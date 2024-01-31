Logo Tom's Hardware

State of Play di gennaio, riassunto completo dell'evento

Ecco un recap completo dello State of Play di PlayStation andato in onda il 31 gennaio 2023: tutti i videogiochi e trailer mostrati.

Avatar di Giulia Serena

a cura di Giulia Serena

Editor

Dopo lo showcase di Xbox è arrivato anche lo State of Play di PlayStation, evento dalla durata di circa 40 minuti andato in onda il 31 gennaio 2024. In questo articolo ci occuperemo di riportarvi tutto ciò che è stato annunciato e mostrato durante la conferenza, aggiornandolo in tempo reale. 

Vi invitiamo, dunque, a tenere aperta questa pagina e refresharla spesso per trovare man mano tutti gli annunci!

State of Play 31 gennaio, riassunto completo dell'evento

Helldivers - Trailer (8 febbraio)

Stellar Blade - Trailer e data d'uscita (26 aprile)

Sonic Shadow Generation - Trailer (autunno 2024)

Zenless Zone Hero - Trailer V (No data d'uscita)

Foamstars - Trailer d'annuncio (6 febbraio, PS Plus)

Dave the Diver - Trailer annuncio PS5 (Aprile 2024)

V Rising - Nuovo trailer PS5 (2024)

Silent Hill: The Short Message - Trailer d'annuncio (No data d'uscita)

Silent Hill 2 Remake - Trailer d'annuncio gameplay

Judas - Nuovo trailer (No data d'uscita)

Metro Awakening VR - Trailer

Legendary Tales VR - Trailer

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Nuovo Trailer (22 marzo)

Rise of the Ronin - Nuovo trailer (22 marzo)

Until Down Remastered - Trailer d'annuncio (2024)

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach - Trailer d'annuncio (2025)

E questo è tutto: cosa ve ne pare?

Leggi altri articoli