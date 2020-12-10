The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori

Anche se l’attuale annata (quasi conclusa per fortuna) non ci ha dato tregua, molte delle gioie dedicate al campo videoludico sono riuscite a persistere. Come da tradizione ormai, anche di forte ad una pandemia globale il tanto ambito The Game Awards Show è successo! Il noto evento gestito dal buon Geoff Keighley è riuscito ancora una volta a sorprenderci, regalando emozioni abbastanza uniche ed annunci relativamente modesti ma comunque godibili. Finalmente abbiamo anche scoperto i vari vincitori delle categorie in gara presenti al TGA. Di seguito quindi, potrete trovare tutti i risultati finali relegati ad ogni singola categoria:

Miglior “Game Direction”

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Gamese)

Half Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Miglior “Narrativa”

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Miglior “Direzione Artistica”

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Miglior “Score e Musica”

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)

Migiolr “Audio Design”

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Miglior “Performance”

Ashley Jonhson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

Kentucky Route Zero (Cardboard Computer/ Annapurna Interactive)

If Found… (Dreemfeel/Annapurna Interactive)

SpiritFarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Painbucket Games/HandyGames)

Miglior “Gioco in prosecuzione”

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Miglior “Indie”

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Carrion (Phobia Games Studio/Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

SpiritFarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Miglior “Gioco Mobile”

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (The Pokèmon Company)

Miglior “Supporto alla Community”

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Miglior “Gioco VR/AR”

Half Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Iron Man VR (Camouflaj/SIE)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/Electronic Arts)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Miglior “Anticipated Game”

Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco.

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios.

Studios. Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games /SIE.

/SIE. God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE.

Resident Evil Village – Capcom.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo.

Miglior “Action”

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half Life: Alyx (Valve)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)

Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

Innovazione e Accessibilità

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games/Glitch)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Miglior “Action/Adventure”

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Miglior “GDR”

Genshin Impact (miHoYo

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

Wasteland 3 (inExile Entertainment/Deep Silver)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Miglior “Picchiaduro”

Granblue Fantasy Versus (Ark System Works)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NeathrRealm Studio/WB Games)

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (Ark System Works/French Bread)

Miglior “Gioco per Famiglie”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Activision)

Fall Guys (Devolver Digital)

Mario Kart Live: Super Circuit (Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo)

Miglior “Gioco Simulativo/Strategico”

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Game Studios)

Gears: Tactics (Xbox Game Studios)

Desperados III (THQ Nordic)

XCOM 2: Chimera Squad (2K Games)

Miglior “Gioco Sportivo”

Dirt 5 (Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

NBA 2K21 (2K Games)

FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered (Activision)

Miglior “Gioco Multigiocatore”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Fall Guys (Devolver Digital)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Activision)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Miglior “Debut Game”

Carrion (Phobia Game Studios)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry)

Rajì: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay-Ann Lopez

Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff

Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter

Miglior “eSports Game”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Miglior “eSports Player”

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)

Heo “Showmaker” Su (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends )

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends )

) Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Miglior “eSports Team”

Damwon Gaming ( League of Legends )

) Dallas Empire (Call of Duty League)

G2 Esports ( League of Legends )

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Secret (Dota 2)

Miglior “eSports Coach”

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive )

Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends )

) Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends )

) Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)

Miglior “Evento eSports”

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals ( Counter-Strike: Global Offensive )

) Call of Duty League Championship 2020 ( Call of Duty: Modern Warfare )

) IEM Katowice 2020 ( Counter-Strike: Global Offensive )

) 2020 League of Legends World Championship ( League of Legends )

2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals (Overwatch)

Miglior “eSports Host”

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

E per quanto rigurarda il premio più atteso della serata, ovvero “Il Game of the Year Award”:

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

The Last of Us: Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Produtions/SIE)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate voi di questi vincitori, come sempre, attraverso la sezione dei commenti del sito!