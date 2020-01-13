Oscar 2020, ecco tutte le candidature!

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, attraverso una diretta sul proprio account YouTube, ha ufficializzato tutte le candidature all’Oscar 2020, la premiazione più importante del settore cinematografico mondiale. Come da pronostici, tra le nomination figurano Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix e Jonathan Price.

A contendersi la statuetta come miglior film ci sono Joker, C’era una volta a Hollywood, The Irishman e 1917. Per quanto concerne la corsa verso l’Oscar come migliore attrice ci sono invece Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron e Renee Zellweger, mentre torna in lizza come miglior attore non protagonista Tom Hanks con il suo film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. Di seguito tutte le nomination.

Miglior Film

Le Mans 66 – La Grande Sfida

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

C’era Una Volta A Hollywood

Parasite

1917

Miglior Attore

Antonio Banderas – “Pain And Glory”

Leonardo Dicaprio – “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

Miglior Attrice

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger – “Judy”

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johannson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Miglior Regista

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Miglior Film D’animazione

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Dean Deblois

“I Lost My Body” – Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” – Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” – Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” – Josh Cooley

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

“The Irishman” – Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi

“Joker” – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Just Mercy” – Destin Daniel Cretton e Andrew Lanham

“Little Women” – Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes” – Anthony Mccarten

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

“Knives Out” – Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story” – Noah Baumbach

“1917” – Sam Mendes And Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” – Bong Joon-Ho, Jin Won Han

Miglior Direttore Della Fotografia

“The Irishman” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker” – Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse” – Jarin Blaschke

“1917” – Roger Deakins

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Robert Richardson

Miglior Documentario

“American Factory” – Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

“The Cave” – Feras Fayyad

“The Edge Of Democracy” – Petra Costa

“For Sama” – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland” – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Miglior Corto Documentario

“In The Absence”

“Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone” – Carol Dysinger

“Life Overtakes Me” – Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” – Laura Nix

Miglior Cortometraggio Animato

“Brotherhood” – Meryam Joobeur

“Nefta Football Club” – Yves Piat

“The Neighbors’ Window” – Marshall Curry

“Saria” – Bryan Buckley

“A Sister” – Delphine Girard

Miglior Film in Lingua non Originale

“Corpus Christi” – Jan Komasa

“Honeyland” – Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables” – Ladj Ly

“Pain And Glory” – Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho

Miglior Montaggio

“Ford V Ferrari” – Michael Mccusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit” – Tom Eagles

“Joker” – Jeff Groth

“Parasite” – Jinmo Yang

Miglior Montaggio Sonoro

“Ford V Ferrari” – Don Sylvester

“Joker” – Alan Robert Murray

“1917” – Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” – Matthew Wood, David Acord

Miglior Mixaggio Suono

“Ad Astra”

“Ford V Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Production Design

“The Irishman” – Bob Shaw And Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit” – Ra Vincent And Nora Sopkova

“1917” – Dennis Gassner And Lee Sandales

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Barbara Ling And Nancy Haigh

“Parasite” – Lee Ha-Jun And Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, And Cho Hee

Colonna Sonora Originale

“Joker” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women” – Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story” – Randy Newman

“1917” – Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” – John Williams “The King,” Nicholas Britell

Canzone Originale

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” – “Breakthrough”

“Into The Unknown,” – “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” – “Harriet”

Trucco e Acconciature

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil”

“1917”

Costumi

”The Irishman” – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker” – Mark Bridges

“Little Women”- Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Arianne Phillips

Effetti Speciali

“Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker”