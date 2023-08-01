Nuovi giochi in arrivo su PC Game Pass

Toem

Figment 2

Maquette

The Wandering Village

Serious Sam: Suberian MaYHEM

Venba

Celeste

Videogiochi che verranno rimossi da PC Game Pass

Dreamscaper

Expeditions: Rome

Marvel’s Avengers

The Ascent

Two Point Campus

In arrivo nel 2023 da Activision Blizzard (se l’acquisizione verrà confermata)

Crash Bandicoot 4

Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot Nitro Fueled

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice

Warcraft 3 Reforged

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft The Burning Crusade

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft Cataclysm

World of Warcraft Myst of Pandaria

World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor

World of Warcraft Legion

World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth

World of Warcraft Shadowlands

World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Starcraft Remastered

Starcraft 2 Wings of Liberty

Starcraft 2 Heart of the Swarm

Stacraft 2 Legacy of the Void

Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 3

Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls

Overwatch

Overwatch 2

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Call of Duty Saga

Giochi in arrivo in futuro già confermati

Starfield (6 settembre 2023)

The Elder Scrolls VI (TBA)

S.T.A.L.KE.R. 2 ( TBA)

Fable (TBA)

Avowed (2024)

Hellblade II (2024)

Forza Motorsport (10 ottobre 2023)

State of Decay 3 (TBA)

Everwild (TBA)

The Outer Worlds 2 (TBA)

Contraband (TBA)

Party Animals

Replaced

33 Immortals

Payday 3

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5T

Clockwork Revolution (TBA)

Towerborne (2024)

South of the Midnight (TBA)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (2024)

Che cos’è PC Game Pass

PC Game Pass è il servizio in abbonamento di Microsoft che vi permette di giocare a centinaia di titoli su PC. Il servizio può essere sottoscritto singolarmente, oppure all’interno di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass comprende anche EA Play Standard, con la possibilità di provare numerosi titoli Electronic Arts.

Come funziona PC Game Pass

Prima di ciò, vi spieghiamo brevemente i costi degli abbonamenti e come funzionano. PC Game Pass costa circa 10 euro al mese – 9,99 per l’esattezza – e consente il download di più di 100 giochi da giocare sul proprio PC Windows 10/11. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, invece, costa 12,99 euro al mese e comprende i due abbonamenti (Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass) oltre a Xbox live Gold. Tutte le esclusive Xbox Game Studios sono presenti su entrambe le piattaforme e ogni qualvolta che usciranno, saranno da subito scaricabili dalle liste giochi Game Pass. Usufruendo dell’abbonamento otterrete anche un 20% di scontistica su tutti i titoli presenti in Xbox e PC Game Pass qualora decideste di acquistarli. Specifichiamo che, per ora, i DLC non sono compresi. Andiamo ora a vedere la lista giochi PC Game Pass aggiornata, completa e in ordine alfabetico. Abbiamo volutamente diviso i due cataloghi PC ed EA Play. Per giocare a questi ultimi dovrete necessariamente scaricare anche l’App EA.

L’abbonamento può essere acquistato sia in versione Ultimate che nella rispettiva sottoscrizione per PC, è bene specificare che una volta registrato, esso si rinnoverà ogni mese. A meno che non lo si disattiverà dai rinnovi automatici.

PC Game Pass, il catalogo dei giochi disponibili

0-9

7 Days to Die

A

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia Rebirth

Amnesia The Bunker

Among Us

Anacrusis

ANVIL

Aragami 2

Arcade Paradise

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Asterix Ascending

Astroneer

Astrologaster

Atomic Heart

B

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Battletech

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Ben 10: Power Trip

Black Desert

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

Bleeding Edge

Book of Demons

Boyfriend Dungeon

Bramble: The Mountain King

Broken Age

C

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cassette Beasts

Celeste

Chained Echoes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chivalry II

Cities Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

Coffe Talk

Coffee Talk Episode 2

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Common’hood

Cooking Simulator

Crackdown 3

Crusader Kings III

D

Darkest Dungeon

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DC League of Super-Pets

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Death Stranding

Death’s Door

Deathloop

Deep Rock Galactic

Descender

Despot’s Game

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 5

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: La morte dell’Esterno

Dishonored 2

Disney Dreamlight

Disneyland Adventures

Doom (2016)

Doom

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Doom II (Classic)

Dordogne

Dreamscaper

Dune: Spice Wars (preview)

Dyson Sphere Program

E

Eastern Exorcist

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Escape Academy

Everspace 2

Eville

Exapunks

Exoprimal

Expeditions: Rome

F

F1 22

F.I.S.T.

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout Tactics

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 22

Farworld Pioneers

Figment 2: Creed ValleyFlynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2023

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frog Detective

Frostpunk

Fuga

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Full Throttle Remastered

G

Galactic Civilizations III

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 GOTY Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Ghostlore

Ghostwire Tokyo

Goat Simulator

Golf with your friend

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

H

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo Infinite

Halo REACH

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

Hi-Fi Rush

High on Life

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

Homestead Arcana

Hot Wheels: Unleashed

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

Hypnospace Outlaw

I

Immortality

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Infinite Guitars

Injustice 2

Inkulinati

Inside

Insurgency: Sandstorm

J

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

K

Kill it with fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

L

La mia amica Peppa Pig

La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra

Lapin

Last Call BBS

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Let’s build a Zoo

Little Witch in the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loop Hero

Loot River

M

Maquette

McPixel 3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty

Merge & Blade

Metal Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Midnight Fight Express

Mind Scanners

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft

Minecraft: Javed & Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Legends

Monster Hunter: Rise

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

My Time at Portia

N

Naraka Bladepoint

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Ni No Kuni

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

NORCO

Nuclear Throne

O

Offworld Trading Company

Opus Magnum

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Overwhelm

P

Pac-Man Museum +

Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: Gran Premio

Peggle

Peggle Nights

Pentiment

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet of Lana

Potion Craft

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prodeus

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Q

Quake

Quake II

Quake III Arena

Quake 4

Quantum Break

R

Rage 2

Railway Empire 2

Rainbow Billy

Ravenlok

ReCore

Redfall

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Roboquest

Rocket Arena

Rubber Bandits

Rune Factory 4 Special

Rush: Un’avventura Disney Pixar

S

SCORN

SD Gundam Battle

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Shadowrun Trilogy

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun Dragonfall

Shadowrun Hong Kong

Shenzhen I/O

Shredders

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

SIGNALIS

Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Slay the Spire

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

SOMA

Somerville

Soul Hackers 2

Spacelines for the Far Out

Spiderheck

Stardew Valley

Starmancer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Stranded Deep

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

T

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teamfight Tactics

Techtonica

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)

The Bard’s Tale ARPG

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Big Con

The Bookwalker

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Gunk

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Legend of Tianding

The Outer Worlds

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season + 400 Days

The Walking Dead: Season 2

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Wandering Village

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Toem

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Trek to Yomi

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

U

Unpacking

V

Valheim

Valorant

Vampire Survivors

Venba

W

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

Weird West

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wreckfest

Y

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Z

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

EA Play con PC Game Pass

A

A Way Out

Alice Madness Return

Anthem

B

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Burnout Paradise

C

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection

Conan Chop Chop

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Crysis Remastered

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

D

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dragon Age Origins

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper II

F

FIFA 22

FIFA 23

F1 22

Fe

G

Grid Legends

I

It Takes Two

J

Jade Empire

L

Lost in Random

M

Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 23

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Medal of Honor Allied Assault

Medal of Honor War Chest

Medal of Honor Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

N

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed Unbound

P

Peggle

Peggle Nights

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies La Battaglia di Neighborville

Populous

Populous II

R

Rebel Galaxy

Rocket Arena

S

Sea of Solitude

SimCity

SimCity 2000

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

Spore

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Squadrons

Super Mega Baseball 3

Syndicate

T

The Bards Tale Trilogy

The Saboteur

The Sims 3

The Sims 4

Titanfall 2

U