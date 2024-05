Quattro chiacchiere con POCO: fallimenti del passato e chiara strategia per il futuro

"The only thing that's kind of stopping us right now from our team's perspective is that we do believe that, at the end of the day, the brands who are launching at those segments are still very much focused on camera photography. Which for us, like I said at the launch, it's a priority now, but it's still not our top priority.

But the second we go into that [segment], I feel like we lose what's special with us. Does that mean we don't want to launch one? We definitely do. It's just that I don't think currently our brand is capable enough. I honestly think we still have so much more to learn from these brands and our competitors and our friends in the industry. We still want to kind of be comfortable with what we have right now and kind of take the lead in this segment before we can consider something.

It's just our way to kind of be a bit more humble and kind of learn. And then once we're ready, we'll definitely be pushing a higher model".