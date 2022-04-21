Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Sustainable Warfare (Kokaku Kidotai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kano Senso) è il film compilation della serie anime in CGI Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, ispirata al celebre manga Ghost in the Shell di Masamune Shirow, nata dalla collaborazione tra gli studi Production IG (Psycho-Pass, FLCL Progressive) e Sola Digital Arts (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) con Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – Solid State Society) e Shinji Aramaki (Evangelion : Another Impact) in qualità di co-direttori. Il film uscirà il 12 novembre in Giappone e a quanto pare anche a livello interazionale grazie a Netflix! Il gigante dello streaming ha infatti annunciato che il film Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Sustainable Warfare uscirà sulla piattaforma il 9 maggio

A proposito del film Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Sustainable Warfare

Il film Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Sustainable Warfare (recuperate il film Ghost In The Shell disponibile su Amazon!) segue i membri della Public Security Section 9 mentre lavorano come mercenari dopo un disastro economico mondiale che è noto come il Simultaneous Global Default.

Kenji Kamiyama e Shinji Aramaki presso Production I.G e Sola Digital Arts. L’illustratore russo Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland) sta tornando come character designer. Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, The case files of Jeweler Richard) e Kazuma Jinnouchi (Busou Shinki: Moon Angel) stanno componendo la musica.

Masamune Shirow è ancora una volta accreditato come il creatore originale del manga di Ghost in the Shell, e gli sceneggiatori che ritornano sono Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), Ryou Higaki (The Eccentric Family, Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit), Kurasumi Sunayama (Yowamushi Pedal, Gurren Lagann), Harumi Doki (Ultraman, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice), Dai Sato (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Samurai Champloo, Eureka Seven) e Daisuke Daitō.

Vi ricordiamo che la serie anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 ha debuttato in esclusiva su Netflix il 23 aprile 2020. Inoltre Netflix ha annunciato, durante il suo evento livestream Netflix Festival Japan 2021, che la seconda stagione dell’anime farà il suo debutto in tutto il mondo il 23 maggio.