The Game Awards 2021: ecco tutti i vincitori
Arrivati quasi alla fine dell’anno tornano i The Game Awards, l’evento che premia quelli che sono stati i migliori giochi usciti nell’arco degli ultimi dodici mesi. Le categorie ci hanno permesso di vedere una quantità di grandi titoli in corsa per portarsi a casa un premio ma anche una varietà di esperienze molto diversificate. Ora che la cerimonia si è conclusa, scopriamo quali sono stati i titoli premiati nelle varie categorie.
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best VR / AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Sim / Strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Debut Indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Hed “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best eSports Team
- Atlanta Faze (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best eSports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andrii “Biad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
Best eSports Event
- 2021 League of Legends Wolrd Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021
- Valorant Championship Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Gioco dell’anno
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Questi tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2021. Siete d’accordo con le votazioni di quest’anno? Fatecelo sapere con un commento nella sezione dedicata.
