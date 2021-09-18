The ENNIE Awards 2021: gli Italiani fanno il pieno di premi
L’edizione 2021 degli attesi The ENNIE Awards, una sorta di Oscar dei giochi di ruolo (e non solo) si sono appena conclusi. Ieri, 17 settembre, sono stati dichiarati i vincitori di quest’anno per le varie categorie.
Questa edizione 2021 del premio ENNIE, ha visto la giuria impegnata nel difficile compito di selezionare una serie di prodotti e contenuti che hanno visto la luce, commercialmente parlando, nel pieno della pandemia di Covid-19, quindi decisamente un’edizione più che particolare. Ad ogni modo, i prodotti italiani che avevano ricevuto delle nomination in agosto, ovvero Brancalonia di Acheron Books (che potete trovare a questo link) e Broken Compass di Two Little Mice, si sono comportate egregiamente, portando a casa un bel po’ di premi! Di seguito, la lista completa delle categorie e dei vincitori di The Ennie Awards 2021.
Best Family Game / Product
Argento: Tales of Xadia: The Dragon Prince Roleplaying Game – Rules Primer
Oro: Mausritter: Boxed Set
Best Aid / Accessory – Digital
Argento: DNGNGEN
Oro: Michael Ghelfi – RPG Ambiences & Music
Best Aid / Accessory – Non-Digital
Argento: Roll & Play: The Game Master’s Fantasy Toolkit
Oro: City of Mist Character Folio Pack
Best Online Content
Argento: dScryb – Finely Crafted Boxed Text
Oro: DNGNGEN
Best Podcast
Argento: The Letters Page – The Sentinel Comics Podcast
Oro: Asians Represent!
Best Art, Cover
Argento: Heart: The City Beneath
Oro: Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying
Best Art, Interior
Argento: Heart: The City Beneath
Oro: Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying
Best Organized Play
Argento: Hand of Glory
Oro: A Rough Guide to Glamour
Best Free Game / Product
Argento: Wrath & Glory The Graveyard Shift
Oro: Humblewood: The Wakewyrm’s Fury
Best RPG Related Product
Argento: Adventurers Tarot: The Empress Deck
Oro: Worldbuilder’s Notebook
Best Monster / Adversary
Argento: Heart: The City Beneath
Oro:Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying
Best Electronic Book
Argento: Ancestry & Culture: An Alternative to Race in 5e
Oro: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book
Best Layout and Design
Argento: The Stygian Library
Oro: Heart: The City Beneath
Best Cartography
Argento: ALIEN RPG Destroyer of Worlds
Oro: OSE: Halls of the Blood King
Best Rules
Argento: Cortex Prime Game Handbook
Oro: Alice is Missing
Best Writing
Argento: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book
Oro: Heart: The City Beneath
Best Adventure
Argento: ALIEN RPG Destroyer of Worlds
Oro: OSE: Halls of the Blood King
Best Setting
Argento: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book
Oro: Heart: The City Beneath
Best Supplement
Argento: Ancestry & Culture: An Alternative to Race in 5e
Oro MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory
Best Production Values
Argento: Broken Compass: Adventure Journal
Oro: ALIEN RPG Destroyer of Worlds
Best Game
Argento: Heart: The City Beneath
Oro:Alice is Missing
Product of the Year
Argento: Brancalonia Spaghetti Fantasy Setting Book
Oro: Alice is Missing
Fan Favorite Publisher
Free League Publishing (FriaLigan)
Decisamente, un anno fortunato per l’Italia in fatto di premi, questo 2021!