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Dordogne
- Dreamscaper
- Dune: Spice Wars (preview)
- Dyson Sphere Program
|E
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Escape Academy
- Everspace 2
- Eville
- Exapunks
- Exoprimal
- Expeditions: Rome
|F
- F1 22
- F.I.S.T.
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout Tactics
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farworld Pioneers
- Figment 2: Creed ValleyFlynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frog Detective
- Frostpunk
- Fuga
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Full Throttle Remastered
|G
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with your friend
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
|H
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo Infinite
- Halo REACH
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High on Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels: Unleashed
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Hypnospace Outlaw
|I
- Immortality
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
|J
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
|K
- Kill it with fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|L
- La mia amica Peppa Pig
- La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
- Lapin
- Last Call BBS
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
- Let’s build a Zoo
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
|M
- Maquette
- McPixel 3
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge & Blade
- Metal Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Minecraft
- Minecraft: Javed & Bedrock Edition
- Minecraft Legends
- Monster Hunter: Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Time at Portia
|N
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Ni No Kuni
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- NORCO
- Nuclear Throne
|O
- Offworld Trading Company
- Opus Magnum
- Opus: Echo of Starsong
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
|P
- Pac-Man Museum +
- Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: Gran Premio
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet of Lana
- Potion Craft
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
|Q
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Quake 4
- Quantum Break
|R
- Rage 2
- Railway Empire 2
- Rainbow Billy
- Ravenlok
- ReCore
- Redfall
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Rush: Un’avventura Disney Pixar
|S
- SCORN
- SD Gundam Battle
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Dragonfall
- Shadowrun Hong Kong
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shredders
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- SIGNALIS
- Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Slay the Spire
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spacelines for the Far Out
- Spiderheck
- Stardew Valley
- Starmancer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
|T
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teamfight Tactics
- Techtonica
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Big Con
- The Bookwalker
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season + 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Wandering Village
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Toem
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|U
- Unpacking
|V
- Valheim
- Valorant
- Vampire Survivors
- Venba
|W
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wreckfest
|Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Z
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
EA Play con PC Game Pass
|A
- A Way Out
- Alice Madness Return
- Anthem
|B
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 2042
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Burnout Paradise
|C
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection
- Conan Chop Chop
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
|D
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dragon Age Origins
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper II
|F
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 23
- F1 22
- Fe
|G
- Grid Legends
|I
- It Takes Two
|J
- Jade Empire
|L
- Lost in Random
|M
- Madden NFL 22
- Madden NFL 23
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault
- Medal of Honor War Chest
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|N
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Unbound
|P
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborville
- Populous
- Populous II
|R
- Rebel Galaxy
- Rocket Arena
|S
- Sea of Solitude
- SimCity
- SimCity 2000
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- Spore
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Syndicate
|T
- The Bards Tale Trilogy
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall 2
|U
- Ultima Underworld
- ultima Underworld 2
- Unraval
- Unravel 2