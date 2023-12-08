Logo Tom's Hardware

TGA 2023, tutti gli annunci con i trailer

In questo articolo vi elenchiamo per filo e per segno tutti gli annunci della manifestazione, dal nuovo trailer di Hellblade 2 fino a Monster Hunter Wilds

Avatar di Andrea Riviera

a cura di Andrea Riviera

Managing Editor

Come sempre i TGA sono un bel momento per sparare le ultime cartucce di annunci dell'anno, alcune dei quali abbastanza importanti. In questo articolo abbiamo deciso di raccogliere ogni singolo annuncio (o nuovo trailer) dei videogiochi mostrati durante l'evento.

Di seguito potete trovare tutti gli annunci avvenuti durante i The Game Awards 2023:

The Game Awards 2023, tutti gli annunci

Brothers Two Sons Remake

Si tratta del remake del popolare e amatissimo Brother Two Sons di Joseph Fares. Uscirà il 28 febbraio 2024.

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Usual June

Harmonium The Musical

Windblown

Trasher

World of Goo 2

Persona 3 Reload

Metaphor Fantazio (nuovo trailer)

Exodus

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla (DLC Gratuito)

Big Walk

Hellblade 2 (nuovo trailer)

KE MU RI

No Rest for the Wicked

SEGA Games

Drangon Ball Sparking Zero

The Casting of Frank Stone

Visions of Mana

Rise of the Ronin (Nuovo trailer)

OD

Jurassik Park Survival

Black Myth Wukong (Nuovo trailer)

Suicide Squad (Nuovo trailer)

Tales of Kenzera ZAU

Lost Records Bloom & Rage

The First Berserker

Marvel's Blade

Last Sentinel

The First Descendant

Exoborne

Light No Fire

Echoes of the Fallen (DLC Final Fantasy XVI)

The Finals (Nuovo trailer)

Monster Hunter Wilds

 

Leggi altri articoli