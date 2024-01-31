State of Play di gennaio, riassunto completo dell'evento

Dopo lo showcase di Xbox è arrivato anche lo State of Play di PlayStation, evento dalla durata di circa 40 minuti andato in onda il 31 gennaio 2024. In questo articolo ci occuperemo di riportarvi tutto ciò che è stato annunciato e mostrato durante la conferenza, aggiornandolo in tempo reale.
Vi invitiamo, dunque, a tenere aperta questa pagina e refresharla spesso per trovare man mano tutti gli annunci!
State of Play 31 gennaio, riassunto completo dell'evento
Helldivers - Trailer (8 febbraio)
Stellar Blade - Trailer e data d'uscita (26 aprile)
Sonic Shadow Generation - Trailer (autunno 2024)
Zenless Zone Hero - Trailer V (No data d'uscita)
Foamstars - Trailer d'annuncio (6 febbraio, PS Plus)
Dave the Diver - Trailer annuncio PS5 (Aprile 2024)
V Rising - Nuovo trailer PS5 (2024)
Silent Hill: The Short Message - Trailer d'annuncio (No data d'uscita)
Silent Hill 2 Remake - Trailer d'annuncio gameplay
Judas - Nuovo trailer (No data d'uscita)
Metro Awakening VR - Trailer
Legendary Tales VR - Trailer
Dragon's Dogma 2 - Nuovo Trailer (22 marzo)
Rise of the Ronin - Nuovo trailer (22 marzo)
Until Down Remastered - Trailer d'annuncio (2024)
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach - Trailer d'annuncio (2025)
