Nintendo Labo VR: Super Mario e Zelda giocabili in VR

Nintendo Labo VR permetterà di giocare a Super Mario Odyssey e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in VR, grazie a un update gratuito.

Nintendo ha annunciato che Super Mario Odyssey e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild supporteranno Nintendo Labo VR dopo il lancio che avrà luogo questo mese. L’update gratuito sarà disponibile a partire dal 25 aprile e aggiungerà il supporto alla realtà virtuale. Nintendo Labo VR, invece, sarà venduto a partire dal 20 aprile.

La realtà virtuale sarà implementata in modo differente nei due giochi. All’interno di Super Mario Odyssey saranno incluse tre missioni extra, di dimensione limitata, che ci richiederanno di raccogliere monete e note musicali.

Per quanto riguarda The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, invece, l’aggiornamento attiverà una modalità esclusiva a Nintendo Labo VR che ci permetterà di viaggiare per il mondo di Hyrule e viverlo in realtà virtuale. Le cut-scene prerederizzate, però, non funzioneranno in VR.

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di questa aggiunta di Nintendo? Credete che sarà un’esperienza interessante, oppure temete che il frame rate di Breath of the Wild possa creare qualche problema?