Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson svela il cast

#YOUNGROCK And playing the OG original Rock – my pops, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson 💥 As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him 🙏🏾 My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him. This one’s for you Rocky. #ToughLove #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC