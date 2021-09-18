The ENNIE Awards 2021: gli Italiani fanno il pieno di premi

L’edizione 2021 degli attesi The ENNIE Awards, una sorta di Oscar dei giochi di ruolo (e non solo) si sono appena conclusi. Ieri, 17 settembre, sono stati dichiarati i vincitori di quest’anno per le varie categorie.

Questa edizione 2021 del premio ENNIE, ha visto la giuria impegnata nel difficile compito di selezionare una serie di prodotti e contenuti che hanno visto la luce, commercialmente parlando, nel pieno della pandemia di Covid-19, quindi decisamente un’edizione più che particolare. Ad ogni modo, i prodotti italiani che avevano ricevuto delle nomination in agosto, ovvero Brancalonia di Acheron Books (che potete trovare a questo link) e Broken Compass di Two Little Mice, si sono comportate egregiamente, portando a casa un bel po’ di premi! Di seguito, la lista completa delle categorie e dei vincitori di The Ennie Awards 2021.

Best Family Game / Product

Argento: Tales of Xadia: The Dragon Prince Roleplaying Game – Rules Primer

Oro: Mausritter: Boxed Set

Best Aid / Accessory – Digital

Argento: DNGNGEN

Oro: Michael Ghelfi – RPG Ambiences & Music

Best Aid / Accessory – Non-Digital

Argento: Roll & Play: The Game Master’s Fantasy Toolkit

Oro: City of Mist Character Folio Pack

Best Online Content

Argento: dScryb – Finely Crafted Boxed Text

Oro: DNGNGEN

Best Podcast

Argento: The Letters Page – The Sentinel Comics Podcast

Oro: Asians Represent!

Best Art, Cover

Argento: Heart: The City Beneath

Oro: Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying

Best Art, Interior

Argento: Heart: The City Beneath

Oro: Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying

Best Organized Play

Argento: Hand of Glory

Oro: A Rough Guide to Glamour

Best Free Game / Product

Argento: Wrath & Glory The Graveyard Shift

Oro: Humblewood: The Wakewyrm’s Fury

Best RPG Related Product

Argento: Adventurers Tarot: The Empress Deck

Oro: Worldbuilder’s Notebook

Best Monster / Adversary

Argento: Heart: The City Beneath

Oro:Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying

Best Electronic Book

Argento: Ancestry & Culture: An Alternative to Race in 5e

Oro: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book

Best Layout and Design

Argento: The Stygian Library

Oro: Heart: The City Beneath

Best Cartography

Argento: ALIEN RPG Destroyer of Worlds

Oro: OSE: Halls of the Blood King

Best Rules

Argento: Cortex Prime Game Handbook

Oro: Alice is Missing

Best Writing

Argento: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book

Oro: Heart: The City Beneath

Best Adventure

Argento: ALIEN RPG Destroyer of Worlds

Oro: OSE: Halls of the Blood King

Best Setting

Argento: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book

Oro: Heart: The City Beneath

Best Supplement

Argento: Ancestry & Culture: An Alternative to Race in 5e

Oro MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory

Best Production Values

Argento: Broken Compass: Adventure Journal

Oro: ALIEN RPG Destroyer of Worlds

Best Game

Argento: Heart: The City Beneath

Oro:Alice is Missing

Product of the Year

Argento: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book

Oro: Alice is Missing

Fan Favorite Publisher

Free League Publishing (FriaLigan)

Decisamente, un anno fortunato per l’Italia in fatto di premi, questo 2021!